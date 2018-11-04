By Ivan Danilov
Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
cross posted with http://www.stalkerzone.org/ivan-danilov-the-pentagon-realised-what-it-has-done-the-chinese-put-the-us-army-on-its-knees/
source: https://ria.ru/analytics/20181104/1532106144.html
In the system of national defense of the US a gaping vulnerability was found that is very difficult to close. The reaction of the Pentagon is reminiscent of badly hidden panic, and journalists who examined the results of the research of American experts, who thoroughly studied the condition of the American army and defensive industry, admit that there is iron logic in the recent “strange” actions of president Trump — he wants to save America from transforming into a cardboard tiger with paper claws.
The essence of the problem, according to the retelling of the columnist of the Reuters agency Andy Home, who obtained a copy of the September report of the US Department of Defence on the situation concerning key deliveries necessary for the American army, is reduced to one important figure. More than 300 (!) key elements necessary for the normal functioning of the US Armed Forces and defensive industry are under threat: American producers are either on the verge of bankruptcy or were already replaced by suppliers from China or other countries because of the deindustrialisation of national economy and the relocation of production to the countries of Southeast Asia.
Mr. Home gives as a striking and clear example the amusing (of course, if you are not a US military man) fact from the report: it turns out that the last American producer of the synthetic threads necessary for the production of army tents “died” quite recently. This means that in the event that the US will fall under such a “textile embargo”, for some American soldiers they will seriously face the prospect of sleeping in the open-air. It is difficult not to notice that such a prospect looks slightly humiliating for an army that claims to be the most hi-tech on the planet.
The situation could be considered as funny if it didn’t affect such a wide range of requirements of the American army and military-industrial complex. In the declassified part of the research of the American Department of Defence it is mentioned that in the US there are difficulties with future deliveries of the power switches that nearly all American missiles are equipped with. As officials of the Pentagon report, the producer of these switches was closed down, but the highest military ranks learned about it only after it became clear that the power switches ended. And there is nowhere to take new ones from, because the producer disappeared into thin air a whole 2 years ago. One more striking example: the country’s only producer of solid rocket motors for “air-to-air” missiles, as the American officials write, “encountered technical production issues”, the reasons for which couldn’t be found even after government and military experts were involved. Attempts to restart production failed, and the Pentagon was obliged to employ a Norwegian company to ensure uninterrupted deliveries. Obviously, this indicates a certain technical degradation of the entire American system, because only the loss of some key competencies can explain a situation in which production cannot be restored and the problem cannot even be determined.
Whilst becoming acquainted with the complaints of the leadership of the American army it is difficult to rid oneself of the impression that it isn’t a document of the US Department of Defence dated September, 2018 that is in front of your eyes, but a description of the problems of the Russian army from the era of the dashing 90’s. Literally there is no direction in which there would be no serious or very serious problems, and often they even can’t be solved at the expense of the bottomless military budget.
In the section on nuclear weapon problems the Pentagon complains that in the US there isn’t the necessary number of engineers and technicians who would have the corresponding education, training, and US citizenship that are necessary for working with army nuclear objects. The mention of nationality is of importance, because American higher education institutions produce enough engineers, physicists, and representatives of other technical specialties and exact sciences, however a disproportionately large number of these graduates are foreigners, most often from the People’s Republic of China.
Americans can’t find not only the necessary engineers, but also the necessary microelectronics for nuclear weapons. And they complain that they no longer have the right to trust suppliers of electronic components – after all, “the supply chain is globalised”. In translation from American bureaucratese into colloquial Russian it means: “the microelectronics for our nuclear missiles are made in China, and we don’t know what the Chinese have stuffed in it”. There are serious difficulties even concerning issues that should be solved very easily in the conditions of hi-tech American economy. For example, the Pentagon complains about a lack of tools for the development of software, as well as the management of data and production, that could be trusted. The situation is exacerbated by “poor cybersecurity practices by many key software vendors”. This, when translated from American bureaucratese into colloquial Russian, means: “concerning cybersecurity, our vendors are so bad that we don’t know what the Chinese and Russian hackers cram into the software that our military use”.
Main conclusion of the report: “China represents a significant and growing risk to the supply of materials deemed strategic and critical to U.S. national security. <…> Areas of concern to America’s manufacturing and defense industrial base include a growing number of both widely used and specialized metals, alloys and other materials, including rare earths and permanent magnets”. In general everything is bad, starting with aluminium and ending with cybersecurity, from power switches for missiles to engineers and drill operators, and from computer numerical control machines to synthetic fabric for military tents. The greed of American business, the ideology of globalisation, and the iron belief that history, as Fukuyama predicted, is about to end collectively caused such damage to the defense capability of the US that the geopolitical opponents couldn’t even dream of. It is precisely by understanding this fact that explains Donald Trump’s attempts to carry out the reindustrialisation of America almost by force.
However, there is every reason to believe that, taking into account the present economic difficulties, it’s unlikely that Trump’s administration will be able to fix what its predecessors broke 20 years. And we [Russians – ed] and our Chinese partners need, on the one hand, not to repeat the mistakes of Americans, and on the other hand — to make the most of these mistakes. Judging by what is happening now on the world stage, this is exactly what Moscow and Beijing are doing.
Good Riddance to the New World Order,
For those of us who are familiar with the history of the military reform movement, nothing in Pepe’s article comes as a surprise.
The MIC has the: “Perfect Strategy to expend an infinite amount of money to achieve nothing”.
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2014/12/08/war-military-reform-wot-defeat-74251/
“Oh, and by the way — before we declare this war, could we borrrow a few hundred more of those rocket engines, and say fifty tons of neodymium? Thanks in advance, Russia and China, that’ll be great!”
I’d laugh if I weren’t living in the belly of this stupid beast.
“I’d laugh if I weren’t living in the belly of this stupid beast”.
Perhaps it’s the only way to survive, “soul intactus” if you are so living.
Another issue is corruption within the contracting side of DoD. Elements within DoD actually conduct fraudulent “tests” (tests set up to fail products) in order to keep products that actually work out of the system in preference to less quality products from companies with an inside track. Can you say “payoff”? It happens..often.
I know because this happened to my small company and I was literally put out of business. Contracting, especially on the Navy-NSWC (Crane) side of the house is corrupt. The people involved should be indicted under the Ricco Act and as a continuing criminal enterprise.
The costs of corruption within DoD is in the trillions of dollars and continues.
You can’t let the fox guard the chicken coop.
The current US mil-ind-intel-congress-pharma-mafia cartel, aka the deep state, paradigm is the essence of the criminal behavior indictable as a Rico Act violation. The cartel leaders decide who and what get indicted. It’s nearly precisely what Patrick Moynihan named “defining deviancy down.” See: “Defining Deviancy Down”: How Senator Moynihan’s Misleading Phrase About Criminal Justice Is Rapidly Being Incorporated Into Popular Culture https://www.albany.edu/scj/jcjpc/vol2is5/deviancy.html Exhibit A: the Mueller Special Counsel investigation cover for the NSA and FBI machinations against Trump.
Around half or so of Navy flag officers (400 officers and 60 admirals in the Fat Leonard case alone) and the navy undersecretary were or are under investigation for corruption. And this is garden variety stuff not strategic like in this article.
I am laughing after reading this because the stupidity of the empire is so clearly on display. I don’t think this will stop them from war. They do consider themselves indispensable and above everyone else. I believe the hegemon has been manipulated and set up to both start the final war but also to lose it. Why would the secret hand of the money people want this? To destroy the old order to such a degree, with so much chaos, death and suffering that the people everywhere will accept whatever solution is offered. And that ‘final solution’ will be Satan’s answer to heaven. Hell on earth. But, this little reign of terror won’t last long.
Yes…and why are certain church leaders so keen on it? I believe all the end time talkers are anything BUT Christian. Who they report to is another interesting subject. But for the end time preachers/priests there’s always a need for more money!!! Anyway, I think God should deny them the pleasure. Serve ’em right.
Oh dear Oh dear Oh dear.
You see, it’s that lethal Law of the Universe, called the Law of Unintended Consequences. You follow path A – B [as you think} but what you either overlook, or can never see to begin with, is that it carries with it the branch line A-J + D – M but maybe, or maybe not, + F.
There’s a law also, they forgot. It’s that everything is part of system, that you can never repair a broken complex system, and that Globalisation broke another huge law know to our antecedents.
“Never put all your eggs in one basket
”
Sigh. Thank God.
Thank you. That everything is part of a system and therefore nothing can be extricated is precisely the correct definition of what is called in Arabic as the basis of Islam, tawhid – Oneness. That is the proper understanding of monotheism. That is the real meaning of “One God”. It is not a numerical signification but rather the systemic unicity of the cosmos.
It is not possible to prove that everything is connected to everything else, ergo that we are living within a “unicity.” Cosmologists now recognize the possibility of there being other universes which operate according to physical laws completely unlike those of universe in which we happen to find ourselves. Scientists do not understand “dark matter” or what it consists of. Scientists do not understand, for that matter, what matter is. They can classify and categorize the minutest particles, but they cannot tell you what they are actually made of. The truth is we are phenomenally ignorant of the universe and what it is made up of.
—————-
This is off-topic. Please take any further discussion on the matter to the MFC. Thank you. The mod.
So . . .
‘Quick start a thermo-nucleur war before our good ol’ boys/gals run out of soft toilet paper’. (says Bolton/Pompeo to Trump)
Slight modification within Chinese chips installed in US ballistic missiles -if launched return to sender or Washington DC….
President Putin on nuclear attack
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpFLtsLneHG/
The most effective complete destruction is self destruction. May the love of money above life itself reduce our hyper rich elites to paper tigers….biodegradable please
…’The greed of American business, the ideology of globalisation, and the iron belief that history, as Fukuyama predicted, is about to end collectively caused such damage to the defense capability of the US that the geopolitical opponents couldn’t even dream of’…
Great article by Danilov, thank you for translation.
Are you familiar with Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged?
In it the best and brightest are constantly working to correct the consequences of the actions of greedy, stupid, corrupt corporations and politicians until they realize they are cogs in the machine.
One by one, then en masse the capable stop working and it all falls down. I think we are inside that book. It will be interesting to see if Trump can do anything to reverse the fall of the US, I tend to think the corruption runs too deep but there is a very slight chance he can, maybe 5 percent?
“Obviously, this indicates a certain technical degradation of the entire American system, because only the loss of some key competencies can explain a situation in which production cannot be restored and the problem cannot even be determined.”
This does not make sense. One only needs analytical ability to determine the problem, not some imported gadget. Missed in translation?
This could be dangerous. Another possible conclusion by the US leadership would be that the only way out is to have short, massive nuclear war as that is the only one that the US has any chance of winning. Otherwise the US loses.
Jiri,
Describe that short, massive nuclear war.
How doe the nukes get into Russia or China (the threats US so declared)?
How are all the counter-strike weapons nullified?
A full nuclear war would be over in an hour. So, a short one would be how short?
The reality is the US loses all or any war unless it is against a third world nation.
There is no winning nuclear wars.
If I read correctly, the article/author say US has lost, not loses.
The realisation just came late…
Nuk war is pointless now… I wont be surprise few would explode due to failure to lanuch
Manintaining nuk are expensive and require high techincality
I believe US nuk are quite age-old and some are already unstable
So the next war, if ‘Merika empire wish to fight,
is to deploy those tax-payer milked secret project of alient spacecraft
Then we are at another level of “show and tell”
But then it would automatically launch the world into the next level of civilisation
and the old school boys and they ‘dark money’ would suddenly be in its true form – paper and digits literally
in the face of free energy new paradigm
Whats 5G in free energy world? dynosour…
If they dont, then ‘Merika empire is just another fancy fable of wannabe and history lesson of what not to do.
The last FF War – alien or no alien?
Thank for introducing that essential concept – I thought your idea that using, and thereby revealing, such ‘dark tech’ would ultimately free us from the bullshit ‘petro-energy’ system is brilliant…
There are obviously tech weapons that are systematically hidden and ‘blanked out’ – but the Reason they are hidden and the consequences of their being revealed are the key.
It will be a new world once we realize that ‘free’ energy really exists – the politics of scarcity will no longer be able to be used to keep us desperate and fearing each other.
Actually, I would not be surprised if they employ „alien invasion“ FF-op, pretty soon?! There is a lot of 1111-predictive programming pointing to this weekend for something far bigger than 911.
Only Neocon warmongers/losers are dumb enough to think they can win a limited nuclear war because Russia’s motto is: USE’EM ALL!
That’s what Putin, Lavrov and Shoygu are telling the US.
I’d read this 10 years ago and refound it on AM’s website.
http://militera.lib.ru/research/suvorov12/05.html
http://militera.lib.ru/research/suvorov12/index.html
Thanks for those links. The material makes basic Russian/Soviet mil doctrine very clear. It is foundational to understanding Russia’s approach to military threats.
The second article linked below cited this one:
Russia’s military tactics have advantages over US and NATO tactics
5-13-16
https://vz.ru/politics/2016/5/13/810243.html
The US vetted it and validated it:
Russian war strategy and tactics give Moscow ‘the edge’ over NATO, Moscow analyst says
5-14-16
Recently, he continues, NATO officials were surprised, even shocked by the fact that American officers who were assigned to play the “red” or Russian side behaved far differently than was expected. These people conducted themselves “extremely aggressively, especially in offensive actions.”
At the same time, those officers assigned to the “blue” or NATO team “acted slowly and cautiously.” And thus while “the reds” advanced quickly without paying too much attention to their losses, “the blues” focused on how to avoid those and did less well in terms of achieving their objectives.
But what is “the most interesting thing” about these new games is that “the losses of the attacking ‘reds’ turned out to be significantly smaller than the losses of the careful ‘blues’ who sought to avoid excessive casualties.” In short, Krutikov says, “the ‘reds’ began to win. Always. [And] often very quickly.”
Some analysts in response to this began talking about the mysteries of the Russian soul, but more thoughtful commentators focused on three major aspects of Russian tactical doctrine that has evolved over the last several decades. They are:
“First, Russians clearly acknowledge that in war people are killed and there is no practical sense of slowing down an attack operation because of each tank put out of commission. Vacillation in the final analysis leads to defeat and as a result to still larger losses.”
“Second, support and reinforcement should be given to those units and those directions which achieve success” instead of the Western practice of reinforcing those which are in trouble.
“Third, the Russian side devotes enormous importance to massed support of the attack by artillery” and recognizes that “for the foreseeable future,” Moscow may not be fighting in places where it has air superiority.”
Can you please provide me wirt the ful link to this amazing read .I can go forward through it but cant go back to begining .
I go by CRNOGORAC here ..
Thanks in advance ..
It makes perfect sense to me. For example – I drive a truck for a living, working for a transport company. “Key competency” in such a business isn’t a general manager, accountant or a window washer, it’s a truck driver. If you are already running short of them, you have a problem. If you are conditioning the employment of more of them by stipulating that they must have a certain height, hair and eye colour – your might disqualify a great majority of applicants and make a shortage into a irrepairable crippling of your business.
“Analytical ability” doesn’t grow on trees, it is contained within the brains of humans. US military needs engineers and technicians with ONLY US citizenship, and they can’t get them because in a globalized world lots of people have “wrong” or multiple citizenship, which is deemed a security risk. What’s unclear?
On your second point – I too am curious how do you “win” a nuclear war? Winner will be an undisputed King of a pile of radioactive ash, with maybe enough food and water to last him a lifetime of thumb-twiddling, with no prospect of even having a healthy offspring to succeed him (her), let alone of rebuilding the society and that’s it. So you won a nuclear war because your pile of ash is bigger or hotter than the loser’s?
The sole winner of a nuclear war, any nuclear war would be planet earth. Those nasty buggers took care of themselves, finally
are you saying that US military technicians and engineers can only be people with ONLY US citizenship and not dual citizenship? Probably NOT as those are stuffing your congress and Senate and Government and Security Services in thousands?
re: “On your second point – I too am curious how do you “win” a nuclear war?”
On this point we need to look at ‘past doctrine’ which was M.A.D. Mutually Assured Destruction. I believe Russia changed the rules a decade ago. The key objective of Russian Government (and I’m sure there are many experts on this forum who can input on this), is not to ‘Win’ a Nuclear exchange, but to ‘Survive’ a nuclear exchange. I believe the key metric for the Kremlin on this was 70% of Russian population must survive primary and secondary nuclear exchanges with positive prospect for following 3 months of ‘nuclear winter.’
This is BIG with a capital B. The Destruction element of M.A.D. has been relegated to ‘a cost based exercise. ‘Can enough Russians survive the Primary and Secondary assault with Nuclear weapons. The Kremlin and Russian Government, after a decade of infrastructure investment has answered… Yes. 70% of Russian population can be preserved through a Primary and Secondary Nuclear strike. This changes the rules. The Kremlin has determined that Russia can rebuild FASTER and MORE EFFECTIVELY than the U.$. and E.U. should a nuclear confrontation break out.
M.A.D. is defunct. The ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ that everyone goes on about has been changed into a ‘cost based exercise’ which the Kremlin as surmised it can win. The Kremlin as determined that it can intercept 80-90% of incoming nuclear warheads and provide the majority of the Russian population effective time to seek shelter and prepare for secondary strike. Deterrent GONE! Question: Does the U.$. and E.U. have the same contingency ‘survivability’ plan in place for ‘western’ citizens? Unless you’re one of the ‘special indispensable people’ the answer is probably… NO.
It’s time to choose sides based on your ‘lifestyle prospects’ ‘after’ a nuclear exchange.
Up until the early 1970s the US had a wide ranging civil defense system, many communities had shelters, there were civil auxiliary groups, emergency communications networks of amateur radio operators and more. About ’72 it was decided that all that was not needed, possibly due to MAD. As a kid I was involved in it using my background in radio since age 10. As the idea of civil defense faded few government officials or citizens seemed to think it was a loss that it went away. I moved from the US to St Petersburg Russia 18 years ago I found that the city had kept up the system of shelters that existed after 1955 when the subway opened. One of the purposes of the deep subway system was a shelter for up to 4,000,000 people or 80% of the population. The tunnels are 300 feet deep and cover most of the city’s residential districts. My current home, for the past 10 years is 50 meters from the entrance to one of the subway lines, everyone knows where the closest entrance is. With an effective air defense system with S-400 and 500 plus other systems it is possible that enough people would survive, even in targeted cities and more probably in the vast underdeveloped interior of Russia.
There is a difference in resiliency and dependency between the cultures of the US and Russia that makes me think that if anyone could survive a nuclear war’s aftermath it would be the Russians and if any society is not prepared to survive any war or natural disaster it is the US. The reason is how fragile the infrastructure is in the US, operated at peak capacity most of the time, and the complete dependency on systems that would be destroyed first. There are no alternatives to constant electrical power in the US and food, transportation, communications water, everything would stop and the people just do not know how to survive disruptions in services. Without power, no food could be distributed, no money spent, no transportation, no water, and no communications. Within 3 days the survivors would be shooting neighbors suspected of having stocks of food. We know Russian can as demonstrated by the 680,000 who survived the 900-day siege of Leningrad.
sounds plausible , very interesting strategy.
Would you be so kind and bring some sources to back your statements?
Years ago, when I was still in the Singapore army reserves, I looked around my surroundings in the divisional HQ command post and noticing the myriad computers, monitors, and projectors and thought to myself: “If the Chinese wanted to do the Americans damage in time of war, all they had to do was to make a small chip designed to short circuit on command. Have this installed in all the computer monitors or other innocuous relatively low tech devices like mouse/mice, keyboards, etc etc.” Imagine the effect these devices failing at critical moments… looks like it took quite a few years for the Americans to realise the same. I am surprised it took them so long.
Per Bill Maher: No one has ever accused the Americans of being “quick”……!
” American producers are either on the verge of bankruptcy or were already replaced by suppliers from China or other countries because of the deindustrialisation of national economy and the relocation of production to the countries of Southeast Asia.”
So please tell me again that this is not all scripted ;)
The Rise of China and the Fall of the West? What a drama.
The Zio pack have been talking with shiny eyes to move it all to the fat lamb China. US and EU are indebted all over and sucked up.
Many years ago, when I was a member of EEE (engineers association), as such I was receiving their magazine. Once a year they would publish their polls regarding engineering situation in the US. And guess what, the thing that stuck in my mind was that in the 80’s the most sought of and highest paid Engineering people were, guess …….. people from Iran. I quit few years back, so I am not privy to this info any more. Maybe Chinese now a days.
I note that there’s an odd discontinuity between the ITF report and reality. All the problems they cite were decades in the making, and they’ll be decades in the un-making. By the time they’re corrected, the need to correct them will have long passed. The Empire that would have benefited from having its supply lines stabilized will almost certainly have withdrawn to the N. American continent by the time they actually can be.
In the present context of (possibly) imminent war, the future reliability of raw materials delivery is immaterial. Any non-nuclear war in the near term can be expected to be a short, very sharp conflict of ferocious pace and violence in an isolated theatre – most likely escalating from a provocation in Syriac.
Raw material supply chains are irrelevant in the context of a 36-72 hour war. One can also expect that at the end of that war, the American myth of military supremacy will have been so completely shattered as to make a subsequent land war unimaginable.
The US’ presence in the M.E. consists of a collection of targets of very high value but dubious military capability. The sudden destruction of those assets would end the American presence in the M.E., and with that any dreams of global hegemony. The Russian assets would likely also be destroyed, but being microscopic in comparison they’d be relatively easily replaced.
An excellent article, and the overall situation is much, much worse even than that, because it doesn’t count the cost of human capital spent. Thousands of young men and women scooped off the mean streets of modern American cities, trained in lethality, sent to hellholes all over the world to be utterly traumatized, then dropped back on the same mean streets without a parachute. Couple that with the freely available assault rifles and toxic levels of unreasoning hatred among the civilian population.It’s a wonder we don’t have even more massacres than we do. The sooner the Moronic Hegemony collapses the better.
Oh please! Poor poor psycopaths “forced” to go to the me and kill and rape children.
Do you even hear yourself when you are speaking? Who is the victims here the satrving children in yemen for whom seeing their parents entrails is a daily occurence and the syrian kids living under the rule of the scum of the earth being sold as slave even sex slaves or being dissected for their organs or forced to work as slaves to dig tunnels or to be used as suicide bombers?!? How about abeer janabi 14 year old iraqi girl gang raped by us soldiers than burned alive with the rest of her family?! And countless unnamed ones like her or how about abu ghuraib?!? Stop! Just stop! “cost of human capital spent.”…do you realise what these people have done? Do you even see the people of the me as human? Do you even care? Can we as a culture for once take responsibility for what we’ve done?
trained in lethality, sent to hellholes
Who made them hellholes?!?
Who carped bombed iraq and afghanistan?!
Who is leveling yemen as we speak? Who has created the worst humanitarian crisi in the last 100 years in yemen?!?
Who has burried alive the citizens of alraqqa under the rubble?!
@Occidentosis
Hey thanks for bringing this up, it’s a sentiment I see all to often in the US, and the west in general. I guess the dehumanizing
@ occidentosis
Hey thanks for bringing this up, it’s a sentiment I see all to often in the US, and the west in general. I guess the dehumanizing of Muslim’s, and people outside of the west has taken its desired effect. Even when they are mentioning reasons why the Iraq War should have never happened, and they mention the human toll, they always mention the 5000 dead Americans. They hardly mention the hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqi’s, if they do it’s always after the American toll, as if the number is insignificant. They still portray their soldiers as Hero’s. The same thing happens with the Palestinians, Yemenis, Syrians. I guess the humane west meme is nothing but a stone cold lie. When you start believing in the exceptional nature of yourself it’s only natural to look down on others.
Dont let go of your hat just yet! I am not an accurate representation of a western opinion. If I wasnt born here I wouldn’t be considered a westener in any way shape or form.me being considered a westenwr is a debatable matter to many a person.
And do you know whats worse, the fact that those who actually know/admit what theyve been inflincting on others for the past 70 years still act as if the greatest tragedy on earth is that those poor poor soldiers/psychopaths they unleashed on children and civilians.
Well news flash even an ethical invading soldier is never ever comparable to a helpless child woman or an elderly struggling to stay alive.
Second: if you live in a democracy you are responsible for your goverment decisions. So either the genocidal foreign policy of the west is an accurate representation of the culture of the west(well if you keep doing something for the past 300 years and you are proud of what you ve done, thats now an integral part of you to say the least, colonialism anyone?) or the population of the west lives in a dictatorship and 99% are happy with their liquified brains (direct result of karma for eating blood for breakfast lunch and dinner)
Along with the middle class, manufacturing economy giveaway went the ability to build the overpriced and under performing weapons the US needs to boss the world around. Trump’s MAGA idiocy combined with the old “anything for a buck” credo is a new type of blowback machine.
I wonder what the Great American People™ can come up with next. I hope the marketing department is working overtime.
Hey, USA marketing, here’s an idea!
“the republic . . . one Nation indivisible, with Liberty
and Justice for all.”
I am not a huge fan of the Pledge of Allegiance,
but isn’t the last part what this country was supposed to be about?
Katherine
Tell that to the Native americans
The dead are dead.
No one living has been a slave in the South or had their land taken by the Union Army.
We all have a bigger problem – the scum who call themselves government tax every square inch of “private” land. No one owns a thing, not land, not a car, not anything that is taxed.
The best any working stiff can hope for is a complete collapse of the central “government”. Government is that collection of human filth who call themselves government and claim a right to live off the labors of productive people.
A return to the Articles of Confederation is a sufficiently burdensome arrangement, gold and silver money.
“Obviously, this indicates a certain technical degradation of the entire American system,”
As I noted on another thread:
Crapification of the American manufacturing system and the products needed and sold in the USA—from paper clips up to rocket engines.
Sad.
BTW, this term was used by Michael Hudson in a recent interview with Bonnie Faulkner on her show, Guns and Butter.
Katherine
Article says,
“the Pentagon complains about a lack of tools for the development of software.”
Have you considered the possibility this is a scam? They’re justifying greater expenditures, not because they lack technical competency, but because they’re money sucking con-men.
Liars don’t often tell the truth. The article fails to address this.
As Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and William Binney have often pointed out, the NSA hoards knowledge of defects in the US’ strategically important computer networking infrastructure — much of it made in China, of course — instead of informing vendors of problems so they can be fixed. Then the NSA says “we need more money to fix the networking infrastructure defects [which we will not fix… hee hee]”. If the NSA helped vendors fix bugs, budgets would shrink. I’m sure the Pentagon has a similar bidnes model — and we have known about $600 dollar hammers since the Reagan terms.
The author points out the obvious: the Pentagon’s software engineering problems is symptomatic of the outsourcing of everything, including war and torture, to the US’ and other countries’ private sectors. Their neoliberal system made a small percentage of “patriots” very rich, and now it’s time to buy several thousand acres in New Zealand. But the New Zealand government has recently begun passing laws to restrict land sales to non-citizens, and that will surely bunch a few plutocrats’ panties. The neoliberals are very clever by American standards, but stupid. And evil too.
I keep mixing up neo “con” and new “liberal”, but it doesn’t matter because their policies are identical.
It’s probably because all the tools are slaves of the three-letters.
<>
Well this is the point.
In my opinion, this is the biggest risk for Russia and China .
People are no longer in need for arrogant, disrespect, and authoritarian
great powers. To tell the truth never needed them.
People has now reach the point of being detested and disgused at the speed of light.
Those powers presented in the past, have fallen others in a concluding fashion
and others violently with the tragic method.
US slowly, but surely collapsing in a concluding fashion because of their own
choices, unless they realize it very deeply in time. The hard thing for them is
to completely neutralize the misguided and harmfull interests that lead them to
collapse.
If they do, then they are saved. If they don’t…………..
But if Russia and China repeat exactly the same mistakes, then the collapse
it will be much faster because there is the immediate recent precedent, and fatigue,
pain, disappointment and hatred are fresh in the souls of people EVERYWHERE.
Generally speaking, people suffer but at the distant end suffers he who makes
them suffering
What should never be done again.
It is the vicious circle of destruction.
I have a sneaky feeling, further reinforced by 911, that the US oligarchy is seething 100% with hatred, contempt, and disgust regarding their own ”dear” US compatriots — and my own mindset isn’t all that different, really. I wouldn’t put it past them to blast mainland US to pieces just for the fun of it. Could neatly be achieved by relying on US weapons as well as Russia’s, China’s, or the DPRK’s.
Please excuse this comments silly guesswork:
As has been said by the Saker, the US has the largest global military force; leveraging the wealth of the nations (people’s lives, no less), by the dollar-tax, to build their hydra-like “fortress earth”. A veritable Midas empire! Everything touched (or rather, crushed/coerced/co-opted) becomes pure gold; and, that this cloying wealth, makes its possessors burn with a greedy paranoia, all the more must these slimy fingers grasp-out and choke.
Of course, altruism it is not. So, how will so many greedy maws satiate the exponential hunger-game, when inherent risk demands a steady uptick of martial posturing? Self-Deceit! The paranoid regime fools itself, but not all at one, but in steady increments: first the marks and the suckers are duped, then follow the groveling allies and co-conspirator dogs, and finally the regime tricks its own-self. And, believing its own lies, the lies become ever more gross, until all thought and action becomes based on the lie, like a self-sustaining schizophrenic bad-dream.
At some point this all becomes self-evident; surely, it is just plain sense, that the bloated carcass must eventually heave, and sink beneath the waves. So how does this lie still perpetuate? Invincible America? Because, at this point, it would seem, the webs of deception are impenetrable! As examples: our fighters are flying foibles? No! America has a Space-Army of Nazi UFO’s hiding on the dark-side of the moon! Our soldiers are emasculated by . . . (lesbian commanders, tofu brains, Elvis tattoos)? Certainly not! America’s secret energy-weapons will turn the enemy into quivering strawberry Jello! But, our rapacious greed, it is our most sure undoing? No again! Greed has sharpened, and keenly perfected, our already superior minds; now we quickly slice-through all that is superfluous— and go straight for the jugular!
But maybe, just maybe, that jugular has already become our own?
What the Reuters article makes clear but avoids mentioning is the culprit is Neoliberal ideology that resulted in the deindustrialization and financialization of the Outlaw US Empire’s domestic economy all for a Few Dollars More–that such hollowing out was official Washington–and Wall Street–policy starting with Carter in 1978, greatly accelerated by Bush/Reagan during the 1980s, then finished off by Clinton/Bush from 1993-2008. The Defense Department research paper that’s linked is also a hoot as it calls for a level of performance by the procurement and manufacturing systems that’s impossible to accomplish given decades of corruption that’s made the MIC what it is today–a maker of overpriced junk. Read the transcript of the latest Michael Hudson interview to discover Wall Street’s policy goals and compare them to what Trump wants to accomplish via MAGA, https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/11/02/rescuing-the-banks-instead-of-the-economy/ where he states banks don’t lend to–help capitalize–industry because not enough profit exists there compared to other opportunities.
So, as with Rome, Greed is Good has done more to hinder the Outlaw US Empire than anything done by the so-called Revisionist Enemies. Combined with Trump’s totally unwise Trade War policy forcing all other nations to abandon US-centric financial institutions and its currency, the specter of the Outlaw US Empire being defeated by its own ideology is rather marvelous, even hilarious, although any levity must be tempered by the Empire’s brutality and its massive crimes against humanity that’ve destroyed millions of innocents.
A good read: “Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning”
https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Military-Supremacy-American-Strategic/dp/0998694754
“Read the transcript of the latest Michael Hudson interview to discover Wall Street’s policy goals and compare them to what Trump wants to accomplish via MAGA, https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/11/02/rescuing-the-banks-instead-of-the-economy/ where he states banks don’t lend to–help capitalize–industry because not enough profit exists there compared to other opportunities. ”
Highly recommended. I mentioned in an earlier post.
As Hudson describes the pirouettes and dives of Wall Street and the Fed and the USG one has the feeling that the top is spinning faster and faster and faster until it stops spinning and then it wobbles and wobbles some more and then . . .it is no longer a spinning top but just a thing lying on its side in the mud.
How long can the economic top keep spinning?
Katherine
It should be clear from Hudson’s description of the US economy that for millions the top no longer spins, or rather that it’s the serfs tasked with keeping it spinning through their debt peonage. The current bubble’s about to pop; its affects will be devastating. Humpty Dumpty will not survive this time.
”Obviously, this indicates a certain technical degradation of the entire American system, because only the loss of some key competencies can explain a situation in which production cannot be restored and the problem cannot even be determined.”
Hey, why all this doom and gloom? I’m fully convinced our self-made, battle-hardened Pindos and their awesome dexterity with their fabulous firearms will be more than enough. Key competencies have certainly not been lost to any significant extent as can readily be gauged from recent US domestic shooting sprees. The Russians and the Chinese don’t stand a chance against the Exceptional and Indispensable people and their ideological fervour, period. What’s the problem that is in need of determination?
Sounds about right. Politicians simply making up more stories certainly won’t fix that.
https://www.sott.net/article/399879-Fmr-US-ambassador-to-Saudi-Arabia-says-King-Salman-once-told-him-that-9-11-was-an-Israeli-plot
Interesting form of Stockholm syndrome is ever there was one.!
This was predicted by many of my non-management software engineer colleagues in the nineties and naughts, and even by a few first line managers. Unfortunately, politicians and their CEO bosses, who’s pay is based on short term profits, were totally oblivious to this problem. Execs in my division who wanted to outsource as much as possible IT to India were caught flat footed by ITAR (International Trade in Arms Regulations) restrictions on who could or couldn’t support systems involved in government contracts.
The whole concept of the article is somehow dejavu to me.
I have moved back home from the US around 2005.
Me daddio at that time walked with me in all the tool stores(we are quite technical) asking why the eff would I want to go back to the States? Don’t we have everything here?
Well, twas before I gave him my Snapon wratchet screwgee, my 40 years old Estwing hammer, and suchlike artifects-and told him what they cost compared to the chinese guff.
You see, back in the day, american made was well made.
Cars have outlasted anything out there, for the fraction of the price. Sure. They were gas guzzlers, but they crisscrosed the American continent back and forth without as much as starter change. Trust me. I know. I have done it a few times in hardware made in the sixties. Cost me fuel and rubber…& booze.
When my ol man shaperoned me around tha hardware store, all I have seen were the same chinese made tools I see nowadays in “amerika”.
Do not for a second think, that the States is in a unique situation with the outsourcing it’s industry to wherever.
We all are.
I hope, although I have no realistic faith in the matter, that we get our shit back togethter, before the big one hits.
It is hard to cut a thread. Even harder to do it in good steel. Even harder to make good steel. I would estimate, there are about 3-4 generations before you can call a people industrial.
Back in the day, I learned mechanix on my ol’ man’s lada(fiat124 a’la soviet). Roughly half the nuts and bolts we removed had to be drilled out and recut, simply because the steel they were made of…eh…
The west as we speak of it is in great doodoo.
We can not replace heavy industry with I.T., knowhow, digital and on demand. It is incredibly fragile.
It might last a generation or two(as it has) then inevitably the rest of the world will catch up(as they have).
Trump is right, I just hope against hope, he is not late…
just as an addendum, lemme illustrate my point, I think this sceene is pure scinematic genious:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dpb63hFFbMo
please, make a mental note: “we are all socialists here Mr Hughes”
and since you are at it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRM0G1wfXoM
enough to drive anyone mental don’t ya?
the movie is: the aviator.
Arrogant SOB’s deserve what they got.
No; the arrogant SOB’s that engineered this destruction are laughing all the way to the…well…their homes.
The fundamental issue that very few people–including the fake “alternative” media–dare not question is this:
The American military is a war criminal military from the highest general to the lowliest private. The US military is designed not for “national defense” but for waging wars of aggression around the world so as to maintain American Full Spectrum Dominance of the planet.
If the American military is being brought to its knees. Too bad, so sad. In fact, it is about damned time!
Hell, the American military should consider itself lucky if it doesn’t face a more appropriate fate of being put on trial in a massive war crimes tribunal that will far surpass that faced by the Germans, Italians, or Japanese after World War 2.
That said, Russians like Ivan Danilov are a bit too triumphalist in touting the supposed defeat of the American war machine.
Currently, America is now developing a new generation of bioweapons that are potentially a greater threat than its missile technology or other tech-dependent weaponry.
These American bioweapons can not only destroy the agricultural production of a targeted nation but even ethnic specific genotypes (i.e., people) of a nation.
I don’t think I need to mention that Russia just so happens to be the world’s most important grain producer, surpassing the USA, and the United States Air Force’s 59th Medical Wing’s molecular biology unit has been seeking to collect Russian RNA and synovial tissue samples.
Never underestimate the American Enemy and its capacity for evil.
Why Is Pentagon Weaponizing Insects?
http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO29Oct2018.php
DARPA’s “Insect Allied” Project. Deployment of Insects under a US Military Program Could be Seen as Bioweapon
https://www.globalresearch.ca/darpas-insect-allied-project-deployment-of-insects-under-a-us-military-program-could-be-seen-as-bioweapon/5656365
Collecting Russian DNA? Confronting the Threat of Ethnic-Specific Bioweapons
https://www.globalresearch.ca/collecting-russian-dna-confronting-the-threat-of-ethnic-specific-bioweapons/5620863
I will take the word of Smedley Buttler:
War is a racket.
taken.
yet, war is waged today by parties unanticipitated.
war is graft.
the will to take by force or fiat of what you or me might posess, that some others do not.
do we not know this?
bio-genetic warfare?
sure. why not?
who invented the concept of a favoured nation of god?
was it the US military? A multinational, multiratial entity?
not so much…
wag the dog..
where does this lead you?
On “War Crimes Tribunal”, we all know, no one get lucky, all the time in the casino, against the house.
It seems they got ‘get out of jail free’ card after first in WWII, then a series more war sponsor and instigator ‘bringing democracy to the uncivilised nations’, then they went 9eleven, and effectively brought terrorism into every home on earth, who does not know ‘national security’ is the supreme trump card to subvert individual sovereignty? So much so every new born now is the property of the state, subject to their mandatory regime ‘for your own good perfection’ process. This is to ensure the future generation are fully ready for use and discard. If they can bio engineer ‘dolly-human’, you think they give you a name? Don t even mention freedom or rights or private money. You wont even have a name. As such they are so ‘above the rule of law’ they are actually making laws to murder and terraform the human species and the earth atmosphere. They are literally taking on the role of god, dictating what is right and what is wrong according to their book. Essentially they are war crime financier and producer against humanity and against all living beings on earth.
Now as preface, they seems to forget and ignore, they are, first, still in a casino and two, the house is still THE HOUSE. What happens to those who up the leverage, way pass the ‘1984 oxymoron moderate rebel’ kind of madness and then lost it all in the last hurrah? They cannot make their money unless its a casino. If they leave, all money turn into dust and all their hundred year show becomes meaningless. If they stay, then they need to up the ante and double or triple the bet every hand thereafter and has been for decades. The house never loses and that’s the law inside the casino. So what if they are so out of money/debt, they start pledging the land and the people as ‘credit’ to keep the show going? And when they lose? So goes the land and the people, the credit/colletral they pledged and you don’t even know you were offered on the alter as a living sacrifice. Can they ever win? No. Why? Because its a casino and the law of the house said so. The natural law said so. The law of history said so. The law of luck said so. If they ever won, it will take the house down and the casino stops, it will be E.L.E and they still lose everything, since all their winning can only be use inside the casino. What good is USD at Alpha Centuri? Thats why the house wins.
If they blow up earth then leave earth, they will be migrant and orphans of the earth-that-is-no-more. Which other beings or civilisation will take them in and welcome them to be part of their peaceful society? Those ‘moderate rebels’ creators?
War Crimes Tribunal is fully assumed, and with their tracking systems and bio metric wonders, surely not even a disappearance to Argentina or a secret milt bunker will do the trick this time. No one left behind. No one leaves the casino. Feeling lucky?
Yet the next question is, what’s the point of “War Crimes Tribunal” when the damages and murder has already been done? We have had the Nuremberg and we have learned nothing. The REAL question is what should the NEW EARTH be like? If the people of earth has no spirit and no moral, it is only natural they act like animals and want to be robots. Those bodies may well be literally possessed. How to install spirit and moral into the being of earth people for the New Earth?
Taking out the trash is easy. Cleaning every inch of the rest of the entire house is harder. What to put into it now is – The REAL Question. Let’s not repeat the fallacy of ‘Never Again’ that becomes the terror of all the earth.
Something that isn’t often mentioned is that graduate students in the scientific and engineering fields have a hard time getting financial assistance from the institution that they are attending, because Chinese students are given preference. This is because, the Chinese government will give financial kickbacks to the college or university, but only if a Chinese student is given financial aid. Thus the college is seen to be more diverse and also makes money on accepting the Chinese students. This means the Chinese get trained engineers and scientists, and actively discourage the acceptance for white students in the technical disciplines.
The chinese gov can offer how ever much ‘donation’ they want but if the college or university has a spirit and backbone they wont postrate themselve and volunteer themselves as a financial crime wh0r3house.
Opposite could be said that those institution reserve a quote for the “whites” and the chinese gov are forced to go unconventional ways to build its engineer/scientist army.
After all many of your local interest group have also made huge ‘donation’ to get/force the lecturers teach only certain ideology. You will not see a ‘donation’ made by chinese gov to the liberal art depart.
But you are right – the whole system sorely lacks integrity.
The diatribes, so passionately honest featuring dehumanised and riveting facts that Chris Hedges gifts those who listen to him, and which I have known for well over 50 years without ever collecting nor saying them, in clearly placed words, are wondrously comforting. The very same with this posting of complete disinterest in the actual needs of fighting war by the supposedly ‘strongest’ nation on earth.
Each criminal Regime Change slaughter, an act of war, has taught the men who planned it and the men forced to fight it, nothing, as if both sets of men were ghostly automatons until they died, yet, even then more just statistics than men simply for having lost the spirit to remain human while alive.
Iraq, the Regime Change U.S. war, begun on lies ended by the leaders of it by ordering the killers (soldiers) to slice off the rigid engorged penises of the dead to take them home as prizes. Quite a few did so. That horror laden order alone tells you exactly what the statistics in this post tell you. Just differently.
I began writing about the U.S. endless wars by noting that the plethora of them began right after WW11 was supposed to be ended. (It is not yet ended today, November 6, 2018 -illustrated by the unending Korean war, the US genocide of Yugoslavia. U.S. having planned WW11 with the Nazis, the erasure of Russia today mimics exactly those Nazi/U.S. plans.) At the end of WW1 a soldier noted that the lack of skill fighting WW1 was to him so poor, he stated that America should teach Europe how to fight wars. One way to bridge the isolating geographical distance between the American continent and the rest of the world is war. But the rest of the world holds more human beings than can be counted, whereas the U.S. humans are counted then ignored by it’s own.
I also noted that the U.S. Military leaders of the deep state lawless soldiers were normalising genocide. It took years of noting this until it had to be stated. Just study Yemen, then check out the Saudi-Arabians who adopted G.W.Bush as a child as his U.S. Senator father became the Saudi Wahabbis best friend, giving them the monopoly of building mosques and Maddrassas (schools) across U.S. vastness.
In order for Europe to survive the U.S. it must move away from the trust it mistakenly or cravenly holds. Annihilation is not worth it!
Listen to Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky on You Tube before listening to these seers is criminalised. Already is, they will be removed unless we begin speaking ourselves.
reminds me of the old rhyme: For the want of a nail, the shoe was lost, for the want of a shoe the horse was lost….
Someone hasn’t been watching the details, it seems.
what happens after the horse was lost…. ?
In other words, the $1 Trillion yearly expense to maintain the US Insecurity State, taking fiscal and financial precedence over normal Civilian needs, is just an illusion. a fake, incapable of defending Americans if it is ever unleashed on the World.
It would appear the world is at a Crossroad. The US Taxpayer can be manipulated to sacrifice just pay more without question,, or seriously consider possible alternatives to the present dire straights, even possibilities that were considered taboo to even discuss.
What is strange, it is Most Christian America that supports an ever more ineffective, more costly Military, ignoring and overlooking relevant scriptures on one hand, yet preach the Bible is the Word of God and the people have to do what it says. Part of the Word is this line 6 in Zechariah 4,
“This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel, saying: ‘Not by military force and not by physical strength, but by My spirit,’ says the Lord of Hosts.. […] and again, And he shall judge between the nations and reprove many peoples, and they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift the sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.
If Christ already lives in American Christians as they claim, why are they not preparing the way in THIS WORLD?
As it is, this is what I see unfolding Day by Day as others also can see.
What we are reading and seeing in the Secular, non-religious, Main Stream Media Today, the pictures and possibilities they propagate, are the Revelation of this Biblical Vision of a Future Time that has Finally Arrived.
And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. (false beliefs about God in Judaism, Christianity & Islam. Written some 500 years before Islam, the 3rd arm from the Jewish religious record appeared)
For they are the spirits of DEVILS, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth ( 1%, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Senators, CEOs, and other Idols of the People) and of the whole world, (the rest of Humanity) to gather them to the Battle of that Great Day of God Almighty. (the war is already underway Today between Judaism, Christianity and Islam, leading to the climax of that Great Day)
Behold, I come as a thief. (when you least expect it)
Blessed is he that watches, and keeps his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.
And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.
Revelation 16:13-16
Armageddon was derived from Har Megiddo, located in Judea and Samaria of occupied Palestine 2000 years ago. Israel as a kingdom disappeared some 800 years before Jesus walked in that area during the occupation.
Har Megiddo/Armageddon still exists as a physical place in this material world, but is now under the control of temporal Israel re-created from the Bible after an absence of some 2800 years.
After all those years, the occupation of Judea and Samaria in Palestine is still an unresolved, violent, open wound in the Middle East and this material world.
American Zionist Christians want to see Armageddon come. They praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
It’s the DEVIL’s work, not God’s Will, as the verses cited above say in their Bibles.