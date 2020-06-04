[this article was written for the Unz Review]
I have lived in the United States for a total of 24 years and I have witnessed many crises over this long period, but what is taking place today is truly unique and much more serious than any previous crisis I can recall. And to explain my point, I would like to begin by saying what I believe the riots we are seeing taking place in hundreds of US cities are not about. They are not about:
- Racism or “White privilege”
- Police violence
- Social alienation and despair
- Poverty
- Trump
- The liberals pouring fuel on social fires
- The infighting of the US elites/deep state
They are not about any of these because they encompass all of these issues, and more.
It is important to always keep in mind the distinction between the concepts of “cause” and “pretext”. And while it is true that all the factors listed above are real (at least to some degree, and without looking at the distinction between cause and effect), none of them are the true cause of what we are witnessing. At most, the above are pretexts, triggers if you want, but the real cause of what is taking place today is the systemic collapse of the US society.
The next thing which we must also keep in mind is that evidence of correlation is not evidence of causality. Take, for example, this article from CNN entitled “US black-white inequality in 6 stark charts” which completely conflates the two concepts and which includes the following sentence (stress added) “Those disparities exist because of a long history of policies that excluded and exploited black Americans, said Valerie Wilson, director of the program on race, ethnicity and the economy at the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group.” The word “because” clearly point to a causality, yet absolutely nothing in the article or data support this. The US media is chock-full of such conflations of correlation and causality, yet it is rarely denounced.
For a society, any society, to function a number of factors that make up the social contract need to be present. The exact list that make up these factors will depend on each individual country, but they would typically include some kind of social consensus, the acceptance by most people of the legitimacy of the government and its institutions, often a unifying ideology or, at least, common values, the presence of a stable middle-class, the reasonable hope for a functioning “social life”, educational institutions etc. Finally, and cynically, it always helps the ruling elites if they can provide enough circuses (TV) and bread (food) to most citizens. This is even true of so-called authoritarian/totalitarian societies which, contrary to the liberal myth, typically do enjoy the support of a large segment of the population (if only because these regimes are often more capable of providing for the basic needs of society).
Right now, I would argue that the US government has almost completely lost its ability to deliver any of those factors, or act to repair the broken social contract. In fact, what we can observe is the exact opposite: the US society is highly divided, as is the US ruling class (which is even more important). Not only that, but ever since the election of Trump, all the vociferous Trump-haters have been undermining the legitimacy not only of Trump himself, but of the political system which made his election possible. I have been saying that for years: by saying “not my President” the Trump-haters have de-legitimized not only Trump personally, but also de-legitimized the Executive branch as such.
[Sidebar: this is an absolutely amazing phenomenon: while for almost four years Trump has been destroying the US Empire externally, Trump-haters spent the same four years destroying the USA from the inside! If we look past the (largely fictional) differences between the Republicrats and the Demolicans we can see that they operate like a demolition tag-team of sorts and while they hate each other with a passion, they both contribute to bringing down both the Empire and the United States. For anybody who has studied dialectics this would be very predictable but, alas, dialectics are not taught anymore, hence the stunned “dear in the headlights” look on the faces of most people today]
Finally, it is pretty clear that for all its disclaimers about supporting only the “peaceful protestors” and its condemnation of the “out of town looters”, most of the US media (as well as the alt media) is completely unable to give a moral/ethical evaluation of what is taking place. What I mean by this is the following:
By repeating mantras about how “Black anger is legitimate” the US liberal media is basically placing a seal of approval on the violence and looting. After all, if Black “anger” is legitimate, and if “White privilege” is real, then it is quite “understandable” that this “anger” “sometimes” “boils over” and leads to “regrettable” “excesses”. Just take a look at this image of Biden kneeling down before a Black demonstrator:
Of course, Biden and his supporters will claim that Biden was only kneeling before a cute little girl and her peacefully protesting father, but when combined with the attacks against Trump’s “law and order” rhetoric by Biden and his supporters (including four former US Presidents!), I believe that these kinds of photo-ops are sending a very different message: keep “protesting” as we are on your side which, coming from a guy like Biden, the ultimate symbol of the 1%er elites and a perfect example of “White privilege”, just goes to show that the hypocrisy of US politicians really knows no bounds or limits.
[Sidebar: I have to note here that these riots also represent a potential danger for both factions of the Uniparty in power: for the Demolicans the riots probably represent the very last chance to prevent a Trump-reelection, but if the Demolicans are too obvious in support of the riots, then it could backfire against them and turn all the frightened “law and order” types against them. But if they do not support the riots, then the Demolicans will alienate their core constituency (a hodgepodge of various “minorities” pushing their narrow identity-politics agenda). Likewise, for Trump this is an opportunity to show his “law and order” credentials and promise the White people and the relatively fewer Blacks of his base that he will protect them. However, if he is too direct about this and if Trump orders what might be seen by many as unfair or excessive force (of which there has been a lot almost everywhere), then he risks pushing many moderate Republicrats over the edge and side with the Demolicans (or, at least, withhold their vote). In other words, both factions of the Uniparty feel that the riots are both an opportunity and a threat and this is why neither faction can come out and speak truthfully about the real causes of the riots.]
The exact same message of weakness and even submissive impotence is, I believe, sent every time a cop kneels when confronting even peaceful demonstrators like on this photo. While this might be intended as a message of compassion, and maybe even an apology, the only thing the rioters will see here is a powerful sign of surrender of the local authorities and I find that extremely dangerous.
Yes, there are plenty of racist, violent and otherwise incompetent cops in the USA. And yes, many of my Black friends reported feeling singled out and treated rudely by cops. But having extensively traveled the world, I want to assure you that the US most definitely does not have the worst cops out there. In fact, I believe that most US cops are decent people. Much more importantly, these cops are the “thin blue line” which protects society against criminals. And while I do believe that US policemen ought to be better educated, better trained, better led and better supervised, I also realize that there is also no short term alternative to them. It is all very fine to dream about educated, peaceful and non-racist cops, but if you remove the existing police force from the equation, there are no other alternatives (the national guard or the regular armed forces do not qualify and don’t have the correct training to deal with civilians anyway), especially in those states which have successfully killed the 2nd Amendment by means of what I call “death by a thousand regulatory cuts” (including NY and NJ).
Then there is what Solzhenitsyn called the “decline of courage” in the West: the vast majority US politicians have basically lost the ability to criticize Blacks, even when it is quite obvious that many of the current problems of the Black population of the USA are created by Blacks themselves: I think of the truly vulgar, obscene and overall disgusting “rap culture” with which most Black youth are now “educated” in since early childhood or how many Black youth have been brainwashed into considering gang members and street prostitutes as the measure of what “looking cool” looks like in terms of clothes, language and overall behavior. I believe that it is pretty obvious to any person who lived in the USA that Blacks are very often (mostly?) the cause of their own misery: I can tell you that my Jamaican and Sub-Saharan African friends (who live in the USA) have told me many times that a) they think that US Blacks have opportunities which they would never have in Africa or Jamaica and that b) local Blacks often resent Africans and Jamaican Blacks because the latter do so much better in the US society. I can also testify to the fact that I have seen a lot of anti-Latino feelings from US Blacks. As for how Blacks often feel about Asians, all we need to do is remember the LA riots in 1992. Finally, I do believe that many (most?) people in the USA know that the strongest and most frequent form of racism in the USA will be anti-White, especially from politically engaged Blacks.
I can personally attest that there is plenty of anti-White racism in the USA. Not only did I experience it myself (I lived in Washington, DC from 1986-1991), but it has been amply documented by people like Colin Flaherty whose books “White Girl Bleed A Lot: The Return of Racial Violence to America and How the Media Ignore It” and “Knockout Game a Lie?: Awww, Hell No!” are excellent primers on Black on White violence and racism. Yet, anybody daring to suggest that US Blacks themselves are at least partially responsible for their own plight will immediately be labeled a “racist”.
To those of you who live outside the USA, I would recommend this simple thought experiment: just take 20-30 minutes and watch the footage of BOTH the “peaceful protests” AND “the violent riots” and look carefully not only at what the folks you see in the footage are wearing, but also how they speak, how they act, what they say and how they say it and ask yourself a simple question: would you want to hire any of these guys and pay them a decent salary? I very much doubt that many of you would. Frankly, most of these rioters are unhirable, and “racism” has nothing to do with this.
The fact is that what is sometimes called the “MTV culture” is, in reality, nothing else than a systematic glorification of criminal mayhem. Forget about rap hits like the famous “Fuk Da Police” or “Kill d’White People“, I would argue that 99% of rap is a glorification of all the worst problems of Black communities in the USA (drugs, violence, promiscuous sex, objectification of women, alcoholism, glorification of criminal behavior in the streets and in prisons, etc.). Yet most US politicians seem to be paralyzed and feel the need to pretend like they are absolutely charmed by this so-called “Black culture”. But it is even worse than that.
Combine an emasculated ruling polity which does not dare to call a stone and stone and which promotes a (pretend) “culture” which glorifies violence and hatred against all non-criminals, including law abiding Black who are called “Toms” and who are also singled out as in this “beautiful” rap which includes the following “verses”: “Then you got niggas that’s blacker then the night, Running around town saying their best friends are white, Niggas like that are gonna hang up from a tree, And burn them up alive and let everybody see” (check out this “beautiful” rap here and for the full lyrics, a truly fascinating read, here). Next, throw in a completely dysfunctional state which is owned and operated by a tiny gang of obscenely rich narcissistic bastards (of all races, very much including Blacks), add to it a total absence of any real social opportunities, then toss in the COVID pandemic and the worst recession in US history with record high levels of unemployment even among those who would be employable (folks with dropped down pants, excessive tattoos, past felony convictions and a comprehensively non-professional attitude would not even get a job even if the economy was booming). Then, you get a relatively localized “spark” (like the murder of George Floyd by a gang of arrogant imbeciles in uniform) to start a fire which will instantly spread throughout the entire country, especially since there are so many other groups besides Blacks who want to “piggyback” their personal agenda on top of the one of Black Lives Matter or Antifa (I am, of course, referring to the real cornucopia of Trump-haters which never accepted his election).
Conclusion 1: this is not the US version of the Gilets Jaunes!
Some might be tempted to say that what we are seeing in the USA is a US version of the French Gilets Jaunes. I assure you that it is not. For one thing, the Gilets Jaunes had a pretty clear political program. US rioters do not. Next, the Gilets Jaunes were mostly peaceful and much of the violence was instigated by the French police forces (including the use of fake rioters). While there are definitely peaceful protesters in the USA, neither BLM or AntiFa have truly denounced the riots (and why should they when the USA media and politicians don’t have the courage to do that either?). Finally, the French ruling classes and media did not show the kind of “understanding” of the riots which did take place although Macron did pose with two “gangstas” in an effort to look “cool” (which failed):
Conclusion 2: this is not a revolution or a civil war
Some are now fantasizing that what we are witnessing today is either a revolution or a civil war. I believe that this is neither.
For a revolution to take place there must be a force capable of changing not the person(s) in power, but fundamentally change the regime, the polity, itself and replacing it with another one. Declaring that “Black lives matter” or looting stores or even demanding that the police be defunded, does not have this kind of potential capability.
For a civil war to take place you need a least two sides, each with a clearly identifiable political agenda. Since the see real power in the USA is hidden from the public awareness, there is no potential for a “the people vs the rulers” kind of civil war in the US. A “Right/Conservative vs Left/Liberal” civil war is also not possible, because both the US Right and the US Left are, in reality controlled by a deep state which is neither liberal nor conservative. Finally, a “rematch” between North and South is not possible either because the modern USA is not really split along North/South lines anymore. In terms of geography, there is somewhat of a “Big cities vs rural USA” split, but it takes place in both the north and the south of the country. Instead, what we do observe is a social breakup of the USA into “zones” some of which will be doing much better than others (big cities with a strong Black population fare the worst, mostly White small towns fare best; that is even true within the same state). In some of these zones, we will see more of this kind of acts of self-protection:
This kind of confrontations, even if they are not violent, are yet another illustration of the state being simply unable to take charge and protect the people.
Conclusion 3: this is an insurrection which has initiated the systemic collapse of the US society
I call what is happening today an insurrection: a violent revolt or rebellion against the authorities as such. When you burn a police precinct you do not “protest” against the actions of a few cops, no, what you are doing is expelling the cops from your neighborhood (I know that personally. In Argentina I lived in a suburb of Buenos-Aires in which the police station was attacked so often that it closed and was never rebuilt). And since in a civilized society the state should have the monopoly on the (legal) use of force, you are basically rejecting the authority and legitimacy of the state which operates the police force. This insurrection is most unlikely to remove Trump from office (hence it is not a coup or a revolution), but the anti-Trump faction of the ruling elites have now clearly adopted the strategy of “worse is better” simply because they realize that these riots are probably their last chance to blame it all on Trump (and Russia, why not?!) and maybe, just maybe, defeat him in November.
Right now all we see can only be called a mob-rule (technically referred to as an “ochlocracy“). But mobs, no matter how violent, rarely succeed in achieving tangible political results as they act ‘against something’ and not ‘for something’. This is why the real (behind-the-scenes) ruling classes need to instrumentalize this mob-induced insurrection to their political advantage. So far, I would say that neither the Demolicans nor the Republicrats have succeeded in this. But there is a very long and potentially extremely dangerous summer ahead and this might well change.
Irrespective of whether either faction will succeed in instrumentalizing the riots, what we are seeing today is a systemic collapse of the US society. That is not to say that the USA will disappear, not at all. But just like it took the Soviet Union a decade or more to fully collapse (roughly from 1983-1993), it will take the US many years to fully crash. And just like a New Russia eventually began taking form in 1999, there will be a New USA coming out of the current collapse. Total and final collapses are very rare, mostly they just initiate a lengthy and potentially very dangerous transformation process, the outcome of which is almost impossible to predict.
However, just as the Russian people had to stop kidding themselves with silly dreams about “democracy” and had to tackle the real problems of Russia, so will the people of the USA have to find the courage to deal with their real problems, frontally and deliberately. If they fail to do that, the country will most likely simple further disintegrate into numerous and mutually hostile entities.
Time will tell.
The Saker
This is indeed an insurrection (more like a coup, actually) which has initiated the systemic collapse of the US society. But, I submit that this has been the plan all along. It follows on the heels of the real looting that went on in the USA, the COVID-19 justified $6 trillion heist conducted by the banksters and the big corpse of the US treasury that has sent the US economy into a tailspin and small businesses into bankruptcy. They are about to be bought up for pennies on the dollar and the jobs that they once provided will never come back.
The lower classes are fully aware that this is happening and their rage, both black and white, will hasten the collapse of US society. What do they have to lose at his point? The second Industrial Revolution will make unskilled workers as superfluous as pack animals, as their jobs will be replaced by automation and robots. They will respond with violence and self-destructive lifestyles, alcoholism, drug addiction, etc. Can you really blame them? We are headed for dark times. May Heaven help us all.
Tommy Apeiron
“But, I submit that this has been the plan all along”. You could well be right. Analysts have pointed to the Montana – Colorado region, which has more oil than Saudi Arabia ever had. This oil is untouched, being kept in reserve for Canada. What this means is that once the US breaks up, the northern US states will end up in Canada, while Dixie Land, the former Confederacy, will be resurrected, being placed under Rothschild’s control. North America is already under Rothschild’s control. However, a broken up US will be easier to control, while Canada would assume the role of the US.
The Saker is certainly right that a rematch between the North and South is impossible, something I have pointed out on numerous occasions. Who would fight a new civil war, especially in present circumstances, with so many unemployed ? Who would leave their family behind a join some new army ?
However, I have to disagree with The Saker that “the modern USA is not really split along North/South lines anymore”. I am afraid it is. Why were so many Confederate monuments pulled down ? This was a foolish attempt to have the memory of the Confederacy eradicated. The opposite happened, the actual memory being refreshed. The Civil War of 1861-1865 had nothing to do with the question of slavery, as Lincoln could not afford to have the South depart from the Union due to the revenues from the southern states, not to mention cheap raw materials and northern financial investments in the South. The Civil War was a white mans quarrel, the Celtic South fighting the Germanic North. The culture of the South was basically French, while that of the North was Anglo-Saxon Germanic. Even those southerners of English origin became assimilated in the Celtic French culture of the South, as witnessed by the Southern accent, which is English spoken with a French accent.
The US is standing on very fragile legs. All multiethnic and multicultural countries have weaknesses, some more, some less. Besides a heterogeneous cultural situation among the white ethnic group, you also have the Afro-American ethnic group, the Latino, the Chinese, and remnants of native Americans. As the saying goes in the US, different ethnic groups do not live among each other, but rather next to each other. This hardly gives the US a strong social basis. How many times did the US see race riots, and how many times was the National Guard called up ?
Finally, we have the question of the gigantic US foreign and domestic debt, so huge that analysts and professors are in disagreement just how huge it is. What is going to happen when the dollar crashes, as you cannot go on printing it in eternity, backed by nothing ? Will the US then break up ? We shall see. Personally I am not an optimist that it will survive, and apparently neither is the US elite, which for years has been buying real estate outside the US, preparing getaways. A repetition of history. When ancient Rome fell in 476, the first to flee was the Roman elite, leaving the city to the impoverished citizens.
My people were the ancestors of the french cultured south.
We are acadians living on the east coast of canada, we were deported to the south in 1755.
Cajun is short for Acadian.
The real issue you bravely highlited, wich is the collusion of governments to bail out high finance, so that these financial firms can rob the country blind, with no benefit to the people. Trickle down economics is a lie!
Im looking forward to Ramin Mazerhi’s next article.
The real interesting question is, if the US and China will survive and resemble anything of their current form. These destructive dynamics are not only present in the US, but everywhere in the world. I think the third industrial revolution, coupled with biological and socio-political cataclysm, will demolish geographical and political formations.
You are exactly right, automation will make vast parts of the population superfluous and today, there is almost nothing left to rescue them from further degradation: Organized religion in the West is dead, education is becoming more and more irrelevant, because you don’t need masses of qualified people to operate fewer and fewer factories (which are also more and more automated), families are falling apart left and right, contemporary “values” are a joke, political parties are joke, generations live completely separate (therefore intergenerational knowledge is not transferred), political ideologies are also mostly discredited .. the list goes on. You also can see these tendencies in our Western “culture” which is a unrecognizable rehashing of past fads and a bulimic throw up of past thoughts, incomprehensible and hollow.
Concerning the US, if it will stay a constitutional republic on paper, in a very divided and fragile form or disintegrate into smaller entities as Saker writes.
Concerning China, if it can transform its export driven economic model into an internal steady closed system.
China has many advantages in this new epoch. Homogeneous population, pragmatic power class, pragmatic ideology of “doing what works”, applying violence where needed and a powerful military.
The world is in for an enormous change. Most are not ready. War on the periphery of nuclear states, internal war by comprador elites, who will sell out the political areas resources to the highest bidder. Contradictions all other the place, even not so much between poor and rich, but technology haves against have nots. Topped by on going ecological collapse.
I find it hard to comprehend, where all this will go and very hard to realize, the existence of different pockets-isles of opulence surrounded by chaotic hell.
Thing about automation is, if people, workers, were in charge of the economy, it would just mean a shorter work week and more leisure. It only becomes a bane when those in charge of the economy are just using it to extract profits and people are disposable.
By the way, I’d have to claim we have seen little as yet. Currently, there is some support going to many of the people thrown out of work by the crisis. But their unemployment benefits will run out in a while and their jobs will not have returned. At the state level, US states are not allowed to run deficits, and their revenues are tanking; they will be going full austerity just when people need the most help. Moratoria on evictions will be expiring soon. And the US political system finds it very hard to have political will to do anything about this sort of problem. A lot of people are going to be hurting, perhaps even starving. Then we’ll really see some riots.
Behind the curtains I can see Wall Street bankers backslapping each other, laughing incessantly with a cigar in one hand and glass of Champagne in the other.
Troy, I agree with your comment. I have the impression that the people do not yet understand what is happening to their country (none would even think of their country collapsing!). It is almost as if subconsciously they react to all the reasons The Saker gave at the top of his analysis, but it has not reached their consciousness. They “fight” amongst each other and their anger has not yet reached the true target.
Nothing was mentioned about the solidarity protests in various countries but are they truly in solidarity or is it that they also feel the despair? The rule by the elites is truly taking its toll on the common Man (I hate being politically correct!).
George Carlin once remarked ” the economy is just fine. It is just that you are not part of it.”
@Alexandra
I see what you are seeing. My impression too that people do not yet understand what is happening to their country. People are living in their subjective consciousness and don’t look out around them to see what is really going on. They have no objective reasoning ability. The problem in this country has been for many years that the people are crewing on poppy seeds; that is distorted values, making it impossible for people to take their personal experience as a guide, thus making it necessary for them to take another’s experiences as their guide.
The Saker is on to something. But as always it is possible another conclusion can happen out of the blue.
For example with over 40 million people out of work with most of their jobs not coming back the congress could pass a bill requiring compulsive two years paid public service to restore the infrastructure and build new towns with light manufacturing that requires human labor.The only institution in this country that could facilitate this is the army.
The people today have no vision and without a vision the people die. It is a truism that is stated in the Bible. Our young have no vision. Why not give them one. Two years compulsory service to rebuild the country is far better than young people rioting in the streets because they have nothing else to do.
” I have the impression that the people do not yet understand what is happening to their country ”
I agree with Alexandra and Robert.
I don’t understand what is happening to our country.
I see a general collapse, and I know that the covid-19 narrative and “unintended” consequences are part of the picture. But just how the pieces fit together I cannot see.
Regarding The Saker’s view of the role of African Americans and also their behaviors, I can’t really get on board with this. I also detest the whole rapper culture, pants hanging down past bum crack, etc.
But a longer view is needed to grasp what has been done to African Americans in this country.
I am currently reading Thomas Frank’s “Listen, Liberal,” and I highly recommend it. I do hope the Saker reads it before he comments further on contemporary black communities. It is, actually, an extremely entertaining read. Extensively documented
He catalogues the betrayal by the Democratic Party of all of its traditional (since FDR) constituents under Bill Clinton, and how and why this happened. Since I well remember the Clinton years—first the sense of relief after the Nixon, Reagan and Bush years. We were still pretty close to the shocks of the assassinations and the sense that somehow the country had to get off this awful detour.
Then the letdown—the sense of “wrong turn” re NAFTA; Glass-Steagall; construction of prisons as profit centers; welfare “reform”: introduction of three strikes and you’re out; major favors to banks; the outrage of different punishment for use of crack vs. powder cocaine (connected to getting those prisons full); and other legislation designed to prove that Dems were sincerely repudiating and “correcting” their “legacy.” The Clintons did more to undermine the viability of black communities in this country than any Republicans coudl have done. But NOT JUST BLACK COMMUNITIES. That is IMO the kicker. Clinton’s legislation also suckerpunched the white working class.
This was before The Saker arrived in the USA. Then the Bush years, and again the betrayal at the hands of the Clinton-Obama Democratic party. As the chief executive Obama had all th epowers at his disposal to deliver on his promises. If he had wanted to make any genuine change to benefit the American people, he could have done so. Frank makes this clear, and it is clear to anyone who reads the Wiki entry on the powers of the executive. It is IMO not realistic nor fair to comment on and condemn black lifestyles without taking on board the repeated blows to both black and white working class and poor. And middle class of course, too.
This dsytopian Dem Party legacy brought Trump to power.
Katherine
Pretty spot on.
I am a Trump-hater, by the way….but not one of the ones you’re calling out here…I have my own reasons for detesting the man, none of which have to do with Muller or Russian election tampering.
So I will be happy to see him go….I think the way he managed the health crisis (badly) and the associated economic crash (not his fault..but then neither was “the. recovery” he wanted to take credit for)….will take him down….
But the other side is definitely exactly as you portray them. The big picture….I think you get it. Uniparty. Very good.
I read someone the other day who said….”Whatever side you are on…let me assure you that I am not on it.” That resonated with me.
Taking sides with any of these people is to pick the flavor of your preferred delusion.
My only disagreement really is whether this is the beginning of the end….or just another crisis like many others that we’ve seen come and go…..with BAU managing to somehow not completely disintegrate. I think it might depend on the pandemic and how that plays out here.
“Taking sides with any of these people is to pick the flavor of your preferred delusion”.
Loved your turn of phrase, especially “flavor of your preferred delusion”.
In a way, I think this is neither a crisis like many others, nor necessarily a beginning of the end, at least not yet. I see it as the US going through a painful process of adjusting to a changed world. The world has changed in terms of geopolitics, in terms of the relative strength of economies, in terms of comparative advantages that nations enjoy, in terms of approaching the limits of multi-cultural, multi-racial, and a multi-belief society that can remain viable. A belief in the almighty dollar, in super-duper armed forces, in being the land of the free and the brave, the home of freedom and democracy – all these beliefs are slowly going to turn to dust as reality – long neglected and shielded from – starts showing its face. That is when the beginning of the end, or the beginning of a new beginning will start.
These kind of historical transitions can take a long, long time to unfold. And can be very painful and dangerous: not only to those directly affected but to the world at large, as painful internal problems cry out for resolution through military misadventures abroad. May God grant the US a soft landing, and show it the path to a new and better beginning.
Trump wanted a reasonable approach to what turns out to be a minor health emergency (unless you are 90, and living in a nursing home). There was no need to destroy the economy, and our society, unless you think there is no problem turning a majority of the people into the kind of germaphobes we used to consider as mentally ill. But, Trump doesn’t stick with his instincts, unfortunately, and let himself be bamboozled by the despicable Fauci. I watched his last act 40 years ago with AIDS and could not believe this creature was still alive, like Dracula.
I have never voted Republican in 48 years of voting, but Russia-gate, the ‘lockdown’ and now these riots have convinced me that the Democratic Party has actually become an existential threat to the country. Trump and many Republicans are incredibly stupid, but the Democrats have turned positively evil. And, as it was in 2016, if it is stupid vs. evil, I guess I have to pick stupid.
I’m with you. This is a total (Removed language.MOD) and in the reality I live in those who support trump only do so because the viscious and profoundly sickening narrative engineering of the corporate ‘media’ (CIA).
9/11 bitchez…
You handle it or you don’t.
Yep! (Would be nice to have these like uptick thingies).
Looks like NYC wants a replay of 1863.
Simple solution declare both parties and their backers “terrorist organizations feeding off the people” once they are removed, then the country can heal and move on, but not until because one party will work against each other to maintain the status quo of the one percent.
Trump has neither been “reasonable” nor is this a “minor” health issue, with 100,000 dead and counting. A caring functional society would have acted swiftly to both minimize the spread and provide economic and heath services to its people.
Re “provide economic and heath services to its people.”
It has been noted that the rioters have no political demands.
Seems to me like the most obvious demand–in addition to the arrest of all four killers, which I think has now been done—is universal health care NOW. If standard 21st C health care had been available to all citizens the covid situation would have looked, and felt, a whole lot different.
Agree re Dracula Fauci. What a piece of vermin.
Katherine
You have 24 years and I have a lot more. This is not unique in many ways. The 1960’s were at least as turbulent, and the race riots looked very similar. That is what is so telling. After all these years, the situation with Blacks in the US has not changed. Whether you believe in Black responsibility or White suppression, the bottom line is that this is very similar to 1967, which has to make one wonder if there will ever be a change. What has changed a lot is the weakness of the general population. I can’t even imagine governments getting away with the ‘lockdown’ back then.
@SteveK9
Why can’t we see some truth in all that is presented? Why must it always be binary? Why not say, we have
– White suppression and
– Black responsibility
And agree also that
– we have a % of psychopaths in all races
– we have decent human beings from all races
– Some people are more privileged than others, even within the same race and that whites, having colonised most of the world and enslaved other races are more privileged than other races.
– neo-colonialism exists
– US and the west abuses international law
– that the countries that are neo-colonized also have many instances of crimes against their citizens by their elites
– that inequality exists
– that each individual has different intelligence, abilities, skills, opportunities or lack thereof, problem solving skills etc.
– that most countries have two-tier legal systems for their citizens
– that in short, legitimate grievances exist and personal responsibility as well as national responsibilities exist, along with injustices.
Finally, hypocrisy reigns supreme, because we choose sides based on our interests most of the time and not based on Justice and Truth. If u were on the other shoe, you would probably be demanding the same things and condemning the other side which you now can’t because you are the other side. If u were black you probably would support BLM, and if American, you would probably support US hegemony, if Russian, the oppose said US hegemony etc. But all in all, if we let the Truth stand, we all would live in peace. That is why if an eye for an eye was truly practised, injustice would stop. We love taking the other guy’s eye out but don’t agree to ours being touched.
Another point is that very quickly, in fact overnight, Trump lost all control over the lockdown fanatics. I live in a State where the pipsqueak Mayor of a city < 100,000 has decided, on his own, that everyone will be required to wear a mask in any private establishment in the city. Incredible. And the people (at least the people we have now) put up with it.
So, now you get to wear a niqab or suffer state threat.
Cool, just like the Wahhabi regime running Arabia controls women.
Must feel like a (Removed language,MOD), eh?
But the upside is you get to confuse the G5 tracking systems — unless, of course, they are going to chip you like your pet dog.
Good one, Saker.
I have a very long view of life in the USA, and have never lived elsewhere, so I see this for what it blatantly is.
Anarchy aimed at Rule of Law, the Bill of Rights and traveling along the paths of class warfare, demonization of the police and racial division. Those three paths are well traveled in American society. They are easy to exploit.
The Cult of Liberalism has come to the final obstacle to total power. It must destroy the institution of the Constitutional law which encapsulates all Freedoms and Responsibilities of the citizenry and the officials who govern.
We have seen insurrections like this before. The late sixties were wars in Newark and Detroit, among others.
LA has had several of them. Miami, Baltimore, St. Louis, etc. have had these irruptions.
Nearly all of them were hijacked and manipulated to confront the institutions of governance. The worst had help from feckless politicians who held back police, national guard and common sense.
What I saw today with the presser from AG Barr was the Federal Law Enforcement forces ready, willing and able to crush anymore of this chaos and to prosecute the leaders of the violence and mayhem. They all have a cause and purpose that allows them an opportunity to regain the confidence of the public which had been lost by Comey, Obama, Holder, and the phony Russiagate and Mueller probe.
Many of the rioters are professionals. Trained and paid by leftists like Soros and his Open Society minions.
Some will be arrested soon and prosecuted. Then the whole story will come out.
Meanwhile, understand, the US society is in deep need of repair. But the COVID-19 virus is still a threat and will be for another year or so. And 40 million people need to get jobs. These are the real threats, once the streets are back under control of the Rule of Law.
Larchmonter, I’ve lived in the US for fewer years than The Saker, but I put my time in enough to have some kind of understanding. But I’ve also lived where there is urban insurrection, lets call it urban war. If those guys don’t get to be under control (and they have nothing to be under control for), they ‘aint gonna do it. This will end up in a type of guerilla urban warfare that in the US, you’ve only seen short term periods of. Urban insurrection cannot be fought by law and warfare alone. Understand, you’re not going to make these people scared or fearful of the cops or the law or whatevers … You have to bring the basic values back – and that Trump is not doing and neither is anyone else, because short term, the tools do not exist in the zeitgeist of the population. And yes, Covid-19 is still there. And yes, people don’t have jobs, and yes, there is this little problem of debt that cannot be paid, and the rest of the world turning their backs. (And a clear disrespect for the Law).
Without re-establishing the value base, and I would question the Constitution as the whole make-up of the US has changed and you don’t have a bunch of ex-europeans looking for a better life with that kind of work ethic and get up and go), this urban guerilla war will take its toll on the population and on any cohesion.
People may now laugh at the antics of Antifa for example. But, the command and control structure here (and there is one) was trained by Kurds. So now, it can be identified, but the heads of leaders are not identifiable. These people are learning and learning on the job. Today they are looting and breaking windows but tomorrow they may be bombing. What I hear, is that CIA color revolution tactics are being employed and trained in.
There is something else. Trump is losing support of his ‘Generals’. Here is two, but this is all over and the talking heads are beginning to talk coup – military.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/03/trump-military-george-floyd-protests/
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/06/james-mattis-denounces-trump-protests-militarization/612640/
“You have to bring the basic values back – and that Trump is not doing and neither is anyone else, because short term, the tools do not exist in the zeitgeist of the population.”
You wish, amarynth, and so transparently so that you ought to feel some slight twinges of shame.
Maybe not now, because you can’t see it ………because you don’t want to see it.
But later. Because it’s coming.
Maybe you can’t see what’s coming……because you just aren’t looking for any solution other than “Burn, Baby, Burn…..Burn Down the White House!”
SO, without me linking a little evidence for ya…..you’d NEVER see (or want to see !) any contrary, sobering evidence such as this livestream today held by 4 black men……..:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC2RaBJAVCg
Drew Brees, Real Black History, BLM, David Dorn, and American Solutions
……..4 black men. that in your present mindset
(that the Empire Strategists LOVE…by the way…..”You GO..Girl!, I can hear them thinking!}
you might disbelieve could actually break profile and observe things about Floyd George you’d probably never face the reality of in this present lifetime of yours…….without some cathartic change of heart.
That and the “Pimping out of the Black Struggle” in general they clearly see with 2020 Vision…..but you are …as yet….. willfully blind to.
It’s transparent, obvious….and quite disappointing.
Mathis one of “Trump’s Generals”??
I thought he let the man go. Maybe Mad Dog’s poor little old ego is a little butt hurt.
Who cares???
Evidently you do, because it kindles your wishes. Which are very much the opposite of these four black men’s wishes.
And I guarantee you, their commitment to their righteous wishes is considerably stronger, and has infinitely more support than your ill wishes.
Well how about them apples!
Mmmmmm! Nice and crisp and tart!
(I don’t like ’em sweet and mushy. No Red Delicious or MacIntosh for me. Granny Smith’s are my thing!)
Let me leave this for you as example. These are young testosterone laden cops having to walk together and shout loud to handle their own fear boogyman and to keep up the combined courage, not even knowing that if you forcefully push an older person backwards, they are liable to fall and crack their heads. See how many try to walk by and simply wash their hands of the situation – the man lying on the street bleeding from at least his one ear. See the one who has instinct to check out the man lying bleeding on the sidewalk and how his colleague convinces him to just walk on by. And they walk by … he tripped and fell, they say, callously disregarding the situation – the thin blue line.
https://www.rt.com/usa/490839-buffalo-police-graphic-fall/
You are projecting things that do not exist and regarding the generals, is Mattis alone? Clearly not, if you follow the story. Start here https://www.businessinsider.com/marine-corps-generals-leaving-trump-administration-kelly-mattis-2020-2?r=MX&IR=T
Trump with his threat to have the military in the streets touches something that is unthinkable to the older military cadre. They do not act against fellow Americans. So, if your projection stops and you follow the story, and it is now widely out there, you may also be really concerned. But, like I said, no tools to handle the shredded social contract and like The Saker said,
“… will the people of the USA have to find the courage to deal with their real problems, frontally and deliberately. If they fail to do that, the country will most likely simple further disintegrate into numerous and mutually hostile entities.”
My interest is the empire. While the actions on the streets are being watched, there is more legislation sanctioning everybody and their dogs around NordStream2. Your leaders are so concerned about the situation in the US (not) that they have time to sanction others and deprive them of income and work and commerce. You have made enemies everywhere. If this cannot be looked at frontally and deliberately, my experience tells me there is a leadership vacuum and no-one can truly even know who will attempt to take up that vacuum. I think there is an outside chance that whatever these generals are brewing up, is such an attempt. But one has to do the work and go and follow it up.
4 Black men? I would have said 4 men. We know this is not about racial tensions and this is only one of the pretexts, if you actually did The Saker the favor to read his work and understand it dialectically, instead of doing like those cops, try to push someone backwards and then walk on by, i.e., attempt walk over the other guy which is so typical. I am quite done with your continuing story that it is everyone else’s fault, continuing to ascribe motives to anyone else while you surely do not know why people say what they say because you are not in their heads.
I agree with The Saker, the systemic collapse is now clearly visible.
We hear this morning that the older man that was pushed backwards in the video is 75 years old. One only can see things like this, the young policeman pushing the old fellow back so that he falls, in fascist countries. Again there are apparently firings about this, but nobody has been arrested or charged.
This is where I disagree with The Saker in his writing here, regarding the US cops. There are worse in other countries, I am absolutely sure of that. But the US cops are pretty out of control with their Israeli training, militarization, very poor education and recruited a little low on the intelligence S curve.
Amarynth:
1) True. U.S. cops are militarized and very often are needlessly violent.
2) The Saker is correct. At this point what we are seeing is a confused, inchoate insurrection, that so far lacks clear direction. It’s not a revolution in its present form. This is a point that Pepe Escobar has also ably made.
3) You are correct. The generals who are openly criticizing Trump are something new. Agreed, the possibility of a military coup cannot be ruled out. But if the military intervenes, which branch and which factions, and what will be their policies and objectives? A governing, military junta or a rapid return to nominal civilian rule?
Often the key is not so much the initial violence, but the fact that all the other police ignore both the violence and its outcome. One thug lashing out is one thug. The whole force looking on and discarding the option of help (serving or protecting), filing on by ignoring an unconscious bleeding man, and then giving mendacious accounts, that is systemic. It’s the same with the Floyd murder–the murder itself is chilling, but the other officers taking this as normal and facing out at the witnesses, backing the process up makes it a matter of “police” as an institution rather than “One deranged killer”.
I ll be higly cynical in my comment. Just like the us ruling elite, which does this everytime and everywhere, I am watching what s happening in the usa with this mantra: using any weak point to exploit.
I am a supporter of a world freed from us emparialism. And honestly I thing that what s currently happening in the us is globally a good news.
The us is the core of the empire. If the us needs to focus more on its own problems and lick some self-inflicted wounds it will have less ressources and less energy to invest in its reckless, crazy and extremely violent foreign policy. In other words if what we are seeing in the us is the beginning of the end of the us empire, I think it s a very good news for the rest of the world.
But I also think that if the current ruling elite in the us understands that they do not have much time because their empire is doomed there is a risk that they will increase their pressure on the countries they consider their ennemy (basically iran russia china) and thus they will further increase tensions and provocations which will bring the world very close to a complete catastrofe. In french we describe this as “fuite en avant”.
Like the saker wrote in his article time will tell what will happen next.
Empire doomed? Not at all.
The United States, *the country* is going through some major upheaval and experiencing problems, but the empire, the entity that controls things globally, which the US inherited in the 20th century, is still very much alive and kicking.
The empire still controls the global propaganda narrative (and there has been an uptick in censorship and de-platforming), the financial levers still exist and may even get worse as we move to a cashless society, and a non-state sponsored organisation like BLM is able to simultaneously stage mass protests and riots in most USA and W. Europe.
Nothing is resolved in the Balkans, Ukraine, Middle East. It’s all status quo and maybe about to get worse in the ME with the imminent annexation of the West Bank…the empire is not crumbling…
@Serbian girl,
I agree. Empire is doing more this year than ever. Containing China is full spectrum, and the hybrid war is 24/7 against Russia. It is stirring up Central Asia, expanding military operations in many African nations, roiling North Africa, trying hard to put the finish on Serbia with Kosovo. It goes on and on.
Definitely it is not crumbling.
There is an old saying you know – a candle flame flares once most brightly just before it goes out for ever.
I suspect that is what we are seeing here – the final flare before it goes it out.
@ Serbian Girl and @Larchmonter.
I think both are happening. The empire is crumpling with coast-to-coast lawless rioting, the economy is financial fraud and global terrorism, nobody has jobs, the people are mindless ignorant fools. Sure the elites are still intent on looting – it’s what they live for – and they are great at it. The military is still intact and is still capable of training homeless takfiri thugs how to effectively murder civilians and steal their valuables, and the military can still shoot civilians and bomb hospitals, churches, apartment buildings, power plants, etc, but the world is creating a multi-polar system, excluding the US, confronting the US militarily, and US influence is decreasing daily.
No doubt the US empire is disintegrating before our eyes, and no doubt it is not dead, and it is still extemely dangerous to the planet. But we’re talking patterns here. The US empire is definitely falling apart, decreasing in power/influence, the dollar is shaky, and the world is creating alternatives to the dollar.
So, yes, the empire is still strong, still a powerful evil force, and the world is trying to stay out of direct conflict with it, but it is also clearly losing its grip on its hegemony.
Patrick
but the empire cannot find work for 40 million americans. what are they going to do with them?
who is going to pay for the lock down..how fast can they morph to a cashless society then?
for the empire to continue the people must continue to support it not so, to ‘believe’ in the propanda? but if the empire is not delivering the goods how can they support it? no breadand circuses…the saker said so himself?
is the empire making a grand play with no clothes on..or maybe no underwear for sure? with the base of the empire looking rotted can the empire sustain all it is now pressing on the world?
and the empire is not alone..but in confrontation with enemies working to test the empires’ sustainability at this point in it’s career. the empire must do as it is doing but where are the resources coming from..like military manpower.
as the need for social control at home rises exceedingly demanding military response what about overseas then? and what role is our friend Covid-19 playing relative to manpower? will the empire start recruting for its military overseas? or maybe recruit among the 40+ millions who just lost their jobs?
does anyone see a severe problemdeveloping aroudn all these issues that makes Serbian Girl and Larchmonter 445 probably wrong?
@Serbian girl
Dear Serbian girl:
You write “It’s all status quo(…)”. But ‘status quo’ is short for ‘status quo ante bellum’: (same) ‘state as before the war’. Seems to me the state of affairs have much deteriorated compared to before the intensifications of the various conflicts and unrests were initiated.
Kind regards!
The us empire cannot survive without the us especially when the other main componant of the empire, the eu, is also in a very bad shape. A weakened us plus a weakened eu means the end of the empire on the long run.
The world has changed a lot since 1991. The period of time in which the us was the big winner and the only power in the world is finished. The us empire is losing its ability to get what it wants. Why the us has been acting like a mad man since 2015? Because they think that by increasing brute force they will obtain what they want, the same things that they were able to obtain in a much easier way between 1991 and 2014. The thing is the more they put pressure on several countries, the more those countries unite and in the end the us obtains the opposit of what it wants. Think about that. Do you think that russia china and iran would have organised joined military drills in 2019 without the us pressure uppon them? Personnally I don t think so. Look at the rise of china in therms of technology and industrial power. The us represented 17% of the world industry in 2018, china 28%. If we look at GDP in purchase parity power china has been the strongest economy in the world since 2016. There are many other examples.
The us empire right now is weaker than it was 20 years ago. It s not weak it s weaker. But if we want a world freed from us emperialism that is a good starting point.
Soros a lefty?? lol
You should have said the destruction of the constitution, for as Bush said “its only a GD piece of paper” and set out to destroy it” Patriot Act, Homeland Security and before that the War Powers Act to get around the constitution,most of the amendments to the constitution has been compromised to the point they have very little meaning,we will be very lucky to even hang on to the Bill of Rights which is the most important of the two.
I think much of the faith of the people in its government was lost in 63 with the public execution of a sitting president,people weren’t as dumb as they thought then add the murder of Robert, King and the other peace makers,as one said who was there I’ve never felt the same way about the government since for on that day we became nothing more than and third world nation and in that respect he was right.
@Larchmonter445
Soros and his Open Society are not in any way ‘leftist’…please don’t mix up real left wingers with their cynical imitators.
I’ve never been to the United States. However, some friends for years have commented that the Americans do not know what “Left” is because there is no left there, it is all right. Now I read one of the most prepared commentators on this blog, whom I admired, calling Soros a leftist. Have I gone mad. Is that the same blog I liked to read?
The Saker wrote:
That is so true and so perceptive.
What a Presidential election season it will be. Given President Trump’s narcissism it does not seem inconceivable that he would refuse to accept losing to the Democratic candidate. A call to arms to his supporters would likely ensue. And they do seem very well armed. The inchoate rage of the current insurrection may well burn down to a sullen simmer but November 2020 may see it reignite into a focused conflagration.
Stephen – What complete nonsense. I can see you allow conspiracy Lefty TV do your thinking for you.
In early 2016, people on right-leaning websites were saying the exact same things about Obama….that he wouldn’t leave office. He’s an epic narcissist too, as is Hillary.
The election is setting up to be an total fraud with so many states offering mail-in ballots to everyone. Scam central.
Hey mod, I see you are excising swear words.
Might I suggest you also start cutting the terms “left’, “right”, “communist”, “socialist” and “fascist” as most of the commentors here have little idea what they mean. The words are devalued to meaninglessness by their overuse for pot-stirring and dog whistling.
MOD ZZ:
I think we should let Saker decide what to permit on his Blog.I do agree though that many people overuse and misunderstand those terms.
My sense is that the result will not be that sexy. This insurrection has no moral fiber or ideological sophistication. The Right will stomp it out fairly easily with the full approval of the silent majority.
We will become a worse kind of police state and our once economic greatness will continue to deteriorate. Frog in the kettle.
I’m not a resident of the US, but have visited and worked there. So here is a perspective from the outside.
A lot of the world detests, openly or quietly, what the US has been doing particularly since WW2. A reset can’t come soon enough. Hopefully something better will result, but I’m not confident.
I am an American and I, myself, detest what my government has been doing.
If America has to fall in order to stop it – then, so be it.
From what I see all around me – and not just the riots – the fall of the American empire seems inevitable. And it just might happen far faster than anyone imagines. Just like what happened with the Soviet Union.
I just hope that the post-America world is a better place and not even worse place than what we have now.
Fantastic essay. I’m not quite as pessimistic but this hits the nail on the head in many ways. I’ve never owned a gun in my life, which is pretty long at this point, and I live in a very safe part of the country (that is not an accident), but if I did not, I would probably be giving serious consideration as to whether I should be armed or not. And, I do expect gun sales generally to get yet another boost.
We should condemn unnecessary rioting and violence from any party. I believe the society we see in USA today, including blacks, have moved further away from moral values. This degeneration was not started by African Americans. They were brought in as slaves and put to unprecedented oppression. This didn’t help the cause. Any revolution is unthinkable without a leader like Imam Khomeini or Malcolm X(in recent times). According to me, the most successful revolution in the past 100 years was the Iranian revolution, and others can learn a lot from that.
Are you suggesting Islamic Revolution to US? And what we can learn from Iranian revolution? I´m European, and definitely Europeans don´t want Islam here, and I strongly suspect that neither do Americans.
I think you have missed his point entirely. You don’t have to be Iranian or Muslim to draw lessons from the Iranian revolution. You don’t have to be black to learn from Malcolm X.
Exactly my point. What I suggested was to draw lessons from Iranian revolution, not an Islamic revolution.
Are you saying that Iranian revolution wasn´t Islamic revolution? Besides, my question was: what can we learn from Iranian revolution? I didn´t miss the point at all, and you didn´t answer my question.
No, I didn’t mean that. Iranian revolution was an Islamic revolution. What I meant was that we can learn from it. You don’t have to agree with my suggestion 😊 and can choose your own inspiration. Now regarding what lessons we can learn, it would be a long discussion. One that stands out is: courageously denounce the oppressors and unite the masses against the oppressive system. So we need a leader who can get people to identify with him and eventually adored by them.
Then there is what Solzhenitsyn called the “decline of courage” in the West: the vast majority US politicians have basically lost the ability to criticize Blacks, even when it is quite obvious that many of the current problems of the Black population of the USA are created by Blacks themselves: I think of the truly vulgar, obscene and overall disgusting “rap culture” with which most Black youth are now “educated” in since early childhood…
First I am not saying this is wrong. But there is a deeper reason:
As you have mentioned you have spent 24 years in the USA. I am 69 and I can safely say I spent over 50 years paying attention to what was/is happening in USA.
Every heard of the MoTown sound: {https://www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/best-motown-songs/} Well that was the sound of black music when black people felt they were joining the middle class. Lots of optimism. From 1973 on the destruction of that dream for black people became very real. Rap is the music of that reality. It was brought about by the destruction of opportunity for black people to be middle class.
It also happened to the rest of the middle class. It was by design. Now I speculate an idea I have never seen written. In that era (’60s, ’70s…) acid raid was a scourge. The air pollution from what is now called the rust belt descended on New England in the form of Acid Rain. I believe the very wealthy folks of New England decided to offshore manufacturing to the Far East. Kill manufacturing (steel, autos and much more) and you kill acid rain on their very expensive estates.
With the destruction of hope for blacks. What was there to sing about?
***
Yet, anybody daring to suggest that US Blacks themselves are at least partially responsible for their own plight will immediately be labeled a “racist”.
***
The Gig economy is a way to reflect on what happened to the blacks a few decades before. A great many white people no longer participate in the middle class. There will be no inheritance to hand to their children. In fact they don’t own their own home or have retirement. This is the fate of the people of the Gig economy. When the dust settles from that there is going to be a lot of anger. In a few generations no one will remember how it happened. No history will be honestly taught. It is obvious why that type of history would be memory holed. Not unlike the Native Americans that have the Boot of the BIA on them so they don’t get out of line or make a public stink.
I came from the middle class. While I lived in it I thought to myself that I had earned every cent and the land I owned etc. I truly worked hard for all I had. Then I gave it all away. I fell from the middle class to the very frugal class. It was an eye opener for me. I could begin to understand that my former situation was a blessing/gift which I had taken care of. But once it was given away I realized I was no great shakes of a person. Looking at humanity around me. I rarely see the rich. The poor the maimed, the mentally and emotionally ill; “there but for the grace of God go i”.
That is no excuse for the self destruction of the rap culture. But there is even less and excuse for the Banking culture. And while there is a critique of the Banking culture. It fails to show the true horror that is done to humanity and all living creatures and the earth itself. The person who would honestly document that and have the possibility of that documentation taken seriously (Think Rachel Carson as an environmental equivalent) would be quickly memory holed.
Saker I deeply respect your work and the website you provide for opinions. I support it. Your work and website is a pearl of great price. I agree with your analysis of the current situation. It has been coming for my life time.
An observation about MTV. Before MTV hijacked and trivialized music. The various movements of the era, such as the anti war, environmental and equal rights movements saw real transformative action taking place. Think EPA for example. It had balls in those days. MTV was able to dumb down music into a commodity and trivialize honest protest and work for solutions into pink hair and junk music. Another words, MTV legitimized protest as long as it was trivial and mostly cosmetic. Young bands sold out to make money. In the end we all did. We went to sleep only to wake up (if we do) to our current mess.
William, Rap was created to give a bunch of ‘black jewish’ kids a sense of identity, a place to work, and a business model they never had, because most other music forums are for ‘white jewish’ kids. Crunch the numbers. Do some research.
Cheers, M
Thank you Leprechaun.
I haven’t done a deep dig. What you say makes sense. What rap does is turn black mental and emotional energy into an ingrown hair so to speak. There is no solution to their problems in that world view.
If you can post a link about the origins of rap to get me started I would much appreciate it.
“It was brought about by the destruction of opportunity for black people to be middle class.
It also happened to the rest of the middle class.”
Very important point.
If you have time, to get chapter and verse on the betrayal by the Democratic party and the poisoning of hope in African America, read Thomas Frank’s “Listen, Liberal.”
Katherine
I disagree. Everything will return to normal in a few weeks, except some funded outbursts to try to embarrass Trump. This is all funded and promoted just to make Trump look bad. I don’t support him, but can see the obvious, and Trump will stomp Biden in November.
Where are the protests for another stimulus check, or better health care, or ending wars?
I hope indeed that the protests will find focus on the underlying problems of our society, but that requires leadership of which there seems none.
There are certainly those who would like the blame for these riots to be put at the feet of the Donald, but I think everyone knows he’s not the cause of this. But to say that this is all caused by those opportunists is to ignore the immense rage underlying our society, and the legitimate grievances of the lower classes.
To be fair, the black community has suffered from many attacks against its core, such as when the CIA deliberately distributed huge amounts of crack cocaine into their communities while simultaneously unleashing the drug war upon them. The crack epidemic combined with the drug war had a hugely negative impact on the black community, and the evidence that the CIA/FBI was responsible for introducing crack cocaine into their communities in the first place is enormous. Furthermore, there are many other underlying socioeconomic issues regarding the black community which have led to this culture of gang violence which have never been rectified. And as long as those social and economic issues exist, this will never change. Obviously neither political party cares about helping with these problems.
Anyway, I agree that we are witnessing the societal slow-motion collapse of the USA. Although it may seem dark and negative, without this catalyst change will never come. Perhaps it is a good thing it is happening. Maybe the empire will be distracted from slaughtering millions of more innocent people for a while. Better for the USA to descend into internal chaos and strife rather than to inflict said strife on yet another helpless nation. It is sad to say, but this NEEDED to happen, both to draw political attention to the very real issue of police brutality and the surveillance state but also to draw attention to the underlying socioeconomic issues of classism and racism that this country is facing and which badly need to be addressed before it’s too late.
As for Donald, his chances of re-election are getting slimmer by the day. I personally consider this to be a good thing. Not only will he probably start a war with Iran if he is re-elected, but at this rate his atrocious leadership and saying things like “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, evoking 1960’s era racism is only tearing the country apart even further and will lead to even worse riots and societal breakdown, possibly to the point where he might actually have to make good on his threat to deploy the military to quell social unrest. And although it’s hard to say what might happen with Biden, I’d rather have a clueless dementia patient talking about his hairy legs rather than a Zionist-controlled narcissist threatening war with both Iran and his own country’s citizens at the same time.
Over and out.
“his atrocious leadership and saying things like “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”
— I’m no Trump defender but your comment is nuts. He was right. As of Thurs morning, 12 people have been killed since this fake racism kabuki theater display. The looters are animals and have no value for life.
Too bad if everyone has become such snowflakes and cupcakes that they can’t handle direct statements.
Sorry if I offended you, but if you think that invoking 1960’s era racism in a country which is known for slavery and oppression is somehow a good thing then you are undoubtedly a part of the problem. We need unity, not a bonehead promoting more arrogance and division. As for the looters, yes they are a problem but there is no need to literally quote a 1960’s police chief talking about his racist crackdown in order to deal with looters.
But thanks for trying.
Frankly, Dana, saying “When the looting starts the shooting starts” was the dumbest thing any one could say. I have been pro-Trump, but, hell, the man just shoots his mouth off without thinking. He is his own worst enemy.
You know what any smart politician would have said and done? He would have flown over to Minn. He would have condoled the people of the town and promised prosecution of the criminal police officers to the fullest extent of the law. Then he would have promised the people that he is posting the National guard to protect them from any further incident. Then he would have ordered intelligence to get to the bottom of who, if any one, is trying to instigate violence. Thus he would have had the people on his side thanking him for timely and strong action.
A god smart politician does the right thing and makes everyone think he is doing the right thing. An idiot does random and unpredictable things, manages to annoy many with idiotic utterances, then ends up doing very little. That is Trump for you.
> I’d rather have a clueless dementia patient talking about his hairy legs rather than a Zionist-controlled narcissist threatening war with both Iran and his own country’s citizens at the same time<
Whatever one thinks of trump it is likely that with h Clinton instead we would by now be looking at global nuclear conflict.
In my view trump has prevented some of the various lobbies who want conflict from achieving their aims, not because he is moral or ethical but simply out of a strong instinct for self preservation.
Israel wants the us to attack and destroy Iran for instance, and trump has resisted (so far) the pressure from aipac etc and the many Zionists in the us government.
Best of a bad bunch.
A multipolar world will be good for humanity.
Very good point about CIA/FBI crack cocaine and stealing money from the poor to pay for off book black ops. Now some may say that Blacks had a choice and could have refused the crack. Well consider the Mother of all drug pushers Great Britain and the opium wars against China. Britain and the USA worked together to make pushing opium a success. The Chinese have a culture and ethic that given a chance should have prevented the success of Great Britain’s drug pushing. But still the Chinese became addicted. The black community did too.
On who maybe President. No matter who it is, both are Anglo-Zionist controlled. The US is a train riding two rails, the Democrat and Republican. Two rails on the railroad to H–L
The future is hard to see. John Michael Greer has been talking about this very situation and beyond for a very long time. It might be worth peoples time to check into what he sees about now and the future
Great essay. For a long time academia has been pushing identity politics, and the idea that White people are evil. So for a lot of the young people, these racist attitudes are what they were taught in school. The Saker is right about US politicians afraid to tell the truth, The systematic lying by MSM and politicians has not helped either. The ruling elites have permitted this to avoid an uprising against the 1 %, but prolonged anarchy will bring them down too.
Incisive and courageous insights, especially in these times of political correctness, and virtue- signalling.
I was personally quite surprised at the level of mobilisation in the form of protests and riots in European capitals and around the world. As if a global force exists, pulling the strings.
The US can no longer prevent Venezuela and Iran from trading, or even get Russia invited back to the G7. It seems like the US will no longer be the face of the empire.
I dont know about Sakers fulsome critique of Black americans. I think there is some merit in it as there ought to have been Black leadership by hook and crook, who saw through the propaganda and devised the ways and means to keep Black people straight for the most part and all the time. but the younger generations of American Blacks have not so much degenerated but have been directed away from the truth of this age and so have become superfluous
but I have no credentials comparable to the Saker and others who claim to have lived in the USA for long periods. so I must limit my comments on that save to point out a definite hypocrisy on the part of west indians in critiquing Black americans..and the saker giving some legit to that critique.
Jamaicans are west Indians..and while some Black west Indians do well in the America how much is that relative to the quantity of west Indians there?
I live in north america but not in the States. there are a lot of west indians here and they do not do all that well and by behavior are not better than Black Americans. and it is the same in the west indies where I was born and grew. the west indies are outpost of empire, full of Black people and what have we done there? nothing of course that prevented us from needing to migrate to get a chance.
the factis that west indians have no basis at all to critique Black americans..NONE! in America, Canada, England the white people recognize west Indians as a milder form of Blacks more indoctrinated into the usages of whiteness than Black Americans. add the need to create divisions between Black groups, when the employing white man..or any white man with opportunities to select for..hears the west indian tones of voices he goes to them first when he wants Blacks for anything
so West Indians get breaks for political reasons. and when they realize the white mans preference and why they never mind exploit fully..for themslves alone..it is a very individual response with hardly a collective component resultingly. the west indian with a break and doing reasonably well does not side with his own in any way but find ways to justify their individualism by putting down Black americans whom he is being used against..which includes obviously ‘ratting’ on their own people..for one, to such as the Saker in preparation of his column above
its a whole long story but an integrated one..in which the empire uses all the people at home and abroad to maintain itself. and in that usage I see how the americans Blacks have been used ever so long..how Rap became a means of hijack and misdirection.
I mean when the the west indies were given independence in the 1960’s as recalled by CLR James in his book Party Politics in the west Indies..reporting on a conversation between the British Colonial Secretary and Dr Eric Williams first Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago: Williams was asked what he wanted..up to and including the ameican Military base at Chaguaramas?
and after all of it the Colonial Secretary noted ‘well you know what we want!’ of course: the Treasury of Trinidad and Tobago, including control/ownership of the currency of the new nation. that is how the west indies began and still is at this very moment with nary a fight for real independence in the mean time..only by little Grenada led by Maurice Bishop..a population of 110 thousand people
yet again and ultimately, we Black people are responsible for ourslves, and must see the game and devise means to survive by dealing with the game effectivley at all turns in time. so effectively that we do not descend and degrade as has taken place in the Rap age. someone decided to reward Rap handsomely, gained control and directed Rap into a degenerate form that weakened Black culture generally, stopped dead the flow of the great, artistic music generated by Black americans for more than a century in the USA.
Jazz is done and there are no more Sly Stones and Marvin Gayes flowing out of the american artistic woodwork. no more great writers too, leaders, orators, thinkers, father figures..little indeed of a socially stabilizing nature. we have a mass of corrupt Black politicians now, in league with and just like their counterparts who are white, brown.. ethnic.
and we do have quite a bit of very rich Black people in the USA now..billionaires even..even Kanye West with his beautiful caucasian wife and mixed family is a billionaire. Kanye West has earned all of 3 billion dollars. these of course are with the rich and play the games of the rich which has nothing to do with race save to exploit all people regardless of race
yes Black people are to be blamed but we cannot lift the Black american situation out of context and treat it individually and on its own. we must see how it arose, the overall conditions that gave rise to it.. to be able to properly prescribe for it
The comments to this article are varied and accurate in many ways ; But I am astounded that not one commentator on this article ; to this point has even broached the subject of how the “Main Stream Media” including Broadcast, Television and Newspapers, Magazines and any other conventional means of News and Events reportage are in sync. with each other. The reportage and the hand wringing serves to exacerbate all of the negatives. Who controls and essentially owns the mainstream media?. The answer is Talmudic Jews. They are the ones who have a primary loyalty to their Tribe which supersedes any Nationality , or country they live in. The creation of the former Soviet Union { now a Christian country} is a graphic example of the Talmudic’s handiwork. The USA is next on their agenda.
the ameican situation appears to be revolutionary..whether ordianry people are conscious of it or not. the american rich are conscious but ordinary americans do not appear to be by any order of magnitude
the ingredients appear to be technological advance that is forcing a systematic change in that nation. capitalism cannot remain as the mode of social organization. how can it when the people by capitalist econmics can no longer be sufficiently employed to keep american capitalism going?
and if no capitalism what then?
the options are 2: Brave New World or popular democracy. the capitalist are pre empting the popular democracy option..first by Covid-19 which has destabilized american society..and now by turning what is a natural protest by the people for all the reasons the saker listed and descfibed precipitated by the open murder of an american citizen by american polic
that is what I mean by revolutionary..ameica will not b the same..capitalism is over one way or the other. at the end of this we will have an evolved society, for better or worse
What if we are all wrong about the reasons/incentives for the problems, COVID and riots? What if a group of the most powerful decided they had to correct an different earthly problem as serious as global warming?
Most media don’t mention overpopulation. If you think TPTB are concerned about this, then you see a possible different meaning/motive to many things that are happening. Are we being set up to reduce the population ourselves? How do these things affect who lives and who dies to get to their desired world population.
Can the population be lowered with only the desired group left to carry on?
Who, if any one, is manipulating us to get there?
If they are working on a solution to overpopulation, and nuclear weapons used might they eliminate the wrong resources and/or people?
Would having control of a vaccine given to the world population be way to control who lives and who dies?
Could a world threatening virus be a way to force everyone to be vaccinated?
Wouldn’t this be a much better way to control who lives and who dies than wars?
The questions never quit once you see overpopulation as a problem that has to be solved for humans to have a long future.
I bet to differ from experience on the ground. I have had luck to tour through South America for the past years. I have seen a lot of vacant land and vaste stretch of territory sparsely populated. There are of course big cities like Lima or Buenos Aires but they are far and in between. I met bikers who cycled through Central Asia and it points to similar account. I believe the earth has enough to provide for us if we do it right. The distribution of population is very nonuniform and most talked about problems really only concentrate in big urban areas.
Good column, Saker. Similarly to “it took the Soviet Union a decade or more to fully collapse,” the start of the American collapse started shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union. One business book-writer (can’t remember his name) stated it well: His metaphor was of upper-class business types – including the hidden ‘masters’ – as a wagon and ordinary society as a cart pulled-along by the wagon. As long as the USSR existed, the cart had to be pulled along. Otherwise, socialism/communism would become too much of a draw to the masses. So, substantial resources were ‘dedicated’ to sustaining a middle class, social safety nets, etc. Not because the upper types wanted to, but because they had read history.
When the USSR fell and socialism/communism became mostly ineffectual, there was no longer the need to prop-up society. This was when the ‘outsourcing’ phenomenon began and social systems came under continual pressure. Plus, tax cuts of every nature were pushed/slid through to benefit the rich and corporations. In the metaphor, the upper-class business types – including the hidden ‘masters’ – looked-around, wondered why they were still supporting society, and pulled the pin connecting the cart to the wagon. The cart still had inertia, so it only gradually slowed down. But slow-down it did…
Now, we are twenty years or so since the pin was pulled. The long-term effects are now obvious to all. The current rioting is one expression of the cart slowly rolling to a stop. It is thus an effect, not a cause. So is the simmering rage in the shrinking middle class. “The systemic collapse of the US society” began long ago, as soon as the decision to pull the pin was made.
It is too bad that the upper-class types – including the hidden ‘masters’ – want a master/slave, noble/serf, or Harkonnen-style planet (“Dune” reference). It could have been fairly pleasant for all. Now, America is heading into unknown waters…
—
But having extensively traveled the world, I want to assure you that the US most definitely does not have the worst cops out there. In fact, I believe that most US cops are decent people. Much more importantly, these cops are the “thin blue line” which protects society against criminals.
…
Right now all we see can only be called a mob-rule…
—
This is the bit where I strongly disagree with you, Saker. Not the worst but you look at all the videos posted – definitely worse than most places in Europe and other Anglosphere when it comes to unnecessary violence against completely peaceful or merely angry protesters. I’ve yet to see a single video of the police reacting to the actual looters. When I look at the videos it seems to be inching towards the way the Israeli soldiers treat the Palestinians, the main exception being fewer bullets used. And I’ve yet to seen any large protest which is a “mob rule” – most of them (not all) started peacefully until the cops came in heavy handed, trying to simply intimidate the crowd with violence or threats. Just compare the recently white, heavily-armer Covid protesters and what happened to them (nothing) and contrast to what whould have happened if the same were black.
There’s also systemic racism and classism in metro police departments. If the latest shooting wasn’t captured on video everyone would have walked free and even with the video it took a tremendous amount of pressure to bring charges to the cops. And watch Bill de Blasio being completely beholden to his cops – no condemnation of the cops running over people in cars etc.
And there’s also the question of the Black society, which you claim correctly, is very problematic with their trash ideals. However, after decades (or rather centuries) of systemic discrmination, and the Deep State killing the legitimate protest movements and their leaders (MLK, Malcolm X…) it’s no wonder that the current Black society is in shambles, both economically and spiritually.
And regarding the last thing – the “thin blue line” which protects society against criminals”. Sorry Saker, you’re way off here. Where are these good cops when the white collar criminals get away with massive white collar crime? Where are these good cops when the sociopathic or untrained cops dish out unnecessary violence? Where are these white cops when private prison complex collude with the authorities to legalize slave labor?
Anyhow, I agree with your assessment that the US society is breaking down – the picture is very bleak. Too much damage has been inflicted, be it deliberately or accidentally. I can only suggest everyone ‘normal’ to emigrate to a more ‘normal’ (i.e. less screwed up) country. The overseas Empire chickens of violence are coming to roost at sweet home of the US of A.
I think a real possibility is martial law with the military taking control. This is the fate of republics that get addicted to militarism.
Great analysis, thank you!
Gramsci quote: The old world is dying. The new one takes time to appear. And in that chiaroscuro the monsters arise.
Very well put. Perhaps one addition to this very complicated situation is that the only potent political force in America is now Donald Trump – he is literally worshipped by his base…this will probably strengthen. ALL opposition to Trump is weak, nefarious, no policies except anti/never Trump and of course the deranged anti-Russia stuff etc. A pragmatic and charismatic political force needs to emerge that is free of corporate corruption. Maybe this will emerge eventually .
LARRY ROMANOFF — COVID-19: FEMA and Mossad Stealing from Peter to pay Paul — June 04, 2020
https://www.moonofshanghai.com/2020/06/larry-romanoff-covid-19-fema-and-mossad.html
Dear Saker,
What do you think of the impact of social media on this?
I was shocked to see marches /demonstrations in The Uk / Netherlands / France /Sweden /Germany /New Zealand /Canada
As for what is going on in the USA looking at it from here in the UK. Your analysis is the clearest that I have read so far – thank you.
Too much emotion – not enough clear thinking is on display in the USA.
The Alternative media have been a let down – going along with this clown show.
Kneeling Biden sure looks like a vulture from the famous picture, just waiting for that malnourished black kid to die… I see this disgusting picture as just another level of sophisticated hypocrisy in US politics towards non-white fellow country memebers…
Wow what a way to characterize that picture of Biden!
Andrei My Orthodox Brother,
With the exception of Ukraine I can say with certainty that living in the San Francisco Bay Area (where I was born and raised) makes me wish I lived somewhere in the former Soviet Union. If you say this isn’t the Bolshevik Revolution 2.0 I say I hope your right. I pray to God you are right. The BLM and Antifa were both heavily involved in this anarchy and they are from what I’ve heard Marxist Revolutionary groups. I hope you are right. This is very bad. I’ve never seen anything like this in my country and I’m almost 40. God save America. Not the damn empire but the Nation and the Constitutional Republic. I know we need reform. We are run by thieves, but we don’t need this chaos and mayhem. If this continues the country is finished.
There are a thir hypothesis, don’t listed by the Saker:
Could the present events in USA be a “colored revolution”, Ukranian style?
In others words: a maneuver of deep state to provoke a regime change?
„There is plenty of anti-White racism in the USA“
I do not agree with this. More precisely, I do not agree with the underlying understanding of racism.
In my eyes, racism is something like: It is just unthinkable that the other one has the same value. In order to understand this, just ask the question: how many spiders (or flies or …) are equivalent to a human? I think that nobody would give a number. If there is a number (one Israeli is equivalent to 1000 Palestinians, for example), then there is already a little „progress“.
So clearly, if we speak of racism, we cannot abstract from power. In my eyes, racism is only possible from the side which has the power. Certainly, anti-White feelings and anti-White acts are strong in the USA, but this is not racism. Of course, this does not mean that anti-White feelings and anti-White acts should not be criticized. But for other reasons, not by calling them racist.
“So clearly, if we speak of racism, we cannot abstract from power. In my eyes, racism is only possible from the side which has the power..”
Do you have a word which means discrimination by race, but independent of the power of the discriminator? Is there such a word in common use?
One of George Orwell’s more interesting inventions was NewSpeak, which tried to remove the possibility of certain concepts by just not having words for them. I wouldn’t want to accuse you of plagiarism though.
…and then this, luciferian, demonic display, showing the total moral decay right in front of our eyes. The USA, the former is gone. They can say …”God Bless America”… all they want, but this shows the total testament to evil. Would some one please turn out the lights on the way out.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1267972847248576517
My thoughts exactly, Saker. The riot was the tipping point in what has been a steady attack on not only the 99% of US population but also every other nation onto which the globalists project absolute power. From the time of 911 (some would convincingly argue the assassination of JFK) we have been under attack in every direction from terrorism, global warming, unrelenting psyops through fake shootings designed to introduce gun laws, LGBT rights and marriage equality, the division of men and women under the guise of gender equality and the division of society through attacks on race, religion, politics and an unprecedented lockdown.
You can be certain of one thing when the rioting and protests subside, the black man will be blamed for some of the looting and crimes committed by the many white agitators who would magically appear during a peaceful rally to ensure widespread destruction and further hardship is spread throughout society. Then there will be more rights taken away and yet more severe repurcussions to follow.
Would people please explain how so many pallets of bricks would suddenly show up at every major rally? The media conveniently neglects to bring up or explain how not only the bricks and Molotov cocktails get used, but also fail to show how some black people are preventing agitators from causing more damage to buildingd, stopping those from looting and actively protecting the welfare of police who have lost contact with colleagues on the street. You only need to spend some time on Twitter to see how gracious the black community has been. Yet the MSM have shown none of these exemplary deeds.
The tipping point is now. There has never been a better time to launch a counterstrike against the establishment. Instead of targeting police, protesters should rally outside of every news desk in America and bring down the media – we saw them give CNN a taste of their displeasure when they vented in Atlanta. This should continue until we see a basic level trust as well as freedoms restored in society .
It is a globalist plan all the way. And of course the black peoples play into it. It is easy for them to hate white people. And I see that hate and racism expressed by many black peoples as their main struggle ie. anything white is the enemy. But it is not restricted to America. It is the case in Europe. Muslim immigrants hate whites, and it becomes the main mantra. It is a globalist policy. It was introduced by John F. Kennedy’s clan by an exact policy of affirmative action, meaning a underrepresented person must be represented before any other person and by this policy discrimination was introduced on a large social dictatoriol scale of government. That is the background of racism and any other discrimination in society and the “overprivileged” (white) must disappear accordingly. John F. Kennedy was of the Fabian Society “London School of Economics” extreme socialism, and a globalist liberal. According to the liberal theory today, white people is an invention, meaning it is a social supremacist identification. “The invention of a White People” is also a title of a book. This is the poisonous situation today, as the globalists redefine race as global socialism run by the corporations of course.
The race is likely to be further redefined as zionist and the supremascist jewish, the way these politics are pointed right now. Race is based on these main religious beliefs they have adopted.
There exist a white race that became isolated in the Caucasus after a cataclysmic flood. Long enough to create specific features adopted to living in snow and ice. It happened after the last ice age over both Europe and the sparsely populated Americas, related to Europe everything north of the mountain ranges of the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean was flooded catastrophically.
During the end of the iceages peoples had moved north after a refuge in Africa, the Middle East and the Mediterranean Area, the white european race were called the Cro Magnon after archeological finds.
Everyone were wiped out in a great flood ca. 5500 bc – 6100 bc. (dating events are uncertain, some dating only suggest at the end of the iceage such as the flood marks in the Storegga slide, the English channel were carved, flood marks in the Altai Mountains and in North America).
A new race that survived in the Mountains of Caucasus developed as living in snow and ice for probably a millenia developed blue eyes and white skin perfectly adapted to the Norther European climates into which they migrated eventually. The dating of blue eyes also suggest the end of the last iceage.
Caucasus is also the bottleneck of migration seen on a larger historical scale. As studies in migration suggests, peoples have migrated to Africa during the extreme ice ages for survival , European “Cro Magnon” peoples in essence , peoples that returned to the north. So there is definately a white race both in historical “european” and in the Caucasian bottleneck of the “first” caucasion to Northern Europe and beyond after they forgot the flood event that had kept them living in the mountains that were also becoming overpopulated so they had to expand in order to catch enough food .
The globalists find the truth troubling also in this field. Everything is based on their socialist ideologies and the racewar against white peoples have reached a stage where the white race is the new nazi enemy using all methods including rewriting history, such as in wikipedia the caucasian race is now asian and african as well.
That is out of the historic context and knowledge of races. It is similar to the globalist socialism government ideas run by their corporations that they are now implementing, such as the disappearance of gender.
I see the racist ideology of nazism in BLM and in Antifa as active organisations, and in many black leaders that are frequently promoted by the corporate media.
Nationalism of the oppressed and the nationalism of the oppressor is not the same. in the context of USA, how many white people suffer under the black nationalism dominated state institutions? you cannot compare oppressed peoples nationalism with oppressors intitutionlised nationalism.
oppressed peoples national conciousnes is originated and formed by the their collective sufferings caused by the dominant nations institutionalised oppression.
If black people in USA enjoy some kind of freedom and equality now, that is not because of white peoples sympathy. They came to this point from slavery by their struggle.
please dont blame the victims for their sufferings.
One can predict the outcome of a continuation of the current establishment, the raising of taxes which is directly dependent to the raising of the cost of living, is primarily what got the country to where it is today.
The politicians answer to coming out of this crisis is to raise taxes once the event has stabilized, this will only lead to a greater disruption event in the future as fewer young people see their future in a favorable manner.
They will react in a similar manner only on larger scale which will further degrade the weakening of the country until a reasonable resolution can be achieved.
Interesting example: Yesterday 12 of 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council supported abolishing the police force, mostly replaced by social workers and medical workers. Enlightening to see what will happen.
(What can you expect from Minneapolis: I’m originally from St. Paul.)
There is mounting evidence to suggest George Floyds’s death was staged. Three bloggers have forensically dissected video footage and analysed the reportage. Perhaps this is deep state agip prop to put Mr Trump in a sticky position?
https://youtu.be/6aHPQmzCWgo – 18 mins well worth a watch.
http://chrisspivey.org/think-floyd/ – This British blogger is particularly experienced and adept at analysing video and photography.
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/05/minneapolis-riots-george-floyd-staged.html – powerful, insightful analysis
A couple of red flags for me are:
1. Why do the medics who arrive in an ambulance wearing army garb and bullet proof vests?
2. Why are there two different dates on the video footage – 15 & 16 May?
Ixtlan,
There are many peculiar things about this event and the people involved. Why does a Derek Chauvin have an IMDB profile for acting?
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm11618340/
Why is Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist, who is now pushing 90 (!) who investigated the Kennedy assassination and the Epstein suicide involved?
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-george-floyd-family-planning-private-autopsy-20200529-bbsavwmqwzc6zb6dmczf5jdrhy-story.html
At the end of the day, does it matter? it’s like the assassination of the Archduke that triggered WWI. The event itself was just the spark. The conditions that caused events to spiral out of control were in place long before.
few more staged killings in history-(for people who believe George Floyd murder was staged)
Killing Rodney king in 3rd of March 1991
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb1WywIpUtY
Murder of Natasha Mckenna in police custody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sxgj7CzRfxk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFGhtL8OLPM
Eric Garner murder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s8JklrBSlk
Ahmaud Arbery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76Bk6VegqRg
brutal police attack on o”Failed staged scene” -if you wish
Martese Johnson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSioCETYCZ0
Police shoot unarmed man with hands up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRMYVFmEmx8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_3DMfOvGNc
Manuel Ellis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_3DMfOvGNc
philando castile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEjipYKbOOU
Freddy Grey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umBSMVfl7hg
Sandra Bland ” staged Suizide”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQeYnjHTkTk
some people finds strange ways to find the truth- some others try to escape from the truth using same ways
After the PATRIOT Act nullified the Constitution, the rule of law was no longer possible. It destroyed the legitimacy of the non-representative government.
What I see is big money ‘ smoke and mirrors ‘. Neo-Babylon is fallen, fallen. Chaos is the Devil’s favorite tool, when confronted by justice. Pseudo-Israel must aslo fall ,then He will come. But ,then again ,says who?
redhorse4380 says:
June 5, 2020 at 10:13 am GMT • 200 Words
I agree with most of what Saker has put forth– however!
The glorification the ghetto culture, the refusal of offers of education,leading to gainful employment, are real problems for all living in the United States. The cultural thinking that we should have a promise at birth, that life is fair and I WANT WHAT I WANT,AND I WANT IT NOW!, forgets the old saying—If you don’t work, you don’t eat. If society would quit babysitting and supporting every single knucklehead that is able to get on the internet or television, and whine about how bad they have it,we’d all be better off!
Wake up people— There is no money left to buy or satisfy all your dreams of equality, it’s all been stolen! Perhaps the golden age you dream of could have been reached if the past governments would have focused on education for all, Mandatory education for all. They did not, and gave you mammon to continue your childish ways.
Thorogood -had it right–“Get a Haircut and Get a Real Job!
Eagles– I might feel better if they gave me some cash
I suggest another narrative to this analysis, by Chris Hedges. It also address the collapse of the U.S., but its focus is on our gangster ruling class.
Thanks Weniger, that is an excellent article from Hedges. And it is correct, the way he describes the ‘why’ of the violence makes it very clear.
The greatest danger to the US working class is (1) finance capitalism and (2) white supremacy, the latter being entwined into the very fabric of US society. People all over the world are astounded and horrified at the brutal killing of George Floyd, in the “land of the free and home of the brave,” by the police who seemed to enjoy a kind of perverse sadistic pleasure in committing this heinous crime, with not one word of condolence from the Ignoramus-in-Chief who, in true fascist fashion, threatened to unleash the military on the population. In order to understand the present juncture, it is necessary to read or reread the famous “Diary of an American Slave” by Frederick Douglass which lays out in great detail the practice of white supremacy that persists to the present day. And this white supremacy is both cause and effect of the wholesale kidnapping, chaining and transportation of millions of African people to the “New World,” splitting apart entire families and selling human beings like cattle. And it is here where one can also discover the roots of the obscenity and vulgarity that is observed in the discourse of some African-American rap music. For a people, who have been totally uprooted from their ancient land, culture and civilization, have to create a culture anew, however degraded. Southern US slavery was a unique phenomenon in world history with pernicious socioeconomic, psychological and cultural effects, especially since this type of slavery was subsumed in the capitalist mode of production. Ultimately, the conflict between these two modes, one backward and reactionary, the other modern and advanced, led to the US Civil War.
Camden, NJ restructured its Police dept. to emphasize de-escalation. Mental health was prioritised over confrontation. Crime went down 24%.
No the police don’t protect society from crime.
Very interesting article (as usual) by the Saker. I see the ongoing chaos in the US, but my mind goes into “another direction” ie. Hope that this chaos increases, stays as much as possible. I have nothing against common Americans but the fact that the US is in disarray might distract it from attacking other countries (Venezuela, Iran, etc) in the name of “freedom” and “democracy”. What I mean is that out of this bloody mess, something positive (for the rest of the world) could come out.
Saker: I’ve been reading this blog for a while, and usually have found it to be full of insightful analysis of world events, especially as relates to Russia. But you’ve really lost me here.
Your denunciation of black youth and culture is dismaying, but all too typical of whites in general in this country, and ironically manages to highlight exactly the point they are trying so hard to wave away: that the real systemic structural racism is so prevalent as to be almost invisible to most, like water to fish.
Yes, the cops are much worse here than in comparable liberal western countries, particularly to minorities, and especially to blacks. That most whites cannot see it is precisely because it is not directed at them. Read “Black Like Me” for how this works.
To deny that centuries of exploitation of blacks in this country have not had economic consequences is hard to support. To assert “US liberal media” is encouraging violence and looting is strange, as they have been the first to denounce this as unreasonable aggression without any context of where the rage of the lower classes comes from.
Of course, while denying the existence of racism against blacks, whites will scream racism at the first sign of any violence directed at themselves, some of which is indeed racist too. But on the balance, which is the bigger problem?
Finally, to denounce all rap music as being “a glorification of all the worst problems of Black communities” is to mistake the reflection for the image.
In general, I would say this attitude qualifies as a classic “blaming the victim”.
Other than that, I do agree that this is an insurrection that is long overdue, and hopefully will lead to much needed and profound change. But if history is any guide, this resistance will be crushed, and the impoverishment of the masses (the “real” looting) will continue.
oh mi god! where was I..lost that is what.
since last nite I have dug into Rap music to rest my mind on its evolution ans trajectoy through out lives. there was no reason at all for me to have doubted Rap, declined to a low realtive to Rap. Rap has been hijacked and a nasty propagandized strand of it used to mislead the young.
I walked away from Rap with the rise or Nikki Minaj and Drake and some of the rest who are nothng compared to the real Rap artists..like Coolio here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPO76Jlnz6c. a most relevant song and a masterpiece of Rap..a truly brilliant entry
I went ot bed late and woke up early for a long trip and return today. I was on my way by 6 a.m tuned in purposely to 93.5 Flow FM..and WBLK FM.97.. out of Buffalo New York for the Rap music. and I was not disappointed
for two hours amidst the chat both stations played glorious Rap music from the great Rap arttists. there s nothing wrong with Rap Music. it is a grest art form, used artictistically with postive purpose in mind. it is indeed a continuation of the tremendous artistic skill and content of Black americans who have dominated the world for a century or more creating music for the ages and the styles of life, design and dress, that go along with the music, living ‘well’ by which I mean living happy…and having a good time..which is crucial to life, to be able to go on.
I am admitting my bad but I dont care. I can be wrong too..even egregiously wrong as I have been in this issue..but I am more rght now, again. I wont get out of rap for a while. I have to deepen my knowledge, regain my full contac’..unxdrstand the form and its emergence fuly
I never considered that there is another explanation for this so-called force majeure called Covid-19. The reason why I’m gradually leaning towards this narrative is because I spontaneously happened to read a series of articles and watched some interviews corresponding to them. The author is an independent investigative journalist by the name of Whitney Webb. She currently writes for a website called the Last American Vagabond. Apparently she is the only one that I know of who researches this material with impeccable scrutiny and delves deep with due diligence into every significant detail. It’s more than just basic analysis and speculation, for she provides more than ample evidence to support her thesis. I highly recommended reading them and reaching your own conclusions. Basically what we are experiencing is the beginning to the next stage of Capitalism as an economic system and all the political and cultural aspects that branch out from it. We are entering uncharted territory of an Orwellian/Huxley type dystopia. It’s a transition from the classic financial kleptocracy to what should be labeled as a “technocracy” (or more accurately techno-tyranny). Unlike the previous model that featured multi-national corporations, this one revolves around supranational ones, for the distinction is crucial as I’m about to explain. But let me first side tract by stating that the conflict such as the trade war and accusations about the virus between China and the US is real without a doubt as portrait by both the MS and alt media. However (this is the critical part and where I’m going back on track) there is more cooperation between the US and the Chinese conglomerates, especially Hi-Tech. One example is Israel selling US technology to China without any reprimand from any US official. Another example is the collective and bilateral bio-genetic research between the Chinese and American scientists. I posit that there will be more of these exposed but obviously below the radar. For there is more an alliance between the billionaire class and their respected corporations of the 2 countries than we are lead to believe and for good reason. Getting back to Covid, this crisis was their “9/11 event” so to speak. Instead of the Zionist Neocons and the MIC, the dominant actors here are High Tech, Big Pharma, Amazon, and mass security and surveillance systems. What it basically did was give them “carte blanche” to fast-track their influence and extend their tentacles into every facet of every-day living/society. This all smells like a precursor to a police state considering mandatory vaccines( gene editing with nano-technology) look like a sure bet relatively soon. Also just a little more food for thought, look at all the “hot” college majors/concentrates such as Cyber Security, Big Data, Robotics, A.I., etc. The losers here are small and medium sized businesses,
particularly the brick and mortar ones.
These multiple riots will be used to justify and subsequently expedite the process with the desired outcome- as I mentioned above. An exampleI is the 8 PM curfew just recently imposed- of course the justification is our safety and security . Another occurrence is polarization of the current rally in the stock market— it’s highly concentrated in growth-focused US technology stocks and “FAAMG” (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google). The total market capitalization of the FAAMG group now exceeds that of the eurozone equity market!
To surmise, as cities burn(figuratively and literally), we are witnessing the slow demise of the post WW2, 20th century empire transitioning into a new world order. I already alluded to the restructuring underway before our very eyes to those that are paying attention. For the fabric of our faith in Capitalism as we know it is being proverbially torn apart at its very seams. Most of us will only address the symptoms, institutional racism, police brutality, and the incompetence of the presidency, but as usual, be oblivious to the underlying, fundamental root cause. For it is the very structure of the capitalist economic system. These endemic symptoms will not disappear but only get progressively worse, for patching up the problem with a band-aid approach will no longer suffice without acknowledging and addressing the root cause. For the structure of the system is unraveling as we witness a slow but sure economic collapse. As a former Soviet citizen who escaped the failed experiment known as Communism for greater pasture only to realize that Capitalism will fail as well. The difference is that the consequences will be much more destructive and devastating as we already see them play out in cities across the country. The irony would be quite amusing if it wasn’t so lamentable. The rhetorical question to ask is whether this transformation into a totalitarian police state is transient and something better , a non-ideological alternative will arise from the ashes, or will it truly wind up a self-fulfilling prophecy. Quite disconcerting indeed.
Sorry.
The previous email was incomplete
Here’s a prediction:
Donald Trump is America’s Mikhail Gorbachev–only a lot more ignorant, retarded, arrogant, and delusional.
And Donald Gorbachev will be the last president of the former United States of America.
No God, no peace.
Know God, know peace.
I haven’t read the whole article, but what stopped me was what you wrote about black immigrants to America. In law school in the library I met a black man from Nigeria. He was an attorney from Nigeria and was studying to pass the bar in NJ (he hadnt gone to law school in the US, but was trying to pass the bar on his own). I remember him criticising black Americans for the way they dressed and their gangsta culture saying he was ashamed to be associated with them.
Rap, especially the anti police rap, is a project that is sponsored and promoted by the billionaire owners of Media/Entertainment corporations. It did not spontaneously arise from Black performers.
Anti-fa is the same thing, a project run by the spooks who get their orders from the Corporate Owners.
Trillions of USD were just handed over to the Corporate Owners, because of the socioeconomic impacts of the over the top fascist response to the over hyped virus.
With the riots and looting now happening, nobody has time to think about yet another trillion dollar theft from the Treasury by The Usual Suspects.
Guess what, the precipitating incident for the civil disorder was just another hoax from the same group.
Something that will add to the misery of the U.S will be the collapse of the U.S dollar.
U.S citizens have enjoyed the privelage of the dollar being the reserve currency of the world for many decades.
This has given the country the ability to print dollars and get goods and services in return, in abundance.
The rioters have this time looted shops of expensive merchandise and goods.
What will happen when there is no merchandise to loot, there is little food in shops, rolling black outs and just total misery.
This is what is coming, then what?
Who do the population turn their anger towards, it may well be the cops again, but this time also the establishment. And with all these guns about, things can really spiral out of control.
So as as I am concerned, it all hinges on the dollar, it’s going to collapse and then the show will really get going.
Collapse of the US dollar= civil war in the US. Beisde the plunder of other countries resources with the US dollar, IMF, etc will no longer be possible. The US/ the American people have to do real work to pay their bills, something they are not longer used to.
You are way off and obviously not well read on the history of afro American in the USA. Most of the problems they face are not because “they have done it to themselves”. 1 You have to take into account slavery. I don’t care how long ago it ended (1865 not long in the big scheme) it was probably the most brutal form to ever exist. The affect this has had on blacks today cannot be overstated. You cannot compare them to any other ethnic group that came up in the US I.e Irish, Italians who also faced discrimination. I’m from Baltimore MD I lived in a mixed ghetto. I saw how police treated black folks on a daily basis. They humiliated them at every opportunity. The police were a occupation army nothing more, and they acted as such. I’m white and I was a “criminal” meaning I sold drugs so I could provide some income for my family. I don’t know what you consider a criminal but the looseness with which u use the term leads me to believe you don’t know many “criminals” bc most are regular people that did what they had to do. “White Privilege” is also a very real thing. I used it to my advantage on a regular basis. The idea of a pervasive white racism is a joke, what white ppl have a hard time getting into Ponderosa. So called white racism is just a natural fact of a changing world, one where rap has made white kids want to pretend to be black. As far as rap culture having a negative impact on blacks and there neighoods you by admission didn’t live here in the 80s when certain areas were 100 times worse then then now. Rap was just explanaining musically the black experience it didn’t create it. Violence had dropped steadily in major cities since its peak in the early 90s. Rap has now been commercially hijacked by corporations and is mostly garbage today. To ignore the conditions the majority of blacks in the USA live in is to be willfully blind. Even the poorest whites have a better chance at life. I do agree that this country is on the verge of collaspe and personally can’t wait. I do find it humorous to hear these country white boys talk about how ready they are, even though most of them haven’t ever shot anything but a deer or rabbit. I live in Vermont now 96% white almost all lower and working class whites are just bitter and cowardly and hate that black men are able to screw white women so easily. Even though when given a chance to confront these men they get on their knees to. Also most police are not good people. They may seem so off duty but on the job they are bullies and cowards and can’t win a shootout unless the person is unarmed or severely outnumbered. Btw due to the terrible “war on drugs” rural police are no better than city police. They can’t wait to beat people up and arrest them for petty nonsense. The race problem is real in this country.
At the 37:00 minute mark of this video Catherine Austin Fitts https://youtu.be/HCeEzmmCd5c says this:
“what we were doing in the African American Neighborhoods was Genocide pure and simple. It was no difference than what the Clintons and Bushes were doing than what Hitler did. We were rounding up innocent people and throwing them into slave labor camps where they worked for the military. Thats what it was! It was covered over and papered over by a whole lot of very fancy very expensive financial engineering. So much more expensive than I’m sure of the Nazi system but it was basically the same Nazi stuff.”
If white people are to blame for this believe me CAF isn’t one of them and neither am I nor I imagine a great many people on this blog.
Where we are being led is livestock management pure and simple and that it begins with the poorest of us all will I am afraid swallow all of us up into being chipped and mind controlled.
Lastly, I see and hear Michael Jordan is donating 100 million dollars? Think about that for a moment!