The US message to the world: Bow down and worship me!

Dear friends,

I just wanted to let you know that I am aware of the situation. Frankly, I have already said everything I had to say about the so-called ‘West’ in the following articles:

and I don’t have much to add on substance.

Tonight all I ask you to follow the advice I gave in this article:

EVERYBODY WAIT! DO NOT JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS!

We have no facts. What US politicians (including generals – US generals are all politicians) say does not matter and is not “fact”. The truth is that we won’t know for sure for at least 24 hours what took place. The aggressors will present the attack as a huge success. Don’t believe it! The last time around it took several days to find out what really happened.

This is still my best advice to you: wait for the facts and don’t listen to the Ziocon propaganda machine!

What is clear is that the Neocon-run Trump administration is willing to risk WWIII just to save it’s face, to look “tough” and to maintain the illusion of its relevance. It is also willing to commit the most odious crime under International Law, the crime of aggression, and it does this brazenly, with the supine, cowardly, support of almost all the western political leaders.

Yes, the US is clearly spitting in the face of Russia daring her to “do something about it”, but Russia-haters should not hurry to rejoice. Because by ignoring the UN and entire corpus of International Law, the AngloZionists are also spitting into the face of every single human on the planet and proudly declaring “we are the Hegemon, we are above everything and everybody, above you and above any of your laws or principles. We are even above facts or logic. Bow down and worship me!“.

On a personal note, my disgust tonight is really total. I take some consolation in the fact that mine was one of the voices which tried to prevent this. We failed, but at least we tried. We can live with ourselves. I also want to thank from the bottom of my heart of those of you who have helped me in this struggle. There really isn’t much we can do at this point besides pray for God’s mercy. What will happen will happen. But even if this specific aggression stops today, the fact that the Empire was willing to risk the future of mankind just to save its ugly face tells us all we need to know about it and it’s so-called “values”. Again, the message is clear:

Bow down and worship me!”

It is now for each and every one of us to decide how to respond. Or not. Your choice. You will have to live with yourself and the consequences of your choice. Think of it as a giant mirror. What do you see?

The Saker