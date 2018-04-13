Dear friends,
I just wanted to let you know that I am aware of the situation. Frankly, I have already said everything I had to say about the so-called ‘West’ in the following articles:
What price will mankind have to pay for the collapse of the Empire?
and I don’t have much to add on substance.
Tonight all I ask you to follow the advice I gave in this article:
EVERYBODY WAIT! DO NOT JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS!
We have no facts. What US politicians (including generals – US generals are all politicians) say does not matter and is not “fact”. The truth is that we won’t know for sure for at least 24 hours what took place. The aggressors will present the attack as a huge success. Don’t believe it! The last time around it took several days to find out what really happened.
This is still my best advice to you: wait for the facts and don’t listen to the Ziocon propaganda machine!
What is clear is that the Neocon-run Trump administration is willing to risk WWIII just to save it’s face, to look “tough” and to maintain the illusion of its relevance. It is also willing to commit the most odious crime under International Law, the crime of aggression, and it does this brazenly, with the supine, cowardly, support of almost all the western political leaders.
Yes, the US is clearly spitting in the face of Russia daring her to “do something about it”, but Russia-haters should not hurry to rejoice. Because by ignoring the UN and entire corpus of International Law, the AngloZionists are also spitting into the face of every single human on the planet and proudly declaring “we are the Hegemon, we are above everything and everybody, above you and above any of your laws or principles. We are even above facts or logic. Bow down and worship me!“.
On a personal note, my disgust tonight is really total. I take some consolation in the fact that mine was one of the voices which tried to prevent this. We failed, but at least we tried. We can live with ourselves. I also want to thank from the bottom of my heart of those of you who have helped me in this struggle. There really isn’t much we can do at this point besides pray for God’s mercy. What will happen will happen. But even if this specific aggression stops today, the fact that the Empire was willing to risk the future of mankind just to save its ugly face tells us all we need to know about it and it’s so-called “values”. Again, the message is clear:
Bow down and worship me!”
It is now for each and every one of us to decide how to respond. Or not. Your choice. You will have to live with yourself and the consequences of your choice. Think of it as a giant mirror. What do you see?
The Saker
Agent Orange big talk resulted in mostly firecrackers it seems. Appears to be a marginally stronger attack than the last year’s. I’m personally relieved. Syria and Russia have effectively got another 6-12 months of time to clean up the takfiris and strengthen their defences before a more serious attack happens…
Syria is not bowing down:
https://www.rt.com/news/424107-president-assad-arrives-to-work/
President Assad arrives for work
https://www.rt.com/news/424110-strike-barbaric-aggression-reaction/
“….The strikes were met “with a high morale by the Syrian people” and “will in no away” affect Syrians’ resolve in the fight against Islamist terrorists, who Damascus calls “tools” of the Western powers……”
The fact that Syria defended itself using old defence systems shows how weak all these US weapons actually are…….
and
https://www.rt.com/news/424111-putin-us-strikes-syria-violation/
“….US-led strikes in Syria without UNSC mandate a violation of international law – Putin…..”
Well the aggressor triade nations have now left themselves wide open – hopefully the removal of all 3 from the UNSC – their flagrant disregard for International law is there for the whole world to see……and not for the first time.
Russian MOD briefing the media now. They monitored everything land and sea based – 103 cruise missiles fired (including tomahawk) – Russia will be providing S300 systems to Syria are being considered….no air facilities were harmed – all missiles shot down. MOD believes nothing to do with chemical weapons – to do with Syria winning. US trying to destabilise Middle East and Syria. Calm in Syria. (He also said something interesting about French jets not involved only US/UK jets).
“Mattis just claimed that US destroyed all the chemical facilities of Syria” (@arturaskerelis April 14, 2018)
Today, the Jewish Mafia’s chemical warfare experts were expected to be on location in Ghouta, verifying their chemical warfare hoax, that Rothschild-Reuters and its millions by-way-of-deception media outlets worldwide had made so much noise about.
Well knowing that this time no Houdini could be pulled, the Mafia’s chief rabbis had no other option than to order a “pull it!” – Mafia code for evidence destruction, famously used by Larry Silverstein to bring down building 7 at the Talmudic 9/11 mind-control ritual.
The Sanhedrin thus instructed its cleverly camouflaged Cryptos (yawn) Trump, May & Macron to launch a hundred or so missiles on Syria to hoax-destroy the evidence of a non-event, can you still follow me?
That they opted for a Friday the 13th to do so, was just the icing on the cake. Cowards as they are, they always feel the need to allay themselves with higher, more powerful forces and be they just a can of worms.
Were these just fictitious, or decommissioned sites that have stopped long ago as the understanding was that these were shut down? And what is the point in destroying Syrian research facilities because of chlorine gas cylinders that came from Merck in Germany, which were used by UK agents in Syria? Seems the missiles went entirely in the wrong direction.
I think the one site with the destroyed buildings in photos was a site that was certified as decommissioned by the OPCW a few years ago. The Syrians are simply saying that it now held classrooms and labs.
That’s from memory and from reading a few things pre-attack. But I’m not sure of it, and I’m not real good with arabic place names, not at least until they become really famous (or infamous).
But any site that was previously listed by the inspectors and then classified as being removed is probably going to be revisited by inspectors. Thus, its not where I’d want to try to hide an illegal and super-secret continuation of chem warfare work. Surely that goes some place new, some place not at all connected with previous programs. But then again, the main theme to the propaganda is that Assad is really, really, really, really stupid. If you believe that, then maybe you believe he’d put his new chem weapons lab where the old one used to be.
lmao… seriously?
Peeps, relax for a second. Here are some (likely) facts so far:
– 103 missiles sent, as opposed to circa 60 in 2017. Marginally higher
– 70% were intercepted by the Syrians with very old generation SAMs. The fact that the Russians didn’t feel threatened enough to even shoot down any missiles (let alone the launch platforms) speaks volumes. The Anglo coalition didn’t dare to strike any Russian sites
– Agent Orange proclaims Mission Accomplished. It’s seriously a welcome piece of f***ing comic relief, especially as nothing was actually accomplished except Agent Orange saving his face.
– The undying McCain gives his thumbs up. If he wasn’t happy he would have complained the strike wasn’t big enough. It seems that even the neocons are appeased, at least temporarily.
Sorry, Hoorah Patriots, you’ll have to wait longer still for the big showdown with the Evil Empire. Unless it spontaneously combusts in the meanwhile…
In Washington, Friday is known as “take out the trash day.” If you’ve got something unpleasant you have admit, then do it on a Friday. Americans pay less attention to ‘the news’ over the weekend. Thus, if you want something to be as unnoticed as possible by the American people, do it on a Friday.
Trump had already waited. If he wanted a bigger impact with US citizens, he could have waited a couple of days longer.
No, this won’t go unnoticed. This won’t disappear by Monday. But its still true that actions on Friday get less talked about among people than at other times. I’d expect a PR person who wanted maximum effect might have used the Sunday morning propaganda shows to build up war fever before the attack, followed by a period of suspense. But since attacking on the God’s Holy Sabbath would be bad form for a self-proclaimed Christian leader, no attack. More anticipation and tension during the day on Monday, stage a series of important and breathless news bulletins and announcements. Then launch the actual attack in time for the primetime news on Monday evening. Have the news anchors cut live to footage that’s just come in of the military in action. That would be the PR drone’s recommendations. Trump has done the opposite.
In many environments, Americans are force-fed the 24/7 propaganda channels. Coffee shops, resteraunts, airports, various waiting areas and especially in businesses. On a Saturday, they’ll be less likely to be in these places. By the time they are back on Monday, at least some media hungry politicians might start asking questions about whether this was wise or whether it was legal, or probably the most popular choice, whether it was effective and strong.
The American propaganda channels love fake debates. They love people shouting back and forth with different views. By Monday, without a threat of world war driving people to check out the news, its likely this will be what they are doing to try to draw viewers. Get some people shouting back and forth about how effective these strikes were or something like that. But CNN will find someway to have a debate over Trump about this, without of course breaking any propaganda barriers and for instance questioning if Al-Qaeda lied to American about the chem attack. But still, CNN will have people debating something about this and it won’t be favorable to Trump. Trump will come of much worse than if on Monday he was acting Presidential and the tension pre-attack was still there.
Trump looks like he backed himself into a corner on this one. After his tweets, he had to launch some sort of attack. But he chose to do it on Take Out The Trash Day and is probably hoping now that he gets out of this now and he can go back to hating Mexicans. It might be interesting to see where the White House has its focus next week? Is it wanting to keep talking about Syria? Or does it try to change the agenda back to the issues it otherwise likes to push?
There will be a new ‘ gas attack’ long before 6-12 months-that is certain. It’s a game they can play endlessly.
My response: Escape, if there is time.
Escape to where? There is no escape.
Sure there is. To London, Paris, Berlin but not NY. The big beast doesn’t like fleas.
The next conflict is going to be in eastern Saudi Arabia is my guess. This will go on in this poor blighted region until the super powers resolve their differences.
A nuclear war is unlikely. They are pussyfooting a lot. Probably a lot of secret negotiations in the background.
Escape to London? Paris? Berlin? Those cities are all simply vassals of the empire. But the question, where to escape, is a pertinent one.
Whatever else you may say about the EU, there are some real differences between the countries that exist within it, and a citizen of one country may freely move to another without the need for a passport. That is real freedom: the ability to go where one wishes when you find your home intolerable. Thus, if a Londoner is disgusted with Theresa May’s bleating, he can easily move to Warsaw or Budapest, where a real difference in policy exists.
No such easy option exists for a US citizen (or for most other people in the world but then I’m focusing here on what I know best). No, if I hate Trump’s policies, and realize, as any thinking person does, that there is no way an ordinary citizen can change that without violence, then I must go through a long and expensive process of expatriating myself to a foreign country if I want to “vote with my feet”. This idea that you are owned, in effect, by a police state by accident of birth is anathema to all who cherish liberty, but that is the reality today.
So where to? I would think in the Americas Uruguay presents the best option. They are open to legal immigration, and the residency requirements aren’t onerous. Still, even there the process takes years and requires more money than most people have. If you have money to burn, there are Caribbean island nations with instant citizenship for sale, but then, the passports from those countries aren’t highly desirable.
I’d love to hear from others about this topic.
Hi Jon,
Interesting topic indeed, much more in fashion in the U.S. then in Europe. The “survivalist” movement is alive and kicking there. It is a thriving market worth tens of billions. I have been working on a real estate project in Fiji for about a year specifically for people seeking a plan B. It’s been an interesting adventure trying to raise funds for the project in Europe. I usually interact with people at a high level in finance or UHNWs and none, I repeat, none would understand why people would be seeking a plan B. I forgot about the idea of raising funds around here as there is no understanding for the need. This although I get very good feedback on the concept and the market positioning which is still perceived as innovative. Go figure. Whether I manage to finance it or not, I will be making a move in the coming weeks. The purpose is not to hide from war per se although it is obviously in the back of mind rather than to live well and not have to listen to the crap spewed out by the average zombie walking down the streets. I have been addressing the topic of “downfall” whether from an economic, social or geopolitical standpoint for years and only managed to have intelligent and decent conversations with few. Interestingly enough, from the perspective of financing my project, the only very good conversations I’ve had were with jews. It seems they understand why some would be looking for alternatives. “Thanks” to the F/UK/US “surgical” intervention of last night, two of them wrote to me this morning wondering how I was doing with regards to my fund raising. Both have enough resources to finance the whole project several times. We’ll see how it goes, maybe Europeans woke up this morning thinking that their little asses may not be as well protected as they might have anticipated. My father walked in today with a package from the local pharmacy in his hands. He got several boxes of Iodine pills for the family because he heard that Russian television stations were advising to prepare for nuclear war… Better late than never to prepare for basics I guess.
God bless us all for whatever is coming!
Hi Mark:
I’m not an UHNWI, so my options are even more restricted than the people you deal with. I’m very surprised that what I assume are intelligent people have no real concern about the potential for disaster in their own countries, but I am not surprised about the Jews, since many of them already have a free pass to Israel if the need arises and most other desirable countries worldwide have their doors open to them.
I am curious about Fiji, which has never been on my radar. If you have a minute, please tell me how hard it would be for an American of average means to immigrate there.
BTW, there is a cottage industry in the USSA that caters to survivalists…everything from converted ICBM silos costing millions to lithe more than Quonset huts covered with dirt. Neither option is very appealing to me, though I haven’t totally discounted the idea.
mod-to note: If this thread is to continue, please take it to the Moveable Feast Cafe.
Looking at a place in boreal forest area of northern Canada. You can be self sufficient with hard work and intelligence. Everything for healthy subsistence living is readily available. On another note a Canadian F18 jet spent a night at the airport. This is speculation, but I am thinking it was to case out the mines in case of The Big One. Mine is 7000 feet deep and has all the infrastructure to live. Ventilation, water, power etc.
Peter, after a thermo-nuclear war, it would be your great, great…..grandchildren, if any, who emerged from any mine to a still devastated world, that would require millennia to recover. The black pill seems a better option.
Is RT TV in America being censored? So far it’s not carrying any coverage of the air strikes. However I learn from others overseas that there is RT coverage on the strikes
I get RT push notifications on my phone just fine at least. One headline did say the usual “We are sending a strong signal” and that the attack was a one-off. So, probably another theatrical display like the one last year. Which is probably best case scenario?
Alan: I don’t know about any censorship on RT America but the website is going strong and there is non-stop coverage.
Bow down and worship me!
And they will bow down !
It’s like in children playground, weaker ones shift to stronger, and a bullied remind alone.
If you don’t take stand you’re a looser !
Yawn. The world has heard it before. That’s been the only song the America’s know since they nuked Japan and killed a couple of hundred thousand civilians.
Its a lot like the parable of the Boy who cried Wolf. When you keep saying the same thing over and over and over and over and over, eventually everyone gets sick of it and doesn’t pay any attention. Or maybe its a bit like Pavlov’s dogs in reverse. I wonder if they ever got tired of hearing that dang bell?
Absolutely livid here in UK, suspect I’m not alone.
I don’t think this will pass without consequence.
You must be livid, indeed, but even sallow, I would say, considering that it is your country which staged the two chemical hoaxes, both at Salisbury and then at Ghouta, and this all is in response for their responsability in training, financing, and fighting along with the terrrorist encircled in Ghouta. hat fact is that certain airborne forces had to leave Ghouta disguised in paranja so as not being discovered by the Russian military police supervising Ghouta surrendered terrrorists evacuation:
https://vimeo.com/263728681
Well, at least you’ve got some organized resistence over there. In America, the ‘resistence’ to Trump is more blood-thirsty and war-hungry than Trump. The opposition party in America basically wants an immediate war with Russia. The Democrats are likely to be complaining that Trump colluded with Russia and didn’t kill any and certainly not nearly enough Russians.
What consequences, DomesticExtremist?
More namecalling in the UNSC ? More accusations of breaking international law? More …blah blah blah?
They know they are breaking international law – hell, they wrote the damn stuff!
They don’t care they are breaking int. law and they will won’t care until/unless they are made to.
Appeasing their aggression and pandering to “their interests” won’t make them care.
Blah blah blah won’t make them care – and it won’t make their citizens stand up to say “No! No more!”
1. Killing the launchers would.
Because they all have volunteer armies and citizens who won’t die for Syria.
2. Transferring all their international transactions to rubles +or (gold-backed) yuan would – because the US needs rockets and the EU needs gas.
No you are certainly not alone in being livid. I sent an email to No.10 to Theresa May 2 days ago requesting she not go ahead with Military Action in Syria until Parliment had been recalled and everyone on both sides had had their say/voted. I asked also that all the Countries involved USA, France, UK Syria, Russia be called to meeting and talk until it was sorted somehow, but no bombing/Military Action to take place.
Saker:
What message does the world see when Syria is attacked with impunity by the US, Britain, and France? What must N. Korea, Iran, China, and others be thinking? What good are the vaunted S-300 and S-400? What happened to the Russian statement that an attack on Syria would not be tolerated? I see this casual cruelty by the US go unanswered, and am totally disheartened.
— What happened to the Russian statement that an attack on Syria would not be tolerated?
The warning of Gerasimov was as follows:
— The response shall be devastating in case lives of Russians in Syria are endangered…
The Anglo pigs did their best to avoid such a situation.
And Syrian air defence shot down some of the missiles. Next time, I am sure, they crews of the launchers shall work even better – step by step.
Best regards from Russia,
shed
Russia knows what it is doing and plans for the long term. Using your stock of S-300 and especially S-400 missiles when weak targets are attacked is exactly what the Orcs want to provoke. The Orcs have hundreds upon hundreds of cruise missiles and warplane bombs and missiles.Overwhelming numbers; however hit the Russians and those subs and aircraft carriers are sitting targets. One bloody nose and the cowardly bullies will back off.
For the Tomahawks, it’s a pity there are not more Pantsir short range units in place which are much cheaper to operate but maybe that was planned too.
The long game is against Russia and then China. Iran would be dealt with along the way but perhaps the Hegemon has overstepped here and Russia is letting it hang itself.
Heaven help ‘mayhem’ May, the Boy Dauphin and the Trumpster if any Russian force are killed.
If ‘evidence’ of no chemical weapons and the proof of the fake videos and Brit involvement with the White Helmets is broadcast irrefutably then May and her clowns will be history and impeachment of Trump on sanity grounds might even result.
Well put. If we can use the analogy of a chess game, both sides have so far taken 1 or 2 moves each, with perhaps a pawn or two being taken etc. Way too early to be “spitting the dummy” and going for the big guns. Patience.
Russia had previously provided 40 Pantsier-1 missile systems to Syria with 12 missiles loaded per system:
https://www.therussophile.org/russia-delivered-40-pantsir-s1-air-defense-systems-to-syria-state-media.html/
Subsequently, Russia has also deployed an unknown number of Pantsir S2 air defense systems to its Khmeimim airbase in Syria:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/05/31/weapons-tested-syria-russia-pantsir-s2-mobile-air-defense-missile-gun-system.html
The Pantsier-2 may have been upgraded to add four directed sub-rockets to each missile for a total of 48 missiles per Pantsier.
In addition Russia has deployed an unknown number of mid-range Buk-M2E systems and perhaps the new Buk-M3 in Syria.
Syria has also received a total of 48 launchers of Buk-M2 surface-to-air missiles, the modern from 2011 and start deploying from 2012.
http://www.todaynews24h.com/israel-continued-air-strikes-damascus-buk-m2-of-syria-where/
If ‘evidence’ of no chemical weapons and the proof of the fake videos and Brit involvement with the White Helmets is broadcast irrefutably then May and her clowns will be history and impeachment of Trump on sanity grounds might even result.
We are in a new ball game now,they and the Media will ignore any evidence that shows it was a false flag,the criminals will do what they want until they are Bitch slapped.
Bitch slapped
I don’t think I understand that expression. It sounds like some kind of misogynist slur.
Perhaps you could explain its significance?
here are two definition from the web … mod
en.wiktionary.org/wiki/bitch_slap
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=bitch%20slap
an American ghetto term.
probably find it in some rap videos.
an American wanna-be alpha male forcing submission on others in the pack, treated them like they are their (owned) b#$%#.
And yes, very misogynistic and a bit homophobic.
OK call it a right royal spanking,in other words the criminal Reich will continue until they feel some pain.
Could it be that someone in the Deep State got really devious?
Step 1, convince Trump to do something rash and hurried. He’d already established the precedent of attacking on rumors of a gas attack, so its an easy setup. Add in some generals urging a strike and telling him that it can be done. Add in Pompei and Bolton talking about how he’s got to look tough. Make sure he remembers that last time he did this the media praised him for looking Presidential.
Step 2. Talk to the Russians. Make an agreement on what target to hit and make sure they know what’s coming and when. Don’t want to accidently start a war!!!!! That would foul up all the plans. Then, execute the strike with of course embedded video crews there to record the historic moment.
Step 3. Let Trump boast for a day or two.
Step 4. Now suddenly it starts to leak that radical islamic jihadists faked the social media footage of the attack. Amazingly, Deep State connected media outlets cover the story in great depth and detail. The British connection will be airbrushed out, but the videos will be firmly connected with radical jihadists.
Step 5. Now Trump is set up for being hasty and rash and not waiting to investigate before launching the attack. Can also claim he was so foolish that he just acted as Al-Qaeda’s air force and that America looked foolish to the world at the UN acting as Al-Qaeda’s diplomats. Has the advantage that the Deep State is already fighting off such claims against themselves and thus painting Trump with these crimes helps get the focus off of them. And if the mass media ever took up such a cry, the hatred of Americans would be guranteed. Trump is so unfit to be President that he was easily duped into helping Al-Qaeda (make sure to use lots of photos of Osama, but try to use the ones shot with only one actor this time.)
Step 6. Now all the Congress that takes Deep State money in contributions from PACs and defense industries is clammoring that Trump must be impeached. Democrats of course jump on this bandwagon, but so do most Republicans. Any who hestate are warned that they don’t want to go down in flames with Trump. Trump has no choices are to either resign now or wait till impeachment passes and the secret service escorts him from the building with his box of personal belongings.
Step 7. Swear in President Pence, who is much more to the Deep States liking.
Sounds plausible enough for at least a movie script. There’s a lot of power in Washington. And whereever there is power there are devious and unprincipled people doing all sorts of things to get and keep power.
ORCS – from Mordor – that’s a great metaphor for F/UK/US ‘liberators’
I like the FUK US acronym!!!!! So fitting. :)
Reports are that Syrian air defenses handled the attack with radar help from Russia. Casualties: 3 injured. British Storm Shadow cruise missiles jammed and shot down near Holms target.
No Russian s300, s400 engaged. Russian planes took off to do some business near end of 3rd wave.
Reconnaissance drones downed, maybe sent for battle damage assessment
We will see how those claims fair.
thanks for interesting information…its good to see it in this light – and the Pentagon saying this is a one time strike to give Assad a strong message…just think what he feels tonight –
Fascinating how the statemend from Gen. Mad Dog that this was a “one-time” affair makes the message look incredibly weak. The US pentagon was leaving such big brown stains in their pants that they pulled their punch. They were so worried that the Russians would do something that they immediately tell the world that what they did didn’t mean anythiing …. except of course to the families of the people who died.
From France, I see these events like à broken dream where hegemonia could be stopped. No one ! My heart with Syrians…I lose courage ! I’m ashamed for my government .
Marie,
Macron’s regime just lost last night. Instead of a large Syria bombing, confronted to Russian resolve, the psychos had to send a single salvo in the desert. Russia and Syria won.
Regarding France, we have to fight, and get the hell out of the OTAN and EU, and denounce relentlessly those criminals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SacU5MfB7CM
Let’s not jump to conclusions, expecting Russia to respond to every Anglozionist military moves militarily is not a sign of strength, in fact that’s exactly what the western camp want in order to justify their genocidal maniac attack precipitating WWIII, Russia as shown wise decision making by not taking the bait. If we expect Russia to start a war base on few cruise missiles lunch which have little or no significant effect then I will say I’m happy people who reason that way are not in charge of making public decisions in Russia Federation.
Subtly threatening the Anglozionist by Russia and Iran doesn’t translate to taking immediately military action by either Russia or Iran, it is a form of deterrence to dither the barbarians from starting a world war but embedded with the understanding that they needed a face saving acts which amount to nothing but nevertheless will massage their ego and keep their predatory instinct at bay. This is real politicking and it is neither for the faint hearted nor cowboys.
Well, the get out was Russia said they would retaliate if Russians in Syria were under threat,the S-400s were not deployed at all,point is if the Reich can bomb Syria when it wants without any response it will continue,in fact it will encourage the criminals to more crimes,what happens next time there is another false flag?
Russia standing firm and making the statements they did certainly had an impact.
The Pentagon clearly communicated targets in advance. They wanted to make absolutely sure there were no Russians at those sites. That was the exact Russian statement, that if Russians were put into danger then there would be a Russian response. The Pentagon bent over to make sure they didn’t trigger that response.
Of course, Russia immediately communicated to the Syrians what they’d been told. Thus, the buildings were empty when they got hit. And they only really seem to have hit an old lab that the OPCW had already declared dismantled. Meaning just a symbolic chem weapons site that Trump could use to save face. And for the other sites, the Syrian air-defenses were ready and knew when and where the attack was coming. The Pentagon may not have told the Russians the exact numbers in advance, but Russian radar and satellites would have quickly spotted that and communicated to the Syrians.
Plus, the Axis of Evil attacked in multiple waves over an hour. Which makes it easier to defend against as there are fewer missiles incoming that won’t overwhelm the air defense numbers. The air defense can reload in the time between waves, so that’s a pretty weak attack. The Pentagon can brag about a 50 minute attack on Syria that lasted longer than the last symbolic attack, but the Russian air defense experts would have known for certain that this could be countered. I almost wonder if they let the missiles through that blew up the OPCW certified dismantled lab just to give the Pentagon something to brag about.
The Pentagon made dang sure they didn’t go anywhere near those S-400 batteries, even though they had the prior arrangement that going in and blowing up some empty buildings for show was agreed. They probably used the more expensive, newer Tomahawks with the 900 mile range, which keeps them outside of S-400 range which I believe is about 400-500 miles (or maybe km).
The strength that Russia showed before the attack made the attack become weak and only symbolic and only hitting empty buildings that they knew would be hit. There may well have been negotiations with the Russians on what to hit, with then the agreement to only hit buildings that were militarily worthless to the Syrian government (well, some students lost their labs. Maybe a part of the deal is that the Chinese come in and rebuild them.)
I saw one article that said the American jihadists were all upset that the raid did so little. That tells you what the impact of Russia’s show of strength was right there.
If everytime the jihadists suffer a major defeat then the Americans waste tens of millions of dollars on missiles blowing up some empty and militarily insignificant buildings, then I’m guessing both Russia and Syria can call that a win. That leads to winning the war at the cost of having to rebuild a few buildings. If you’d asked Assad about 3 years ago if he could have that deal, then he takes it.
And don’t be surprised if there are even more ships unloading more air defense equipment in Syria. Which means don’t be surprised if Israel no longer comes any closer than Lebanon because now flying into Syria costs them planes and pilots like that F-16 the Syrians took down a month or so ago.
Thanks to ‘our partners’….
Thanks Dear Saker, Indeed patience…
According to this tweet ( https://twitter.com/Tmgneff/status/984990276065280000 ) quoting official US prop’ (i could not find yet official imperialist sources confirming this) “Syria strikes included: -TLAMs from 3 destroyers: Porter, Cook and Higgins French Mirages British Tornados US B1 bombers”
May the souls of martyrs be granted forgiveness and peace by the Lord of The Worlds God Almighty.
May He grant patience, guidance and wisdom to those fighting, Muslims or Christians, these satanic forces of empire.
I hoped these insane euroamericans would opt for a pathetic “symbolic show of force” mostly destined for their hopelessly ignorant masses and their psychotic press. No news yet on the magnitude of the damage. But it seems to be limited.
Now their perception management teams will proclaim that the sheriff is in town and the Indians are dead or scared (i just summarized the whole US -and Zionist- culture).
But their officially mad dog just said that every time there’s a new “chemical attack” their G3 will bomb more of the resistance infrastructure (minus Russia and Iran). It was noted by Al Qaeda’s helmets who are busy creating the next fake.
Russia’s perception management will probably say “see they didn’t wait for our legal, rational, cooperative modus operandi, namely the OPCW work on site” and possibly “this was illegal, brutal, but see they can’t do Iraq 2.0 thanks to our help”.
The problem, the euroamerican predators (mainly the neocon factions in the US) will
a) Perceive Russia and Iran as weak and just playing with Syria as the USSR did with weaker pawns in the cynical games of the Cold War. Thus they might play a cycle of appeasement and low level warfare.
b) Possibly perceive Putin as cornered: if he says “mission accomplished” and leaves soon, Syria goes down, and the whole chaotic region explodes, with later on secondary explosion of chaos in and around the Caucasus. If he stays, they could work to maintain Syria deprived of its northern and eastern regions, with occasional “punishment from the air”, and continuous debilitation and degradation of the remaining infrastructure, knowing that Russia or Iran won’t provoke WW3 for Syria.
As Russia probably won’t increase its official military presence, it could, in theory, finally massively equip and train Syrians with more recent generations of ground to air defence (a compromise could be found at relatively low cost). Thus the cost of missile warfare for the US would increase, without Russian direct involvement.
Will Russia perceive any self interest in doing so given western growing extremism? Could it be done inside acceptable parameters for Russia’s internal politics? Are Russia’s productive capacities and logistical networks healthy enough to make such a modernization of Syria’s defences possible?
For now we possibly avoided nuclear winter, but these predators will not stop with the creative chaos. Until stopped they will start more fires, they cannot stop.
Thanks God Almighty for another day on this beautiful earth
I feel like groundhog day. The same scenario playing over and over
Russia has begun playing economics with the weakened West. Time is right. First, the satellites should be left without Russian engines. Then Boeing should be left without titanium. Then SWIFT loses its global significance. Then banking corporation with the US & UK ceased to exist.
In parallel, China has her own instruments to make the US government miserable.
The UK could continue playing with their M16-handled “moderate” terrorists, but this game will eventually bring a significant pain to the whole queendom. Meanwhile, it is time for the UK Parliament to be picked — bloodily — by the electorate. The presstituting MSM will continue to deliver the oligarchy’s expensive messages, but the messenger is not trusted anymore.
The Friends of Israel must be tarred and feathered.
Anna, Israel doesn’t have ‘friends’. It possesses stooges, owned body and dead soul.
Well we don’t know the details, but it seems to be a limited strike with limited effect. Again the defences appear to have performed well. This has not changed the strategic position – if anything, Russia/Iran will speed up its efforts in Syria.
But the fallout will be immense. The attitudes of Russia and China will have hardened considerably, hastening the Empire’s demise. And its notable the very many countries (Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Canada etc) who refused to be involved. We may not see WW3, but there will be all sorts of other consequences. For example, the buyers strike on US Treasuries (in fact the big holders are selling) could be more destructive than bombs.
Recently Russia has become more proactive on the PR front. Their message is getting through despite the propaganda organs of the MSM in the West.
Friday 13/14 April 2018 was certainly the nadir of the Western empire.
If there were 120 cruise missiles and less than 20 taken out why do you think the defences worked well?
If Russia did try to shoot them down, as it said it would, then the US coalition is currentl;y laughing at it.
The US just said that100 cruises missiles and air missiles(FR/UK both did not dare to enter Syrian airspace).
This is probably a bit less.
That’s just an opinion. You have no idea what has happened.
I have read som twitter sources saying that “Out of 30 Tomahawks in the first wave only 2 reached their target”. I don´t know the validity of these sources but if tru this is a great Selling argument for Pantsir and they got it for “free”. IF it was Pantsir that shot em down of course
Cheers, cdvision, I agree with you.
If this is the “nadir”, then you must be expecting it to improve in the future? The “nadir” is the low point on the curve, and you don’t reach one until things turn around and start to go up after that point.
We knew all along who they are and where they are headed. There are no words to describe this act. On the positive side, at least, they came out of the closet and showed who they truly are for all the world to see.
May God help us all.
Yes, May God help us all. However, but surely God does expect us to do something for ourselves. Instead, we do nothing. What just happened is nothing new, it has been going on for 20 years now. And that this one was coming was also known well in advance.
The UN will do blah, blah, blah, some world politicians will do blah, blah, blah and then everyone will announce that we are “partners” and need to work together to solve the world’s problems. And then it will happen again, and again, and then again. No need to guess which will country will be next. The empire may do a two-in-one special delivery next time, sending messages of peace and harmony to two countries in one go.
I was afraid the empire was going to try the two in one humanitarian love bombing this time. Maybe next time. This is not over by any means. More is coming as we know. Some complain that Russia did nothing and has proven no friend to Syria. I’m really thankful their leadership is not prone to rash decisions like we have come to expect from the tweeter in chief.
You mean, they haven’t already shown to the world the butchers they are?
Look at Iraq for a few lessons, and Lybia……. these people will not change.
And don’t forget Vietnam……. how many millions of dead in these 3 countries alone…..
6 million perhaps?
What they have done in the past is the best indicator of what they will do in the present and into the future.
It is another provocation far superior to the killing of the Russian pilot by the Turks, and it is the second in Syria under the excuse of poison. They want a war or a Russian retreat. The new advisor to Trump and CIA are pushing for hot war. It is good for the Russians to stay calm and think: meanwhile the reconstruction of Syria should continue and people going back home, and more nations should be involved in that reconstruction so that the idea (which will come again, that Syrians are using chemical weapons) will be slowly nullified by the interests of the nations which participate and get profits from the reconstruction. In fact EU nations, tired of US sanctions because they are interested in working with Russia, were not willing to participate in the strike.
Another factor is why there were no Russian defense systems, and if they worked. General Mattis said he was not aware there were any.
Isammart: there was plenty of air defence activity, reportedly successful.
You don’t think those “Syrian” air defences are manned by Syrians, do you?
But they are only S-200s so why would the Russians be operating the Syrians’ S-200s when Syrians can do this themselves.
Press TV, quoting Reuters: “Syrian air defenses have shot down approximately one third of the missiles fired at the capital, Damascus, by the US, the UK and France in a joint act of aggression, with Damascus saying the attacks are “doomed to fail.”
A pro-Damascus official told Reuters that a third of around 30 missiles fired in the aggression had been shot down, and that the targeted sites had earlier been evacuated upon Russia’s warning.”
Also from Press TV “Joseph Dunford, Washington’s top general, said Russia’s forces in Syria had been warned through existing “deconfliction” channels that Western planes would be in Syrian air space.
There have been contradictory reports on the number of missiles fired on Syria. A pro-Syrian government official said 30 missiles were fired, but the Pentagon put the number at 100.”
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/04/14/558439/Syria-Russia-Donald-Trump
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-mideast-crisis-syria-assessment/pro-assad-official-says-targeted-bases-were-evacuated-on-russian-warning-idUKKBN1HL081
Reuters is corrupt and a lying agency
Indeed dear friend! Reuters, AP, AFP are postmodern Goebbels’ factories…
If Putin thinks he can enforce it, a no fly zone announced by Assad would cool the jets of the US and Turkey. They do not need air forces as they are doing little except building bases. At least SAA could reclaim Al Tanf and start clearing the east Euphrates area then back to Turkey in Afrin.
Why do the US bases in northern Syria look a bit like Diem Bien Phu? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Dien_Bien_Phu
Before France got run out of Vietnam, they set up a base deep in the countryside manned by paratroops and resupplid by air. They didn’t think the Vietnamese could bring AA guns and artillery into the mountains. They were wrong, and when they lost the paratroopers and the base they had to leave Vietnam and that’s when the US took over that horrow show.
What happens to these northern Syria bases if they lose their supply lines? The Syrians already control many of the directions from which supplies might come. The Turks hate the Kurds and will never let supplies through their territory. That leaves the Iraq border, and Iraq is moving right now to attack terrorists along the border with the aim of sealing that border. The Americans think they’ll still let American supplies through since the Americans view them as puppets. But what if they are not. They don’t like the Kurds either, and after years of occupation the Americans can’t be very popular either.
That leaves those US bases dependent on air resupply. And with MANPADs and all the other anti-air missiles around that are far, far far superior to the AA guns at Dien Bien Phu, suddenly those transport planes just look like they have big targets on them. What, we didn’t shoot down that plane? It must have been those terrorists over there. So sorry to hear that your mercenary transport pilots won’t fly that route anymore. Syria and Russia can create fake-terrorists too.
Saker, I think there’s a much bigger message coming from the US tonight, and it’s revealed by the extraordinary care the US took not to cross a Russian red line.
It seems that the effective executive believes that Russia will respond without hesitation if a clearly communicated red line is crossed.
In fact, the attack may have crossed a red line slightly, it’s not clear yet. The attack appears to have been scheduled for 3 waves, and stopped after 2 waves – I think – when Russian planes took to the air. it’s not clear where they were going to go. We’ll learn more about this as the world debriefs.
What matters is that the US has proved that it won’t cross a Russian red line.
This is vast and welcome news.
Yes.
I think it is legitmate for the Syrian Army now to target the At Tanf base where the strikes came from and wipe it out.
Hello guys what do you think will happen after, will there be strong Russian response.
Saker,
You quoted in a previous thread that a limited, symbolic strike by the West was the best outcome and that turned out to be the result. I think some were hoping to get a pound (ton?) of flesh in response however.
Russia
-equipped and trained Syrians to shoot down two thirds of the missiles launched at them. Only 30 made it through, and who knows if they were jammed off course.
-conserved its military resources and bought time to increase weapons stores and plan and prepare for the next outbreak of hostilities,
-demonstrated superb respect for the life of all humanity by its restraint, by not escalating on the slightest provocation. Everyone goes on living for now.
-provided Donald Trump a way out who knowing nothing of war, was directed into a difficult position in his ignorance by his malevolent deep state hoping to blame the grave consequences on him. For what it is worth, he DID seek withdrawal of US forces in Syria, and requested a meeting with Putin before it was sabotaged by the neocons.
-Sec Defense Mattis should be praised for his moderating and standing against John Bolton and for making this a relatively benign one shot deal. And Putin for giving him credible cause to think twice. Mattis did not preside over Libyas destruction.
And the UK and France? Forget it. You didn’t matter. It was as though you never existed. Even as what remains of your civilizations are being internally ravaged by the barbaric hordes of George Soros at your blessing. It is a stupid bird that fouls its own nest.
This is not over, Isaiah 17:1 says end time Damascus ceases being a city, becomes a ruinous heap. This has not yet happened through all of history. Damascus will probably have Jericho (missile) and Samson (option) to thank for that. It should be planned for in the interest of continuity of the government of Syria, and its agility.
Take the time to thank God for His mercy in this favorable outcome. Pray that he turns the forces away. Pray that he turns the hearts of the Kings to good.
Listen to these duplicitous lying pieces of evil:
“So today, the nations of Britain, France and the United States of America have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality,” he(Trump) said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement that the strikes should come as a surprise to no one.
“We have sought to use every possible diplomatic channel to achieve this,” May said. “But our efforts have been repeatedly thwarted.”
It’s enough to make you weep.
The Maybot is toast. An official government poll yesterday found that only 1 out of 5 ordinary people supported strikes on Syria. Parliament was not consulted, no surprise given the feeling in the country, it was a closed Cabinet decision. It is widely noted that the Maybot was waiting for a decision from Trump before proceeding.
Many more people than just myself will be feeling complete and utter disgust at this stupid and spineless woman, aping Thatcher and Blair at their very worst, by killing brown people simply to keep a death-grip on her job and her accomplices in power.
Such depravity richly deserves a comeuppance.
I used to be against the death penalty, but the political trash fomenting war and destruction in the West, their enablers in the media /military and, of course their financiers/backers need to swing.
And swing good and high.
Even if it was just the pols, it would send a message that immunity to consequences is a thing of the past. .
So is Trump. He just alienated more than half his “base” and anyone who was still giving him some ridiculous benefit of a doubt. Everything you say applies equally to the States. When you see Alex Jones losing it like he did last night and today, keep in mind he has literal millions of viewers and his opinions can spill over into AM talk radio. Not only is Trump now 100% proven compromised, but anyone defending him has to go through olympic gymnast contortions.
Mattis is saying this is a one time shot.
I highly doubt that.
Shrugging this attack off, even if it was only symbolic, will only invite more of the same.
Mattis is not to be trusted at this point, since until yesterday night, GMT+2 summer time in Europe, he was stating that they have not clear proof that a chemical attack had been made in Syria.
Thus, I think it is cleat for whoever wnats to recognize it, that his treacherous nature have been stablished once for all.
All those contradictory twitts by the Orange Dotard came out in the same sense of treacherous tricks.
The fact is that it is only they the US and his ally, the Uk who use chemical weapons over innocent civilians both in Syria and at European soil, through their false-flag operations made to justify and spread a thick veil over his support for terrorists who also perpetrate attacks on European and US taxpayers from time to time so as to jusitfy their presence in far located Arab countries where they support, finance and train these same terrorists.
Americans, vote early, vote Democrat and Vote Often. Trump and the Republicans are complete nut jobs. At least with the Democrats they tell us upfront they are crazy.
Trump is an idiot.
Andrew…it makes no difference to vote Republican or Democrat. We are dealing with the same exact people. Putin said something to that effect. If I find the video I will post it.
All is left is to pray for peace.. Pray. Pray.
God protect the innocents.
Andrew,
I think you might be wrong.
Pat Buchanan once said America’s parties are “two wings on the same bird of prey” and he was right. I stopped voting way before then. If elections changed anything, they’d be illegal.
Disgust is total, as it should be. Hillary would have done no different. Obama with a third term would have done no different.
The playbook being followed will be followed even if a robot or monkey is “president” so we may as well stop imagining it matters.
Buchanan also said that Congress was Israeli-occupied territory, or words to that effect. He was right, of course, as he usually is. If he had been elected to office, I think he might have made a real difference. Ah, well. Coulda, woulda, shoulda…
The fact is, there is no vote that will ensure a rational actor gets into the White House, because they all must go to the wailing wall and bow down before their God, the Satanic powers in Tel Aviv. Doesn’t matter the party-Democrat or Republican, they all genuflect for the Zionists. Indeed, that’s the only thing they all agree on-God knows that neither side has the interests of thee American people in mind.
Pardon me, Andrew, but it’s extremely naive at this late stage to still think that party affiliation matters when it comes to foreign policy in the US.
Two sides of the same ugly, greedy, evil coin.
Sorry, forgot link again:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-attack-syria-1.4617438
The big schoolyard bully said to the little boys big brother, kindly step aside so I can punch your little brother in the face and kick him him the gut a few times. Im not such a bad guy; I will even let you hold his glasses and his watch while I kick the shit out of the defenseless little tike. I will even be sure not to get much of his blood on your fine clothes. Now step aside.
Ok I will; but I’m warning you if you get any blood on ME you’ll see. There will be consequences.
They are all in it together people. Got it?
Exactly !!!
Schoolyard bullying is hardly an equivalence to the current situation. Mr Putin and his team are clearly not as simple-minded and the stakes are far, far higher for a start.
Below is a footage of cruise missiles hitting Damascus. Pretty bad!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uavoMEs0V0Q&feature=youtu.be
The clip has been removed so quick.
is it because was a fake, or candidate for war crime evidence ?
Some of the removed videos were copied from other users – violation of terms, is my guess.
A couple posted last night that are still up.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1J-jYwAC7E4
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Edm0e86x5kA
Thanks for posting links.
It looks like Syrian and Russian sources are pushing a propaganda, that only a few missiles hit the targets.
we see just opposite in these clips, a whole salvo hitting targets.
Thiose videos could have been taken at any location, how do you demonstrate that is Damascus past night?
There’s no way of knowing for sure what is in the videos occurred last night. Seemed legit though – night missile strikes.
Time and date that they were posted were listed under description. Other videos posted by same person or channel, and the content are about all there is to judge the veracity.
But with the lack of actual media coverage at the time, what else do we have to consider and view to get our news about what is happening on the ground?
Independent sources who post online.
It would help if the video poster provided some location and time/date stamp.
Considering what we get for ‘official’ news anymore, and conversely what gets omitted and censored, I am willing to view and consider what independent people post.
I don’t believe this is a “one-off” (a one time attack) at all. I think these attacks will only continue and do more and more damage to Syria (including the Russian forces) until the hegemon has it’s victory and Damascus falls. Mark my words.
Well, everyone breathes a sigh of relief. You shouldn’t. What this “200” missile strike on the Sovereign State of Syria using the flimsiest of excuses really means is it’s war. War. Pure and simple. In a few weeks time there will be another ‘event’, and another and another, each answered with missiles. It won’t be long before a ‘chemical’ attack occurs in Novorossiya to justify similar strikes there and trust me, the orcs have plenty of leftover chemical weapons to pull of a stunt like this one.
On the other hand, it’s obvious that CehSha did not come anywhere near any Russian troops or assets. Yet. That will happen, again, soon. The usual ‘oops, we’re sorry, it was a mistake’ will be stated.
Nothing has changed in this bucolic little valley. Nothing. But. The locals know what is coming as does Kremlin. So be it.
Auslander
Something very positive in the circumstances …
Russia to suspend nuclear, rocket cooperation with America, ban US tobacco & alcohol – draft law
https://www.rt.com/politics/424010-russia-sanctions-nuclear-us/
(expect more of the same)
Paul, that was announced before the strikes…..
Saker what are you talking about by “failed” . This attack by the imperialists is more about saving “their’ face .The culpability of the west is already set in stone , if Russia retaliates then they will have all the Moral justifications to do so and that will become uncontestable in the coming days . The eu union is not as strong as is portrayed by the corporate bankster press and their despicable whores that call themselves ‘journalists ‘. Will article five be invoked if the RF strikes back in legitimate defense? I think not ! There is no Official words yet from the Russian Foreign Ministry and that kind of adds to the suspense . Does or did Mathis suggest a ‘stand down’ ? if so how can the RF accept this train of thought when more of such guile can be expected in the future . I will reiterate my thoughts and that is that Russia must make its stand or this BS will continue .
more of this gile expected in the future – as opposed to your suggestion of ‘Nuke ’em now’
hmm. You ain’t got me on this one.
Thanks for your reply ANN although I do believe that you have misinterpreted what I had written.
Notice of 48 hours for usa to get out of Syria or else would be a start….
Putin,Lavrov and RF are now ridiculed and humiliated.That was in fact their only goal.But Rf has a lot of responsability also.There is NO DIPLOMACY possible with these gangsters.Weakness is not a good bet with criminals.
RF must stop IMMEDIATELY any contact with US/UK/FR.Close their embassies.Boycot their products(185 other countries will be very happy to replace them).There must be a big cost even if there is no russian killed or wounded.First in Syria,bomb all illegale US/FR bases to the stone age.Kill and destroy ALL terrorists assets.Send Erdogan out of Syria,otherwise full RF sanctions back with immediate effect against Turkey.
Reinforce the military.Stop this craziness of ‘bussing’ terrorists from one place to another.A terrorist is a terrorist whatever the name of if group,being ‘moderate rebels’…
Same in Donbass and about the Minsk agreement,give Ukraine,Paris,Germany an ultimatum.
If there is no big reaction this will go ahead again and again,false falg after false flag…they don’t respect international law anyway.Stop loosing time in soft diplomacy,answering their requests with polite words etc…OVER
Russia is ridiculed and humiliated by USA/UK/France committing war crimes?Maybe in the circles you travel, but I think the triad just gave Russia a reason to rally the UN against them and possibly remove all of them from the UN security council.After all none of the triad are great powers like Russia and China any longer, especially UK and France.
I have a friend from Iran staying with me at the moment, here in Australia
We joke …. and cry ….. that if this all blows up and Australia goes with America and Iran sides with Russia then we become enemies
We both agree that the death of Arabs is not the real reason
As my Chinese friends would say, “we live in interesting times”
Sink the ships.
Saker,
as always well wrote and said. Truly “out of the,
overflow of the heart the mouth speaks”
Your sagacious insight couples with your Jedi peacetougue to both quantify and dispell fears. May your work continue and barring a reversal from my employers’ said desire, I shall finally become a contributor to your work. A reader, a veritasnita ‘with ears in the steets to hear’ I thank you from the bottom of my frail human heart. So rare and needed, is both your wisdom and compassion.
Thank you.
“As sons not born to fear, may we yet share the love that transcends all human understanding”
Maria on air…same blabla…19th century diplomacy(sad).
There will be no Russian retaliation of course as usual,only words.
The West knows that.RF is weak in Syria.
I’m not so sure they would(the west)be so crazy in Ukraine,as RF plays at home there.
The collective ‘West’ appears to have reached the stage of Germany circa 1937. My 91 year old father, a good and decent man in many ways, told me “we have to believe what our governments tell us”. I fear good Germans thought similarly in 1937.
This ought to be noted, if only because it’s true and it was actually my first thought when the wife called me with this news while I was at work:
In a dawn raid on Friday, 13 October 1307, King Philip the Fair of France successfully mass-arrested all the Templar Knights in his jurisdiction, leading to the (official) end of the Templar Knight community. Unofficially the escaped exiles were absorbed into Scottish Rite Freemasonry, according to most researchers.
As Washington, D.C. is a city drawn by Freemasons in accordance with Templar sacred geometry, I should have realized Friday the Thirteenth is a masonic holy day in the States. And considered unlucky for non-masons.
Yeah. We should have guessed this would be the day.
I was thinking of this all day yesterday too.
I get the feeling Russia talked the crazies down from the ledge here a little bit. It will be interesting to see what the missiles actually hit and how many were intercepted. Sounds like another symbolic strike. Maybe things won’t be so bad after all.
… I understand those of us whose anger is boiling … but this is not a game Russia can afford to lose, so allow the top military people to calm down also and think clearly. Any idiot can press a button … so patience and understanding – please. Do not pre-empt anything !
How can Russia respond if there are Russian deputies and MPs owning apartments in London.
Probably Putin’s children as well.
I am laughing not because of humiliation but stupidity of Russia.
Target launch sites indeed.
https://meduza.io/en/feature/2017/07/21/two-nationalists-walk-into-a-room
“Blaming the West is debatable
According to Igor Strelkov, the outside world is fundamentally opposed to the emergence of a strong, sovereign Russian nation. He even claimed that Vladimir Putin and Russia’s ruling oligarchy are in fact Western puppets.”
Where I come from we say: Shot their wad and missed.
The Hegemon obeyed the Russian Generals’ directives.
If you think not, you don’t understand.
They meticulously chose targets, paths for the cruise missiles and timing so there was damn little chance of even a stray missile hitting Russians.
Even if they shot 100 or so missiles, they must have been terrified until it was over.
The US just demonstrated that they will never take on Russia directly.
Could they have done more?
Not without risk they were chicken to take.
And they bowed to the reality Russia has created with it military, diplomacy and political skills.
The US knows Syria is lost to them.
They hope to hold the Kurds in the East.
That will fade after the Constitution is written. Russia is shaping the future. The US is just trying to hold back the future.
Israel lost big tonight.
Bibi lost big tonight.
Bolton lost big tonight.
The Russian Generals won a huge battle without firing a shot.
Kim Jung Un won big tonight.
President Xi won big tonight.
President Vladimir Putin is smiling wide. He has the strongest military in the world. It just bulldozed the massive Hegemonic Alliance of US, UK and France.
I’m not sure how much of this winning Putin can take ….. to say nothing of Assad.
Doubtful also that the Empire feels bulldozed at the moment.
While I agree wholeheartedly with your assessment, the fact remains that CehSha will not stop. They will keep nibbling and nibbling because they don’t have the stones to directly attack Russia at this time but they will attack those they deem relatively defenseless. Where were all these attacks against ‘igil’ or whatever name they use today when they were publicly cutting off heads including a 12 year old boy? Where was their ‘outrage’? I’ll answer for you. Igil was and is CehSha’s operation, beginning to hopefully approaching end.
Auslander
Where were all these attacks against ‘igil’ or whatever name they use today when they were publicly cutting off heads including a 12 year old boy?
It was al-Nusra rebels who decapitated the ill boy in the back of a pickup truck. I think that group call themselves al-Sham now. It is actually a longer title but that is only the part of their name I memorized.
You can call them whatever you want, they are all the same gang and all paid for and supplied by CehSha.
Eveyone lost big last night. It’s tough to stomach “positive spin” at this moment in time. What are a few lives lost and a little destruction elsewhere surveyed from our gilded cages through our silver screens. it’s tough not to see what’s coming soon, the light is too glaringly bright to look at directly, yet it remains frustratingly impossible to foretell, and dreadful to think on. Divine intervention or not,
“the fact remains that CehSha will not stop” Agree because of this Russia should provide to Syria and Iran the latest in defense ie S400. Somehow I suspect that Russia does not do that do to pressure mainly from Israel. This should not be taking into account no more since Israel would not or does not hesitate to kill Russians or at least is what I think.
I 100% agree with you…
sometimes Larchmonter – you seem to sing positive we won – no matter what happens.
Its not victory what happened tonight – even if only 3 people got killed – its still too much. And outrageous and I agree with Saker – disgusting – and surreal.
I suppose this will be looked on, as the ME looks on Israeli attacks. Its only tolerable at all, because of the only other option.
I agree. It seems to me that there is an almost desperate need to paint this as some kind of victory for “our” side, when the reality is quite different.
How can Trump meet North Korea president, when he does not respect international law?
Good summation. If we were to use the analogy of a boxing match, a wild opening volley by Empire, hoping not to hit its real foe in case there’s a response it would regret. Not exactly Rumble in the Jungle.
With that, I can go to bed now. Thanks, Larchmonter.
It remains to be seen whether they’ve made their face saving move, or whether they’ll continue? Its significant that the usual lackeys, Germany, Canada etc. are absentees. Hard to predict whats in the “mind” of those that are removed from reality.
I agree with you. Plus,we are still alive,thanks to Putin of Russia.
I partially agree with anon who said:
“I think the triad just gave Russia a reason to rally the UN against them and possibly remove all of them from the UN security council.”
Maybe not removed from UN security Council but a UN resolution against them for endangering the world peace,Yes.
PS. In the videos,I’ve seen only one to three missiles hitting the research center in Damascus,nothing else….I think it’s a huge fiasco.
Larchmonter
Yes, indeed. Child to the parent, exactly. Beautiful comment, crisp and defined and illustrative.
I hadn’t defined it this tightly yet, still parsing the data, but my own comment somewhere in this thread says the same – without your military, map-reading precision of course, but there in spirit old friend, there in spirit.
The US revealed its hollow emptiness tonight, in ways we – and the Kremlin – had long been looking for but never really dreamed we could be shown this clearly.
Amazing self-defeat of empire.
Magnier says that in Damascus they literally danced in the streets to see the failure of the US, and the success of Syria.
The US LOST in Damascus tonight.
Yes they danced indeed, in the very center Ummayad Square if I am not wrong, to the rythm of the so lively Arab music:
https://twitter.com/IraqiSecurity/status/985001114880892928
I welcomed Trump’s election victory because I think it the best way to stop the US is to have it turn inward it’s never-ending destructive nature and devour itself. Hopefully minimizing the death toll – better the americans kill americans than kill others. Somewhere there is a breaking point that will cause these people to attack one another. Trump just turned against his well armed followers again. If another 9/11 happened tomorrow,I would feel no sympathy.
“The Hegemon obeyed the Russian Generals’ directives.”
With the secondary attacks there can be absolutely no doubt about that.
Yeah right.
I feel so sorry for the patsy Syrian people while the global oligarchy play games and Russia increases arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Pathetic.
3 civilians injured, no deaths – yeah, I don’t think the Syrian people suffered all that much from this specific attack.
“3 civilians injured, no deaths – yeah, I don’t think the Syrian people suffered all that much from this specific attack”
The future looks bright – you thinking of moving there then?
I might, it certainly isn’t anymore dangerous than where I live and magnitudes safer than the lawless USA.
“I might, it certainly isn’t anymore dangerous than where I live and magnitudes safer than the lawless USA”
Hmm, let’s see with some rough numbers…
Syria at, population of, say 18Million and, say, 500K dead since 2011 then, say approx 1/36th murdered. At 2.8% death rate in 7 years, is 4 in 1000 murdered each year, even Los Cabos at 111 in 100K is only just over 1 in 1000 per year.
I don’t believe you.
Yeah, yeah! Here are some more slogans for you. Defeat is victory! The strongest military in the world is so strong that it does not even fire a shot! We partner with all, friend or foe! Just wait for what we have to say in the UN: we will bombard you with blah, blah, blah!
Until the USA gets kicked out of the UNSC.
Larchmonter, I do not find your assessment credible.
Attacks by the Empire gone mad on Syria and Russians will continue on, even increase.
This is no way to stop the Empire.
I have TOTALLY backed Russia, morally, in this fight. I am, however, disillusioned with their lack of of retaliation ( for the umpteenth time)
Put or shut up, Putin
The sofa generals are out in force again… Putin has done more to reign in the hegemon than any other leader in history, but he is doing his utmost not to lead the world into the WW3.
Russians don’t show force just to rub their egos, unlike the yanks. If they did, humanity would have been long gone.
The Russians stated their red line – russian assets and personnel.
This is a show strike, for the domestic audience. Syrian air defences apparently coped with the task.
Unlike the Americans, the Russians don’t print money to use their expensive S400 missiles when there is no need.
They may have coped with the task this time,what about next time and the time after that,why can’t people realize Bullies carry on bullying unless they are gien a slap,all it will take is another false flag and the bombing will start again,you can bank on another false flag anytime.
Its spiritual law to do everything, and then some more, to try to come to an accord with an opposing party. It helps to have a mighty “gun” in your holster at the same time when dealing with those removed from reality, though. But the real man does not reach for his gun first and ask questions later, no matter what Hollywood would like to make us believe. Thats the domain of the little man, the coward, the piss-poor weakling.
Your prediction of “send a bunch of missiles to look tough, declare victory and go home” appears to be what they chose to do. Mattis has said it was a “one time shot”…. until next time I guess.
So rather than rant about Russia not doing anything but playing “rope a dope” please try to remember who won that fight.
The real test comes when Syria reclaims east of the Euphrates. Watch for increased attacks on Americans in far away places like Okinawa etc.
Stay safe everyone and keep fighting the good fight.
“My disgust tonight is really total.” I feel the same way. The dishonesty and cowardice of the Westernist establishment is mind-boggling.
How can Russia host both England and France on their soil in June at the WORLD CUP, after the events just witnessed in Syria.
I have spent money to go to the world cup, I prior to todays event would have been disappointed to see any country boycott the world cup over the Skipral false flag event in Salisbury.
Now I dont give a fcuk, Russia should not let them participate at all.
Thats if there is a world cup.
Russia does not have this power,FIFA is the organizer.My two cents,there will be no World cup anyway.
Now the door is open with no retaliation,false flags will be on a daily basis.Why stop?No reaction.Except for Crimea,RF never reacted to anything against her for 4 years.
the WEST or whatever one wants to call it,or whatever it was ,or whatever it pretended to be…stands with the terrorists.period…what now the ordinary peeps of the west?…..Can the rest of the humanity hear from you now?Do you also stand with the terrorist?
Well, this seems to be over for now but I am just wondering what’s coming next. US has just formally sealed the international rules, which was basis of security and peace, in the trash bin.
The american people voted for peace in 2008 and 2016. Both times they were betrayed. Both parties are war parties in America.
From what I have read it sounds like civilian targets were hit. I suppose this was an attempt to avoid killing Russian soldiers. How much “collateral damage” will there be from the destroyed chemical storage facility? Trump could not wait for the investigations into the alleged incident, of course.
Thanks, Arab Adighe, Anonymous & Павел (Paul) for providing sourced data. This is what we need right now. Rather than emotional diatribes and clueless expert advice for Russia or the faggotry from websayanim central.
Macron just called Putin…I hope VVP did not answer.And cancel his invitation at SIESP in May in St Pete.
Dear Saker, I spent quite a bit of time working the comment sections on YouTube regarding Trumps horrible and terrible presentation of a speech announcing this military action. (It really was pitiful). Anyway, I posted many a comment denouncing this criminal action but I was heartened to see that I was not alone. Indeed, the vast majority of commenters were totally disgusted with this action and know it was all based on lies. I would say at least 8 out of 10 wrote in condemnation of this and were very well spoken. And these were mainstream sites, CNN, ABC, NBC, etc. It might seem naive, but I intend to once again take to the phones and call the Whitehouse comment line and the senate and congressional offices on Monday morning and tear them a new asshole. If many, many of us did that, I think they’ll get the message. They lie so hard to get our consent, let’s at least let them know it’s not working.
With all due respect to the posters on here, I feel that many are failing to grasp the situation. This is the decisive moment for Russia. I don’t think many of you understand the depravity and lunacy of people like Bolton and Pompeo. There are no longer any rational actors at the highest levels of the US government. A failure to act will be seen as exceptional weakness by the jackals in DC and they will proceed full bore with their planned destruction of Russia, Iran and China. They honestly believe they can achieve this goal and there are many in the US government who believe a nuclear war is winnable and justifiable. This is no joke. They honestly believe this and feel they are invincible.
If Russia will not act now, then when will the RF act? The Jackal is already on their doorstep. The war is here now whether anyone likes it or not. If the nose of the Jackal is not bloodied here and now, and given pause, Russia is finished. Diplomacy and talk is not possible with people of this nature and appearing weak is not an option if one wants to survive. I don’t care how limited this strike turns out to be in the end.
This is what Ret. canadian captian (BradCabana) tweeted:
The damage to Putin’s credibility right now is roughly equal to the smouldering sites hit by US missiles. The world needed a strong Russia, and this what we got. The last hope for international lawfulness seems dead.
We all need to reflect where and how do we want to continue living. This will stop eventually but, as you said, the question is at what cost. Hope that Russia knows that it is dealing with idiots, imbeciles, corrupted by paper and dizzy of their power(they think) and that it will not react harshly. It will happen by it self because when lies start governing discontinuity is around the corner.
Russia and Putin / Lavrov / Gerasimov clearly humiliated tonight (and after strong warnings and wows to respond in case of attack).
This will not stop until Syria is conquered. Than Iran & Russia to follow.
Russia will have to either BOW or respond…
Please, head the warning and don’t jump to conclusions.
Syria managed to eliminate many of the missiles, there was only material damage and a few injuries.
Russia will calmly analyze the attack and the damage – before they respond.
With this ‘attack’ the Hegemon and the vassal’s have shown disregard to International Law and the UN charter.
China will certainly take note of this, and thus further bringing the Bear and the Dragon closer and closer.
This was no humiliation of Team Putin, on the contrary – it was the dying gasp of the once allmigthy hegemon.
With no signs of intelligence or moral it’s clear that there is no longer any sane ‘people’ (??) left in charge of the United $nakes.
Russia will respond -as allways, calculated and assymetric, and, because they carefully weigh their actions, the consequences for the AngloZionist will hurt! The EU laughed when RF put sanctions on farming products, only later to be hurt deeply, while at the same time greatly boosted the Russian Farming Sector.
Wheter China will follow Russian actions will remain to be seen, hence ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ – this game is not over yet!
Kudos to Dr. Assad and his proud people – you showed high morale and proffesionalism!
With all due respects, Ivan, ever heard the phrase, “Paralysis by analysis”. In a war you either fight or take flight. No time for analysis when the bombs are falling. In any case, Russia has had years and years (Libya, Ukraine, Syria) for “Analysis”. How much more do you want to analyze? Analyze what and to what end? I can bet you that the analysis will conclude that Russia did the right thing by not firing a single shot, by stepping aside while the little guy was beaten up by the bully, and that Russia plays chess not poker, that the USA is in any case approaching decline while Russia is soaring, Putin is a master strategist, etc. etc., blah, blah, blah.
I am no expert but I can tell you this: you ain’t seen the end of this. This is merely the beginning. Bad things will keep happening – nearer and nearer to Russia. You can keep analyzing but analysis ad infinitum isn’t going to do you any good. I am pained, hurt, and disappointed, totally disappointed. I wish Russia were in fact stronger and more resolute.
The israelis weigh in, just so everyone knows this was their baby.
Israel: US’, Allies’ Missile Strikes Have ‘Enforced Red Line’ in Syria
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804141063543320-israel-us-syria-strikes/
Ignoring the zionazi-gay chest beating, further down the article, this is interesting:
“The Russian Defense Ministry says that most missiles launched by the Western states on Syria had been repelled by the Arab Republic’s air defense complexes.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW”
of topic
Where there two kingdom’s? North named Israel? south named Judea?, Just a dumb question………..Judea = jews,,,,, do they run over Israel?// if so Israel the country is really Judea
Syrian Air Defenses Repelled Most of Missiles Launched by West – Russian MoD
https://sputniknews.com/world/201804141063542460-russia-air-defenses-syria-us-missile-strike/
“The Russian Defense Ministry has commented on a joint US, British and French missile strike on Syria, which took place on the day, when the OPCW experts are set to start a probe into allegations of a chemical attack in Douma, a claim denounced by Damascus as a provocation.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that most missiles launched by the Western states on Syria had been downed by the Arab Republic’s air defenses, when approaching targets.
“The Syrian air defense system has been conducting an anti-air fight,” the ministry added.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syria repelled the Western attack by air defense complexes made in the USSR over 30 years ago.
“Syrian means of air defense: S-125, S-200 air defense systems, Buk and Kvadrat were used in the repelling the missile strike.”
Russia’s air defenses haven’t been used to repell the missile strike on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, the military said.
“None of cruise missiles launched by the US and its allies did not enter the zone of responsibility of the Russian air defenses, covering objects in Tartus [naval facility] and Hmeymim [airbase located in the Latakia province],” the Russian Defense Ministry explained.
According to the Russian military, the massive missile strike on objects of military and civilian infrastructure was conducted by US warships jointly with the UK and French air forces at 3:42-5:10 Moscow time.
A total of 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched at targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry stated, noting that two US warships carried out the attack from the Red Sea, as well as tactical aviation over the Mediterranean Sea and B-1B bombers from al-Tanf area.”
Reconnaissance by fire?
If the US is smart, this is perhaps what they would do. Launch a fake attack with a fake announcement that it is a limited one-off.
I know your response: “But they are not smart, they are stupid bullies”.
Schwartzkopf’s hail Mary play seemed moderately smart back in 1990 or so.
– Shyaku
The cabal is desperate for a new, big war. In April 2014, there was an article in Washington Post with the titled, “In the long run, wars make us safer and richer.” With the main caption, “War is brutal. The alternative is worse.” Then YT published another article saying that, “The Lack of Major Wars May Be Hurting Economic Growth” (Alex Krainer did an excellent research in “The Killing of William Browder” book, I highly recommend it). The survival of the cabal is 100% dependent on starting another major war. Giving them war – is giving them the opportunity to survive. People might die but they will not. They were preparing for this with unlimited resources for centuries.
I know, we all want some impressive, fright inflicting response but I can guarantee to you that once you see your loved one incinerated because some human looking Zio snakes want to refill their pockets you will feel very differently. I want Russia to outsmart these reptiles and crash their sculls without touching those who innocent but just happened to be on the wrong side of the fence.
Yes, if there should come a time when the screaming comes across the sky of america, will we all still think kindly of where it was they came from?
Its all just starting. Bullies don’t stop until they get a hard punch to the nose.
Pretext for Strike on Syria ‘Obvious Hoax’ – US State Senator Black
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804141063543019-russian-lawmaker-syria-strike/
“The pretext used to carry out a strike on Syria is a clear fraud, US State Senator from Virginia Richard Black told Sputnik following the strike.
“Syrians wouldn’t possibly use gas, since terrorists were quickly surrendering,” Black said on Friday after the airstrikes. “Syria certainly wouldn’t gas civilians and leave soldiers untouched. It was an obvious hoax.”
Not the first time this man has buched the zionazi horseshit factory and it’s spokes-boy trump.
Syrian Air Defenses Repelled Most of Missiles Launched by West – Russian MoD
https://sputniknews.com/world/201804141063542460-russia-air-defenses-syria-us-missile-strike/
Russia should go wild bombing the strongholds of the terrorists – bomb them hard and coordinate an attack to kill them all or push them back into another country from which they came from or is supporting them.
Twisted Minds ~ Katherine Knight [Full Documentary]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZECP-GriOI
I cannot see this like anything else but another slap in Russia’s face that went unanswered.
Statements by Russian officials after this criminal act are repetitive and useless.
You protect your ally by force not empty words. And yes Syria is Russian ally.
The rotten empire is laughing. And not just laughing, but getting ready for another false flag/attack.
It will keep doing it and keep being more aggressive every time. Russia will eventually need to respond, but why not right now?
What hurts the most are those 2 weasels, Macron and May, bombing Syria, while Russia watches.
Sorry I cannot see any justification for Russian inaction.
If you decided to enter Syrian war in 2015 to help Syria defeat head choppers, you cannot be selective and not protect Syria from masters of those head choppers as well.
OK ! I agree with you
3 hrs ·
The US reportedly targeted chemical weapons sites already dismantled & despite the OCPW arriving today to investigate allegations
———————
that’s a headline from a FB page – its starting to make sense – I wonder if the US was wiping out evidence of their complicity with the gas factories
ISIS launches offensive in southern Damascus after US Coalition bombs Syria
https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/isis-launches-offensive-in-southern-damascus-after-us-coalition-bombs-syria/
“The Islamic State (ISIS) took advantage of the U.S. Coalition’s latest attack to launch a powerful offensive inside the southern part of Damascus, a Syrian military source told Al-Masdar this morning.
According to the military source, the Islamic State began their assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions along the western axis of the Al-Qadam District.
No gains have been reported thus far; however, intense clashes are ongoing.
The Syrian Army will likely be able to fend off this assault, as they recently deployed a large number of soldiers to this front in order to launch an offensive against the terrorist. group.”
Hi folks, longtime reader, first time posting here.
Thinking about it for a long time, it’s kind of clear what the trap here was.
1) The U.S. is sending a large carrier group flotilla that will arrive in 10 days. The U.S. could have waited until the flotilla was there – but instead attacked with two relatively unprotected, open ships in the Mediterranean across from the Russian base(s).
2) The U.S. never targeted Russians directly – and instead made a substantial effort to not cross paths with Russia.
The trap was for Russia to intercede, in which several things could have happened:
1) Russians would reveal the capabilities of the S-300 and S-400 – something that they really should be loath to do at all costs (that’s the backbone of their SAM defenses).
2) If the Russians took out the lone destroyers, that would be casus belli.
The problem was, the Russians did not, and still do not, have an “equivalent’ target for which they can strike in a Tit-for-Tat capacity – which would be ideal, and inline which the past five years of Russian responses.
By waiting for the US carrier group to arrive, the number of potential targets that can be exposed to Russian attacks is now significant – not just a sinking of a destroyer, but potentially the downing of most of a fleet. The presence of the larger fleet would be a tremendous liabilit for the U.S. going forward – and is more of a political gesture.
So by waiting, I think the Russians made the right move in this chess game.
Well Russia could send a message by hitting the terror vipers nest Saudi Arabia,they should also along with Iran deploy about two hundred thousand troops with everything they need including building a intergrated air defence system that covers all of Syria, also back up the SAA when they liberate Der Ezur east of the Euphrates where the US quislings are.
“1) Russians would reveal the capabilities of the S-300”
scraping the bottom of the barrel – sales have occurred to Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, People’s Republic of China, Egypt, Greece, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Slovakia, Ukraine, Venezuela & Vietnam.
My View:
Its over….
It may take time in the working out, but the AngloZionist empire has lost;
and Russia will prevail.
Why??
Russia takes its time but tells the truth
The US shamelessly lies, regardless of facts or consequences or consistency..
There will come a time, likely before long, when Jo Citizen will respect
being told the truth, and express his disgust at the lies and their dire consequences
Shalom David K
Syria intercepted many of 100+ missiles launched at its civilian, military objects – Russia
https://www.rt.com/news/424103-100-missiles-launched-at-syria/
“The strikes were conducted by two US ships stationed in the Red Sea, with tactical air support from the Mediterranean and Rockwell B-1 Lancer bombers from Al-Tanf coalition airbase in Syria’s Homs province, according to the statement.
Syrian Al-Dumayr Military Airport, located 40 km north-east from Damascus, was attacked by 12 cruise missiles, the Russian MoD confirmed, adding that all missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defense systems.”
As someone said, most of the american missiles were intelligent as Trump said, and therefore preferred to renounce.
Thank you! You gave me a much needed laugh!
The triade attack,seems to be a facesaving big FAKE.
3 injuried.
INITIAL POST-BATTLE REPORT
Quote: “This is an initial post-battle assessment, it is as accurate as we can make it however subject to change as more of the “Fog of war” clears. ~100+ Long-range cruise missiles were fired at targets in Syria, most of the intended targets were in Damascus countryside and one in Homs’ countryside. From the ~100 missiles less than 10 reached any of their targets, our numbers suggest 7; one hit a civilian neighborhood in Damascus where some office buildings of the Syrian Military were located, also a warehouse in Damascus countryside was hit, and an ex-Syrian military site that was abandoned over 5 years ago was also hit.
In Homs, the missile was not destroyed mid-air but was jammed and it did not reach its target, it landed 10km from its intended target according to our intel (which is again subject to change to a certain extent)
Furthermore, at least 2 small sized drones were destroyed as they attempted to enter and assess the aftermath of the US strike.
We all await the official statement but this is as close as it gets to the facts, although we are not an official page but who follow us for years know how much we are very confident of our sources
Finally, the interception, and all the actions were carried by the Syrian Air Defenses; with all do respect, appreciation and acknowledgment of the Syrian Allies; we are not denying their efforts, and their contributions to Syria’s security and stability, we are simply sharing facts.
#Syria_Prevailed
Syrian Arab Army”
Yes, “3 injured” .. Nutanyahoo does worse on an average weekday day!
For all the optics I suspect the real aim was not, Syria but rather the MSM front pages as various UK door-knob; Gaza murders and DC Spanky scandals risked gathering some wind.
— None of these criminals are prepared to issue the explicit “Assad must go!” rebound curse.
— Assad is still alive and closer to ending the civil war in due course.
— A research lab went up. China will no doubt build a new and larger one in due course.
— Russia watched ready and waiting, ‘fully’ informed beforehand by the usual ‘brave’ suspects who were too chicken-shit scared to hit a Russian base.
— Russia gets its emergency UN Security Council meeting and writes another paragraph in the long history of the world.
— The ‘big’ armada is on its way ‘full steam’ (just like to North Korea a while back) to arrive just in time to be too late for the main action party. How convenient!
— Putin still has his World Cup without the annoying British to entertain. (at least so far)
— China is signed up for support and if it goes ‘WW3’ then Taiwan is theirs and Korea unites.
— Most economic and financial system indicators are zombie country. Japan is a basket case.
— The sun is doing some weird antics and the magnetic poles may flip anytime soon (+/- a few decades).
All this latest drama shows is, there are some Syrian-war tipping points being crossed and the ‘white flag’ of defeat and surrender are unwillingly being raised by the MbS sponsored allied gun traders.
If Russia, Iran and Hezbollah can hold the game on the ropes for another round then the criminal dopes may just about be falling down by themselves from mental and fiscal exhaustion.
Meanwhile, how many kids and civilians died in Yemen last night? WTF does MbS and his criminal gang of fundamentalist goat herders care? And WTF does anyone else in MSM-land even know about it?
/end rant.
I suspect the Pentagon is very unhappy and does not like being shunted by MI6 and CIA into rescuing their “assets” when they are such major liabilities. Trump is heading for the exit. His Midterms will be a disaster but I suspect he will be gone sooner. Rather as Leonid Brezhnev accused Khrushchev of “hare-brained schemes” in 1964 after Cuba Crisis to remove him, I think Trump is headed out because N Korea is now more complex and China and Russia and Iran and Pakistan are going to build every weapon system they can deploy anywhere on earth and Putin will re-vamp Perimetr
Getting near time to destroy Israel’s chemical weapons facilities
McCain Supports Strikes on Syria, Urges New Strategy for US in Syria
https://sputniknews.com/us/201804141063542955-mccain-supports-strike-syria/
I won’t quote what the war criminal and traitor said, but I do hope his brain cancer gives the freak a very long, very painful demise.
McCain has 15 minutes combat experience and seems desperate for others to get more
MicCain expresses the opinion of so many of our beloved fellow human beings, “what good is all the world, if John doesn’t exist?” Try to leave your environment better than you found it, and the mob will shortly arrive to vilify you, and desecrate whatever it is you worked on. Wash and repeat through the trials of human history.
3 permanent UN security council members US, France and UK committed crimes of aggression that goes against the UN charter when it suited their interests. Using a casus belli where even the village idiot understood was totally bogus and a false pretext – where only an imbecile would commit a “chemical attack” and invite upon itself a retaliatory attack, especially when it wasn’t even necessary to use “chemicals” to win.
No what marked today isn’t a face saving exercise for the US, France or the UK.
It marks the end of the UN as legitimate body.
It marks the end of trust in the UN to maintain the interests of any of its members.
We all know the UN is a farce.
The 3 “holier-than-thou” proved it today.
Saker My Orthodox Brother,
You may soon want to consider leaving the States for your safety and the safety of your family. I’m thinking about it myself. I have a wife and three kids and I’m afraid the future here in America looks bleak for my family. I am the American of the bunch and I can’t shake the thought in my mind that this is my Country and the Bastards who are destroying my Country must face justice for what they’ve done to her. If I stay and make a stand for the Republic and the Constitution it was built upon I will certainly send my family far away from here. I voted for Trump in the hope he would lead us to peace with Russia and get our military out of the Middle East. Tonight I have no hope left for the Washington Establishment. It is rotten (and corrupt) to it’s very core and there can be no reforming it. I have concluded this Federal Government must be dissolved (for the good of humanity) and power temporarily handed over to the States while the Constitutional Rule of Law is firmly reestablished in Washington DC.
God bless you and yours Andrei.
I couldn’t have said this better myself. You and I have a loot in common. Do you have any idea where you and your family will go? I am looking for alternatives.
Just like year ago US cruiser misseles proved to be less and less effective when facing effective electronic jamming network(where ever it is full and ready).
This whole action might be based on problems in London (May’s cabinet), Macron’s collapsed popularity and Trump’s everlasting chaos in Empire.
Anyway we must be ready to wait 2.5 years and Empire is down on its knees. World will be wuite a lot different when we are marching to 2021. This is critical period and needs smart moves from Beijing and Moscow. London, Paris and Washington are in hopeless situation. New York might actually vote for winners because money don’t really has Fatherland.
https://cdni.rt.com/files/2018.04/thumbnail/5ad17c05dda4c8d10a8b4578.jpg
A couple from hell.
While I understand that a lot of Western citizens (me included) are against these criminal acts of war against Syria, I must say I am shocked by the level of delusion, ignorance and pure hatred put on public display by those who proudly support this attack. I must put this really sad spectacle into words before I can find sleep on this horrible night.
Some will chant “MAGA! MAGA!” blindly supporting Trump with recycled propaganda about “American values” and “the need to protect the innocent children from evil Assad”. The zombies supporting this, along with anything coming out of Trump’s insane Twitter output, are so out of touch with reality, that they believe all people opposed to this illegal act of war are “libtards” and “CNN viewers”. Have they watched CNN recently ? Because that propaganda channel spent the last couple of days asking for Trump to bomb Syria.
The political leadership of both the Dems and Reps are supporting this, while the zombies on both sides are accusing eacjh other of not showing enough patriotism. This is what a brainwashed population looks like.
Brave politicians, who also happen to be army veterans, like Tulsi Gabbard and Richard Black, are opposing this madness, while some zombies are telling them to “shut up and respect the chain of command and our POTUS”. Some of the sheeple try to justify their support for an illegal act of war with nonsense like “you may disagree with the president but this is war and we must respect our troops by supporting his decision”. How did that work out in Iraq ?
They claim Putin is “weak” for not triggering WW3 with the clearly insane leaders of the West over what looks like a half-baked operation involving between 100 and 200 missiles, a majority of those having been intercepted.
They scream “fake news” when it is being reported by actual syrians that Daesh used the cover of the strikes to march out of the Yarmouk camp south of Damascus and attack some residential suburbs. Meanwhile, they take every word from Mattis as absolute truth.
They don’t seem to care when it is being explained to them that syrian christians and other minorities are put at risk by Western attacks against the Syrian Arab Army. In fact, a lot of those cheering this latest “strong message” seem to consider themselves good christians for cheering war. I’ll leave experts in matters of faith and sins to deal with that bunch.
Finally, the most ridiculous of flag waving statements I’ve read tonight went so far as to claim that the US-UK-France missile attack “wiped out the russian military port and the russians did nothing about it”… I don’t know where they got that gem of lazy war propaganda, but I’m pretty sure if the anglozionists decided to bomb the russian military base of Tartus, we’d be dealing with WW3 at this hour and they would be unable to post GIFs ans memes to mock the death of innocents under US missiles.
I agree that we are living the most dangerous period for the human specie. The world is in complete chaos and the brainwashed clowns calling for war do it with laughs, jokes and the suicidal idea that they don’t need to fear it or even prepare for it. They then act all shocked and offended in their hubris when people from around the world condemn theim and their country in anger.
Stay safe and may the syrian people be left in peace to rebuild their country.
@Gabriel, You say:-
“They claim Putin is “weak” for not triggering WW3 with the clearly insane leaders of the West over what looks like a half-baked operation involving between 100 and 200 missiles, a majority of those having been intercepted.”
This wasn’t just “a half-baked operation involving between 100 and 200 missiles, a majority of those having been intercepted,” it was also aggression against an ally of Russia that is directly under Russia’s protection. Now you and Russia can spin all you like about “not officially protected” and “only fighting terrorism” etc but the Russians are there and they are there militarily and in force. That means, regardless of size, this is an attack against Russia as well.
And if, as you claim, an act of defence against a small scale invasion would trigger WW3 then – WW3 has already begun, the bombs are on their way and we are just waiting for them to land.
IMO, better Russia nips this in the bud now. Consequences must be real and harsh – because every escalation increases the danger drastically. Accusations in the UNSC and press are insufficient. They aren’t just ‘perceived to be’ a sign of weakness, they are a sign of weakness, because that is what the US reads them to be.
So far I’ve seen nothing to indicate that American perception is wrong.
I’ve heard talk – but talk is just talk whether it comes from Moscow or Washington.
Re: Flag waving Russia-bashers, I’ve noticed the trolls are out in force today, working overtime. Do they get paid more or less on weekends? Only they know for sure, inquiring minds want to know! There must have been a lot of hasty phone calls last night in Virginia and Georgetown, WWIII-scares tend to cause that, I guess. Again kudos to VS unpaid moderators, this is one page today not smothered in nastiness.
‘Trump denied the American people oversight in endless war’: Lawmakers react to Syria strikes
https://www.rt.com/usa/424100-us-lawmakers-react-trump-syria/
This military action against Syria is a strike against a foreign government. Such an act requires a Congressional authorization to use force, and we have not provided one.
— John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) April 14, 2018
By illegally bombing Syria, President Trump has once again denied the American people any oversight or accountability in this endless war. Congress, not the president, has the power to authorize military action. https://t.co/9P25HQ8zq6
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 14, 2018
Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against Syria without Congress’s approval is illegal. We need to stop giving presidents a blank check to wage war. Today it’s Syria, but what’s going to stop him from bombing Iran or North Korea next?
— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 14, 2018
We have learned in Afghanistan and Iraq the dangers of launching military actions without clearly articulated objectives and exit strategies. If the President wants to wage war, the American people and Congress need to be part of that decision.
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 14, 2018
I haven’t read France’s or Britain’s “Constitution,” but I’ve read ours and no where in it is Presidential authority to strike Syria.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 14, 2018″
Pontifcating about a Jew-nazi initiated war crime is one thing. Actually doing something substantial to rein in and prosecute the zionazis responsible is another. Any chance of these things actually doing something besides flapping their mouths?
1. Trump , the last American monster who likes to negotiate from fleet carriers
2. His ” Art of the buffoon bullshit” is written in children ‘s blood
3.He has a twitter button and a red button ; pray for the first ; we might survive his tweets .
4. Fat ,reality TV watching American barbarians don’t care : they are not beautiful children ; Kardashian’s fat ass is more attractive
5. Making America Great ,one piece of the world destroyed at a time
6. Yael won’t cry over them , Trumptards will be pleased he is not Hillary , Stormy will gasp , Melania will buy another Louboutin pair of shoes
7,Trump and Bolton ,his Mini Me ,hiding behind their smart Tomahawks ,hoping to escape Nuremberg
8. Syrians lost heads again
9. Russians lost patience for good
10. Chinese lost paper money
11. America lost its mind
12. Deplorables lost faith
13. The world just lost
14. A Tomahawk orgy over fake news ; America is a developed country :making wars based on twitter and facebook
15. The new confirmed barbarian countries : US the mighty Beast,UK its Mini Me, France its poodle; Israel lurking in the shadows
16. Sic transit gloria mundi !
17, Rest assured Trump , judgement day is coming
America still controls Eastern Syria and all the oil with 14 bases and expanding.
Russia still cannot protect an ally from punitive action by NATO. The amount of damage inflicted is purely symbolic. Even a three year old could work out that the chemical attack was faked. (Apparently Westerners now have the cognitive abilities of two year olds). Yet still they struck.
Belarus is about to be regime-changed.
Donbass and Crimea will be attacked concurrently. Probably both events to coincide with a terrorist attack at the World Cup.
The Russian chemical terrorist attack meme is now firmly embedded in the public consciousness of the West. Expect it to be used further……
Veritas,
Another excellent, “in a nutshell” summary post. Been a pleasure reading your comments on Zero Hedge. Fight on, fight club!