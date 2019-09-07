The Western propaganda of homosexuality and cannibalism

The propaganda of perversions in the West has reached new heights. The British leading sports clubs promote the LGBT “values,” and their scientists drag cannibalism into the category of normal.



No matter how much effort is made by the “normal countries” to promote degeneration, it never seems to be enough for them. In the course of pushing the Western agenda all methods are good. For example, the use of well-known sports clubs.



Manchester City Football Club partnered with Puma in release of a special uniform in support of the LGBT community. The set is timed to coincide with the annual gay pride events that started in Manchester on August 23. Students from Manchester Metropolitan University – the fifth largest in the UK (per number of students), including the School of Arts, Theater School and school of Architecture, participated in the design of the uniform. The t-shirt is made in white with rainbow edging around the emblem of the “City”. The LGBT flag is featured on the back with the inscription “Proud”, highlighted in sky blue. Also the design of the football club t-shirt contains the inscription “Together We Stand”, and the logo of the organization “Football Against Homophobia.”

That is, the idols of British youth, by taking to the field in this uniform, will take part in promoting the thesis that being a pervert is normal. Characteristically, the named club is owned by sheikhs from the United Arab Emirates. It would seem that homosexuality and the Islamic worldview are incompatible. But come to think of it, there was no objection from Manchester City club owners to LGBT uniforms. Apparently they decided that a PR for the club is acceptable, since it promises an increase in profits.



“In the online store of the club this uniform can be purchased for $30 (basic kits cost $235). ‘This is an ideal way for citizens to express support for everything related to the LGBT community and, of course, to demonstrate love for the team,’ the product description says.”



However, if we speak about perversions, the West promotes much more wild things.

“In recent years, the Western info-field has increasingly started to generate ‘authoritative’ statements that, perhaps, ‘it’s time to reconsider the outdated taboo on human cannibalism,’ and that ‘ethical cannibalism can not be excluded from the public debate.’”



Last year, the University of Warwick hosted a curious conference called “BITES HERE AND THERE”: LITERAL AND METAPHORICAL CANNIBALISM ACROSS DISCIPLINES,” where serious topics such as “Cannibalism and anthropocentrism: getting to know the other as meat” were discussed. “Identification of the noble and baser cannibalistic motif: typology of risk and necessary,” “Ethical approach to eating: justification of cannibalism in modern literature” and “a kiss as beginning of cannibalism.”



If you think it’s obvious madness – a single madness of a senile individual, it’s not.



“The other day, scientists-psychologists from the British Lancaster University turned the volume up by publishing the results of the study, where the subjects were asked to assess the situation where their friend gave them permission to eat his flesh after his death, and the risks of diseases were excluded. In doing so, they were given a context in which eating the corpse of the deceased is an act of respect and memory. The authors of the study regret to state that, despite all the explanations and logical calculations, people overwhelmingly consider even ‘ethical cannibalism’ disgusting and absolutely unacceptable. However, scientists express the hope that we will still ‘be able to adapt to eating human meat if the need arises.’”



Cannibalism is common in the animal kingdom – here’s why for humans it’s the ultimate taboo



Note: this fits perfectly into the fashionable Western talk about the need to reduce the population of the planet. The same US is trying its best, constantly killing residents of Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries with drones as part of the hypocritical “fight against terrorism.” American drones constantly miss for years, killing civilians instead of extremists.

An instructive account of how many civilians, including children, must be killed to eliminate a terrorist with “precision weapons”.



They were aiming for 41, but killed 1,147.

A new analysis of data from a human rights agency (in the United States), which was shared with the Guardian newspaper, raises questions about the accuracy of “point strikes” drones.



On January 13, 2006, drones came for Ayman Zawahiri, allegedly hiding in Damadola village in Pakistan. 10 months later they were bombing Bajaur. 8 years later, Zawahiri is still alive. 76 children and 29 adults were killed after 2 strikes.



Many Americans have never heard about Zawahiri, even less they heard about Qari Hussain. He was the head of the Pakistani Taliban, a group believed by the US to be linked to al-Qaeda, and prepared Times Square bomber, Faisal Shahzad for his failed attack in 2010. The drones came for Hussain years before.



First, 29 Jan 2008, then 23 June 2009, 15 Jan. 2010, 2 Oct. 2010, and Oct. 7 2010.



Finally, on 15 October a Hellfire rocket killed Hussein, that the Taliban later confirmed.



To kill a man whom almost no American couldn’t name, the United States killed 128 people, including 13 children.



A new analysis by the Agency shows that even when an operator targets a particular person, they kill significantly more people. Attempts to kill 47 people resulted in 1,147 deaths on 24 November 2014.



The analysis is an estimate of the damage done by Obama’s favorite weapon, called “the most accurate.”



Drone strikes were sold to the American public as “accurate.” But they’re just as “accurate” as the intelligence that feeds us. There’s nothing “accurate” about killing 28 unidentified people, including children, for every person the U.S. hunts.



24 people in Pakistan have been hunted, it resulted in the death of 874 people. All were announced to the press as “killed “ many times, suggesting multiple strikes anywhere. An estimated 142 children were killed in the hunt for 24 people, and only 6 of those 24 were actually killed in drone attacks.



Under the pretense to target some 41 terrorists, the US killed 1,147 random people. They say it was “accidental.”



But this rate of reducing the population is not enough for them. If they succeed in brainwashing the population that devouring neighbors is normal, then the struggle to reduce the number of people will go to a whole new level.



Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But you’ve seen links to research sites about cannibalism. The Overton window is already open and stinks of cooked human flesh. And don’t say it’s impossible. Who in their right mind in Britain could say out loud in the middle of the past century that after 70 years, Manchester City players will play in t-shirts propagandizing sexual perversions?



And they’re willing to wear these t-shirts for money. And their Muslim sponsors are willing to turn a blind eye. From this perspective, the idea of legalizing cannibalism in the West does not seem so impossible, does it?

