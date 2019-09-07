by Ruslan Ostashko
Translated by Scott and captioned by Leo
The propaganda of perversions in the West has reached new heights. The British leading sports clubs promote the LGBT “values,” and their scientists drag cannibalism into the category of normal.
No matter how much effort is made by the “normal countries” to promote degeneration, it never seems to be enough for them. In the course of pushing the Western agenda all methods are good. For example, the use of well-known sports clubs.
Manchester City Football Club partnered with Puma in release of a special uniform in support of the LGBT community. The set is timed to coincide with the annual gay pride events that started in Manchester on August 23. Students from Manchester Metropolitan University – the fifth largest in the UK (per number of students), including the School of Arts, Theater School and school of Architecture, participated in the design of the uniform. The t-shirt is made in white with rainbow edging around the emblem of the “City”. The LGBT flag is featured on the back with the inscription “Proud”, highlighted in sky blue. Also the design of the football club t-shirt contains the inscription “Together We Stand”, and the logo of the organization “Football Against Homophobia.”
That is, the idols of British youth, by taking to the field in this uniform, will take part in promoting the thesis that being a pervert is normal. Characteristically, the named club is owned by sheikhs from the United Arab Emirates. It would seem that homosexuality and the Islamic worldview are incompatible. But come to think of it, there was no objection from Manchester City club owners to LGBT uniforms. Apparently they decided that a PR for the club is acceptable, since it promises an increase in profits.
“In the online store of the club this uniform can be purchased for $30 (basic kits cost $235). ‘This is an ideal way for citizens to express support for everything related to the LGBT community and, of course, to demonstrate love for the team,’ the product description says.”
However, if we speak about perversions, the West promotes much more wild things.
“In recent years, the Western info-field has increasingly started to generate ‘authoritative’ statements that, perhaps, ‘it’s time to reconsider the outdated taboo on human cannibalism,’ and that ‘ethical cannibalism can not be excluded from the public debate.’”
Last year, the University of Warwick hosted a curious conference called “BITES HERE AND THERE”: LITERAL AND METAPHORICAL CANNIBALISM ACROSS DISCIPLINES,” where serious topics such as “Cannibalism and anthropocentrism: getting to know the other as meat” were discussed. “Identification of the noble and baser cannibalistic motif: typology of risk and necessary,” “Ethical approach to eating: justification of cannibalism in modern literature” and “a kiss as beginning of cannibalism.”
If you think it’s obvious madness – a single madness of a senile individual, it’s not.
“The other day, scientists-psychologists from the British Lancaster University turned the volume up by publishing the results of the study, where the subjects were asked to assess the situation where their friend gave them permission to eat his flesh after his death, and the risks of diseases were excluded. In doing so, they were given a context in which eating the corpse of the deceased is an act of respect and memory. The authors of the study regret to state that, despite all the explanations and logical calculations, people overwhelmingly consider even ‘ethical cannibalism’ disgusting and absolutely unacceptable. However, scientists express the hope that we will still ‘be able to adapt to eating human meat if the need arises.’”
Cannibalism is common in the animal kingdom – here’s why for humans it’s the ultimate taboo
Note: this fits perfectly into the fashionable Western talk about the need to reduce the population of the planet. The same US is trying its best, constantly killing residents of Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries with drones as part of the hypocritical “fight against terrorism.” American drones constantly miss for years, killing civilians instead of extremists.
[Not in the video.]
An instructive account of how many civilians, including children, must be killed to eliminate a terrorist with “precision weapons”.
They were aiming for 41, but killed 1,147.
A new analysis of data from a human rights agency (in the United States), which was shared with the Guardian newspaper, raises questions about the accuracy of “point strikes” drones.
On January 13, 2006, drones came for Ayman Zawahiri, allegedly hiding in Damadola village in Pakistan. 10 months later they were bombing Bajaur. 8 years later, Zawahiri is still alive. 76 children and 29 adults were killed after 2 strikes.
Many Americans have never heard about Zawahiri, even less they heard about Qari Hussain. He was the head of the Pakistani Taliban, a group believed by the US to be linked to al-Qaeda, and prepared Times Square bomber, Faisal Shahzad for his failed attack in 2010. The drones came for Hussain years before.
First, 29 Jan 2008, then 23 June 2009, 15 Jan. 2010, 2 Oct. 2010, and Oct. 7 2010.
Finally, on 15 October a Hellfire rocket killed Hussein, that the Taliban later confirmed.
To kill a man whom almost no American couldn’t name, the United States killed 128 people, including 13 children.
A new analysis by the Agency shows that even when an operator targets a particular person, they kill significantly more people. Attempts to kill 47 people resulted in 1,147 deaths on 24 November 2014.
The analysis is an estimate of the damage done by Obama’s favorite weapon, called “the most accurate.”
Drone strikes were sold to the American public as “accurate.” But they’re just as “accurate” as the intelligence that feeds us. There’s nothing “accurate” about killing 28 unidentified people, including children, for every person the U.S. hunts.
24 people in Pakistan have been hunted, it resulted in the death of 874 people. All were announced to the press as “killed “ many times, suggesting multiple strikes anywhere. An estimated 142 children were killed in the hunt for 24 people, and only 6 of those 24 were actually killed in drone attacks.
Under the pretense to target some 41 terrorists, the US killed 1,147 random people. They say it was “accidental.”
[Back to the video.]
But this rate of reducing the population is not enough for them. If they succeed in brainwashing the population that devouring neighbors is normal, then the struggle to reduce the number of people will go to a whole new level.
Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But you’ve seen links to research sites about cannibalism. The Overton window is already open and stinks of cooked human flesh. And don’t say it’s impossible. Who in their right mind in Britain could say out loud in the middle of the past century that after 70 years, Manchester City players will play in t-shirts propagandizing sexual perversions?
And they’re willing to wear these t-shirts for money. And their Muslim sponsors are willing to turn a blind eye. From this perspective, the idea of legalizing cannibalism in the West does not seem so impossible, does it?
The propaganda of perversions in the West has reached new heights. The British leading sports clubs promote the LGBT “values,” and their scientists drag cannibalism into the category of normal.
A species other than human would see a human as food.
Exactly. Either the manic, autistic, narcissistic members of an all-powerful organized crime cult are members of a different species, or – how boring – sub-functional specimen of humanity, who entertain vain, childish fantasies in hopeless attempts to rationalize their crimes, and realign their under-developed inner compasses with reality.
But such self-delusional mind games never works. Not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow. Not in this world, not in any other world. Not for homo sapiens, and not for any other species.
Cosmic, natural law is very simple: If you are not in tune with existence, your psyche will break down, earlier or later. All kind of sexual perversions, and cannibalistic and genocidal tendencies the guaranteed outcome – no matter how chosenite you think your are …
Josh
All these perversions have one thing in common: destruction of the family. You destroy the family, you destroy the country. A well known fact. The point is who are the manipulators. Who is pulling the strings from the shadows ?
I think your conclusion is quite right.
There is only one group of people, let’s call them a ‘tribe’, capable of such hidious ideas. Don’t think that it is coincidence, it is a project, a plan:
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.geschichteinchronologie.com%2Fjudentum-aktenlage%2Fzionismus%2Fop%2FKalergi%2FDt-Kalergi-plan.html
(Google translated from German)
For the rest, just hit the search term ‘Agenda 21’ in a search machine.
Cheers, Rob
One thing this article is missing – The attempted normalization of pedophilia by certain US ruling elite factions. There was an infamous TED talk given by one of their paid stooges who attempted to argue that the pedophiles are the actual victims, that they cannot help the fact that they are attracted to young children…
This is all ultimately part of a greater agenda to corrupt, corrode and pervert the human spirit as a whole, in any way that they possibly can…
Keep in mind neanderthals practiced cannibalism. They went extinct more than 20000 years ago, but their genes live on mainly in european peoples, whom they reproduced with.
Yes, but they lasted far longer than we have, or will do, on current appearances.
MM
Species duration of existence means what?
BTW, neanderthals didn’t have the same toys that we have. Can you imagine a neanderthal in possession of nukes?
I can.
They are now called neocons. (I’m only half joking here).
Neanderthals May Have Gone Extinct Due to Their Brain Shape
https://www.history.com/news/neanderthal-extinction-brain-shape
“The findings reveal striking differences in human and Neanderthal brain morphology. Sure, Neanderthals had bigger skulls, and correspondingly larger brains, but Homo sapiens’ cerebellum is proportionately far larger. This ridged organ, shaped almost like a butterfly, sits beneath the squiggly globes of the larger cerebrum. But its size belies its capability: It’s responsible for everything from movement, balance and vision to learning, language and mood.
What this suggests, researchers say, is that Neanderthals seem to have been less cognitively flexible, and worse at thinking on their feet, learning and adapting to change than Homo sapiens. They may have had language—it’s still up for debate—but their linguistic processing abilities would have been a fraction of modern humans’. Add to that shorter attention spans, and worse short- and long-term memories, and a picture begins to emerge about how these early people might have struggled to adapt in comparison.”
See also:
Neanderthals Were Inbreeding. Did It Help Cause Their Extinction?
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/crux/2019/02/23/mounting-evidence-for-neanderthal-inbreeding/
IE: hey it moves, fair game. ;-D
Know any Asperger’s syndrome people? I’ve known a few, unfortunately. What I’ve read over the years about neanderthal theoretical behaviour (granted, speculation) matches pretty close to what I’ve seen of Asperger’s defects.
Can you imagine someone with Asperger’s syndrome running a country? Likely not uncommon in the west, where greed and selfishness, combined with single minded delusions, and a complete lack of empathy seem to dominate among the so-called leaders there, and especially their bosses behind the curtain.
Interesting, but any cognitive differences between modern human and Neanderthal must remain an unverifiable hypothesis. I believe that the usual conception of human brain function is hopelessly over-Romanticized. As far as I know, research has shown that decision making in the human brain is largely driven by emotional and instinctive factors. The objective “rational actor” image we believe describes ourselves appears to be largely a myth.
“any cognitive differences between modern human and Neanderthal must remain an unverifiable hypothesis.”
Are currently unverifiable, but as science advances, and the glaciers continue melting, the future will likely expand our knowledge of neanderthal anatomy exponentially.
Paleo-anthropology is still in its infancy, I reckon.
Speaking of corruption, the “sciences” of anthropology and related, like archaeology. are shot through with lies, fraudulent exhibits and “findings”. Simply realize how important the story of human origins is to the business of controlling the minds and politics of our fellow creatures. Given the world as we know it, these fields of knowledge are simply begging to be falsified.
Best attitude to take is that virtually every assertion emanating from those “soft sciences” is wildly fanciful and laden with a toxic brew of political wishes. I loved reading an article about how many colors dinosaurs could see. And could I please interview the social scientist who administered an IQ test to the last living Neanderthal male?
My friends! Don’t eat the poisoned candy our deadliest enemies have placed before us.
And what does brain size matter when we, the epitome of human evolution are so suicidally stupid? Who cares about the Neanderthals when our own civilizations have risen to technological heights like this, and fallen to barbarism? It is currently impossible to tell how many times this has happened. But simple inspection of megalithic sites all over the world demonstrates that the rise and fall happened at least once before.
And what brought down the earlier incarnations? I don’t know but Occam’s Razor suggests it is the same disease that is destroying us.
The most striking question I have encountered in this area was: “What if Alexander could have looked into the future and seen wild beasts wandering the streets of Persepolis. What could he have done about it?”
Indeed, what can we do about the world we can foresee?
“Speaking of corruption, the “sciences” of anthropology and related, like archaeology. are shot through with lies, fraudulent exhibits and “findings”.
&
“I loved reading an article about how many colors dinosaurs could see.”
Both, the study of neanderthals and dinosaurs, fall under paleontology, not archaeology or anthropology. These may appear to be the same thing to a lay person, but they are not. Especially with regard to anthropology, which is closer to the psychiatric disciplines than it is to archaeology or paleontology, and can be mostly discounted for the same reasons the psychiatric fields are not science. But there are some exceptions.
Agree about much of the speculative nature of paleontological study, and archaeology, but these do use the scientific method, at least in the field. Once back at the university and theorizing, things begin to get fuzzy. Yes, too much pop nonsense and political viewpoints are involved, especially the group think bs, where every one is expected to follow on the current theoretical views and risks ostracising if they don’t. This latter applies to many other scientific fields, as well. For example, astronomy. The big bang theory, anyone?
Discounting science because some of it is buggered by narrow minds is stupid. It’s what the right wallows in.
“Discounting science because some of it is buggered by narrow minds is stupid. It’s what the right wallows in.”
This came out skewed. Better put, the buggering of scientific study by narrow minds is a right wing way of doing science.
The Rightwing attitude to ‘science’ is simples. We know the answer because Trump, God, Bannon, Murdoch or some other ‘leader’ says it is so, and we then do ‘science’ to reach that predetermined outcome. Those wretched lefties, Greenies and other subversives who do actual research, make observations and test their theories, while throwing away any results that don’t prove reproducible, are just trouble-makers. I mean some of them actually propose that the world is more than six thousand years old, and that is blasphemous.
Brain size seems a little misleading in many instances. Birds have ‘bird brains’ but are a lot cleverer than we gave them credit for. Turgenev had a brain twice the size of Anatole France, and whales have whoppas and have had them for millions of years.
@vot tak
You are utterly ignorant when it comes to Asperger’s syndrome. For instance a large plurality of people with the syndrome have deep compassion and empathy and many have a child like naivety. In addition, their IQ are often in the genius level, with amazing linguistic skills to mathematical skills. It is incorrect to stigmatize an entire group with a specific behavior type. Ironically, the rigidity you’ve displayed on this site is often seen in people with aspergers, of course, there isn’t any stereotypical behaviors for the people that have it – which is why it is absurd to ascribe a specific conclusion to what a country would be like if run by a man with Asperger’s syndrome.
In case you missed it, at one point (5 years ago) western intelligence seriously believed that President Putin was aspergers because he’s so damn smart and is able to recall detailed information without the help of an advisor or written references.
People with aspergers, if you go by the stereotype, are the diametric opposite of western politicians. Western politicians have people-skills and are adept at reading people and manipulating people (and are usually, parasitical, unproductive loudmouths, that technically incompetent morons who are astonishingly ignorant on most professional and scientific matters). This is the exact opposite of what is assumed about autistic/aspergers people who are have difficulty reading people, and thereby are precluded from manipulating other people. The stereotype is that of a non-expressive hyper-technical, productive person. Therefore, the only place where an aspergers could end up ruling a country is where the leader is a technocrat imposed on the population by a non democratic council or oligarchs.
You are conflating a narcissist or sociopath or psychopath (each of which are different concepts) with aspergers.
-smr also flogs this incorrect conflation
If you find someone is gifted in winning metaphysical arguments, or arguments regarding geopolitics and the motivations of world leaders and societies in geopolitical scenarios, chances are that person cannot be aspergers; understanding peoples and motivations and being good at it is precisely what people with aspergers are considered weak at.
VT, you are so correct, but before I continue let me tell MM: study human (homo sapiens if you like) history.
I continue to MM: recent paleo-anthropological studies (since about early 1920), but particularly since 1965 uncovered Early-Human remains in Greek caves and outside going back to about 10.3mln years ago. They were not ape-like humanoid branches like the one in Ethiopia (Lucy?). Let me repeat: Humans. Lets continue with VT. Greek maps from early AD showed areas in Northern/Central Europe (I will not point to any modern countries so some people do not feel offended) and named them as Kefallophagoi (Head eaters). Michael Crichton called them Wendol in his “13th Warrior” the action of the book happened to be located in today’s Denmark. Interestingly enough just few days ago I read an article, where some Swede suggested cannibalism as means of population control. Hmm, is he suggesting going back to his ancestors?
I am back with correction.
This is a map made by Herodotus, he calls them maneaters (androphagi). Very top center of the map.
Notice the bottom, where he calls the sea to the south of Africa – Australian Sea. Yes, the Pelasgoi traveled and named all the Polynesian Seas and Islands. They went as far south as Antarctica (Antarktiki it’s name means opposite to Arktiki – Arktos means Bear) as well as both sides of South America.
https://www.ancient.eu/image/159/world-map-of-herodotus/
Mind you, Cleopatra’s ancestors (Ptolemeoi) had maps so accurate that Englanders were able to replicate them only in XVI AD.
Many New World indigenous ‘practiced’ cannibalism, some ritual, and some more routine. ‘PizzaGate’ had this element associated with it, as well.
The Eucharist and the Wine?
Not mentioned is the organ harvesting practiced by our Balkan, Turkish, and Israeli friends, which is pretty much the same thing as cannibalism, in my mind.
Are they really all the same thing?
The pagan ritual of eating organs by the indigenous people in the Americas was a religious ceremony.
The Kosovo Albanians harvested the organs from their Serb prisoners for re-sale on the black market.
The pizzagate scandal was about drinking children’s blood “adenochrome” as a youth elixir and in order to get high. From this point of view, it is similar to the Kosovo Albanian organ harvesting, as both are meant to extend the life of physical body and are devoid of spiritual meaning…
Not sure what the meaning of eating human liver by the ISIS fighter is …?
Er-hum…. LTSD. (s)
—————–
“Not sure what the meaning of eating human liver by the ISIS fighter is …?”
there was no mcdonalds in the vicinity
This isn’t as far fetched as it sounds.
I remember reading an article by a Pakistani journalist saying that the Taliban were created and let loose in order to provide “hunting practice” for the US army. Sounds plausible.
Recently a movie called The Hunt was made and its release was postponed because of the general outcry.
All part of the moral decay of The West.
Good news- It won’t last long. It will not survive Trump’s second term- a few years longer if someone else gets in.
“It will not survive Trump’s second term”
All US Presidents are related to the few elite ruling ultra wealthy families.
Makes no difference which figurehead, from the either of the two corporate political parties, that they install in the White House.
Homosexuality is a perennial feature of human populations, (and many animal species, too)and has been tolerated or accepted (as in ancient Greece) by many cultures since time immemorial. It, after all, only represents 5% or so of populations, at most, a figure that seems quite stable over the ages.The violent hatred of homosexuality is a feature of certain tendencies in Abrahamic faiths, although not all these faiths, by any means. Homophobia is usually associated with xenophobia, sectarian hatred and misogyny, so really signifies a certain type of intolerant psychology.
Cannibalism, on the other hand, is a very different kettle of fish. It has rarely, if ever, been an accepted practise, save in extremis when starvation threatens. Those instances of cannibalism among ‘primitive’ cultures were generally ritualistic and associated with a cultic belief in acquiring the ‘strength’ or some other attribute of the
main course.
The sudden appearance of these ‘arguments’ in favour of cannibalism seem to me to be deeply sinister. The current global system, of cancerous and predatory capitalism destroying the living planet while immiserating billions, only to enrich a tiny few of ultra-parasites, and run, by Divine diktat, by a transnational cabal of Western Zionazi and Anglo-European elites, is rapidly collapsing. Indeed any informed observer can only rationally come to the conclusion that we only have decades left before a generalised system collapse (actually already begun)and then human extinction, certainly as a ‘civilization’ but probably as a species as well.
And equally obviously these elites have decided not to redistribute their wealth and work for ecological repair, but instead plainly intend a gigantic genocide of the ‘useless eaters’ that they hate and fear. The promotion of cannibalism is intended to normalise mass human slaughter, and is an example of ideation, where an idea is introduced to the public discourse, to prepare the populace, even if only sub-consciously, for future, unpleasant, developments. The Zionazis used this technique for decades to prepare US publics for the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, and to blame ‘Arabs’ and ‘Palestinians’ for their own operation.
Concerning cannibalism, let us not forget the craze and popularity out there as to the cannibalistic zombies.
But one cannot help but call to mind the paganism of the Aztecs before the Spaniards arrived. It was one of the worst paganisms ever to plague the human race:—revolving around perpetual warfare, human sacrifice – cutting out hearts on the altars, and also cannibalism. So the whole thing may be a comeback of a certain form of what might be suitably called a type of “devil worship”. This “great satan” in the West is poised against the ferocious “satan” which has arisen in the Islamic world, first prominently conjured in Iran where they conjured a “bigger stronger satanic spirit” against the “American satan” and thereby drove the “American satan” out but then came to serve the satanic spirit which soon showed more of its true face in the takfiri-daesh-ISIS movement, again, centered on boundless righteous rage and endless holy warfare as ends in themselves.—The satanic game is always to have at least two sides in endless mortal combat, to generate the maximal amounts of rage energies and fear energies as ends in themselves, as stupid human gladiators so to speak fight in the arena, endlessly, just churning, churning, churning.
FAIL! Iran (Shiites) took the high road. The satan of the takfiri-daesh-ISIS mercenaries is NOT in opposition to the Anglo-Zionist Satan. Both are managed by the same demons.
Response to Joy:
Disagree.—The Iranian Islamic revolution was based on unleashing an “emotional organism” where warfare was and is openly glorified, sacrificial death—they call it martyrdom—was and is openly glorified. Such open glorification of warfare and death in warfare went out of style in the West, I think, following World War I and was briefly brought back by Western fascism, then went “underground” again, even as such entities as the USSR built up one of the mightiest militaries on the planet at the time, yet kept insisting that they were completely peaceful and always against warfare. Now the same culture of warfare and human sacrifice likely still exists and thrives in the West. And also, the takfiri-daesh-ISIS mercenaries, to be sure, if they had the technology at their disposal, they would turn very quickly on their western handlers and would simply exterminate all the peoples of the USA and Europe and everyone who did not practice Islam “perfectly” according to their standards. And I am not sure that the Iranian Islamic revolutionaries,—if they had the technological and military supremacy—would not unleash a grand extermination campaign against the population in the West, or at least repeat the great Islamic “crusade in reverse” against the West as done by the Ottoman Turks, in the 1400’s through 1600’s, when the Turks conquered some one third of all Christian lands and did this far more recently than the relatively remote but infamous Christian Crusades in the 1000’s through 1100’s. But it is the emotional-motivational energies of boundless rage which characterize all of these modern Islamic movements—which also seem to be much obsessed with anti-female feelings—that reflect what used to be only certain minority movements in the history of Islam as I understand.
And by the way, tracing the whole history of Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Islamic revolution, including his sojourns in France, and one wonders, he was also managed by certain non-Iranian forces who thought that the shah was simply too wimpy concerning the communists in Iran, that so-called Tudeh Party and similar folks. These forces, yeah, western ones! wanted a regime which would exterminate communists, leftists, secularists, assorted feminists, maybe Jews as well, and resurrect an ideology openly glorifying warfare and death in warfare like fascists in the West used to do. So they helped conjure up a “bigger stronger satan” which has a creepy intelligence and agenda of its own, never really caring about Islam itself, only using Islam as a tool, to propagate an agenda of perpetual warfare, human sacrifice and the cannibalism, hints of the latter surfacing in some of the behavior of the more extreme minions, the takfiris. Now then, stupid devil-worshippers in the West might think that they have a handle on this beastie, but we will have to see…
Anonymous on September 09, 2019 · at 7:05 pm EST/EDT
This comment is the sort of hasbara propagated by phony leftists at zionazi stealth sites such as marxists.com. They use left concepts to demonize israel’s attack victims and promote the zionazi-gay propaganda through the back door. The r2p crowd makes a lot of use of these duplitious critters to fool people opposed to the zionazi-gay war making into supporting it, or at least passively accepting it.
Just so you know…
To “vot tak”.
This is definitely one of the weirder, irrelevant and nonsensical replies. All warfare is undesirable no matter what the source.
Next up in the British crusade for (sexual) freedom: Pedophilia.
Given the not-so-hidden taste for pedophilia that the British have demonstrated, it would not be a shock if they would first try to “normalize” and eventually legalize their latest frontier of perverse “freedom.”
After all, former British Prime Minister Edward Heath; BBC media icon Jimmy Savile; Ghislaine Maxwell (British socialite and former pimp … I mean girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein); and the British royal family (like Prince Andrew) all have been implicated in this sick behavior.
Perfidious Albion is also Pedophile Albion.
After 80 years of fashocapitalistic war against cannabis…they will now legalize cannabilsm…fckd world we live in…
Killing and cannibalism
Looking for a willing volunteer, Meiwes posted an advertisement on the website The Cannibal Cafe (a defunct forum for people with a cannibalism fetish). Meiwes’ post stated that he was “looking for a well-built 18- to 30-year-old to be slaughtered and then consumed.”[2] Bernd Jürgen Armando Brandes, an engineer from Berlin, answered the advertisement in March 2001. Many other people responded to the advertisement but backed out; Meiwes did not attempt to force them to do anything against their will.
The two made a videotape when they met on 9 March 2001 in Meiwes’ home, in the small town of Rotenburg, showcasing Meiwes amputating Brandes’ penis (with his agreement) and the two men attempting to eat it together. Before doing so, Brandes swallowed twenty sleeping pills, and a bottle of cough syrup, likely causing an effect of slowed breathing and extreme tiredness. Brandes initially insisted that Meiwes attempt to bite his penis off. This did not work, and ultimately, Meiwes used a knife to remove Brandes’ appendage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armin_Meiwes
If after reading this and then these following verses if anyone still believes the bullcarp that climate change is the result of manmade industrial pollution I have some very expensive swamp land to sell you in the outback of glorious Australia.
The Lord will cause people to hear his majestic voice and will make them see his arm coming down with raging anger and consuming fire, with cloudburst, thunderstorm and hail. (Isaiah 30:30)
Rain will come in torrents, and I will send hailstones hurtling down, and violent winds will burst forth. Therefore, this is what the Sovereign Lord says: In my wrath I will unleash a violent wind, and in my anger hailstones and torrents of rain will fall with destructive fury. {Ezekiel 13:11-13}
“Have you entered the storehouses of the snow or seen the storehouses of the hail, which I reserve for times of trouble, for days of war and battle?
“God’s voice thunders in marvellous ways; he does great things beyond our understanding. He says to the snow, “Fall on the earth,” and to the rain shower, “Be a mighty downpour.” So that everyone he has made may know his work, he stops all people from their labor. The animals take cover; they remain in their dens. The tempest comes out from its chamber, the cold from the driving winds. The breath of God produces ice, and the broad waters become frozen. He loads the clouds with moisture; he scatters his lightning through them. At his direction they swirl around over the face of the whole earth to do whatever he commands them. He brings the clouds to punish people, or to water his earth and show his love.” (Job 37:5–13)
“When the heavens are shut up and there is no rain because your people have sinned against you, and when they pray toward this place and give praise to your name and turn from their sin because you have afflicted them, then hear from heaven and forgive the sin of your servants, your people Israel. Teach them the right way to live and send rain on the land you gave your people for an inheritance.” (1 Kings 8:35–36)
“When he thunders, the waters in the heavens roar; he makes clouds rise from the ends of the earth. He sends lightning with the rain and brings out the wind from his storehouses.” (Jeremiah 51:16)
“The Lord will cause people to hear his majestic voice and will make them see his arm coming down with raging anger and consuming fire, with cloudburst, thunderstorm and hail.” (Isaiah 30:30)
“See, the Lord has one who is powerful and strong. Like a hailstorm and a destructive wind, like a driving rain and a flooding downpour, he will throw it forcefully to the ground… “I will make justice the measuring line and righteousness the plumb line; hail will sweep away your refuge, the lie, and water will overflow your hiding place.” (Isaiah 28:2, 17)
“I struck all the work of your hands with blight, mildew and hail, yet you did not return to me,’ declares the Lord.” (Haggai 2:17)
“The word of the Lord came to me: “Son of man, if a country sins against me by being unfaithful and I stretch out my hand against it to cut off its food supply and send famine upon it and kill its people and their animals, even if these three men—Noah, Daniel and Job—were in it, they could save only themselves by their righteousness, declares the Sovereign Lord.” (Ezekiel 14:12–14)
Hmmmm. If Milano is right (and he does invoke some Mighty Verses!) the Outback will soon be deluged, made fertile with a large inland fresh water lake lasting centuries…and M M can discover that some climate change (humidity is a factor of weather change, not just temperature…) can actually be…..Horrors! …..Beneficial!
Aussies that survive the flood and owns vast parcels of the interior lucky enough to be on the edge of the new lake (and not inundated for several decades, at least)…..will have the opportunity to raise a less sun-frazzled, brain-baked race…..as the increased evaporation over the Southern Continent would create much more cloud cover………..water vapor being a climate cooler (sunlight reflector!) 1000 times more significant than carbon dioxide could ever be a warming agent.
That is, if they don’t Plant Their Seed In All The Wrong Places…as he seems obligated to forever excuse…..
Other Italians that see all this “coming” can mitigate such Aussie Homo-Stupifiens infertility…… emigrate from demographically dying areas like The Arid (and Unindustrial) Boot and scoop up some those outback tracts NOW….at Fire Sale prices.
The foregoing is highly speculative, of course. It relies on much faith and foresight beyond the capacities of the ordinary person.
But we can still re-examine our premises and attempt to come closer to The Truth…even if we lack religious training.
Lets take the Dietary Dictum: “You Are What You Eat.” …for example. In the context of this dictum and the Meiwes, Brandes Eater-Eaten Duality …this brings up interesting theoretical questions, which could have massive practical consequences!
1) Was Meiwes primarily a Dickhead, (because that’s what he ate first)
2) Or….(if he had eaten other human flesh often, beforehand…) was he primarily a Cannibal and only secondarily a Dickhead??
My hypothesis is more comprehensive than either of these two limited optional answers.
I say “BOTH”…!
But seconding Anonymous….”war against cannabis…they will now legalize cannabilsm…fckd world” and noting that the first 5 letters of both subjects are identical….c-a-n-n-a
AND since either one (a synonym for both!) can f*ck up the brain of BOTH the individual AND the Collective Mind of Humanity…and since cannabis overstimulates the appetite (even when the revolting practice of cannabalism is being discussed) I say that in combination that’s a really dangerous canna-duality…in the context where the NWO elites are pushing the idea that Humanity Should Consume Itself….Quite Frankly.
AND, make no mistake..they are seriously pushing BOTH:
But this thread in not about Cannab-is, but rather cannab-alism so lets just fixate on The End Point of the Messed Up Human Mind……not the mild, entry-level Giggling Gateway to Going, Gettting There:
https://youtu.be/0bc7dBiRT6o?t=2314
“Cannibalism to Save the World” 9/4/19
Frank picks on Sweden, which he asserts is run by a combination of “Mad women, and dick-less, self-loathing men……
Brandes (if Wikileaks is not spinning a yarn to make us all give up on humanity) was human, was a victim, was the eaten and not the eater…………and Let’s Remember Him..as a representative of Other Dickless “Males” ..in the context of the 18th anniversary coming up in 3DAYS……and the Occult Designers of that ritual…erecting a phallic tower with the address of One World (Trade Center) on the ashes of their own (David Rockefeller was the developer……built it to bring it down and erect…..”One World”)…..Jachin & Boaz (WTC 1 & 2) slandering the Goddess ….by renaming Al_queda or Daesh………….. “ISIS”…not long after………and neutering…as well as simultaneously mind-f*cking BOTH male and female ……..with the Transgender Agenda.
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message611001/pg1?c1=1&c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
The Penis of Osiris
Excerpts:
Have you ever wondered what the deal with this story might be? Why is it that everywhere the supposed powers that be (were, actually) always take with them and display for the world to see, this penis? They have said penis in the courtyard of the Vatican, in the courtyard of Washington D.C. and EVERYWHERE this group of jerks sets up house. Did you know that after the bombings of WWII, that EVERY church or temple that they removed had a stone Osirian penis hidden within EVERY “pull-pit” they happened to remove?
Right, I thought not. But, nonetheless, the question still remains as to the WHY of such things. Certainly such is no “coincidence”, and moreso is VERY important to the little Luciferian worshippers the world over. But the question still remains to the WHY such is SO important to them.
Do you suppose I’ll find the answer “hidden” within the mountain of so called “secrets” with which they flood the “unworthy” of the world? Do you suppose a “Master Thereon” might share with me the REAL meaning of this activity was I to ask? Don’t count on it…..
So, as usual, I’m left on my own to figure out the reason behind their nefarious activities as only a moron would believe this group to have the best interest of those of this world at heart. So let’s think about the story in which the answer is hidden, and the model of the Kingdom which will bring this reality to REAL Light.
In the story, we see the husband of Isis being whacked apart into fourteen pieces, with his penis never to be found. And of course, Isis being the huge penis hound that she was, just can’t stop looking for said penis, right? NO!!! That’s NOT what she’s doing, nor does ANY woman react in such a way to the loss of such things and NOR does this story say such. So, what makes a woman grieve endlessly, to the point of searching the WORLD over? That’s right, the loss of HER CHILDREN! And what do you suppose the symbolic of such hidden EVERYWHERE in this world might mean, since the bastard rulers of this place have literally hijacked the children of Isis and held them prisoner now for ages?
That’s right, the children of Isis originated from the penis of Osiris, and hijacking said penis is symbolic for hijacking her children. And ever since that fateful event has Isis been struggling to free her children from the grips of her own son, Lucifer. You see, Lucifer, the so called “bringer of light”, not only huckstered his father Ra, but his mother Isis as well. And to this day does said “bringer of light” huckster and OWN his brothers and sisters through the hijacked penis of his father, Ra.
And having such symbolic at ALL their designed points of captivity gives them RIGHT to all of us, the children of Isis. So, now you know, the REAL meaning behind the actions of the “brotherhood” of so called “light”. rolleyes
@bro93
please your thoughts on this now and please don’t get bitten:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/the-twisted-meaning-of-miley-cyrus-mothers-daughter/
and then :
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-denver-airport-installs-a-talking-gargoyle-that-says-welcome-to-the-illuminati-headquarters/
and finally:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/category/musicbusiness/
if this world hasn’t gone insane?
Interesting discussions here. As a hypothetical imagine an “advanced” society where cannibalism is the norm (I understand the term advanced can be a loaded one). You have a basic family unit, say a mother, father and son. Inculcated in the social and cultural norms, the son asks the parents one day something to the effect of: “If I were to die would you eat me?” What could the responses be? Some come to mind depending on the hypothesized society: only if necessary; yes but you would receive a proper ceremony and bone burial; no, we’re not permitted to eat our own off-spring; or, don’t ask such stupid questions, go do your homework. What would the kid’s attitude be towards his parents and the notion of “family?” What would the parents be thinking/feeling, remorse, experiencing denial?
The implications point towards the perversity of cannibalism as some sort of societal norm, however limited the extent of the normalization would be.
As far as the LGBT issue, I recall my high school days in the ’70’s in Manhattan, NYC. Researching the subject of homosexuality at the time, I found there was a generally accepted view in scholarly psychological study that a small percentage (the number I remember was 10%) of homosexuals were “homosexual,” with factors in the course of existence influencing the other persons in question.
I researched the topic in high school because a teacher, not liking my view on the subject, assigned me to give an oral report on homosexuality to the class. (Yes, the teacher happened to be known as being homosexual.) I began my speech by saying: “My report is on fa- uh, homosexuality.” The class cracked up but the teacher was none too pleased. If I were to do that these days I’d expect demos at my doorstep.
To avoid any misperception my stance is, live and let live, and bear no malice towards those people who identify themselves as part of the LGBT community – there are plenty of yahoos out there who do bear ill-will and are dangerous. But that does not mean that I should accept many of the LGBT values as normalcy. Incidentally The Saker’s article on the subject I found to be excellent.
Why am i fighting an urge to laugh hysterically regarding this topic?
Seriously? Would any of the techie elites of Transhumania eat meat especially AIDS laced, diseased human meat i.e. road kill off the streets of America? 60,000 people in LA are homeless living “rough” as the Brits say and not exactly USDA approved.
Dostoyevsky summed it up in the 19th Century : ” When G-d is dead, anything is permitted.” The speech of the Gran Inquisitor from Brothers Karamazov should be required reading for all high school students along with the Preacher’s Sermon from Moby Dick .
But, my age shows my bias as those authors were ( gasp) white, ( choke, gag) male ( boo, hiss) patriarchs writing oppressive tomes for dark times indeed. There are no female characters in Moby Dick so I suppose Melville has become a relic of the past. And, hey? what happened to the Sisters Karamazov? Dust bin of History for the Fedya fella!
Get to work, sisters on those rewrites as you, yes, munch on those tasty male member burgers.!!!
As for virtue signaling football teams in America: No one buys their overpriced tickets anymore. And no one will buy their virtue signaling, selective outrage rainbow shirts either should they be daft enough to indulge in that mass marketing ploy. I am waiting for Black Lives Matters to demand that a black stripe be added to that there rainbow, but it will not happen until the signal bursts forth from the Soros bat cave. After all, One must calculate these meme moves to insure maximum distraction and social chaos .
Isn’t it time for a required singing of the Gay Pride International Anthem? What? there is none? Well, honey, get cracking!
beware,the danger is real and present…allmost all modern mankind at present is prevaded by obnoxious antihuman narrative, product of your sincerely ‘gentler kindler machine gun hand’ controllers,those who control the narrative control humanity!
everyday ,talking heads at the behest of this monsters tell us ,who we are ,who our friends are and who our enemies are, from moving pixels surfaces.Narratives makes war possible and the evil cash register go caarching!..wake up folks something is up, these evil monsters who control ALL media are losing all reservations, they are going in for the kill,.the end game is near.
we are not ,americans nor russians , arabs or jews, our colour is not white, black, nor red, we did not come into this world with a flag in our hands, fight fight fight the machine….be free be a real human.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9fNqwOuAO8
I think everyone would be better off if the westerners quit criticizing Russian social practices and the Russians quit criticizing western social mores. All this kind of thing does is sow hatred, of which we do not need any more. I appreciate Mr. Putin’s general stance of leaving internal affairs of his allies up to the states themselves to make their own choices. Others would do well to extend this tolerance to social mores instead of taking potshots at each others’ differences. I know it is very tempting to try to take the moral high ground based on one’s own belief systems. The policies of the US over the past 70 years show where that leads.
The anglo-zionists are desperate and completely out of touch with reality – however, they hold the cash strings of the west. The ability to create vast amounts of fake money enables the occultists to double down on their desperation and indulge in these useless propaganda exercises of identity politics and even toss out canabalism for good measure.
But none of this works on the masses – because the masses are too lazy and stupid to ever care about queers and human flank steak. The human condition of greed and stupidity works in favour of the occultists and keeps them in power – but it is a double edged sword which ultimately stops the zionazis from fulfilling their long term plans of enslaving humanity and eradicating most of the population.
A prime example of how greed and stupidity makes for ineptness is the western military – no one is willing to die for a cause that is not their own – at least not in the numbers required to bring any meaningful victory or curtail the resistance. The battles for occultist hegemon in the ME are already lost – in Syria and Yemen and of course Lebanon – where the zionazis oligarchy has had to outsource to mentally unstable mercs from an ever diminishing pool of global lunatics.
The western managerial class and the compradors of the oligarchy will only work as long as they get paid – but they never really buy in. The zionazis require subservience to stay on top – but subservience is bought only by fulfilling the human base need of material and emotional vampirism of their goyim vassal class – however, these vassal goyim are the worst of humanity – lazy – duplicitous – incompetent and ultimately useless. You reap what you sow and the west is filled with degenerates moving from one propaganda fantasy to the next – not exactly the committed brainwashed slaves that the cousin marrying oligarchs need.
The zionazis can print all the rainbow coloured slave flags they want and offer free human finger food samples but it will not change the outcome in the heart of world resistance which is the ME. Rope and lamp posts are coming for the zionazis no matter what they do.
Actually Monty Python did it all 50 years ago.
http://www.montypython.50webs.com/scripts/Series_2/118.htm
If, as conspiracy theorists such as David Icke and other researchers, are correct – then at the apex of the secret societies that control the security agencies (or at least powerful compartmentalised parts of them) – is a Satanic cult that involves child sacrifice and the drinking of blood of innocents.
Of course to any normal human being, such claims present as outrageous, immense cognitive dissonance
is triggered and Icke and co. are rejected as loony conspiracy theorists.
However, we live in a world where it is increasingly clear that many conspiracy theories are true: Operation Northwoods; assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK; Gulf of Tonkin; 9/11; WMD in Iraq; MH17 etc etc.
Consider Jimmy Savile. He was the BBC face of youth TV across 4 decades. He could saunter into Buck Palace at a whim, and Prince Charles considered him a potential godfather for Harry and/or William. Savile was posthumously estimated to have sexually abused up to 500 children, some of them murdered and he engaged in necrophilia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8TeFr08N8s
Consider the Franklin cover-up in Nebraska – the jailing of the Speaker of the House of Representatives on pedophilia charges and allegedly involved the Bush senior White House.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/Franklin/FranklinCoverup/franklin.htm
Consider the Finders Cult – CIA kidnapping of children for abuse in Washington DC:
https://empireexposed.blogspot.com/2017/11/the-finders-cult-cia-front-caught-red.html
Consider the Belgian Marc Dutreaux ‘House of Horrors’ case that showed the highest levels of the Belgian state involved in macabre child abuse, torture and murder. That led 300,000 Belgians to protest in the ‘White March’ of 20 October 1996 and the fire department to turn its hoses on the parliament building to ‘wash away the filth’:
https://disobedientmedia.com/2017/09/special-report-the-truth-dies-in-darkness-dutroux/
Consider the Pizzagate material revealed by Wikileaks – that sprang from 100s of bizarre references to pizza, cheese, hotdogs etc in the emails of John Podesta and other high officials in the Democratic Party. References that were clearly code which fitted FBI public data on code words and symbols used by pedophile rings:
https://dcpizzagate.wordpress.com
Consider the ‘Cremation of Care’ ritual at Bohemian Grove, where rich and powerful men including a number of US presidents or wannabe presidents go in the redwoods forests north of San Francisco, and an effigy of a human child is offered as a ‘burnt sacrifice’ to a towering owl god symbolising the Cannanite god ‘Moloch’:
https://wideshut.co.uk/cremation-of-care/
Just a darn conspiracy nonsense, until Alex Jones managed to sneak in and film the ceremony:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5dHhvpHIjM
In one of her emails released by Wikileaks, Hilary Clinton talks, seemingly in jest, of ‘sacrificing a chicken to Moloch’ (chicken being a codeword for young girl). You can view the actual email on the Wikileaks site:
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/14333
Consider the testimony of Dutch banker, Ronald Bernard, that the world is run by a Cabal of 8,000 to 8,500 who practice Satanic child sacrifice:
https://crimesofempire.com/tag/ronald-bernard/
Consider revelations by the mysterious ‘Q-anon’ for whom there is evidence of high-level US military intelligence faction being avidly opposed to the CIA-Deep State-Cabal faction, references to this high-level child sex/sacrifice and even cannibalistic cult:
https://www.qmap.pub (use search function and put in word ‘child’)
‘Q’ says that since Trump came in, lower levels of this widespread child-trafficking in the US are being cleaned up with record numbers of arrests and children rescued, some from dungeons:
https://www.qmap.pub/kids
The big fish are yet to fry as their levels of protection come from the global elite and their compartmentalised rogue agencies.
Too much to consider? Think Jeffrey Epstein – the most highly valuable prisoner in the US commits suicide – with broken bones in his neck more indicative of being strangled than hung in a room with no hanging points – while his guards slept and all cameras near or on his cell malfunctioned.
Epstein was described by ‘Q’ as the tip of the iceberg with regard to awakening the public. Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island/Pedophile Island’ of Little St James in the Caribbean had an ancient Middle Eastern style temple with owl ‘gods’ on the roof and drone camera footage suggests there could’ve been a rabbit warren of underground tunnels beneath the temple and other structures on the island:
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/whats-the-deal-with-the-bizarre-temple-like-structure-on-jeffrey-epsteins-private-island/
With all this truth leaking out, no wonder the Cabal/Illuminati/Deep State/Corporatocracy want to normalise cannibalism and anything goes sex including destigmatize ‘minor attracted persons’!
First of all, “cannibalism and homosexuality” is a rather odd topical pairing. But the commenter who referenced the Western fascination with cannibalism through it’s “zombie culture” fixation might have developed that observation a bit. The Walking Dead series has concluded it’s 9th season. Like all Hollywood productions of the last decade, it constantly explores lesbianism, interracial relationships. It also explores cannibalism. Homosexuality (male) is explored, but it is not nearly as prominent as lesbianism (someone will no doubt uncover that it does not drive ratings as much as lesbianism).
As for the immense popularity of the zombie phenomenon (mostly in Western culture, but bleeding over into Americanized cinema of other countries), I posit that it derives from the very real culture clash between the lending class and it’s literal “feeding off of” the borrower class. This is after all the real distinction between the 1% and the underclasses. Debt of course is the “civilized” means by which one class preys upon the other.
So the figurative act of cannibalism strikes a literal chord within the masses who see themselves as being cannibalized by the debt based system (and its operators).
Homosexuality, on a completely different note, is no longer seen as “perverse” (hasn’t been for decades) and is merely a facet of the cultural and lifestyle “inclusionism” of the so called “progressive” culture. All formerly “taboo” acts or orientations are now represented merely as “alternate lifestyles” as part of the growing culture of nihilism (there is no “right or wrong”, there just is) required by the ruling classes to abolish old values, societal norms and religions of the underclasses, such that they are more manageable as debt slaves, with reverance reserved only for the lending (fiat system) ruling order.
Pedophilia is the final act of perversion to be normalized, and it begins with the understanding that it is prevalent and accepted among the elites. The Catholic church scandal and the Epstein saga are recent entries in this chapter, and the normalization and acceptance of “wealth and power has no taboo”. It will be a hard battle to win, especially as the virtue signaling against pedophilia on the great western social media scoreboard (facebook) shows, but cruelty toward animals will slowly overtake it and pedophilia will be embraced little by little, just as transgenderism and the LGBTQRSTX whatever alphabet of “alternate” (not degenerate) lifestyles.
It will require a new “dark age” to re-align humanity’s humility, and all indications are that this is what is exactly in store for the “progressive” debt based wealth cultures as debt begins it’s monumental collapse.
By the way concerning Miewes and his willing partner one needs to understand just how demonic that was. Miewes had to be possessed by a demon there is no other way to explain his actions and if the proof of it lies anywhere it is in his court room testimony of praying to God for forgiveness before they did it? That right there should tell us all that something very demonic was occurring. It is sticking it to God so to speak. God is a God of love and forgiveness correct and the promise of heaven for all who repent and are faithful to God. So this demonic spirit is essentially sticking it to God so to speak. Giving Him the middle finger. Just imagine therefore Christ having to deal with the victim at the judgment seat and Miewes himself going through life mumbling, confessing and believing in forgiveness? This is demonic and my guess is these kinds of things will only increase as the days progress because as the demons know and a few of us Christians know time is growing short now and a full out war for the souls of men is under way. Climate change is in fact one of the ways in knowing this that God is being provoked. Not only climate change but crop circles and trumpet sounds going off in the atmosphere etc etc. Open your eyes people we have arrived to what Christ taught in Mathew 24 and 25.
One should must watch this video to learn just how close we are now of the communists/Marxists/leftists taking over and the way they are pulling it off. Amazing a 2×4 to the face!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://youtu.be/L81_n-l152A
a couple of remarks
-some swedish schoolar came with same idea:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/09/06/swedish-behaviourist-suggests-cannibalism-to-combat-climate-change/
Obvioulsy vegans do not fight climate change :)
-in France too there is a campaign to ‘fight Homophobia in football’, based on the very far stretched assumption the F word insult (enc### in French) is homophobic… looks like a global campaign…
-the endgame of this campaign might be you(ve guess it, to expell Russia (not KSA) from FIFA/UEFA tournaments
Denialism grows more pathetic and desperate by the day. To greatly assist our, regretably near hopeless, efforts to avert self-destruction through anthropogenic climate destabilisation, we need only cease, or greatly cut down, consumption of animal protein, which is also beneficial to our health. Some meat and dairy consumption ought to be maintained, so as not to coerce the recalcitrant, but the herds must be raised on pasture, not in feed-lots. The rapid rotation of herds through smaller pastures will sequester a good deal of carbon in the soil, improving productivity as well. And healthy plant-based vegetarian or near vegetarian diets ought to be satisfied by produce grown in ecologically appropriate fashion, through permaculture and other practises, ensuring healthy diversity of diet, localised, non-chemical soaked, production, and further carbon sequestration. If the denialists could just let go of their hysterical dedication to obscurantism and mass ignorance, we could all work together to repair the Earth for our descendants.
‘The world’s gone totally mad’: Google censors ‘offensive’ ad for traditional ‘faggots & peas’ dish
https://www.rt.com/uk/468436-google-censors-faggots-peas/
“I posted an advert on the website for Fanny’s faggots with peas and onion gravy, a pretty traditional meal and one of my favourites… but the next day I got an email from Google saying they’d removed a post of ours,” Evans-Pring said.
She and her staff “realised they’d moved the faggots one – and we couldn’t think it was for any reason other than it having the word ‘faggots’ in it.”
Google referred Evans-Pring to its policies, explaining that “inappropriate and offensive content” was prohibited, but the cafe owner was flummoxed.
In fact, a Google search for “faggots and peas” brings up dozens of recipes, clearly recognized by the search engine as a genuine dish.
Popular in parts of Wales and the English Midlands, faggots are meatballs made from offal and minced off-cuts, and often served with a side of peas.”
Offal and minced fat and gristle, mmmm… doesn’t that sound delicious.
I had faggots and mashed potato in the Market in Cardiff once-DELICIOUS. But not as good as haggis, neeps and tatties in Scotland. Offally good!
According to the last British census LGBTQWERTY were 3% of the population, this inordinate media coverage is because they have infiltrated the media disproportionately via the jew owners who they have partnered with (the gays only cost a mere sphincter or two) who will hiss “hamas” at the slightest urging.