Between the fallout of the murder of General Soleimani and the coronovirus, the Ukraine has been somewhat forgotten, which is understandable, but also potentially dangerous. The “young and dynamic” President Zelenskii has more or less been forgotten, especially by the legacy corporate ziomedia. This does not, however, mean that the situation there did not evolve or, in fact, that it is not becoming extremely dangerous. So for those who did not keep an eye on the Ukraine, here is a short summary of what has been going on:
Summary of developments
First, Zelenskii has proven to be a total ZERO. Simply put, neither he not his team can get anything done, anything at all. I really mean nothing, nothing at all.
Second, while initially the victory of Zelenskii seem to indicate that the Ukronazis had suffered a crushing defeat, it now is completely obvious that Zelenskii lacks the will, or the means, or both, to tackle this huge problem. Now the Ukronazis are back in force, they provoke Zelenskii on a daily basis, but the man is simply unable to react and reassert his authority.
Third, in social and economic terms, the Ukraine is in free fall. Following years of chaos and corruption the Ukraine is now a deindustrialized country which can sell only three things: men (for menial jobs in Poland and in the EU), women (prostitution) and its “black soil” (chernozem). Once the land is sold, it will give the Ukrainian budget enough money to keep up the appearance of a state for a few more month, maybe a year or so. After that – it’s show over, curtain down, lights off and everybody go home…
Fourth, it is pretty clear who the kingmaker of the Ukraine is: Arsen Avakov, the “eternal” (by Ukrainian standards) Minister of the Interior. He not only has real firepower, he also seems to be able to turn the Ukronazi “spigot” on and off depending on his personal needs and circumstances. Unlike the bona fide nutcases, Avakov does not strike me as a Nazi at all, in fact, I would say that he is non-ideological – he is all about “pure power”. This makes him a much more desirable “partner” for the Empire than real nutcases.
Fifth, while the Minsk Agreements are still more or less on the agenda, at least officially, the Ukronazis have been vocal enough in their protests to basically completely stall any meaningful negotiations. Yes, prisoners will probably be exchanged, but beyond that I see any real progress as exceedingly unlikely. For all practical purposes, the regime in Kiev has made it very clear: there will be no negotiations with the Donbass, which simply means that there will be no negotiated solution. It’s that simple, really.
Six, COVID19 has hit the Ukraine very, very hard. The problem is that the authorities, which fully knew that they had no means to do anything meaningful began by thumping their chests and saying that there were no cases in the Ukraine only to then suddenly decree drastic quarantine measures. And yet, the true information is seeping out: Ukrainians hospitals are full of cases, mostly un-diagnosed, and many have already died. Officially, and as of right now, there are only 14 confirmed cases in the Ukraine, and only two fatalities. But absolutely everybody knows that these numbers are totally fictional and that the real number of cases remains unknown due to a lack of testing kits, not a lack of cases. MDs in Ukrainian hospitals are sounding the alarms, but nobody is listening.
Seventh, the situation is made even worse by the fact that there are not credible alternatives to Zelenskii. There IS an opposition in the Ukraine, the typical Ukronazis nutcases and the generally pro-Russian politicians who are categorically and absolutely unacceptable to the (much larger) Ukronazi opposition. Thus, there does not appear to be any political solution or alternative to the current regime. Right now, the two politicians who appear to be the most competent are Vadim Rabinovich and Elena Lukash. These two are very sharp and, frankly, very courageous, but they don’t have a power base powerful enough to take on the Nazis. Finally, there is Viktor Medvechuk whose main quality is also his biggest weakness: he is considered close to Putin. These are all rather smart and courageous figures, but compared to the power of an Arsen Avakov – they are just soap bubbles. Will that change in the future? Maybe, but not in the foreseeable future.
Possible scenarios
When a country enters a dramatic and deep systematic crisis, something must inevitably eventually give. Right now there are relatively few protests simply because there is no political force of personality which could inspire people to rally and struggle for change. Most Ukrainians are both absolutely exhausted and absolutely desperate. They are into the “survival mode” which history has taught them and they simply wait. Frankly, I can’t blame them. My advise to all my Ukrainian contacts has been “get out of there while you can”, but if you can’t get out, then going into a survival mode is the only option.
Right now, the Ukronazis feel energized and they are back with a vengeance demanding that the Ukraine finally be transformed into the Banderastan they have been dreaming about for generations (except they don’t use the word “Banderastan” but prefer the expression “Banderstat”. Their strength is in their unity and firepower. Their main weakness is that most Ukrainians hate them. A most dangerous combination.
Some observers have suggested that a coup might take place. I doubt it because I don’t see any person capable of leading such a coup. Avakov would be ideal, but he is *already* in power, he does not need a coup at all. Furthermore, if an openly Ukronazi regime replaces Zelenskii, this will only further deepen the distress of the general population.
The truth is both as simple as it is terrible: there is no solution for the Ukraine. None whatsoever.
So what could happen next?
The basic ingredients are pretty predictable: protests, civil unrest, violence and, eventually, a break-up of the Ukraine into several entities.
In theory, this could be avoided, but in order to do this, at the very least, the following basic conditions have to be met:
- The West and Russians must work together in a major reconstruction effort to rebuild the entire country, not only the war-devastated Donbass
- The regime in Kiev must be acceptable to all three: the West, Russia and the Ukrainian people
- The Ukronazis need to be disarmed and, when needed, either jailed or expelled
As you can immediately tell, this is not happening.
Yes, some have begun thinking about this issue, see, for example, this very interesting report from the Euro-Atlantic Security Leadership Group (EASLG): https://securityconference.org/assets/02_Dokumente/03_Materialien/EASLG_Statement_Ukraine_FINAL.pdf, in particular, take a good look at the “Economic Steps” and “Political Steps” suggested in this report. The fact that a guy like Gen (Ret) Breedlove, former SACEUR and rabid Russia-hater, could sign this document is, by itself, quite amazing.
However, with the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic AND a brutal oil war threatening most economies of our planet, I expect the western nations to simply lose interest in the Ukraine: they will be too busy scrambling to recover from the political fallout of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis. As for Russia, there is absolutely no way that she will agree to foot the bill for the reconstruction of the Ukraine, nor will she provide the forces needed to get rid of the Ukronazis. Which means that for the foreseeable future, the Ukraine will be mostly left on its own. Russia will, of course, continue to support Novorussia (for example, SARS-CoV-2 testing kits have already arrived from Russia) while distributing Russian passports to anyone wanting one (the vast majority of the people of Novorussia).
Conclusion
The SARS-CoV-2/COVID19 pandemic will have huge political repercussions worldwide because in this specific case, not only will the AngloZionist propaganda machine not be able to hide the truth from the people (if anything, all sorts of fake news and crazy rumors will have more “street cred” than what the politicians tell us), but the consequences of this crisis will be felt everywhere, including at home. So Trump can go on in each of his pressers about how everything in the USA is “the best”, “the greatest” and “the mightiest”, but the truth is that the this virus will reveal not only the total inability of the private sector to save the day, it will also reveal how utterly dysfunctional the US, along most other western states really are (no, Walmart and Amazon will not save the day). No wonder the western politicians are scrambling to show how “involved” they all are – they are simply trying to cover their rear end for the inevitable “lessons learned” moment coming for all. Maybe at some point in the future will see most US Americans reconsider what they think they know about Socialism and Libertarianism, especially when it becomes clear how different the reaction to the virus was in China and Russia compared to the EU or US.
But what will be only embarrassing for US politicians will, barring some kind of miracle, hit the Ukraine with consequences far worse than what we have seen up until now.
For the time being, the Ukronazis are explaining that the Nazi salute is just perfect for this situation: not only do hands not touch, but the palm of the saluting head is facing the sun, which is hygienically good (that, and a lot of Nazis are pagans, sun worship is common amongst them).
Right now, in what are still the early stages of the pandemic, almost nobody is paying attention (most folks in the West have yet to understand that security, any and all form of security, must always be collective to be effective). Right now, the bigger danger comes from the Ukrainians returning home from abroad. But this will soon change, and the danger will become Ukrainians leaving the Ukraine. At this point the EU countries will have to turn to the Kremlin for a common response to what promises to be a major disaster.
The Saker
This is the part that bothers me most: “ “The Ukraine is a country which ( can) sell its “black soil” (chernozem). Once the land is sold, it will give the Ukrainian budget enough money to keep up the appearance of a state for a few more month, maybe a year or so”.
To me this means that the Occult Rulers and other bits of American Corporations can come in and buy up huge swathes of land to do with as they wish. Sow it with salt to ruin it forever – or the modern equivalent, Glyphosate.
Have American Kleptocrats come and build huge “outsourced” industrial plants with linked townships and slip in thousands of Americans, thus claiming it’s a part of the US Empire?? There are thousands of homeless and desperate in America now. Would they turn down an offer like that – go to Ukraine, we will give you a job and house”?
I mean, for Gods sake, this is Russia. Any rubbish about it being a different state and people is just a combination of recent sick history and distortions political. Basically, at heart, it’s Russia.
Can Russia really sit back and let the Main Enemy walk in and take over a huge slice of it’s country?? Will it. ?? Or will it lead to the war the basement crazies in Washington want?
I find this — the long term implications of this – more worrying than anything else.
Russian leadership under Putin must remain level headed simply because the “enemies” are totally crazy….
A sane enemy , even if they have evil tendencies can be made to see the folly of their ways.
But these guys have hearts of rock, and brains full of peanuts.
I feel Putin has amazing leadership qualities and he has ruled Russia with breathtaking common sense and the patience of Job these last two decades. May God give him a long and healthy life!
More proof that Putin is level headed because he doesn’t buy into the argument that Ukraine is any threat or any danger of being a western staging ground. Right now Putin is focussed on the Chinese originated coronavirus virus and the economics impact it has cost. He’s focussed on a devastating attack on western petro currencies by creating the conditions to implode the expensive western shale oil and gas ponzi scheme that requires an oil price to be over $85/barrel. Russia and Saudi are flooding the global oil markets which is crippling to shale oil and gas.
I’m sure Putin is not impressed by the way China’s system allowed this epidemic to grow for 3 months due to suppressing chinese medical professionals like Dr Aí Fen. While the central government in Beijing did not do this, the local autocrats in Wuhan suppressed the problem due to local economic concerns, just like the corrupt capitalist in the US suppress whistle blowers to protect their bottom lines.
Buying time might be an option but it has a downside as well.
Generations of your kids in Ukraine are now raised with hatred for Russia and anything Russian.
It is basically a part of educational program in today’s Ukraine.
How to fix that problem, which is going to be worse as time goes?
should be ‘young kids’, not ‘your kids’.
I know a ucrainian young woman from Dnipro living and studying in Germany. At one point she refused to talk to me in Russian (that i wanted to practice) but wanted to use only German or English.
And this even if her parents at home, back in Dnipropetrovsk, speak only Russian.
There are many like that.
Young men and women without enough life experiences, and that do not even know their own history are easily brainwashed, even so called smart ones.
Anyway it won’t last forever. Except the brain dead Bandera fand, the others will eventually return to sanity, possibly even becoming excessively haters of everything that current Ukraine represent.
I can make an example with my own country (Italy) . During fascism time, many young men were even enrolled in the “camicie nere” (“blackshirts”, the paramilitary wing of the National Fascist Party).
After 1943 a large part of them had a change of heart
and professed to be partisans and a antifascists since long time.
This was also described in a fictional historical book, “la storia” from Elsa Morante, where one of the characters, having been a Mussolini loving camicia nera until the day before, becomes a member of one of the paramilitary partisan forces.
By the way, many of those that “apparently had a turn of hearth” were thugs and remained thugs, even pillaging, killing and raping. The family of my grandmother in Tuscany was more scared of them than of the Nazi germans.
There are several cases in which horrible crimes were done and not punished from some of these thugs, like mass raping and killing of a young girl, only because her parents had been members of the fascist party (membership of the party was almost mandatory if you wanted to have a job in any national institution, like it was the membership of the communist party in the Soviet union, and didn’t mean that you were a Mussolini loving fascist).
So this is just to say that the official numbers of Bandera loving crazies will probably change after the implosion of the current ukraine, but those people will not become good citizens.
Some of those could even join some apparently pro russia paramilitary and continue to commit horrible crimes (some of them maybe even agaist their former commilitons and supporters).
I believe anyway that the large part of a generation of Ukrainians will have difficulty in returning to a normal life after all of this will be ended.
“But these guys have hearts of rock, and brains full of peanuts.”
I would say not peanuts, but equine fecal matter.
As shown in this article, there is a key aspect to the entire anti-Russia/pro-Ukraine story that has received no coverage by the mainstream media:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/11/a-divided-ukraine-story-that-west.html
The West’s blanket condemnation of Russia and its so-called annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 would suggest that more of us need to educate ourselves on the history of Russia and Crimea in particular before we whole heartedly swallow the narrative that our political leaders and media foist on us.
Ukraine is owned and operated by the US. The CIA and SBU are fingers on the same hand (Avakov’s fist). They share the same building in Kiev and in Mariupol, and probably in Odessa and Kharkiv. Certainly, the control of the population in these cities are all under the thumb (and boot) of Avakov.
The Nazis have their hero, Biletsky, the Azov Battalion charismatic. More and more his forces own the streets of Kiev and are the masses that terrorize the Comedian Chief Zelenskii.
The military has been retrained and re-equipped with some better weapons. Drones are prolific and add to the bombardments of Donbass, usually done by tanks, mortars and 122mm arty, and sometimes, MRLS.
The negotiations are primarily at a high level, with new faces on both sides. Andrey Ermak for Ukraine and Dmitry Kozak for Russia. Kozak replaces Surkov who has resigned from all Presidential special assignments.
These two, Ermak and Kozak, arranged the gas deal that settled the lawsuit against Gazprom and arranges the natural gas supply for Ukraine. Kozak is Ukrainian-born. He seems to favor leaving Donbass inside Ukraine, and shows no inclination to separate the Donbass and bring it into the Russian Federation.
Though most analysts predict the collapse of Ukraine, and, including nearly all of them have much more knowledge than I do about Ukraine, my opinion is based on my knowledge and analysis of US history, ideology and hegemonic strategies and tactics.
I don’t think Ukraine will be allowed to collapse. It is a strategic piece of turf, and the people don’t matter to the US. If they live or die, work or are enslaved, are healthy or sick, it doesn’t factor in the calculus. What matters is there are Russophobes there by the tens of millions. It is a long border with Russia.
Also, Russia won’t invade it. Russia accepts the daily bombardment of Donbass (six years of it). Russia took the crown jewel, Crimea. It has shown no interest in taking in Donbass.
Ukraine effectively (along with Crimea) are the reasons for many sanctions that marginalize Russia and bring it close to classification of “aggressor”. There is a strong effort to take Russia’s UNSC seat or at least its voting rights because of this “aggression”. One reason for the persistence of the MH-17 court case aimed at Russia is to add to the “aggressor” facts. Russia is the target of the Dutch prosecution.
How long can Kiev last? At five billion dollars a year, it can last a decade more, longer if useful. Where does the money come from? US, European haters of Russia, billionaires from Russia, from Ukraine and from other nations, the World Bank, the IMF. The CIA and the US Senate would sign on to the whole bill if need be. Just another item on the black budget. There’s money in the State Dept and plenty of money from UK, historic enemy of Russia. Money for Ukraine has not ever been an issue.
What does five billion per year buy? 365 days of pure hatred, bombardment of Donbass and the continuing sanctions and demonization of Putin and Russia.
They aren’t operating a nation with the money. They are financing the hatred, the war, the psychosis of the nazis.
As for the Ukies, now 36 million or so, they are on their own. No one cares if they disperse to other countries. There is no Ukraine as it once existed seven years ago or 25 years ago. That’s gone.
The population is the target of sex traffickers, human organ traffickers, terror groups needing more manpower, and countries that want near-slave labor workers.
The degradation of the Ukraine people is no one’s concern. It is not a factor in anyone’s plans or schemes.
Young men will be shanghaied into the ATO military and young women will be enticed or forced into the sex industry at home or abroad. Old people will die from poor food and no medical care.
What matters is that the turf next door to Russia is a launching pad and base of military operations, terrorist acts and sabotage aimed at Russia and especially at Crimea. The US wants this, most of the EU wants this, NATO wants this, every Russophobe on Earth wants this and all Khazarians dream of this night and day.
A Second Israel is a project some Khazarians talk openly about Ukraine.
Of course, that is after Ukraine is emptied and Russia is broken. For now a dream. But once, so was Israel.
So, we are in for a long war. A decade more of this is entirely possible.
What has always been the key is would the Ukies finally pass over the psychotic red line and attack Russia. Then, the ending is knowable. All nazis pushed into an enclave in the west (Lviv) and Ukraine filtered and reconstructed.
The initiative is with the Ukies. They decide. An agonizing slow disappearance and decay or a lightning war that cauterizes the pus out of their nation and brings them from Euro-delusion to Eurasian reality.
Thank you for reminding the real problem of ‘Ukraine’. Why all the tidal ‘scientific’ literature about the Khazars and their eminent historical role and legacy that floods the Internet?
Larchmonter445
On this occasion I cannot fully agree with you. You stated that Ukraine will not be permitted to collapse. And who is going to prevent this ? And how will this be prevented ? As I have written before, the West, led by NATO and the EU, started a chain reaction in 2014 when they instigated that coup d’etat against Yanukovich. Central American and South American methods of regime change were implemented, where a minority was intended to both represent and control the majority. The coup plotters forgot that there is such a thing as history and tradition. Ukraine is a post World War One artificial creation, as before that it never existed as a sovereign state. The actual name of the country is derived from the Slavic name “Krayina”, which means “frontier region”. From “Krayina” you get “Ukrayina” and from “Ukrayina” you got “Ukraine”, which was the frontier region of Russia. The so-called Ukrainian language has about 90 % Russian words, the remaining 10% being either Polish or Western words.
What happened in 2014 ? Quite simply the clock was turned back, Ukraine being transformed in to a feudal state run by robber barons known as oligarchs. The neo-Nazi thugs seen in the streets are feudal retainers, used to terrorize the population into obedience. And how will this end ? Yes, the population has currently been reduced to a passive “survival mode”. However, this “survival mode” will produce one of two things: the country will either dissolve into three entities, the bulk of the population doing nothing about it, or else you will see a spontaneous explosion of unrest, the neo-Nazis being helpless to prevent it. What ever happens, I think that Ukraines days as a “sovereign” state are numbered. An artificial state cannot possible survive. It will break up into three entities, the eastern and central regions rejoining Russia, while the former Galicia in the west will become an area of contention between Poland and Hungary.
Just to add a note on Vladimir Putin. I wonder how many times he laughed after that coup d’etat was instigated against Yanukovich in Kiev. Yes, the West got rid of Yanukovich, installing puppets. However, puppets are puppets. The West, as I have written, has started a chain reaction which cannot be stopped. So far Putin has reunited Crimea with Russia. The Donbass (eastern Russian regions of Ukraine) will follow, concluding with central Ukraine and the ancient Russian city of Kiev.
B.F. While I mostly agree with a lot you have written on the Donbass, you can be very sure Putin did not laugh at all after the coup, that you can take to the bank. It did cause him major – and still – unresolved problems.
Correct.
B.F.
I laid out my prediction to your two key questions/doubts:
And who is going to prevent this ? And how will this be prevented ?
1. “Ukraine is owned and operated by the US.”
2. “What does five billion per year buy? 365 days of pure hatred, bombardment of Donbass and the continuing sanctions and demonization of Putin and Russia.”
“They aren’t operating a nation with the money. They are financing the hatred, the war, the psychosis of the nazis.
“As for the Ukies, now 36 million or so, they are on their own. No one cares if they disperse to other countries. There is no Ukraine as it once existed seven years ago or 25 years ago. That’s gone.
The population is the target of sex traffickers, human organ traffickers, terror groups needing more manpower, and countries that want near-slave labor workers.
“The degradation of the Ukraine people is no one’s concern. It is not a factor in anyone’s plans or schemes.”
B.F., I hope you will understand that the nation of Ukraine is an orphan left to its fate.
The Ukie government mechanism is a tool in the US toolkit of Russophobia, Sanctions and Military Threat at Russia’s borders.
That’s it.
re:”project some Khazarians talk openly about Ukraine”
Never hear about such thing. Can you provide some refs? Thanks
read Pavel Sudoplatov´s “Special Tasks” (available on Amazon I believe), there is a whole chapter “California in Crimea” – and that was about the 1940´s in the USA,
@’California in Crimea’
You make the point also. Sudoplatov may be accused of ‘antisemitic propaganda’, so let the actors speak for themselves:
from ‘Encyclopedia Judaica: The Crimean Affair’@https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/crimean-affair:
“Name used to refer to the closed antisemitic trial of the Jewish *Anti-Fascist Committee (JAC) held in Moscow from May to July 1952. One of the pretexts may have been a memorandum presented in the summer of 1944 by members of the Committee to the Soviet leadership containing a proposal to create a Jewish Soviet republic in the *Crimea (the Tatar population of which was exiled by Stalin by May 1944) on the territory of the former German republic of the Volga. Noting the successes of the Jewish national regions in the Crimea and in the Kerson region, the authors of the memorandum based their proposal on the lack of a geographical base of a significant part of the Jewish population of the Soviet Union and on the need to grant the Jews equality in governmental-legal terms with the other nationalities of the Soviet Union. They also expressed the hope that “the Jewish masses of all countries, in particular the United States would give substantial aid” to building up such a republic. Despite the rumors that some members of the Politburo of the Central Committee ( Lazar *Kaganovich and Vyacheslav Molotov) were favorably disposed toward the idea of the “Crimean Plan,” it was rejected in 1944.
The proposals of the memorandum contained nothing radically new. Projects for establishing a Jewish republic in the southern Ukraine or in the Crimea had been suggested earlier. For example, in 1923 the social leader A. Bragin had proposed that one be established on the Black Sea coast from Bessarabia to Abkhaz with its capital in Odessa, while Yuri *Larin supported, in opposition to the Birobidzhan plan, a Jewish autonomous area in the southern Crimean and Azov region centered in Kerch…”.
Ugh, here we go – wrong again
“(no, Walmart and Amazon will not save the day)”
In my opinion, the lockdowns are a push towards a more delivery based economy, helping Amazon become not just big but obligatory.
The future:
Everybody waiting at home for their Amazon delivery while watching Netflix & CNN.
Covid-19! H1N1! Names of guns on Call of Duty! Scary! I call it a Cold. The Flu killed many more than this will 2 years ago. I propose to change the name of the Flu to “Putin Plague”. That will do it.
Russia has 1 death, few cases, a massive border with China, huge numbers of Chinese tourists, officials, students, etc. India has 4 deaths, a border with China, and many Chinese. How are any of you buying that?
If this was the end of the world would Putin be almost disinterested in his demeanor? Would Kadyrov laugh it off on national tv? Are the Russians that stupid or do they know something?
If this was big, Kadyrov would be in full-action. Special Corona uniform, big guns, lots of hitting the pads, plenty of screams of Akhmat Sila! Instead, he is complaining that he is bored because there are no fights to watch.
Let me tell you something that is not being discussed. Millions, yes millions, died from the Flu a few seasons back. It was horrible. Hospitals could not handle it. Yet, the media was dead silent. Zero concerns. No mention. It was just a bad Flu season and life went on for you. Maybe you buried Grandma. Maybe you were dog sick (I was and I had a Flu shot!). What you did not have was 24/7 hysteria. Hysteria is NEVER good. NEVER.
At the beginning of this year, I suddenly started getting these horrible videos from China of healthy-looking men falling face down on the street. What the…? Healthy men walking down the street and then – BAM! Straight down. They went viral. Freaked the Western world out. Millions and millions of views. We now know that IS NOT the virus. Whoever created those videos knows more than we do.
–Steps Russia Seems To Be Taking–
If a patient dies make sure to list the cause of death as whatever they were suffering from (healthy people RARELY die from this) prior to the illness.
Use regional heads (Ramzan!) to dampen any hysteria. Chechens have been told that they will die eventually why worry about a cold. Go drink some tea. Don’t be a wimp. This kind of talk is dangerous to soft Europeans/Americans, but is part of the Caucasian spirit.
Get the FSB to run EVERYTHING. Rumor is it that the guy in charge of tests has been in charge of security for Putin. I promise you that the FSB is in total control of all results. If the numbers look bad – Lie. Slowly add a death here and there. Make sure that it appears that you did not let anyone die from this because of lack of equipment. This is not a health issue. This is an actual war. Yes, war. You do what you can medically, you just don’t create mass hysteria. Make sense? Many countries are doing this and will be better off for this. More lives will be saved because healthy people will not be taking up space that belongs to the very sick. Hysteria is the last thing you want.
*NOTE* Have you noticed how Russians are furious with Italy while the West cries for them? The West is furious with China while Russia is happy for them. Topsy turvy world.
There is NO REASON to destroy your country because of this. NONE. Something else is in play. I can promise you that millions of Americans have it or have had it. The CDC has said this! There were no testing kits. If there are no testing kits you cannot officially die from a Call of Duty weapon.
Akhmat
I agree with all you said.
Living in the West got a whole new dimension of toxicity for the mental & psychological state of a person. First the toxic LGBT-gender-mental-virus, now this.
Testing kits are quite expensive, and US doesn’t wan to spend money on it, they have other priorities.
See the statistic of testing on wikipedia.
Cheap bastards.
Only way that I see is this,
Stabilize and secure adjacent lands. All of them, as much as is possible, to include land, sea, and air. Secure them against spread of instability and armed conflict, to include covert action and infiltration. Then let nature take its course within the containment. When someone raises a paw, engage dialogue. Try to effect settlement. Success will mean peace, failure (of said dialogue) will mean give it more time.
Only way to do it without greater direct or indirect force.
P.S.
I really do not see a viable threat of a breakout of military advances or aggressions on the part of Ukraine at this time.
One disagreement: ‘AND a brutal oil war threatening most economies of our planet’.
It is only threatening the economies of the oil producers/exporters, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the rest of OPEC and … the US. In the case of the US the oil war is a benefit. One, it lowers the price of oil; two, it will hopefully destroy the fracking industry, that has already burned up $400B … how many dollars can the US print?
They can print whatever they need. That’s how the reserve currency works. Debt is not a hindrance.The US still has enormous assets to back up the dollar. And really, they only have to back up the Treasury Bills sold to investors.
They don’t have silver certificate dollars, and there is no gold backing the dollars. It’s all a good faith-belief system.
It is the global need for a global currency that has the dollar trusted as value.
For quite some time ahead there will be the dollar. When it is replaced, it will be a basket of SDRs. Not the Yuan (RMB). China does not want the burden of having to manage a reserve currency. So, several currencies will be bundled as the next reserve currency. When? Who knows.
Well Larch, in Thailand they quit taking USD cash two weeks ago, they also don’t accept Euro’s anywhere now.
The banks don’t have machines to ‘cleanse’ the money, they’re talking months or more.
Foreign Cash is un-wanted, and there is no black-market, because the border with Malaysia is closed. ( Normally you could just go to Malaysia, where they buy anything and everything )
There are 500K european tourists trapped in Thailand (bangkok post stats yesterday ), they can’t return because Euro-Land is sealed. They can’t stay in Thailand, because their 14 days visa has expired. They can’t spend money, because nobody will take their paper-money. They can’t stay in hotels or buy food, because they don’t have the local currency, and can’t obtain it.
I think very soon, most of Asia will adopt some kind of paperless currency, like is done in all of China with aliPay.
SE asia tried just last year to get everybody to sign up to electronic payments, but most didn’t participate. Now they may have no choice, if foreign money is dirty, then its only obvious that local money is also infected.
It’s here Larch, its happening now.
…
I can see this coming to USA very quickly, if paper money is infected, then why is it used? The new electronic money can be given any name they wish. With all the people ‘locked-down’ and most transactions done from home, this is a perfect time world-wide to make the transistion.
They will never let go of paper money. They need it for bribes.
Do you have some link to confirm they are not taking USD or Euro in Thailand?
This virus will definitely be used as an excuse to outlaw cash if at all possible. It’s already going on here in Australia. No news coverage even from the ‘independent media’ about it. The financial panopticon is every bankers dream, especially when you get to parasitise even more money from more transactions.
Virtually no-one in Australia even knows this law has been snuck through and will be filled out with details later. No one knows that without the recent bailout for the big four banks that everyone would have lost their deposited money (commercial loans to the bank). People over here are utterly clueless about economics.
Russia needs to better protect Donetsk and Lugansk … and as far as Ukraine is concerned, it’s best not to do anything. As long as Ukraine is under the authority of the USA, Russia should ignore Ukraine and bypass it and avoid any ties with Ukraine. Especially economic ones. Russia has been helping Ukraine enough. And too much.
One way would be a “temporary” Russian protectorate of the Donbas republics, until Minsk II is implemented or a Minsk III is agreed upon and implemented by all concerned (i.e never). Russia could declare it would remotely retaliate from Russian territory against any attacks on the Donbas, and directly retaliate from within the Donbas when necessary and requested. After a few retaliations, that would stabilize the situation, likely end hostilities, and lead to a de-facto annexation of the Donbas, eventually de-jure. The West would howl, but what could they do ? More useless sanctions ?
As long as a conflict persists, even a cold one, NATO will not be able to swallow Ukraine. To join NATO a nation cannot be in conflict, it is in NATO’s statutes.
So, for the time being at least, Russia has no interest in changing things in Donbass.Russia just has to avoid this going too far, and wait for the inevitable collapse of the West and, therefore, the end of Western support for Ukraine.
And why not the open support option? For example, Russia could openly support people in southeastern Ukraine that purposefully propose the partition of Ukraine, so those slavs can be liberated from the Bandera nightmare. Due to the violent nature of the ukronazis, they will also need means of self defense.
The ideal situation is the ukronazis losing all access to the black sea. So those psychos will be confined in their stronghold of Lviv, where they will continue with the orgy of hatred against any other slav.
Russia cannot afford to take over half of devastated Ukraine with almost 20 million people. It would ruin Russia economically.
Maybe one day Russia will be able to do that but not today.
I often forget Russia doesn’t have a huge population. Good point. I think these days they could manage it with a little help tho.
Infrastructure investment is always an economic win but I guess that would have some serious limits as you say.
A ticking time bomb implies that something bad is going to happen before too long. The trouble is that sounds like what we have heard since the beginning of the coup. That all Moscow had to do was wait and the Ukraine would fall of its own internal problems.
The US is very good at propping up lousy regimes. My bet is they can keep Kiev going for a long time, barring a worldwide reset or major disaster. Bad things may happen, but they may be good for the US.
Can’t we consider the simultaneous Coronavirus ‘pandemic’ and crash of the financial market a major disaster?
Well, the CCP took grandiose action AFTER it was clear that they could not brush the epidemic under the rug. Many who sounded the alarm were disappearing like bubbles. I can in no way see how the inner workings CCP organization could be a shining beacon to others. Corruption and malpractice is mindboggling and only checked by harsh punishments. Just take a look at all the Chinese billionaires, who run at first light, after it is clear that their racket, enabled by the CCP hierarchy, is exposed. Canada, Australia, England, NZ and the US are their most favorite destinations to escape – just like for the Russian oligarchs. I bet none of you would like to live in China, because of many apparent reasons: Totalitarian state, surveillance nightmare, no individual rights (only on paper), almost no public health (from environmental protection to basic food security, esp. water), racist han ethnocentrism (just ask the Uighurs, Manchu, Tibetans… as a foreigner you are almost guaranteed to loose at anything public affairs related, in courts f.e.). Nevermind
the religious prosecution. Make no mistake, I have sympathy for the Chinese as a civilization, which defends itself, but not the rabid racism and chauvinism of their society. I see it like a living organism (ignoring all the damage occurring inside, like a multicellular organism) which acts as a whole and therefore has much more success than the disorganized response of pure Laissez-faire capitalist countries.
I understand and agree that the US behaves like Satan globally, I agree. The Chinese are better in a way that they haven’t started wars all over the place yet, but do exactly the same hegemonic practice of corrupting local elites, debt money for final resource extraction (esp. Africa and Central Asia) like imperialist countries once did.
Absolute non-sense! Everything you mention is wrong. You do not know China, obviously. You have just repeated the MSM propaganda against China.
Let’s be honest, we all know that partially those things are true. All readers of the blog are intelligent and can sum 2 plus 2. It is impossible to be a state actor of big calibre (mover and shaker) with place in UNSC without playing dirty. The imperial play book is only one and every big player uses it. We are not stupid, we know that there are no white hats in this game. We just don’t want the black hats to win so we bet on the grey ones and hope that when they win they magically will turn into white ones.
Does “Nachtigall “know China”? That person should answer the question, because no link was provided by him/her to sources.
MR. Zeusse, my objection is General one. I am not attacking anyone, just saying what are the realities. And I am sure that you too are awear of this general observation.
Hello G. I think you speak an uncomfortable truth here. A dystopian truth.
My best strategy is to strengthen other equally bad actors. Sometimes indistinguishable from our own but cultures do vary.
By doing so a balance is hopefully maintained so that those ruling my fief don’t truly slip over the edge.
MAD isn’t it?
But what would a saner individual approach involve? I refuse to act without better information and yet that wastes precious time.
Hmmm.
Nachtigall’s comment is unfortunately quite accurate (apart from the Manchu who are now effectively extinct).
Looks like certain citizens of the (fake) Free World are throwing a massive hissy fit because the coronavirus is showing the true malign nature of their imperial “democracies”–in comparison to designated “enemy” nations like China.
The rug-chewing anger is quite palpable in this comment but ultimately only reflects this underlying angst and fear.
As Donald Trump would say, sad.
Indeed, the epicenter of the disease is no longer in China but in Europe–likely with America and the Anglosphere soon to follow.
Also, a critique of Free Press’s disingenuous narratives about China’s response to the virus:
How to Yellow-Cake a Tragedy: The New York Times Spreads the Virus of Hatred, Again
https://blackagendareport.com/how-yellow-cake-tragedy-new-york-times-spreads-virus-hatred-again
Yes, of course, this is a comment section not a dissertation. I’ve been to China and had Chinese friends.
I could give you an example for every claim I make, but I will refrain from it in the small matters. Uighur mass detention has been documented many times and has been acknowledged by Beijing as being reeducation camps.
The most difficult part is to find any non US-EU agency involved English reports. Second you have no free access to any side, because travel to this region is restricted. There are different video reports from different channels like f.e. from Aljazeera. I know you can put in question every single one of them, because they have lied before too.
First and foremost you can use leaked documents about the camps (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/11/16/world/asia/china-xinjiang-documents.html – even leaked drone footage of chained supposed ethnic Uighurs by the hundreds while being transported to these sites https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGYoeJ5U7cQ) , satellite images of supposedly newly build camps and the fact that Chinese officials are on record acknowledging the existence of reeducation “schools”. Then you have eyewitness accounts from Kazakhs to Uzbeks. Lastly video evidence from different sources (f.e. https://youtu.be/WmId2ZP3h0c).
Again you can call into question every source, video and image – but it’s established that Xinjiang was a province with many violent protests by Uighurs against Han Chinese (who have been resettled to this region to assimilate this part of the country, there are stats for that) an active insurgency in the past and the official acknowledgement I’ve mentioned before.
It’s true that all the relevant US-Western agencies use the Uighurs population and terrorists to destabilize and to destroy China, much to the same script as with Chechnya in Russia. Fact is, that Russia had also to retain Chechnya by military force and even Ramsan Kadyrov’s own father fought against Russian troops in the beginning of the crisis there and only later has changed sides (also thanks to Putin), because of the horrific terrorist regime in occupied places in Chechnya. Also Russia has an established peaceful order with the Caucasus people (and also with other Muslim populations like the Tatars) lasting for hundreds of years after conquering or integrating them into the Empire.
The situation is not black and white in both countries.
Is it Nachtigall like in the ‘Bataillon Ukrainische Gruppe Nachtigall’?
Nein mein Freund, wie der Singvogel.
Google translation,MOD:
No my friend, like the songbird.
Not defending anyone here but I think this comentariat needs devil’s advocate otherwise we are no better than Western NPCs and echo room of one line thinkers.
I used to study at NTH (now called NTNU) and my son is there now. They had to remove the passage about the poor infrastructure and health service of the USA, probably because it is true. Lies are no problem, but truth gets you into trouble.
Ukraine will remain as a festering sore for quite some years yet. It is an annoyance but also distracts Foggy Bottom to an extent and this is never a bad thing.
The control structure is firmly in place and Zelenskii knew this before he tossed his hat in the ring. Just like in Cehsha, no one is successful in politics in orcland without permission of Langley and their field office which is the entire top floor of the American Embassy in Kiev. He is a figurehead albeit with no known, operative term being ‘known’, affiliations with the nazi orcs.
Novorossiya is to all intents and purposes now a part of Russia. It is not official and will not be official for some years yet, could be even a decade if not more. In practice, in general Novorossiya uses the Russian code of law and justice. The borders with Novorossiya, unlike with orcland, are open and it is very common to see DPR and LPR license tags down here, both private and commercial vehicles. We are getting some product manufactured in Novorossiya in this berg including excellent and quite reasonably priced winter boot socks and long underwear, and this means that NAF, Novorossiya Armed Forces, are fully equipped and in need of nothing.
The nazi ‘volunteer’ battalions are still in use in the lines but the die hard nazi honchos no longer put themselves in danger, too many of them have bitten the big one, so now they feed the youngsters in to the slaughter. OSCE as usual sees nothing on the orc side and in general have disappeared on the Novorossiya side for the last few years, a little something about OSCE leaving a village near the lines and scant minutes later the orcs bombarded that village with pinpoint accuracy. Imagine that, what a surprise. As an aside, when OSCE showed up at the Krim borders in early April of ’14, demanding entrance with a dozen or so buses behind them as ‘security’, said buses full of armed Maidan fighters, they were given short shrift and refused entry. No negotiation, no bargaining, just ‘hell no, you aren’t coming in’.
Bottom line, orcland lost the war in the late summer cauldrons of ’14 when the ‘young men who are not rallying to the colours’ according to Strelkov returned home with their training cut short and savaged the orc battalions sitting fat, dumb and happy in the steppes just east of Saur Mogeleh. The coup d’grace was the Debaltsyevo Cauldron of early ’15 wherein the golden pheasants, the foreign mercenaries and ‘observers’, were allowed to leave first, only allowed their rucks and one personal weapon (which led to the foreigners abandoning not a small number of interesting devices and informations) and only in open trucks. The same deal was given to the orcs and the first couple orc units followed the deal to the letter, then the orcs decided to run for it with their armor and AFV’s. They were promptly slaughtered by not only DPR and LPR forces but also the locals who armed up with abandoned orc weapons and had their revenge for the depredations of the orcs.
Sadly, this war will go on for a while and the only thing saving the orcs from losing the rest of Donetsk Oblast and Lughansk Oblast is the firm hand VVP keeps on the reins of NAF. NAF is far from strong enough to take anything beyond the two oblasti but would dearly love to be turned loose to take the rest of their lands. This will not happen in the near and possibly not so near future.
Sevastopol and Krimu are, and will continue to be, overjoyed with our freedom from the orcs and it was us, the locals, who locked up the orcs and then put them out. Life is normal in Russia and yes, we are absolutely a part of Russia and always will be. Never again will a foreign power raise their foul smelling coloured rags on our flagpoles. Never.
Auslander
Author http://rhauslander.com/
Never The Last One, paper back edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1521849056 A deep look in to Russia, her culture and her Armed Forces, in essence a look at the emergence of Russian Federation.
An Incident On Simonka paperback edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1696160715 NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
If winning 5% of mainland Ukraine is a victory, I’d hate to see what a loss would be. The Kremlin’s policy may have worked from an economic point of view, but perhaps not from a geostrategic one. And that is setting aside morality or morale questions.
Maybe this was the best that could be achieved at the time, but that just illustrates how badly Moscow maneuvered for decades to get into such a bind.
So suggest what Russia should have done, taking in to account that Russia was still rebuilding from the early ’90’s debacle and was in no real condition to go to war if needed.
Morality and morale questions have very little weight in the realm of power politics, and that is precisely were the orc mess was and is, power politics. We took Krim and Sevastopol home, the locals removed the best of Donbas from orc control. People die in conflicts and often far more innocents die than the actual fighters. This is a fact of life for untold time and nothing will change this fact.
Paul II, you sit on your couch and play general, but smoke is coming from your butt, not knowledge or facts.
Here’s what a loss would have been:
125,000-250,000 Russian-speaking people of Donbass slaughtered, some in battles overrunning the cities, most eliminated in filtration (like in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Odessa and Krasny Limon during the war).
That would have been part of what a loss would look like. Genocide. Ethnic Cleansing.
The Ukies were moving their troops with mobile crematoria. They wound up using them to hide their own losses, but the intention was to “disappear” the bodies of the civilians they came to Donbass to kill.
The Trade Union Fire Massacre should tell you what a loss would look like.
The bombing at noon of Lugansk City Hall park and building should tell you what a loss would look like.
There are plenty of examples of what a loss would look like.
Review the photos, watch the videos. The loss would have looked like 1000 of those crimes against humanity.
So, do your homework and don’t come here with simpleton comments.
The Mad Dogs of the Maidan slaughtered dozens of the Berkut in Kiev and tried to kill more as they fled to Krim. Ask Auslander about those facts. The Ukie intention was murder on a scale not seen since Yugoslavia in the ’90s, but 10x worse.
Russia, Putin, Moscow, the Kremlin stopped it in its tracks, and delivered a victory to Donbass.
Ask the US special forces and NATO what the boilers the Ukies suffered were, victories or losses?
Ask the 600 NATO golden pheasants allowed to bus out of Debaltsevo cauldron (after Minsk2 was signed) what victory or loss looked like. Putin bent Merkel, Hollande, and Porky backwards as they begged him to save the NATO troops surrounded by Zakharchenko’s Donbass Army. Victory or Loss?
2014 is not 2020. It was clear that Moscow knew they would have to hold Crimea from the Maidanistas. Defending the Peninsula, protecting Sevastopol was primary.
Next, Russia had to protect the long border with Ukraine. Multiple fronts would have opened up, not just the border at Lughansk, which the Donbass captured from the Ukies.
No one knows whether NATO would allow Poland to attack and grab Kaliningrad.
There was Georgia that could have ignited against Russia again.
There was Transnistria that could have erupted into a battle zone.
Putin had to stay focused on what Russia in 2014 could handle. A wide, deep war in Ukraine was not in the cards. It was a calculation Strelkov had not made. He thought the Russians would come in force.
It wasn’t in the cards. It wasn’t necessary.
The threat was controlled.
Donbass was a victory.
That Europe, the OSCE, NATO, the Exceptionally Moral USA and the UN all allow the daily bombardment and killing of civilians in Donbass doesn’t mean the war was lost.
What the results are is proof of the high crime of Russophobia and attempts at Ethnic Cleansing.
Kiev spews their hatred at every opportunity. The US rewards them with billions of dollars for doing so.
NATO trains them to do it with their military.
American Special Forces joins them at the front to kill with Javelins, sniper rifles, artillery, mortars and armed drones.
Russia waits. It waited since Khrushchev’s days for Crimea to return. The polite Green Men didn’t have to fire a shot.
The war you win sometimes is the war you never fight.
Russia is not interested in all of Ukraine. Historically, only a portion of Ukraine is connected with Russian culture. As we saw with Crimea, it may return on its own one day. No need to fight a war to claim it.
Larchmonter, my friend and comrade, there is hardly a thing I can add to your well though out and erudite reply besides your forecast of the casualties if Donbas had been overrun by the orcs is if anything too low.
Perhaps Paul II has not read the blog archives where what I posted what the refugees and evacuees we were digging out of Donetsk said about their lovely adventures. Perhaps I should post what our adoptive son and his two sisters went through, or what the two girls that took us two weeks to find after they were sent by their mother and father to safe haven had to say after we had to tell them that their mother, father, grandmother, six neighbors and four dogs were killed when a Grad went through the kitchen window of their flat in Gorlovka. As a small aside, there was not a single DPR soldier or piece of equipment within 4 kilometers of their flat when the entire complex took a complete packet of Grad missiles that killed a lot more than their immediate family and neighbors.
I think I will just leave that to his imagination whilst he ruminates about what President Putin should have done.
Auslander
Auslander,
You sre far more kind to his comment than many would be.
This includes my self, though I am half way across the world.
Yes, we lived together all these moments from our seats in front of our computers… Suffered together… Thanks for reminding us, Larch. You are forgiven….
Larch,
I mean no offence but, where is your point of reference?
From what well does your point of view flow?
Information recieved, or truly your own observations and honest conclusions?
If you read a few of my comments over time you will come across my POV on ideology. I abhor it. Thus, my POV is thought based on accumulation of as many diverse sources of information, facts and data as I can absorb.
I put forward analyses and critiques that way.
Most of my day not writing and editing is spent searching, researching and verifying the “Intel” and data points.
Generally, because my two major areas of interest are the Double Helix of Russia and China, I consume 40-60 articles, news sources, and resources. I often bounce my thoughts off Auslander and Saker who have unique sources and balance or counter my opinion.
I read a lot of books.I follow the news globally each day. I watch cable news from multiple sources. I basically eschew US Media. It’s all manipulated, false, ideologically driven, untrustworthy and fake.
I look for patterns. I’m a big believer in what Gregory Bateson wrote about patterns.
I lean toward Jungian psychology as a litmus test for behavior.
Not much is new. The Deep State, Shadow Government and NWO globalist-Liberal Cult have been consistent for 80 years, almost predictable.
I have always, since 7-8-9 years old had my own POV on everything.
Authority is always the object in the way of Truth and Freedom. It never is better than an individual thinking for himself.
Fantastic, Larch. I have been reading your comments for years, since you used to place them in Fort Russ. Please, continue studying and writing. The world needs people like you.
MC,
Kind thoughts, thank you.
Great comment, Auslander. So, you are in Ukraine, now. You are a very good writer. Write a book about it and publish it. Perhaps, Saker can also publish an article written by you… Good luck! My thoughts are with you.
MC, and others who did not know,
Auslander is in Russia. Crimea is Russia. Sevastopol has always been Russian, a special status city even within the time when it was captive to USSR-Ukraine mis-location. Crimea was unconstitutionally assigned to Ukraine and came home to Mother Russia in 2014.
Oh, I thought he was in Novorossiya… He knows so well what happens there… I know very well that Sevastopol is in Crimea, and that Crimea is Russia, Larch. Who doesn’t? Thanks for waking me up… ;)
MC, please accept my apologies for not replying early. I actually did but the reply must have gotten lost in the ether domain.
I have written four books, one a novel about Spetznaz and Russian Army, two about Sevastopol and our Russian Spring, and one was a relaxation and break from continuously researching and writing about the war up north. All four are in my site noted beside my signature.
The reason I know so much about Novorossiya is thus. We kept three orphans we dug out of Slavyansk/Kramatorsk after Strelkov pulled of his masterful retreat under the very noses of the orc army on 05 July 2014 commencing shortly after midnight that day. We also kept the two orphaned girls we found in Rostov after their entire family was killed.
The three from Slavyansk, their father was killed fighting the orcs, their mother was killed when she left their flat to get water from the water wagon just parked in front of their flats building. A 12 cm orc mortar round hit them and killed all four women at the wagon and the driver. The boy, 15 years old, took his two sisters, 12 and 10, and tried to get them out of the city and to Donetsk behind the lines. They were captured by the orcs. Our son was beaten half to death as he was forced to watch his two sisters gang raped. One of his eyes was damaged. After the ordeal they were ignored and abandoned. He managed to get them to Donetsk where our contacts found them. We had the damage to his eye repaired, it was not serious. The older girl had menstruated once so we had whatever spawn of hell implanted in her removed and some minor damage repaired. The younger girl had surgery done to repair her damage and at first it was feared she would never have children. We know now, five years later, that when she marries she will be able to have children.
When we brought them to safety I knew we could not keep our son here, he was needless to say livid to get revenge. I and several other veterans counseled him extensively and when he had calmed down, I got him the best training money can’t buy. I told ‘them’ to cut him no slack, he was a strapping young man at any rate albeit under age for what I arranged for him, and they did as I said. The two young girls were also counseled extensively and with time accepted the horror visited upon them. The two girls are now so deep in safe haven that you can nuke the world and they will survive. They are completely normal and getting perfect marks in school. The two girls from Rostov went with them and my wife visits them every month or so, they are not allowed to come to us, a rule we agree with.
Our son, you can not imagine our pride in him when we attended the ceremony for his beret. We had observed his training several times, in uniform and wearing balaklavas, and he told us later he did not know it was us although he had his suspicions because my wife is so short. We did not wear our balaklavas for his ceremony and he greeted us and introduced us to his comrades as his mother and father.
Three weeks later he reached his majority, which is 16 here, and left for the front, this was at the very beginning of the Debaltsyevo Cauldron. The two girls from Rostov have both reached their majority, cut their educations short and gone to the front. The two younger girls, the older one has reached her majority and the younger one will this summer. VCO has managed to convince them to continue their educations, reasoning that with three of our five children serving at the front, two should stay and go to University. Our son has been wounded three times, nothing debilitating, and when healed he goes right back to the front. One of the older girls has received some minor wounds, too, the other one is unscathed. I will not say what they are doing but technically the two girls are not in a combat formation.
Auslander
Author http://rhauslander.com/
MC
I have lived in Sevastopol since 2006. I speak very little Russian because my wife speaks fluent English and we are a team, we are rarely apart outside the house. We were behind the scenes a bit active during Russian Spring in February-March of ’14 and I have written two books about that, plus one quite long novel about Russia and her Army (I’m not sure if the 680 page novel is a war wrapped in a love story or a love story wrapped in a war, but either way, start at Page 1 and read it all the way through without skipping around. Plots, sub plots and characters appear and disappear and two or three chapters later there they are again and neatly tied in to the story. You may like the ‘Note From The Author’ and the ‘Post Scriptum’ at the end. That you can read before reading the novel.) The fourth book, Blue Cloud, is a short but pleasant story about a young dog, it was a way of stepping back from all the turmoil, research and writing I was doing at the time.
Never The Last One, paper back edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1521849056 A deep look in to Russia, her culture and her Armed Forces, in essence a look at the emergence of Russian Federation. 680 pages.
An Incident On Simonka, paperback edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1696160715 Did this happen? I’ll never tell. The American ship I use in the tome was withdrawn from service in 2014, which is precisely why I used him.
Sevastopol, The Third Defense, paper back edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1698430825 Book 1, A Premonition. The Old Guard moves south from Odessa to Sevastopol….how and why.
Blue Cloud, paperback edition https://www.amazon.com/dp/1703291875 A short book written by Annya Vitalevna Koli, a young blue merle Koli. She tells of her life as a young girl and her quest to become Champion of Koli in the dog show circuit. Her image is on the cover and she is real, she is our Sophia, Champion of Russia and Ukraine.
Saker has published some articles by me during and after the crisis and Russian Spring, they should be floating around the archives in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
I thank you for your compliments, they are much appreciated.
Kindest regards
Auslander http://rhauslander.com/
Auslander, thank you for the lengthy accounts of your experience. I feel flattered by your attention. You have indeed lived history in your side of the world in full, more or less as I have lived mine in my side of the world. We have had our happy and sad moments. I identify with those who struggle against subjugation…
I visited amazon.com a few minutes ago and bought one of your books (in electronic format). I almost can’t wait to start reading…
I wish you the best, and hope you continue writing. Your wife is a lucky woman, I am sure, for having a wise and sensitive man at her side. And your work saving those children from the stupid war in the Ukraine must be remembered perhaps in one of your next books. You are both heroes!
I enjoyed very much this flash communication with you. Thank you.
MC
Thank you for your compliments. We did not do as much as we wanted to do, we did what we could. My wife is not the lucky one, I am. My charming bride, all 4’10” and 98 ornery pounds of her, is a treasure, she keeps me in coffee and oatmeal cookies when I write and she was by my side the three times we had to cross the border with our Tatari scouts and their dogs in to orcland to get some of our refugees out. She is half Tatar and she is the one who counseled the girls and dragooned several elderly ladies from our Church to help counsel them. The girls’ peace of mind today is because of her.
I know where you are but I will never tell. If you wish to communicate off forum, and I know what you are going through now, I have several friends where you are, there are links on my site telling you how. I am here every day.
Kindest regards,
Auslander
I see no reason to care what happens to Ukranazistan as long as it does not threaten the Donbass (threatening Russia is no longer a realistic proposition, the talk of a NATO Ukranazistan has apparently evaporated).
Well, you should care: there are a lot of relatives both sides of the contact line, and there are millions of Ukrainians who have wondered and still do, as to what ‘hell’ has been visited upon them, if not warfare, then financial and medical destitution, not to mention the criminals roaming free especially on the ukrainian side of the contact line. Putin would very much like to salvage ukraine, not destroy it, i.e. he cares for those people too.
Taking the author’s word for it that Avakov is the kingmaker I did a simple search on the man. He was born in Soviet Armenia. The family name can also be rendered as Avakian. He even looks like an Avakian. American readers here will remember Beloved Chairman Bob. Has to be same family, all one operation. Can’t tell the players without a program.
“Following years of chaos and corruption the Ukraine is now a deindustrialized country which can sell only three things: men (for menial jobs in Poland and in the EU), women (prostitution) and its “black soil” (chernozem).”
Sad that so many people’s lives have been thrown into turmoil because of the greed of a handful of men.
On the subject of greedy men, I hope this Russian-Saudi oil war brings about the destruction of that craven, desolate kingdom.
Hi,
Ha, the first time I partially disagree with you the saker. The issue with corona (no matter if real or not) is huge. The world is shutting down economically and milititary stuff like the defender ”practise” in the open. I am sure covert operations are as well shutting down. The only thing that holds up the emire is their money control and military might. I find it impossible to find decent reports on corona in Russia besides that the first Russian person died from it. I am not in the 8th day of solitude and is hard mentally (only went our one to get groceries). If Russia can keep the infection out, a big plus but if they are late and get is after the ROW did, vulnerable, Would like to hear the gaming of that the Saker!
Regards,
Hugo
I think the russians are a bit better disciplined than we are here in the west. Supply chains are beginning to break down from the inefficiency’s of transportation and most people are ill equipped to fend for themselves when it comes to the inconveniences and relying on themselves part of life.
The majority of people who will come thru this experience will be much further in debt and have a new outlook on life and their ability to survive hard times. Russia has already experienced this and prepared their citizens as best as can be expected. Our culture just wants to live their life and that part is slowly being taken away from them.
Dangerous times lie ahead, trust no one.
Saker just published an entire Russian meeting on the virus a few days ago.
Why not read it carefully?
http://thesaker.is/first-meeting-of-the-government-coordination-council-to-control-the-incidence-of-coronavirus-infection-in-russia/
All bases are covered, they’re approaching it just like the Chinese, as if it’s dispersion was an act of war, and the virus is an embedded enemy to be rooted out and eliminated.
It’s who’s-who of Russian leaders discussing the plan of attack. Saker had it translated from Russian to English
My friend is a nurse lives in Kharkiv she has passport and has now 15 years visa she wants to come to uk soon is she okay to fly from Ukraine to Manchester airport or are there any restrictions in place we want to get married then she can get uk citizenships so embassy told her is this right
…you must absolutely follow the government and legal advice and legal requirements and be absolutely repeat absolutely consistent in form filling. One chap wanted to do the same his intended made slight mistake about what work she did…..was refused.. he tried again correctly but was told because second attempt was different than first then they could not proceed at all. Very easy to get entangled in such situations if you do not follow legal requirements and their interpretations of the country she is going to ..do not trust advice from country she is coming from….lots of marriage scams from certain parts of the world….you can check those out via internet websites that have done investigations eg marriage friendship websites.
A very convincing analysis. I do object, however, to the -isms that are being used to oppose China and Russia to the Western states. Capitalism and socialism maybe convenient labels; but, if looking beneath the surface, they’ve always been pretexts for spiritual commitments, specifically against civilization (both of them). I would argue that the -isms at the source of China’s and Russia’s social and political health are Confucianism and Christianity (OK, not an -ism in English). Opposed to this is the egoism of anglo-saxon laissez-faire and Western European societalism, the immoralist successor of Marxian amorality.
Thanks Saker.
There seems to be some topic drift in the comments, yet recent event, regardless of origination, seem to coalescing into factors which will affect the anticipated long war against ‘Ukraine’.
Ukraine
Am I mistaken, or have I read here, more than once, that the ‘country’ is somewhat contrived in origin?
It is likely that some good-faith contributor here can supply links to previous articles from the Vineyard; that would be nice.
COVID-19
Relevant due to the progress of the trend of outcomes.
Regardless of how this… condition has occurred, and whether or not the epidemiological configuration is an existential threat to human societies from a biological perspective, daily we see the increase in sociological destruction, and the strong suspicion of economic shock of a magnitude not previously seen.
… any takers to challenge that, please write-up, your good faith thoughts are welcome.
Back to “…ticking time bomb in the Ukraine
If this is a ‘country‘ under a movement to sub-ordinate it, by various factions (x-Russia), and it is costing a lot of money, i.e. high burn rate, then, will the funding parties continue to have the economic viability to continue this ‘attack‘?
Is this not going to affect the war-makers ability to wage this kind of war on the Ukraine?
If this does not adversely impact the war-maker waging war on the Ukraine, what does that tell us about the profile of the war-maker waging the war on Ukraine?!
I am in agreement with the conclusion presented in the article, “…pandemic will have huge political repercussions worldwide because in this specific case, not only will the AngloZionist propaganda machine not be able to hide the truth from the people…”
If this is the case, and the war in Ukraine is large informational, how will this affect the progress of that war being waged?
How can these events not start to constrain the war-effort?!
Complex situation in UKN.
Agree with most of above but perhaps could there be case of dividing Ukraine into several regions where each of the players can have their own kingdoms without destroying the integrity of the whole ? A UKN Federal – State arrangement.
The Ukronazis that march in the streets of Ukraine are an embarrassment for the real Nazis of the re-emerging Nazi Underground (the Nazi International formerly in exile), like the Nazis who parade in the streets of Germany and other EU countries. But the real Nazis tolerate them because they keep the “moral” principles of Mein Kampf alive in the public consciousness. I don’t know anything about this Arsen Asakov, but I suspect he has long-standing ties with OUN/B (Bandera) and OUN/M (Melnick), and with the entire Intermarium movement in Europe. These broadcast audio archives of anti-fascist researcher Dave Emory (at the link) are invaluable for understanding the history of the Intermarium movement and its objectives. The latest broadcast listed (FTR 1101) goes the deepest into the history. Dave Emory on the Intermarium movement
Here’s James Corbett with a run down of the virus: https://youtu.be/l2ZRT-gWZ8M
There’s no “time bomb” in the Ukraine. No one cares about the Ukraine! EU and the US are just looking to see how many will die, that’s the only interest they have in the Ukraine.
I think the Ukraine is likely to ignore the coronahoax, and for this reason, conditions will slightly improve there.
The Ukrainians live enough lies. They probably have no room for this one. Nice try though, saker.