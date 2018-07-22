by Peter Koenig for The Saker Blog
Looks like Trump is running amok with his “trading policies”. Not only has he upset the European Union – which doesn’t deserve any better, frankly, for having been and still being submissive vassals against the will of by now 90% of Europeans; but he has also managed to get China into a fury. Well, for China it is really not that important, because China has plenty of other markets, including basically all of Asia and probably increasingly also Europe, as Europe increasingly feel the need for detaching from the US.
What is striking, though, is that even at the outset of the G20 Summit now ongoing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trumps Ministers have made it clear that unless Europe cancels all subsidies – referring primarily to agricultural subsidies – and eliminates the newly imposed retaliatory import duties, new trade deals are not going to be discussed. Never mind that the US has the world’s highest farm subsidies.
From afar this looks like the most wicket and non-sensical trade war the US via Trump, is waging against the rest of the world – à la “Make America Great Again”. Will it work? Maybe. One can never predict dynamics, especially not in a neoliberal western world that is used to live on linearism, which by definition is always wrong. Knowingly and deliberately the west and it’s financial key institutions, IMF, World Bank, FED, European Central Bank – trick the public at large into believing their statistics and predictions – which, if one goes back in history, have always been off, way off.
All life is dynamic. But to understand this it takes independent thinking – which the west has long given up, unfortunately. So, in response to the latest Trump-promoted trade fiasco at the G20 in Argentina, the IMF is up in arms, saying this might lower world GDP by at least 0.5%. – Even if true, so what?
In reality, there is a totally different scenario that nobody dares talk about. Namely, what renewed local production and monetary sovereignty can bring to the world economy; precisely what Mr. Trump says he wants to propagate for the US of A – local production for local markets and for trade with countries that respect mutual benefits. The latter is of course a question not easily achieved by any trade deal with the US. But the former is an enormous economic power keg. The stimulation of local economies through internal credit, is the most commanding means to boost local employment and GDP.
Then there is the sanctions game. It’s getting ever more aggressive. New sanctions on Russia, new sanctions on Venezuela – and new heavy-heavy sanctions on Iran. And the European puppets still follow suit, although they are the ones that most suffer from US sanctions imposed on others, especially because out of ‘stupidity’ or fear, they cannot let go of the destructive empire, hobbling away on its last breath. Or is it perhaps, that those fake leaders of the Brussels construct are bought? – Yes, I mean bought with money or with favors? – It’s not out of this world, since those of the European Commission who call the shots are not elected, thus, responsible to no one.
Take the case of Iran, Trump and his peons, Bolton and Pompeo, have threatened every oil company around the globe with heavy sanctions if they keep buying hydrocarbons from Iran beyond November 2018. Particularly concerned are the European Petrol giants, like Total, ENI, Repsol and others. – As a consequence, they have canceled their literally of billions of euros worth of contracts with Iran to protect themselves – and, of course, their shareholders. Just recently I talked to a high executive from Total. He said, we have no choice, as we cannot trust our people in Brussels to shield us from Washington’s sanctions. So, we have to look elsewhere to fulfill our contractual obligations vis-à-vis our clients. But, he added, we did not buy the American fracking stuff; we are negotiating with Russia. – There you go.
The European market for Iran’s hydrocarbon is estimated at about 20% of Iran’s total production. An amount, easily taken over by China and others which are too big (and too bold) to be sanctioned by the empire. Some may actually resell Iranian hydrocarbons through their backdoor to the otherwise sanctioned European oil corporations.
Iran has another strong weapon which they already made clear, they will use, if the US attempts seriously to block anyone from buying Iranian oil and gas. Iran can block the Gulf of Hormuz, where daily about 30% of all hydrocarbon used by the world is being shipped, including about half to the United states. This might increase the price of petrol exponentially and ruining many countries’ economies. However, higher prices would also benefit Russia, China and Venezuela, precisely the countries that Washington wants to punish.
Would such a move by Iran provoke a direct US aggression? – One never knows with the war profiteers of the US. What’s for sure, such an intervention would not pass without a commensurate response from China and Russia.
—-
On the other side of the scenario – imagine – countries mired in this global mess, made in the US of A, start looking for their own internal interests again, seeking their own sovereignty, independence from the globalist dependency. They are embarking on economic policies furthering self-sufficiency, self-reliance; first foodwise, then focusing on their scientific research to build their own cutting-edge technology industrial parks. A vivid example is Russia. Since sanctions were imposed, Russia has moved from a totally import-dependent country since the collapse of the Soviet Union, to a food and industry self-sufficient nation. According to Mr. Putin, the sanctions were the best thing that happened to Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. Russia has been the world’s largest wheat exporter for the last two years.
Europeans have started quietly to reorient their business activities towards the east. Europeans may finally have noticed – not the elitist puppets from Brussels, but Big Business and the public at large – that the transatlantic partner cannot be trusted, nor their self-imposed EU central administration of Brussels. They are seeking their own ways, each one of these nations are seeking gradually to detach from the fangs of Washington, eventually detaching from the dollar dominion, because they notice businesswise the dollar-based economy is a losing proposition.
There is BREXIT, the most open move away from the ‘freedom limiting’ European dictate which is nothing else but a carbon copy of the economic dictate of the dollar, as practiced in the United States and everywhere the dollar is still the main international contract and reserve currency.
The Five Star Movement in Italy was created on similar premises – breaking out from Brussels, from the Euro-policy handcuffs. In a first attempt towards sidelining the Euro, they received a spanking from the euro-friendly Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, when he refused to accept the 5-Stars coalition partner’s, Lega Norte, proposed Eurosceptic Minister of Finance, Paolo Savona, who called Italy’s entry into the eurozone a “historic mistake”. This thrive by Italy to regain monetary sovereignty has by no means ended. To the contrary, it has taken strength and more determination. Germany moves in the same direction – quietly opening doors to Moscow and Beijing.
Unfortunately, these moves have little to do with a new more human and peace-loving consciousness, but rather with business interests. But perhaps conscious awareness – the reconnecting with the original spark of a humanity solidified in solidarity is a step-by-step process.
—–
What if, considering the motion towards peoples’ new self-determination, Trump’s amok run, his jumping from chaos to more chaos, to the sanction game no end – punishing, or threatening friends and foes alike, will lead to a genuine de-globalization of the world? – If this were to happen then, we the 90% of the globe’s population, should be very grateful to Mr. Trump who has shown and created the path to enlightening – the enlightening of de-globalization.
But for such brilliance, I would fear all might be lost.
Excellent writing. Reason to believe Trump may indeed prove to be a genuinely exceptional President.
Not because of him, not entirely.
Trump is on the stage. Lot’a business going on we don’t see.
It’s quite possible that “deglobalization” is exactly what Trump was after all along. He has been talking along those lines for as long as he has been a public figure…
In fact, if this is the only outcome of the Trump Presidency it will have been worthwhile.
yeah, his environmental and endangered species policies are horrible.
Trump, is one of the reasons I’m beginning to be more, and more convinced that there are some other forces, far beyond the visible realm kicked in to operation mode some years ago. Perhaps a monumental idiot had to come to “power” in order to achieve certain peaceful goals.
Some atoms were moved, and here he is…Trumping about.
Or, maybe he pretends to be a clown, and late at night, when his makeup is gone, he is just a normal, thinking human being.
Very good article Peter. Thank you!
I always thought that he was a clown. But, I support anyone who is against the globalization in hope that the little World can regain its independence, if only economic, which means prosperity instead of only selling good made in Asia, which killed all native industries.
Or, to put it in the words of the Saker:
Will they dump the Empire for the US, or dump the US for the Empire?
Trump seems to to want to dump the Empire for the US. I say seems because it is not at all clear. It could well be that Trump is trying to save the Empire and the US but on a whole new set of rules advantageous to the US.
China is beating the US at its own game (with US rules). Hence the need for rule change and the spate of sanctions.
I don’t see Koenig endorsing trump in this article.
no, just talking practically – Trump is to be hated on many fronts – not just the sanctions and trade war front. His arms sales to Saudi Arabia were horrible – his Israeli behavior is horrible – his opening of all the national parks to Big Oil – is horrible – his dismantling of Obamas agreement on Endangered Species’ body parts not being allowed to enter the US – is horrible – it goes on and on – his relations with women as well….
But he is a lord of chaos – he’s been bankrupt multiple times – and Peter is just making a prediction of what might happen due to the uncontrolled chaos of the Crown Clown
“His arms sales to Saudi Arabia were horrible”
Presumably you detest Mr Putin’s S400 Saudi contract equally?
If you ask me, the Saudis are ripe for regime change. However, if you want to rank arms deals, I don’t think the S400 cracks the top 20 worst deals. Ahead of it are the jets, the rockets, assault weapons, handguns, tanks and cluster bombs, using which is widely considered to be a war crime, that the US sold them over the decades.
The S400 has little to no value as an offensive weapon.
“The S400 has little to no value as an offensive weapon.
Come now, Russia is every bit as (war criminal) complicit if a Houthi Soviet era missile is destroyed by it.
Money, money, money.
“If this were to happen then, we the 90% of the globe’s population, should be very grateful to Mr. Trump who has shown and created the path to enlightening – the enlightening of de-globalization.”
Whether he is actually in this mode is uncertain, but it (de-globalization) is a theme which I detected in his run up and early activities. As to his success %probability — medium to low. There are too many other aspects which reduce his chances. “America Great Again!” has a whole lot of deep meaning for certain parasitical elements and they will not let go without a fight.
Thanks, Peter!!
Maybe Peter doesn’t back up Trump but…
“What if, considering the motion towards peoples’ new self-determination, Trump’s amok run, his jumping from chaos to more chaos, to the sanction game no end – punishing, or threatening friends and foes alike, will lead to a genuine de-globalization of the world? – If this were to happen then, we the 90% of the globe’s population, should be very grateful to Mr. Trump who has shown and created the path to enlightening – the enlightening of de-globalization.”
It has been my “vision” that there are a lot of things happening in the background that most of us are not aware of.
I repeat, Trump’s Uncle, John Trump was very involved in Tesla papers, alternative-ufo energies along with a Mr. Bush very involved with MIT.
Trump was a friend of Nixon and there are connections to Jean Dixon who was a powerful medium of her time.
Sorry I’m not giving links and connections… You can do searches on your own if you are at all interested.
Everybody talks about “shadow government” and “illuminati” but nobody wants to look into “how it works”.
If you are at all interested, Daniel in Dark Journalist is doing an incredible series on X-knowledge that hides a lot of esoteric knowledge related to ufo/aliens secret knowledge and alternative free energies.
This knowledge is so incredible that it is too dangerous to be known at this time with the mind set of human beings and especially the “elite-deep state government”.
A big change/mutation has to happen to humanity before the truth becomes popular.
What we see going on with “de-globalization” is a long process… just like it took more than a century to put it in place involving neozionists etc…
I “dare” visualize that it is a “chess game” that’s being played, and for some unknown reason, Trump is moving maybe several moves ahead of most people can perceive.
Anyone who plays chess understand the levels of knowing moves ahead of the adversary.
Could it be that at some point, the game is being played at another level than “reason”?
Like “non-linear” like Peter talks about?
“One can never predict dynamics, especially not in a neoliberal western world that is used to live on linearism, which by definition is always wrong.”
When one starts to delve into the “invisible-energetic-universal consciousness”, there is no time, there is no space. Quantum Physics aludes to that. It’s all potential. What makes it reality?
Observation and awareness. Media can swerve/manipulate that “observation-awareness”. Thus the awareness of the “powers-that-be” to use “mind-control” techniques to move the masses and make them believe and “emote” in the direction they wish.
The whole Mueller investigation along with the “reality show” going on with the “rigged elections” is a mind-control process that is succeeding to divide the Americans… or maybe to “awaken” the Americans.
The “Walk-Away” movement gives me hope!!!
With LOVE and JOY,
the seagull
Hi Peter – great article – I agree – but how could Trump not know that everytime he does this – it drives the rest of the world into the waiting arms of Russia ? I suppose he’s perhaps such an egotist that he can’t think far enough ahead and thinks that the US economy can handle the fleeing markets of the pinions…but the newspapers every day must tell him ?
Anyway – lets hope that this isn’t some globalist agenda and that Russia truly is sovereign.
The law of unintended consequences. Everything the Saudis did to weaken Iran only strengthened it. Everything the US did to weaken Russia in the last 20 years only strengthened it. Just look at all the incompetent morons populating the US Senate and Congress. Right down to everyones little darling Trey Gowdy, who has completely bought into the Russia hoax.
It’s the political climate which is promoting the most incompetent, most corrupt and unscrupulous people to power. Like it was at the end of the Soviet Union. Sane, reasonable, responsible people like even Rand Paul have barely any room to breathe with no hope of ever changing anything in this system. He has been called a traitor for merely having a different opinion on the Helsinki summit.
They are operating on faulty premises, with a warped, inaccurate perspective of the world, no wonder nothing works out the way it does. For example, there are some idiots in the US who are still believing that Russia is on the brink of collapse, because of the “crippling” sanctions the US and it’s vassals imposed. This has no basis in reality, Russia is doing better than before the sanctions, much better. Yet these dimwitted buffoons still enjoy air time on mainstream television spewing this nonsense to this day.
“the path to enlightening – the enlightening of de-globalization.”
A confused piece by, the normally excellent, Peter Koenig. Globalization is not the core problem – the parasite exists within individual Nation States also.
“It’s not out of this world, since those of the European Commission who call the shots are not elected, thus, responsible to no one.”
That might lead one, for example, to suspect that the Democrat/Republican fiasco offer a benefit/choice to more than just Corporate America and its moneyed class https://www.socialistalternative.org/challenging-capitalism-and-the-two-parties/democrats-two-party-system/
“That is why big business funds two political parties, so that when one of their parties is discredited, they have their alternative ready to step in. Both Democrats and Republicans are integral parts of the two-party system. But each plays a slightly different role in that system.
…[]…
The Wall Street Journal, the chief voice of Wall Street, reported on November 22, 1993: “Even though President Clinton has railed against rich people, special interest lobbyists, overpaid executives, and insurance and drug companies, he is now aggressively wooing big business, inviting small groups of top executives – 80 in the past 10 months – to lunch. On issue after issue, Mr. Clinton and his administration come down on the same side as Corporate America.”
…[]…
While the Democrats at times have offered some small reforms, this has not been because they stand for the interests of working people and the poor, but instead has been because those reforms benefited the capitalist system or were conceded due to a mass movement in the streets.
…[]…
If the Democrats really wanted to pass progressive legislation, they could break a Republican filibuster in the Senate. Obama had a mandate to pass groundbreaking legislation to clip the wings of Corporation America. Republicans were on the ropes. He could have introduced the popular single-payer health care system and then gone to the media and toured the country exposing how the insurance companies were backing a Republican filibuster, linked to mobilizing for ongoing protests all across the country. That would have shattered the filibuster.
…[]…
This points to the fact that, even as an opposition party, the Democrat are totally ineffective. Without their support, none of Bush’s polices could have been passed. Not once was the filibuster even seriously threatened on any significant Republican legislation. In other words, the Democrats may have argued against Bush’s policies verbally, but they rolled over to allow his agenda to pass. Policies like the invasion of Iraq, tax cuts for the rich, No Child Left Behind, and the Patriot Act all got sizeable Democratic Party votes. This shows how the filibuster is an excuse used by the Democrats to hide their refusal to deliver on their promises, and how they systematically manipulate the trust of their supporters.”
The article is short, accurate and to the point. I have for years been watching the performance of the US Government, which has left the impression of a Roman emperor suffering from a severe case of paranoia, being reduced to a little Caligula.
As I have written before, the Washington political established, controlled by the neocons, have found themselves in a completely new situation, and one which they have trouble accepting. They are seeing the rise of the East, Russia and China. Their response has been one of imperial brute force, making threats left, right and center, and forgetting that the rest of the world is watching. Trump has been reduced to a neocon spokesman, doing as told, just like Obama and others before him. Even Europe has been reduced to accepting imperial threats from Washington, which it only partially accepted, bidding for time to make other choices.
Yes, Europe is slowly but surely looking towards the East, as analysts have already pointed out it will do. The European elites, no matter how much influence Washington is exerting over them, have their own economic and financial priorities. They are being asked to make economic and financial sacrifices for the sake of Washington’s imperial ambitions. Well, in the long run this will just not work out. By the second half of 2016 the EU lost 100 billion euros in trade with Russia, bitterly resented.
As everyone knows, no empire has ever lasted, as such an entity costs huge amounts of money and makes a heap of enemies. Washington is proving this fact. Russia and China don’t have to worry about the collapse of the US empire, as Washington is dismantling it with it’s imperial policies. It’s only a matter of time before Europe joins the Russian-Chinese economic camp, and there is nothing Washington can do about it short of a wider war, for which it will find no general support in Europe.
“It’s only a matter of time before Europe joins the Russian-Chinese economic camp”
Oh dear, instead of this bunch https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Americans_by_net_worth robbing us blind we can have this bunch do that instead http://uk.businessinsider.com/richest-russian-oligarchs-putin-list-2018-1?r=US&IR=T/#13-aleksey-kuzmichev-79-billion-13.
Anonymous
Oh dear, but your sarcasm cannot be accepted, as the situation in Russia cannot be compared to the one in Ukraine. Who built that 12 mile bridge in Crimea in a mere 2 1/2 years, a feat no Western nation can replicate ? By a Russian oligarch. What have Ukrainians oligarchs been doing since 2014 ? Plundering the country and filling Western banks. Russia has resorted back to private enterprise. And yes, a class of wealthy people is thus created. However, they are under Government supervision, being asked to respect Russian laws, a contrast to what you had in Russia under Yeltsin.
“Who built that 12 mile bridge in Crimea in a mere 2 1/2 years, a feat no Western nation can replicate ? By a Russian oligarch.”
It was the engineering excellence of the Russian working class that built Kerch. The Soviets had a Russian in space in 1961 long before the state was looted.
Now the Russian laws, just like those in the US, have been designed by the Russian rich to ensure they (and their offspring) remain rich even when their offspring are nothing more than international playboys.
https://www.maritime-executive.com/editorials/the-cost-of-the-bridge-to-crimea#gs.Qh7D3Kw
“For every megaproject somewhere, an infrastructure gap elsewhere
Regardless of whether or not the Crimean Bridge is directly to blame for Yakutsk’s continued inaccessibility, the gradual evaporation of funds for this Siberian bridge shows how megaprojects do not get built without exacerbating infrastructure gaps elsewhere. Time and again, it seems like geopolitically unimportant places in remote places like the Arctic lose out on investments in public infrastructure. Major industrial projects like pipelines and ports may go ahead, but unless it’s the Faroe Islands, it seems, the things people need – houses, schools, bridges – are sacrificed in the process.
Dissenting voices in the Sakha Republic have made their frustration with the lack of investment in a bridge to Yakutsk known. In 2014, Mikhail Nikolayev, a State Duma representative and former president of the Sakha Republic argued to The Moscow Times, “The country has enough funds and resources. To try to cut in one place to patch up another is unacceptable for the country. I think the government and the president perfectly understands [that Siberia and the Far East are Russia’s future] and will not cut funds destined to their development.”
Time will tell if the Russian president who drove so masterfully across what will certainly be remembered as a crowning achievement of his rule will realize this and build bridges in less areas less symbolic to national territorial integrity. If not, then maybe Chinese and perhaps even Japanese companies, with whom Rosavtodor is now supposedly planning to sign a concession agreement, will be the real builders of bridges in the Arctic. Already looking forward to that moment, one Chinese business leader has claimed that the bridge to Yakutsk will be the “continuation of the Great Silk Road.””
Apparently lots of great working class engineeres, everywhere http://uk.businessinsider.com/giant-infrastructure-projects-around-the-world-2017-6?r=US&IR=T/#the-newly-expanded-panama-canal-was-unveiled-to-the-public-in-early-june-102-years-after-it-first-opened-it-took-54-billion-and-40000-workers-to-triple-the-capacity-of-the-waterway-4
Not “instead”: both groups.
Well, there’s always time for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes to become US president, establish communism and have the masses rise up and massacre the US part of the group – those who’ll not have fled to greener pastures…
But seriously, Trump will change certainly the world: he may even shake the Europeans so much that some sense of self-preservation will induce a measure of fighting spirit.
That is, if their beloved migrants have not destroyed them before they awake…r
“Well, there’s always time for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes to become US president”
Will never happen.
The US populace, etc, have been fed so much opiate that they can no longer identify who they should really lynch but rather want to be like those who they are being starved by … & that’s the clever ones.
The rest just want to be Kim Kardashian or Kamaliya Zahoor andr blame the pesky immigrants for all their problems https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/londons-russian-jet-set-stars-in-reality-tv-show-s82lvhxmjmb
The only one robbing you blind is Germany
and their Eurogroupe. Go read previous
articles from Ramin Mazaheri.
“The only one robbing you blind is Germany”
Definitely not the only one, just one of many.
At number 48 in this list, it’s, practically, impossible to argue that “Russia” is doing any different though https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
“We ask our allies & partners to join our economic pressure campaign against #Iran’s regime. We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism & proxy wars. There’s no telling when Iran may try to foment terrorism, violence & instability in one of our countries next,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
Err…I think this means usa themselves…surely….
The Soros Globalist movement is all about stripping Christianity away from those who believe. So we thank Mr. Koenig for his compliment that Trump is a “de-Soros-ing, de-globalizing” figure.
Various global inatitives, most notably the myth of “man-made global warming” and the agreements to “prevent” it, have been engineered to specifically to extract money from U.S. Citizens and send it elsewhere. The period of adjustment where rigged treaties are disposed of and fair ones created are likely to be tumultuous. However, there are few other options.
Advocates have yet to explain how Petro-yuan printed in Chinese operated Muslim labor camps are going to replace the dollar. The fact that China is converting its Muslim population by force (1), makes it hard to believe that there will be close cooperation between Muslim Iran and anti-Muslim China.
Putin had the opportunity to oppose these camps at the last SCO meeting, but instead gave tacit approval via his unequivocal endorsement of Chinese President Xi’s policies.
__________
(1) https://www.scmp.com/news/china/policies-politics/article/2146612/inside-camps-where-china-tries-brainwash-muslims-until
“The Soros Globalist movement is all about stripping Christianity away from those who believe.”.
Well if the Pope can imagine Judaism as the “elder brothers” this might just be the one instance that particular devil got it right.
“Advocates have yet to explain how Petro-yuan are going to replace the dollar”
1) Because it is backed by and convertible into gold which is real money.
2) Because countries want real money and proper international laws of trade which would apply to everyone
The USA with it’s dollar empire cannot provide either.
With western attempts to foment terrorism in China via the Uighurs it is not surprising that China is trying to divert this important group away from Wahhabi terrorism.
Perhaps you would like to write about the huge number of US FEMA concentration camps being built, what their purpose is and also give us a list of US black interrogation and torture sites dotted around the empire.
I know they exist but have often wondered just how many there are and which governments host them.
Trump wants to save the US and its Empire and to dominate markets and resources and technology. This is what trade wars are all about. He wants globalization which is a globalization where the US dominates and takes everything, a zero sum game and not shared interests. By definition, this is not achievable.
Effective globalization is one where countries engage in trade-offs and mutual benefits. The size of the US economy and its military empire is based on the dominance of the US Dollar and when the rest of the world manages to detach from the US economy, the US Dollar will collapse together with the US economy.
US trade deficits and military dominance cannot be uncoupled from the US Dollar as world reserve currency. Trump will fail at reconciling contradictory forces. There will be a different form of globalization with out the US in it.
“the US Dollar will collapse together with the US economy.”
Not according to some MAGA supporters hereabouts http://thesaker.is/two-analyses-by-paul-craig-roberts/#comment-542820
“A123 on July 20, 2018 · at 7:49 am EST/ED
The only way out of the pit dug by prior administrations is to get the private sector moving forward at a good clip. Strong corporate payrolls & earnings yield tax revenue, and strong employment reduces government outlays for welfare and other ‘safety net’ programs. The Trump plan is beginning to work. His growth initiatives are now providing “
However, all those receipts have had little impact on the debt clock http://www.usdebtclock.org/ (adding $270 Billion since April) and a, er, massive wage rise of 0.9% above inflation before all those Trump tax cuts come home to roost https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/with-official-unemployment-this-low-why-are-wages-rising-so-slowly
The financial and legal structures which enable Globalization must be scaled back if such a program is to succeed. Primarily the global system of central banks controlled by the Bank for International Settlements. But also, the World Trade Organization, the IMF and the World Bank. As well as the myriad of further trade agreements such as NAFTA. Furthermore, global flow of investment capital and trade would be too risky and not possible without a security apparatus of global reach such as the US military. Reduction of military spending or ending foreign deployments does not seem to be on Trump’s agenda.
Beyond that though, restoring local production is perhaps even a greater challenge. The current system of multi-national corporations is exactly that – “multi-national”. When corporations are legally incorporated in one country, head-quartered in a second country and have design and/or manufacturing in third or fourth countries, the concept of an “American” corporation does not make sense. Many “American” companies outsource to China. If that magically went away tomorrow, corporations would simply shift manufacturing to Vietnam or Africa. Shifting to local manufactures may require that penalties or fines be applied to the multinationals. The US government has always sought to use only the “carrot” approach (positive incentives such as tax breaks) and never the “stick” (negative consequences such as tax penalties or tariffs).
Industrial Policy could be used as a basis for such a program as was used to target and develop industrial sectors in Japan, South Korea, China and (formerly) the US and Britain but the current intelligentsia would recoil in horror at any policy of “central planning”.
Complete abandonment of the multi-national corporate system might be another alternative but this could be disastrous given the highly advanced and efficient systems of just-in-time delivery and resource allocation.