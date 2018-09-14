by Eric Zuesse for The Saker Blog
There’s plenty of proof that the U.S. Government protects Al Qaeda in Syria. Right now, America is protecting Al Qaeda’s main center throughout the world, which is the province of Idlib in Syria. This protection is part of a bigger picture, no merely isolated phenomenon.
For example: the key point of difference between the Obama Administration in America and the Putin Administration in Russia, regarding the establishment of a cease-fire in the Syrian war, was that Obama refused to allow Al Qaeda in Syria to be bombed during the proposed ceasefire, but Putin insisted that both Al Qaeda in Syria and ISIS in Syria must continue to be bombed during the ceasefire. Obama was protecting Al Qaeda in Syria, but Putin insisted upon bombing Al Qaeda and not only ISIS during any ceasefire there. (See the proof at that link, and you will also understand why Obama was protecting Al Qaeda in Syria.)
Right now, the U.S. Government and some of its allies are threatening to go to war against Russia if Russia will bomb the world’s highest concentration of Al Qaeda terrorists. Those terrorists are located in the only province of Syria that has always preferred Al Qaeda and ISIS to the Government of Syria’s secular President, Bashar al-Assad. That’s Idlib province, which now is Al Qaeda central, like Afghanistan used to be before 9/11 (and for which the U.S. bombed Afghanistan right after 9/11).
A 30 July 2017 speech makes this clear. The speech wasn’t given by an opponent or critic of the U.S. Government, but by a high official of the U.S. Government who speaks for the President of the United States on Syria and who has been doing this not only under Trump, but under Obama. This official is the neoconservative and rabidly anti-Assad and anti-Iranian and pro-Saudi and pro-Israeli Brett McGurk, who is U.S. President Trump’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, at the U.S. Department of State. He publicly acknowledged that “Idlib province is the largest Al Qaeda safe haven since 9/11, tied directly to Ayman al-Zawahiri. … Leaders of Al Qaeda who make their way to Idlib province often do not make their way out of there.” He acknowledges there that Idlib is like the pre-9/11 Afghanistan was. McGurk, who consistently supports Sunni Saudi Arabia against Shiite Iran, blames Shiite Iran for Al Qaeda, and for everything that Al Qaeda does. He gives as his reason for blaming Iran, Iran’s having been insufficiently hostile toward Al Qaeda members. (One can say the same about any Muslim-majority nation, but especially regarding Saudi Arabia and the other Sunni-Muslim ones, particularly because Al Qaeda is itself an intensely Sunni organization, not at all Shiite.)
Likewise, the neoconservative scholar Kyle Orton wrote on 21 July 2017 (just days before that U.S. official, McGurk, spoke) saying that Al Qaeda threatens to apply terrorism against Iran if Iran goes too hard against Al Qaeda, and yet Orton also said that Iran is to blame for what Al Qaeda does.
In other words: Iran is in fear of Al Qaeda, and yet (according to Orton and the U.S. Government, including McGurk) Iran is responsible for Al Qaeda — that’s actually the official U.S. viewpoint, crazy though it sounds (and it can be understood only by understanding the broader picture).
The fact that Al Qaeda is totally a Sunni operation, and the fact that Al Qaeda believes that all Shia should be killed, are simply being ignored by U.S. officials. 9/11 is instead blamed on Shiites, though its perpetrators (other than Bush, Cheney and their friends) were almost entirely fundamentalist-Sunni Saudis, and none at all were Shiites, from anywhere.
Orton cites the Obama-Trump Administrations’ McGurk as providing support for his view that Iran needs to be conquered, and that, as the Trump Administration says and the Obama Administration had said, “Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world today.” Not Saudi Arabia, but Iran (which the Saud family have sworn to destroy). The U.S. Government blames Iran, regardless of the evidence, and blames it for everything bad in and from the Middle East. The U.S. Government know better, but lies.
Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani, met in Tehran on September 7th to discuss the threat by Trump (from condemnation backed not only by Trump’s allies but by the ‘humanitarian’ agencies of the U.N.), the Trump Administration’s threat to go to war against Russia for ‘humanitarian’ reasons if Russia assists Assad’s effort to exterminate the jihadists in Idlib. Russia didn’t want World War III, and so this meeting in Tehran occurred. TIME magazine headlined on September 7th, “Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran Meet to Plot Future of Syria Ahead of Battle for Last Rebel Stronghold” and reported that “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a cease-fire and an end to airstrikes in the northwestern province of Idlib, something that wasn’t immediately accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.”
No public announcement was made of what had been agreed-to at the conference. On September 9th, the Wall Street Journal reported that, “President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has approved the use of chlorine gas in an offensive against the country’s last major rebel stronghold, U.S. officials said.” So, the Trump Administration was continuing its planned false-flag operation to have its terrorists in Idlib unleash an Idlib chemical-weapons attack that’s been set up to be blamed against Assad as an excuse for the U.S. and its allies to launch WW III against Syria, Iran, and Russia in order ‘to protect civilians’ in Idlib.
On September 10th, I headlined “Prelude to World War III” and argued why, “Unless Syria will simply hand its most heavily pro-jihadist province, Idlib, to adjoining Turkey, which claims to have 30,000 troops there and is planning to add 20,000 more, World War III will probably happen soon.” I argued there that:
The way for the plan to avert that outcome to be carried out would be:
Assad and Putin both will announce that due to the complaints from the U.S. Government and from the United Nations and from the Turkish Government, Syria will give up Idlib province, and will construct on the border between it and the adjoining areas of Syria, a DMZ or De-Militarized Zone, so that not only will the residents in Idlib be safe from any attack by Syria and its allies (such as America and its allies have been demanding), but Syrians — in all the others of Syria’s provinces — will likewise be safe against any continued attacks by the jihadists that have concentrated themselves in Idlib.
This way, Turkey’s President Erdogan can safely keep his 50,000 troops in Idlib if he wishes; America’s President Trump can claim victory in Syria and finally fulfill his long-promised intention to end the U.S. occupation of (most of the jihadist-controlled) parts of Syria (which they’ve occupied), and maybe WW III can be avoided, or, at least, postponed, maybe even so that people living today won’t be dying-off from WW III and its after-effects.
Also on September 10th, Erdogan headlined a WSJ op-ed, “The World Must Stop Assad: If the Syrian regime attacks Idlib, the result will be a humanitarian and geopolitical disaster.” He argued from Trump’s standpoint. Erdogan now had 50,000 Turkish troops in Idlib. And yet, Russia had already begun a very limited bombing campaign in Idlib. But Turkey’s troops weren’t being hit. Nor were the jihadists being hit that were in place awaiting their camp to be bombed and that had set up the chemical weapons to go off there and so to serve as Trump’s excuse for WW III to begin in Syria.
It was now several days after the September 7th meeting, and yet Trump’s plan for WW III still couldn’t yet be exercised; the excuse for it was still not present. For some reason, a limited cease-fire appears to have been occurring in Idlib.
Evidently, Erdogan had persuaded Putin (if he even really needed persuading — given Trump’s threat, Putin himself might have come up with this plan) that Turkey was going to assume responsibility for Idlib. Russia’s minor bombings in Idlib were just for show, so as not publicly to reveal that Erdogan’s proposal (if it originated with him, instead of with Putin) had won out at the September 7th meeting. If that plan had been publicly first espoused by Putin, then the U.S. side would far more likely have condemned it; but, coming from NATO member Turkey, the U.S. side would be able to present implementation of “Turkey’s position” as being ‘a win for The West’.
But what was the September 7th agreement that was reached in Tehran, really? What was the plan that Putin, Rouhani, and Erdogan, agreed-to?
Clearly, Assad was opposed to it — at least in public. My argument that it would help him and Syria was not publicly shared by him, at all. Whatever the Tehran plan was, with 50,000 Turkish troops now in Idlib, Syria might now, indeed, ultimately have to cede Idlib (the world’s highest-intensity jihadist center) to Turkey.
On September 11th, Peter Korzun at the Strategic Culture Foundation (which favors Russia and its allies, including Syria), argued
Syria needs Idlib — the last stronghold of the jihadists and the shortest route from Latakia to Aleppo. The M5 international highway crosses Idlib, linking Turkey and Jordan through Aleppo and Damascus. Control of the province would greatly facilitate the negotiations with the Kurds and strengthen Syria’s position at the UN-brokered Geneva talks. If the negotiation process succeeds, the only territories left to liberate would be the zone controlled by the US, such as the al-Tanf military base and the surrounding area, the northern parts of the country under Turkish control, and small chunks of land still held by ISIS.
On that same day, SyriaNews.cc (another pro-Syrian site) poured forth venomously against Erdogan for his statements. Linking to this, that commentator said:
“objecting to a major operation there because it would likely cause a major exodus of refugees across the border, with extremists potentially sneaking in with refugees.”
Double whammy to have you keeled over with laughter…or should that be tears.
Concerns for refugees??!! Erdogan steals their organs. Refugee camps in Turkey became harvesting centers for it.
The U.S. alliance is, indeed, now referring to not only Al Qaeda in Idlib but also ISIS in Idlib as being ‘rebels’ and ‘refugees’; and Erdogan does, too. That’s the U.S. side’s propaganda. That SyriaNews commentator was correct to be appalled at it. Erdogan and the U.S. side are accurately represented there. But this does not necessarily mean that Russia and its allies (especially Syria) cannot win with this strategy that’s being condemned by Assad, and by Strategic Culture Foundation, and by Syria News. If that strategy turns out to be the one that I proposed on September 10th, I think that they will win with it. Certainly, for Syria to retain Idlib would be horrible both for Syria and for Assad (who has always been loathed by the residents there, who see him as being either a Shiite or an atheist).
And Erdogan is in both camps — America’s and Russia’s — and playing each side against the other, for what he wants. But he could turn out to be the biggest loser from ‘his’ success here.
If he exterminates Idlib’s jihadists, then the U.S. side will condemn him for it. But if he instead frees those jihadists to return to their home-countries, then both sides will condemn him for having done so.
The biggest apparent ‘winner’ from all this, Erdogan, could thus turn out to be the biggest real loser from it. And the biggest apparent ‘loser’ from it, Assad, could turn out to be the biggest real winner from it.
NEWS UPDATE: On Friday, September 14th, Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper bannered “Idlib locals flee to Turkish-controlled areas for safety”, and reported that, “The locals of Syria’s Idlib have started to flee as fears of a looming offensive by the Assad regime and his allies grip the province.” They also headlined “Turkey deploys more armored vehicles to Syrian border”, and reported that, “More military reinforcements including tanks, according to reports from the ground arrived at the Syrian border in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.” These reports are consistent with the plan’s being for Turkey to segregate-out the active jihadists in Idlib so as for Russia and Syria to slaughter those. Another headline there was from Reuters, “Turkey’s Erdoğan, Russia’s Putin to meet in Sochi on Monday”, and this suggests that there is extremely close coordination between Putin and Erdogan on the plan as it proceeds forward. Russian intelligence knows where the al Qaeda and U.S. chemical weapons are located. Presumably, the goal is to kill all the other jihadists first, and then to leave till the end the killing of the ones who are operating the Al Qaeda and U.S. false-flag event. Idlib will remain in Syria. Erdogan doesn’t want it.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
Fighting a war using proxies is nothing new. ISIS in Syria was created by the US and it’s allies to overthrow President Assad and to create a Caliphate which subsequently would be used against south Russia. It did not turn out that way. Currently the US cannot permit Idlib to fall, as then it would have no excuse to stay in Syria. It needs to stay in Syria for geopolitical reasons and also to use it for a possible attack against Iran.
Eric Zuesse has raised an interesting possibility that President Assad might give up idlib. First time I have read about such a maneuver. Theoretically anything is possible. Then again, would Assad be comfortable with having an ISIS stronghold in his back yard ?
Putin and Erdogan are meeting again, this time in Sochi on September 17. We shall see what they decide. I just don’t see Putin and Assad so easily giving up idlib because of US and Turkish complaints.
It is instructive that the CIA learned this tactic of manipulating and deploying Islamic fundamentalist terrorists against progressive states from the Nazis who initiated this tactic against the Soviets in World War Two. An unbroken chain of fascist terrorism which tells us the true nature of the western power structure. But then who were the real creators of the CIA? The British and look at them now. B.F. I always enjoy reading your posts.
Snow Leopard
Thank you. However, I would like to add one point. The British did indeed teach the US the art of espionage before the Second World War. However, the job was completed after 1945, when the US Army instigated Operation Paperclip, bringing into the US thousands of German scientists, Gestapo officers and German Army intelligence officers. The CIA is basically German trained. The most notorious example of NAZI officers being brought into the US was the case of SS General Heinrich Mueller, the ex Gestapo chief. He became President Truman’s personal spy chief, creating a private intelligence organization, one of whose tasks was to keep an eye on the CIA, which was spying on Truman. As for SS General Heinrich Mueller, he spent his retirement in California, where he died.
Snow Leopard. Hi! Don’t forget Allen Dulles, brother of John Foster Dulles. Both originally executives of the New York City law firm that coordinated cooperation between U.S. Industries and Nazi German industries preceding and during WW2. Allen Dulles did dirty espionage work for the benefit of the world elite of both allied and axis powers during WW2. He founded the OSS, which later became the CIA, which he continued to run. Allen Dulles was responsible for bringing the Nazis into the OSS. Allen Dulles, though retired, still was deeply involved in the Warren Commission hearings to successfully steer the report away from any discovery of CIA involvement with the J.F. Kennedy assassination. Though retired he maintained his residence on a rural CIA training facility in Virginia or Maryland. The world today is still suffering from Allen Dulles dirty work and lies. He was obsessed with saving capitalism from communism and maintained a profound, and endless fear of communism and Russia, for which he created endless anti Soviet/Russian propaganda, that we Americans still believe. Over 600 pages about Allen Douglas’ dirty ops in “The Devil’s Chessboard – Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government”. It’s fascinating reading, but not good for the blood pressure. There are 40 pages of fine print foot notes after the 600 pages of the story.
Good article Mr.Zuesse. There is no doubt in my mind that there is a coordinated effort in Idlib. Turkey’s main concern is and has always been the Kurds. Afrin operation was just for that to block Kurdish enclave to reach the Med sea. Russia, Iran and even US did not say a thing. It was agreed upon from the beginning by all parties (notice I do not mention Britain or France). Same thing seems to be going on as we speak regarding Idlib. US is content with the eastern part of Euphrates and Russia has no issue with that. Russia will keep his bases in Syria, not to protect Syria but to have s stronghold for its access to the Med sea. Turkey may get Idlib as you suggest to block Kurdish access to the sea. Assad will have no choice but to grudgingly accept this fact. Iran seems to be the main bother for Israel, US and probably Russia. Russia coordinates every step with those two powers. Turkey is not a US puppet any longer, especially after the failed coup d’etat planned by the Obama administration. I think Turkey is playing a much better game since then and really works for its own interests in the region. We will most likely see a Syria divided in three parts. Kurdish controlled east of Euphrates (actually controlled by the US and Israel), Northern part controlled by the Turks in collaboration with Russia. The rest will be left to Assad. Golan Heights is another issue and the war may continue there between Israel and Iran.
Your comment is interesting. Today, Erdogan showed that he doesn’t want Idlib. But he is coordinating with Putin in order to exterminate the active jihadists there. I hope that you will turn out to be wrong about Syria’s losing other parts. That would be a significant victory for the invaders. And Netanyahu is determined to keep the land it stole in the Golan. Significant gas was recently found there.
http://tass.com/politics/1021657
BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation in Idlib at a meeting on September 17 in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a plenary session of the German-Russian Forum.
“On September 17 there will be a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. They discussed ways to settle the Idlib zone problem to minimize some risks for civilian population in Tehran on September 7,” Lavrov said. “Now the military and diplomats are engaged in dialogue. On Monday, September 17, the presidents will study this situation.”
It seems to me that Turkey has legitimate security concerns in Idlib.
There hundred of thousands terrorists there.
Being grouplet of Kurdish independentists or Al Quada or Orhers.
It is near Turkey border and an attack could have it all flow in Turkey. That would be huge mess.
Thus Turkey has no same POV than Iran or Russia.
And that should be somehow accomodate.
Turkey is a régional player. Thus legitimate to protect its interests.
US is not.
Got them concentrated in one place. Turkey has large military forces in the area. It would seem that Turkey has the firepower in place to deal with the terrorists if they choose. Appeasement is not the only option.
Turkey has legitimate security interests in Idlib????
This is the imperialist mind set, it is contrary to international law. What am I talking about? Sovereignty. Nations do not have any rights to interfere in other nations internal affairs. No nation that adheres to international law can have legitimate security interests in any other country, as that is an interference in an other nations internal affairs. Without Damascus’ approval, Turkey is an illegal occupier in Syria. A country may have security concerns about some other country, or within some region in some other country, but legally, they can do nothing about it. Only with the approval of the nation’s government can an external power enter into the affairs within a country. Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, are in Syria legally, with agreement of Damascus.
Nations that do not adhere to international law, and the Westphalian sovereignty, pretend that they do have legitimate security and other interests in other countries. False. The concept of preemptive war is a violation of international law.
”Nations that do not adhere to international law, and the Westphalian sovereignty, pretend that they do have legitimate security and other interests in other countries.”
This is especially true of the ’Axis Of Kindness’, having ’legitimate security and other concerns’ in every country on the planet, vividly demonstrated by the promotion of global mayhem, chaos, and violence.
Well, the fact is that Turkey is a main player behing terrorists infiltration in Idlib as it supplied men power and weaponry for years in that region. It is a payback time and Turkey should not complain but rather be quiet considering they created this.
Erdogan has two main options. Does Erdogan want to keep Idlib and his Al Qaeda proxies, or does he want to accept a US-run Kurdish protectorate on his border. Does he hate the Kurds more than he wants to keep Idlib? My guess is he will stop protecting the hard core Al Qaeda types in order to, something like, get to keep a minority part of Idlib, the price to pay for him is of Al Qaeda is destroyed and he allows the SAA and Russia to go east along the border to smoke out the Kurdish traitors to Syria i.e. the US sponsored proxies they are attempting to use to establish a proxy state, the Kurdish Israel sort of.
It is clear Russia will not allow a permanent Al Qaeda presence in Syria, nor will they allow a Kurdish US proxy state to weaken Syria and Iraq. The US will have to go war against Russia, or accept strategic defeat in Syria. Something neither Israel or the US can accept. A strategic defeat in Syria means the end of Israels ideas of a Greater Israel, and the eventual US defeat in the Middle East.
If Turkey tries to defend Idlib the Russian forces will burn them. Russia cannot accept an Islamist anti-Russian presence to remain in Syria and have made it clear they will finish the job they started in 2015.
Erdogan has other options, such as getting out of Syria altogether, and preventing all arms movements from within its territory, to militant groups in Syria, and preventing use of Turkish military bases for any foreign actions in Syria. Erdogan could stabilize the situation greatly by preventing all arms transfers, that previously occurred from Turkey to armed insurgents in Syria. Arms are still getting into hands of terrorists in Syria, across various borders.
Al-Queda=Al-CIAda
America and its allies are guilty of sponsoring Islamic jihadists like Al-Queda around the world for decades, not only in Syria but also Libya (with the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group), Serbia (with the KLA), and in Russia (Chechens) and China (Uighurs).
But then again, this is not surprising, given that Usama Bin Laden was an American CIA asset in the 1980s jihad against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.
Essentially, the United States is following in the footsteps of the British Evil Empire, which historically backed Islamic Jihadists like the Muslim Brotherhood as a Machiavellian tactic to subjugate Arab nations.
A Special Relationship
The United States is teaming up with Al Qaeda, again
https://harpers.org/archive/2016/01/a-special-relationship/?single=1
America’s Devil’s Game with Extremist Islam
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2006/01/americas-devils-game-extremist-islam/
Lincoln took the stance that the Union must be restored in full. Assad is taking the same stance. One reason why Assad would not want to give 30,000 terrorists to Turkey is that America would then use that as a precedent to claim that now Assad must also give up all territory east of the Euphrates. Assad is holding firm to the statement that Syria must be restored in full to its lawful government. It is a strong position, but one that falls apart as soon as Syria starts to agree to give up one territory or another.
“U.S. Protects Al Qaeda in Syria, Proven”
Why? Because al qaida and the usa are carrying out israel’s war against Syria. Both are israeli tools. And the zionazi-gay plan is to have al qaida attack both Lebanon and Iran, as well. In israeli interests.
Mr. Zuesse’s comments are not helpful, and in fact are totally confused. His remarks pull for all sides to win, and at the same time for all sides to lose. One ends by wondering whose side Zuesse is really on? Nobody’s? Everybody’s?
This is a news-report. What it alleges is true. The U.S. is on Al Qaeda’s side in Syria. That is a fact. My recommendation that for the benefit of Syrians and of Syria’s President Assad, a DMZ should be established between Idlib and its adjoining Syrian provinces, was concerned only about the welfare of Syrians. A reader doesn’t need to be a genius in order to understand that this reporter loathes the invaders. When I added the “NEWS UPDATE” at the end, I described a strategy that might be even better than the one that I was recommending. In any case, it is clear that I despise the U.S. Government, because it is threatening WW III in order to protect jihadists and supporters of jihad. How can anyone be so dull as not to understand this?
I bow to the experts, and I am not one, but supposing Russia had used this argument with respect to Chechnya, would it not have meant that Russia would for all present eternity be subject to harassment (far too mild a word) from the terrorists in its midst? I cannot suppose that would be acceptable for Assad. Certainly the US is ultimately responsible, having first invaded Iraq and set the religious war apparatus churning – Putin’s words to the effect of ‘Do you know what you have done?’ are extremely applicable in this case.
Those jihadists (for want of a better term) that are foreign to Syria must be weeded out and sent to their country of origin for containment therein, to be either reconciled as supporting citizens, or punished for any violent acts they may further inflict on those countries. I can’t see any way out of that. A properly functioning UN could co-ordinate this process. And local Syrian jihadists treated in the same manner. That might mean Russia taking back any Chechen militants, China taking back those that are from its Islamic territories, etc. It will be risky, but necessary.
I have no idea what involvement Turkey should have, but surely a quiet border with Syria would be optimal, and leaving control with jihadists would not be that.
Russia domesticated Chechnya, with leadership there obtaining the guarantee of independence within the Russian state. Idlib is part of Syria with citizens who are Syrian. A similar guarantee can be given by Assad, whose wife after all is Sunni. Conflict will continue if this is not the solution reached. Whether that means a further attack or whether that can be resolved using the infiltration process that has evidently been taking place, I leave again to the experts. And I think Russia’s example should be the one that is followed. They know best how to do this.
Turkey is a treacherous and totally malign and unreliable player in Syria. They have no right to be in Syria at all, and it is to be hoped that along with the Americans and other foreign invaders, they are all kicked out of Syria for good. This is the only reliable way to establish some stability in the region. To compromise with the bullies attacking Syria would be a profound mistake. If Russia allows anything like such half measures to prevail, it will be the beginning of the end for them. There is no way to succeed by continually backing down in the face of the escalating provocations of the Empire.
The Empire’s strategy is to gradually back Russia into an indefensible corner. Putin must not let this happen. Firmness in the face of military aggression is the only policy in these circumstances.
mike k
That strategy is history. One has to wonder who is backing whom into a corner. As I have written before, Putin is using the old Army strategy of an “offensive defensive”, making surgical strikes while keeping a strong defense. The US is still applying it’s globalist policy, spending a heap of money and creating a heap of enemies. It’s globalist empire is now on very shaky legs, with Europe slowly turning towards Russia.
It is too early to render a decision on how this Empire/Russia struggle will work out. Although the Empire has some serious weaknesses, it still has some powerful cards to play. How Russia plays it’s hand is crucial to the survival of all of us. Over or under confidence on the part of Russia could be fatal, and result in the nuclear war that remains a strong possibility. Nobody is in firm control of preventing this terminal disaster. Every move being made now influences this overriding concern to avoid the worst. That the players are using this threat as part of their strategies is a dangerous reality, which could go off the rails at any time.
“the only province of Syria that has always preferred Al Qaeda and ISIS to the Government of Syria’s secular President, Bashar al-Assad.”
I totally do not believe that. Apart from anything else there is not a single square metre on planet Earth that would ever want to have a city full of Wahhabi murderous psychopaths running things. But the people of Idlb somehow do?
Were the people of Idlib surveyed and asked – free from any pressure on them from the occupying terrorists of course – who they would vote for in an election?
And why would Syria ever consider giving up some of it’s territory – especially to these monsters?
Exactly Tomsk. Good points.
Thanks Mr. Zuesse, for another highly informative article. It was a treat.
I would like to invite the more ‘speedy’ readers to read all the embedded links as well, they absolutely add up to the already informative text.
Not in the least do I want this to be seen as some kind of criticism or sign of incompleteness, but I’d like to add two things.
First I want to invite to see a video about the reasons of the Syria war through the perspective of the famous, intelligent and charming ‘Syrian girl’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qMQ1gHl4LI
Also I want to mention the Oded Yinon plan, to balkanise the surrounding states of Israel and turn them into some kind of failed states in order to make them less potentially harmful. There may be a cynical truth in this. Breaking the Shia crescent will endanger the supply lines of Hezbollah as well. There may even be a more mystical twist, comparing the famous ‘7 nations in 5 years’ message of former general Wesley Clark with Deuteronomy 7.1-2.
Well, that already went wrong in 2006 when the IDF invaded Lebanon.
It was an eye-opener to read about the possibility of giving up Idlib. I wonder whether Assad and Putin will let that happen. And than there is this USA/Kurdish occupation of about a third in the NE, where the main oil fields are (that is a mere coincidence, of course). Will that be accepted in the long term?
Lots of food for thought. Thanks again.
Thanks, Rob, for clicking onto the link wherever you had any question. The vast majority of readers don’t do that, and it infuriates me. I don’t understand why they don’t do it. Everyone who doubts anything should check the sources to see how trustworthy the information is upon which the given allegation is based. Readers who don’t do that end up just believing what they want to believe, and disbelieving what they don’t want to believe. And that closed-mindedness is, in my opinion, the source of the world’s problems.
Maram Susli or “Syrian Girl” is a terrific person in every way, brilliant, articulate, compassionate, not to mention that she’s a knockout; and that Australian who is from Syria and who hopes to return there, speaks for the Syrian people, in clear language, far too honest for any of the major ‘news’ media to provide a platform for; so the major media put on, instead, presenters who are inferior to her in every way.
The 1982 Yinon Plan was copied from the CIA and Rand Corporation going as far back as 1949; so, I don’t mention it.
A most well-written and informative submission by Eric Zuesse; hats off plus a few conclusions of mine.
”Right now, the U.S. government and some of its allies are threatening to go to war against Russia if Russia will bomb the world’s highest concentration of Al Qaeda terrorists”
As far as the Pindos are concerned, they won’t be going to military war against Russia. Not that it would pose any noticeable ’moral dilemma’ whatsoever to the moronic, self-worshipping, war-obsessed majority population of the US — if protecting Al Qaeda by attacking their enemies militarily is somehow an ’indispensable prerequisite’ for the achievement of MAGA, then the average Pindo will be all for it. But the top brass knows something that the average Pindo usually does not: Russia has both the means and the determination to fight them.
However, the devil, as always, is in the details. More specifically, we have Eric Zuesse’s above reference to ”the U.S. government and some of its allies”. Of course, its old solid and dependable criminal animals such as the Zionist Entity and Saudi Barbaria will be there to help, and that is all well and good. But here, I’m beginning to sense what the Zionazis have in store for the Euro-trash: The open borders and the ensuing torrents of refugees consisting mostly of young, able-bodied men and, in most cases, their crucial fresh experience of Western imperialist brutality. A military assault on Russia is 100% futile without massive armies of highly motivated, duly ’inspired’ soldiers. The Zionazis will happily sacrifice Europe as the Russians retaliate against the invading forces, even if the majority of the latter might not be made up of native Euro-trash.
”President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has approved the use of chlorine gas in an offensive against the country’s last major rebel stronghold, U.S. Officials said”
Haha, why not that all-powerful ’Russian thingy’ called ”Novichok” ? As Putin’s firm, steadfast ally, Assad should be next in line for all the Novichok he could possibly be interested in. Pindo officials should be more consistent and up-to-date when peddling lies and imbecilities. Chlorine is so WW1.
”The World Must Stop Assad. If the Syrian — yessss! — regime attacks Idlib, the result will be a humanitarian and geopolitical disaster”
Bring it on, Assad! You’re on the verge of vanquishing the foreign scum pestering Syria along with their foreign backers. Respect from Sweden!
The idea that Assad or Putin would “give up Idlib” is insane. How Zeusse came up with that one is beyond me. It’s like saying to a kidnapper, “You can take my liver out, if you promise to leave me alone after that.”
Syria has to liberate whole his territory and I am sure Russia back her in his proposal. The job started by Russia in 2015. three long years now, has to be completed. There is not options. Erdogan is a player that has marked cards but everybody know him.