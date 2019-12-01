by arras for The Saker Blog
When you hear about the war in Ukraine, you might think of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia Western corporate media has been jellying at you about for five years. That war is fake, as fake as Trump-Russia collusion story. If there ever has been a war between Ukraine and Russia, it would have been over a long time ago. As Vladimir Putin famously said to the head of the EU Manuel Barroso in 2014, Russian tanks could be in Kiev, and the Ukrainian capital could be taken within two weeks if Russians wanted. And no serious political leader or military expert has ever cast a doubt on it.
There was a war in Ukraine between the Western-backed regime that came to power in Kiev after the Western-backed coup in 2014 and Russian backed rebels that refused to acknowledge the coup. But that war ended in 2014 when Ukraine signed a surrender-treaty called “Minsk II Accords” following the destruction of the Ukrainian army in the battle of Debaltsevo.
So what is The War in Ukraine, who fights there, and why?
The war that has been ongoing in Ukraine is the war for the right to milk the “Ukrainian cow”. This war isn’t a recent one, and it’s not unique for Ukraine. It’s the war that, in many regards, and at some degree of intensity exists almost everywhere. A cow is a state and those that milk it are various elites and mafias, that fight for redistribution of resources in the society. The difference is that while in most societies, those that milk the cow try to keep it alive so that it keeps bringing milk, in Ukraine nobody ever cared about well-being of the cow. Ukrainian post-Soviet elites, also sometimes called oligarchs, milked the Ukrainian cow mercilessly without limits, until the Ukrainian cow had enough and decided to give up. And so the war over what remains in its shabby udder is intensifying. So, who fights for the leftovers?
Waring Sides
Side 1: Igor Kolomoisky and allies
After the US refused to support Petro Poroshenko in the last presidential elections, leading to his defeat, Kolomoisky is the most powerful and most aggressive of what was left of Ukrainian post-Soviet oligarchy. Kolomoisky was a former ally of Poroshenko, he supported Western-backed Maidan coup of 2014, and then funded first neo-Nazi battalions for the civil war in the east of the country. In 2016 through his bank PrivatBank stole about 5.6 billion USD from the US and IMF loans to Ukraine with the help of then-president Poroshenko and head of Ukrainian national bank Valerya Hontareva. Kolomoisky then used money to buy different assets in the USA itself. That angered US government (back then during Barack Obama’s presidency) and IMF, who forced Poroshenko and Hontareva to nationalize PrivatBank, leading to the conflict between Poroshenko and Kolomoisky. The battle that Kolomoisky had lost and was forced to leave Ukrainian politics. Kolomoisky, Ukrainian government, PrivatBank, US government, and IMF fight over those 5.6 billion ever since in numerous court cases in Ukraine, Great Britain, and the USA.
After last elections of 2019 and the defeat of Poroshenko, Kolomoysky is back in power. He controls Ukrainian security and police apparatus via his ally Arsen Avakov -Ukrainian minister of internal affairs. He also controls largest faction inside ruling party of president Zelensky. Zelensky himself is close to Kolomoyski as he was working for TV channel owned by Kolomoisky. Work that made him popular in Ukraine. Popularity that in turn was crucial for his election victory. One can say that it was his work for Kolomoisky that made him president.
Arsen Avakov is a shadowy figure controlling not just Ukrainian security and police services and National Guard but also neo-Nazi and radical organizations and paramilitary formations in Ukraine. Avakov is also former Poroshenko’s ally and minister who played a crucial role in civil war and suppression of the opposition. However, sensing the changes in the political climate, he betrayed Poroshenko before elections and switched sides allying with Kolomoisky. As a result, he was able to keep his post as a minister of internal affairs in the new government.
Side 2: Soros, US Deep State and allies
George Soros, like Kolomoisky and other Ukrainian oligarchs, also milks cow. With the only difference that Soros does it globally. For him, the Ukrainian cow is one of a many. He projects his influence into Ukraine via the web of NGOs and financial organizations, which he began building in Ukraine long before Ukraine became even independent. He was setting his business there in advance. Currently, his web is managed by his local Ukrainian lieutenant called Tomas Fiala. Czech national, he heads company Dragon Capital, owns media network, and oversees NGOs that formally pretend to fight corruption. Meanwhile, Fiala himself was involved in several corruption scandals.
Soros and his organizations are closely cooperating with US foreign policy and security apparatus (also known as Deep State) and Democratic Party leadership as they share principal geopolitical interests of an international oligarchy of which Soros is a member.
Among Ukrainian post-Soviet oligarchs, Soros has a principal ally in Victor Pinchuk, the husband of the daughter of the second Ukrainian president and godfather of Ukrainian oligarchy Leonid Kuchma.
Together Soros and his allies control their own faction it the ruling party, second in size only to that of Kolomoisky. They also control economic ministers of the Ukrainian government whose sole purpose is to ride scooters, carry smartphones, have no previous experience in economy, and dutifully implement neoliberal orders from the IMF. In the media, people of Kolomoisky refer to them sarcastically as “sorosiata” -roughly translated as “Soros children.”
The Battlefield:
Comparing the two sides might look uneven. Local corrupt Ukrainian oligarch against even more corrupt, but much more powerful international oligarchy and its two subsidiaries: US Deep State and the IMF. Kolomoisky should stand no chance and should end up as another Ukrainian oligarch that crossed US Deep State, Dmytro Firtash.
Except Kolomoisky found unlikely ally: Donald Trump. Kolomoisky and Donald Trump have no direct shared interests; they most likely don’t even know each other. Trump has very little interest in Ukraine itself. However, they share something fundamental…they share enemies. Soros, Deep State, and Democratic Party leadership were undermining Trump already during presidential campaign and continue to do so till today. And Kolomoysky and his allies can help Donald Trump to strike back.
And they do. Ukraine is reopening not just investigation into Burisma company, and it’s owner, but also investigation of Hunter Biden directly.
This is Kolomoisky’s counter-attack against a constant pressure of the IMF to recoup billions Kolomoisky has stolen from IMF loans to Ukraine. IMF is withholding future loans to Ukraine until Ukraine complies. For the country with a ruined economy that relies on IMF and US loans to make ends meet, not to mention repayment of previous loans, that is equivalent of a loaded gun to the head.
But that’s not all. Even more dangerous for Kolomoisky is that the FBI had instituted criminal proceedings concerning his shenanigans. The investigation that threatens Kolomoisky with extradition to the USA. The trip that he is unlikely to return from, regardless even of his Israeli citizenship. Thus Kolomoisky is fighting not just for his (stolen) money, but his very survival.
That’s also probably the reason for his sudden change of heart toward Russia in his well-timed interview to the Washington Post, although that’s nothing more than a rather weak and transparent attempt to scare his opponents in USA.
The fact that local conflict over the right to milk soon to be empty udder of the sickly Ukrainian cow interlocks with the civil war inside US establishment is a good reason to keep an eye over what’s going on in Ukraine behind fake Russian aggression propaganda of the corporate media. For implications are not just for Ukraine and the USA, but the rest of the world as well.
Well well! A very interesting summary, the author did miss one glaring commonality between the faction that supports Trump and Kolonmoisky: their mutual devotion to the goals of Jared Kushner and the faction that Kushner/Adelson, “the disenfranchised nouveau riche”, “lower caste”, group Kushner/Adelson represents within their larger community.
Also, did not the Russian deputy prime minister not refer to Kolonmoisky as an especially smart cat, our smart black cat (not the reference of shoigu regarding the spetznaz in Crimea which is unrelated to Kolonmoisky)?
Wasn’t it Kolonmoisky’s thugs that perpetratrated the massacre in odessa’s trades building? Remember the fat guy with pistol, that kept on shooting at the poor people that were jumping from ledges? That guy was a well know thugs for hire who you can hear on the phone with Kolonmoisky, asking for instructions on the video that was captured during the massacre. (The fat boy was later summarily executed by a Donbass team sent to hunt him down).
Are we supposed to forget Kolonmoisky’s role in the Odessa massacre?
Of course you must-anything else is ‘antisemitic’.
Slice-the-lies
The article confirms what I have been writing about the internal situation in Ukraine, namely that the country has been reduced to a feudal entity run and plundered by oligarchs, the new robber barons. This state of affairs has been created by the West, which replicated the methods used in Central and Latin America. However, in the long run, this is a very foolish strategy, as Ukraine has history and tradition, both connected to Russia. A backlash has already been created, leading to Poroshenko’s defeat. The population now expects changes, changes which the West and the oligarchs are not prepared to render. The next step will be the breakup of Ukraine into three entities, two of which will rejoin Russia, while the third (the western part) will become an area of contention between Hungary and Poland. All this, of course, will not happen overnight, but in the end it will happen. It’s inevitable.
I hadn’t read your comment when I made mine, but I said much the same thing as the last part of your comment. It’s good to start a Monday in agreement!
OIL
Pipelines
First&Foremost, all else is political intrigue of good-cop vs bad-cop, e.g. neo-con vs neo-lib
Franchises, CIA colony’s sell to the highest bidder, dTrumpf’s greatest deal, by a fluke that he bet out “The Witch”
That Kushner Dreams of Ukraine being his Greatest Whore House of them all, bigger than Vegas, Macau, or Dubai
Had the Witch won, then it would have just been a matter of who get’s what, with dTrumpf’s winning, the people of Ukraine get the shaft.
…
For those not into this stuff, Adelson owns most of the worlds whore-houses, aka casino’s; and his pal Kushner is Jewish Mafia wannabe. Adelson is dTrumpf’s largest campaign contributer, aka owner of dTrumpf ( NYC J-Mafia Goy Clown Actor ). Kushners favorite ‘sleep over’ pal, is none other than Bibi.
The fact that local conflict over the right to milk soon to be empty udder of the sickly Ukrainian cow interlocks with the civil war inside US establishment is a good reason to keep an eye over what’s going on in Ukraine behind fake Russian aggression propaganda of the corporate media
…
Like everything don’t expect much. Neo-Con vs Neo-Lib in a public spat, reminds of me Raygun (POTUS) back in the day saying “Republicans don’t Kiss & Tell in Public”
Much of this drama doesn’t need to be played out by the NYT, the goy don’t care, and dTrumpf won over the Witch, but their is plenty of ‘milk’ for all. Most of the stuff (WOMEN&CHILDREN) that Adelson wants, is not what the NEO-LIB crowd wants ( CASH-GOLD/Hearts&Minds ). The real owners of USA & UKRAINE can & will be make back-room deals on who get’s what without anything being played out in public.
The real prize the pipelines (oil) have already been won by Putin.
So yes, this now only about the crumbs, .e.g. human flesh.
Schiff will disappear as quick as McCarthy back in the day. NYT will return to talk about LGBT rights.
One would expect that Israeli human organ traffickers are doing a roaring trade in immiserated Ukraine.
Well, nobody needs two kidneys.
Perhaps the only way to treat the milk appropriators is the Joseph Besarionis Jughashvili’s way. The problem is that in the case of an unfriendly pastureland the appropriators tend to move to other pastures. E.g. Trotsky et al moving to Frankfurt & Clinton-Bush-Obama-land.
Then one is faced with the moral dilema whether to train new ice-pick specilists such as General Mustafa Golubić did.
Жељко из Крајине
One last point on this “ENEMY NARRATIVE” of HRC vs Trump.
When Bill Clinton left office the couple moved to NY, and everytime Trump held a party or vice versa, the Clintons were there.
When HRC announced running for US-Senate, it was Trump that setup the contacts and arranged financing for her ‘walk-in’ on the Senate seat. Trump even seed financed Hillary’s early campaign money and with his various real-estate contacts in NYC transformed her into a US-Senator.
Hillary’s daughter Chelsea’s and the Kushner wife (Ivanka) mob marriage are all best of friends. In fact Chelsea & Ivanka have the common denominator of both having father in laws in prison for being members of the Jewish Mafia and convicted under-world criminals.
So in other words this idea that Trump has a vendetta on Hillary Clinton is a ANZ made for reality-tv bozo show.
…
Occam’s Razor would suggest that’s its just a simple case that Trump is trying to destroy any chance of Biden running, as Biden is the only candidate (ANZ-Approved) that the DNC has that is not a looney.
Given that Biden’s campaign money has run dry, its safe to say that Trump doesn’t have to worry about Biden anymore.
…
The most interesting thing that came out of all this, is that the US-Military came right out and said that Trump doesn’t have Jurisdiction over Ukraine, that it was CIA Company property. Just like the USA is Company property, Trump is just a custodian (ANZ speak POTUS) of the USA, but he has no power in the Ukraine. This is why the author (OP) is correct that Trump has no interest in Ukraine, because when the US-MIL/CIA say’s jump Trump say’s “HOW HIGH”.
Like when Trump says you’re fired, and your secretary jumps?
What a collection of handsome men, LOL.
Hmm…. banalities for those who would/could read and watch Russian made analytics. This all is to here in practicaly ievery day shows of Soloviev/Kulikov
to hear
Interesting article! I guess that the same kind of conflict also takes place in Lebanon, Iraq, and may-be even in Bolivia. To say that “Washington is behind” some conflict, is usually not very precise today. Washington is diveded.
A man, Kolomoisky, about whom Haaretz in Israel can headline, ‘Is this the most powerful Jew in the world?’, has nothing to fear from the FBI. The mere investigation is clearly a blood libel and ‘antisemitic’.
Nothing can surprise that guy I suppose.
Haaretz should be sued for antisemitism against George Soros — next to him, Kolomoisky amounts to little more than an uncouth slob of modest prosperity.
Lets see. Is it possible that everything was “fried” from the beginning for a Gasprom shareholder interests. First they removed Strelkov not to give nazis the final third blow and destroy all Nazi battalions. With Kolomoyski as editor. Then they sheltered Donbas battalion leaders who wanted to “visit” Kiev three years ago. It did not suit Russian oligarchy and the shareholders from west. They needed the Nazis, the same way as the Anglo-Americans needed ISIS. Now that North stream 2 and Turkish stream have passed, Druzba wil also be reopen and the black – red International pleased, games in the middle east can begin. 10,000 people died for about same goals as the 3,000 in the US towers. Furthermore, the Siberia force with the Kazakh route has passed to China. Thera are plans for a Korean branch. The Turkmen gas pipeline already began through Afghanistan in 2018. Russian pipes would never passed beyond angloameican troops. Authoritative regimes donating dogs to Putin will, when the time comes, return home to a new model USSR. The West would never allow the USSR to transform like China did. Moreover there are also the interests of the kgb-mafia unions, former CK USSR members, etc. These are now capitalistic multimillionaires and new elite for the people of the former Soviet republics. After the collapse of the USSR, each republic and local leadership took over the wrath of the poor, individually developing the economy with no Russians involved. Often with the help of the West as a counter to Russia. The socialistic model of labor unions was too expensive, everyone had to have a job, health and social protection. Russian people in a new block would be strangled with others in an amorphous mass. No independent state, no independent orthodox faith.
George Soros is a hungarian (not czech) national. He became part of a nazi collarboration within the hungarian state during WW2 overseeing deportation of jews and confiscation of their properties and that is surprising at his young age. But a nazism (national socialism) want children to be educated in, and become member of the party schooling them so they can propagate their socialsit program. They become member of the party. This is also done in socialist countries today. (Social democracy, democratic socialism).
Probably details of this is now censored from a “60 min” program (CBS) had with George Soros. (Available on YouTube censored): Soros interview George Soros came to Britain in 1947 and attended the London School of Economics and Politics (LSE). This is the school that David Rockefeller has attended about a decade earlier.
So what is the connection this school has with the Rothschild Syndicate? They practically run it. It is very deep into the British Parliament and is run by an IMF director, Bank of England employee, and World Bank Director. (The original coup d’etat against government and the establishment of the private national banking system happened with Bank of England which was acquired by Rothschild’s in 1815) that was controlled by the King ( George III ). This means that the british empire was taken over by the Rothschild’s as they boldly expressed, “whoever controls the money run the government, and I control the money”. They have since managed to “nationalize” it so it is part of the parliamentarina system. (The private government).
This means that the Rothschild’s are the top of the pyramid.
Interestingly the Rothschild’s had also financed Standard Oil from the beginning.
Cecil Rhodes was also totally financed by the Rothschild’s and testamented everything back to the Rothschild syndicate some of which were directed towards founding and establishing secretive systems that run the governments. One of these are the Fabian Society who created the London School of Economics (by George Bernhard Shaw). The Fabian Society ideology were democratic socialism, close to national socialism (and social democracy), ideologies employed in the service of controlling from the state (government).
The roots of all the secret societies are discussed here by G. Edward Griffin (must see):
Edward Griffin lecture on Caroll Quigley
George Soros became a CFR director certainly a proof of being a member and an agent of the secret societies, and created later (within EU) The european branch ECFR including leaders and key politidians of many countries.
So for example also countries in Europe and people in high positions there are run by a secret society. Among them are NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg as was recently published on their website is a member. NATO was supporting the coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014, and Stoltenberg came in as the war on the peoples of Ukraine’s East had failed (october 2014). The propaganda out of NATO from this defeat has been extreme based on denial, delusions, censorship, propaganda, takeover of social media, and control of media owned by the secret societies of the Rothschild syndicate, and systematic war against any free media.
Just a tiny correction of your correction. The article doesn’t say Soros is Czech. It refers to ‘his web is managed by his local Ukrainian lieutenant called Tomas Fiala. Czech national’,
You are correct, I saw my mistake after posting unfortunately. Thank you.
Correction.
ECFR website do not any more post: ” We have a NATO general secretary as a member” on their frontpage (probably removed news header). And NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg is not listed as a member individually. It should have read former NATO general secretary.
The information now appear in another section and proudly present this :
“our unique European strategic community includes serving foreign ministers, prime ministers, national ministers, members of national parliaments and the European Parliament, EU Commissioners, former NATO secretaries generals, renowned thinkers, journalists, business and civil society leaders.”
And among members of the ECFR council from The Netherlands we find:.
Jaap de Hoop Scheffer – former NATO Secretary General; former Foreign Minister
ECFR council
Note.
The connection between George Bernhard Shaw (Fabian, LSE ), The Roundtable (RIAA, CFR creators) and the Rothschild’s :
The Fabian Society established another club (perhaps referred to as a dining, discussion club but is more correctly seen as another secret society) called Coefficients Club which served as a network between the Round Table of Cecil Rhodes, the british nobility and the Rothschild’s at the top of the pyramid (defacto ruler).
Coefficents means here networking the resources of the secret societies.
The Rothschild ruled superior over the nobility as the owners of Bank of England. (a position reached by gaining control over their money and the politicians hereby as well ).
Note.
Jens Stoltenberg (DNAP) is a member of the secret societies and attended the well know Bilderberg Group (2002) as he was scheduled to become prime minister of Norway (again).
He has been a part of the Bilderberg meetings in recent years as NATO gen. sec. Stoltenberg.
His father, Thorvald Stoltenberg (DNAP), who was minister of defence and minister of foreign affairs, and part of several norwegian governments, helped form the Rockefeller/Rothschild Trilateral Commision (a globalisation arm of CFR), was a “always” present at their meetings and part of the Bilderberg Group just as the rest of the norwegian elite politicians to some extent family dynasties are now members of the ECFR .
Council of ECFR:
Norway (source: ECFR)
Leiv Lunde – Senior Asia Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Erna Solberg – Prime Minister of Norway
Ine Eriksen Søreide – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Jonas Gahr Støre – Leader of the Labour Party; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
Ulf Sverdrup – Director, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)
Henrik Thune – Director, Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution (NOREF)
The current “conflict” between Naftogas and Gazprom via Swedish Arbitration Court….seizures of property …fines of billions …counter offers …transit and oil prices etc..extending or new contracts .just wondrin if Ukraine is winning or Gazprom is losing…….is VP kinda cheesed off with Gazprom or is it just Ukraine and the situation and how contract law has been interpreted….I suppose Gazprom has got to go along with the nonsense to still access EU????????
Gazprom have the ultimate car -gas. If you want it, you need to make a deal with Gazprom, no way around it. Right now Russian are offering Ukraine gas deal -gas will be cheaper then one Ukraine is re-buying from Slovakia (who buys it from Russia), but contract will be for one year only and Ukraine have to give up all the court cases.
https://tass.com/economy/1094889
https://tass.com/economy/1094749
Maybe a trilateral meeting Dec 5th….Z wants discussion Dec 9th Minsk…..USA wishes still sanction nordstream two companies….sighs.
There is strong opposition against agreement in Ukrainian NaftoGaz. Although I am not sure what they are counting on. Nordstream and Turk Stream are done deal. There’s is no way USA can stop them. Not even with sanction.
This is like the first factual re-telling of event simply obvious to Ukrainians and it’s neighbors. Comparing to all other songs sung about Ukrainian conflict..
Thank you. Hope this get read by many many people.
Greate alternative interpretation of the canflict from a person with alternatively developed brain.
Nice art work – who revamped Raphael’s two angels of the Sistine Madonna ? Raphael’s two are beautifully bored with nothing to do and no place to go. Seems like they have found a mission …
I am quilty of that :) Sorry Raphael :)
It is still true: there is nothing new under the sun. It’s always the same thieving with the same results of impoverishment for the many. I don’t really grasp the mind of such men a Kolimoisky and Soros (incidentally, I noticed in reading a bible verse one day that the word soros refers to a coffin). Oh sure, in such mass theft they get to enjoy the best that this material world has to offer while causing great suffering to others. But to what end? Death is only a skipped heartbeat away. And then they will have what? A fancy marble tomb for their dead body where they will soon be forgotten?
Of course, in all this theft, the real suffering and death on a daily basis is carried by the average person. I find it humorous and pathetic that Kolomoisky has changed his tune towards Russia and now thinks it is a good thing to ‘buddy up’ with them. I can’t think of any better advice for these men to demonstrate a real change of heart and to undo the damage they have done:
(Luke 18:22-24 [KJVA])
[22] Now when Jesus heard these things, he said unto him, Yet lackest thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me.
[23] And when he heard this, he was very sorrowful: for he was very rich.
[24] And when Jesus saw that he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God!
I don’t see a happy ending for the Ukraine unless all the area and people east of the Dnieper River become part of Russia again and leave the western part for Poland and others to squabble over. This is simply reversing events and restoring what was in the past.
Kolomoisky and Soros are victims of two spiritual diseases that manifest as hatred of others-capitalism and Talmudic Judaism. The drive to wealth and power is driven by insatiable greed and total indifference to, indeed delight in, the suffering of others.
I think it had something to do with his child-hood, being first in Nazi-Germany, and later schooled in post war UK, where he got the ‘elite’ education, before migrating to USA to become a Goldman-Sacks kind of guy, and then later starting the largest and most profitable hedgefund in world history.
Like the Chinese say “Money changes everything”
Occam’s Razor say’s that much of “SORE-ASS”, is simply doing the HL.Mencken kind of thing “Why do the rich buy cars?”, “Why don’t they just 1M koran’s and hand them out in SE-USA to the blacks and step back and watch the country burn?” Sore-Ass has done the Mencken with his Billion’s, not unlike the new Joker/Batman Movies, “Some men just like to watch the world burn”
On the Jewish question IMHO Soros doesn’t give a rats ass about Judaism. Read his books, he’s a generic philosopher ( dual major econ/phil ) clearly agnostic.
All these Billionaires, and in SOROS case we’re talking 100’s of Billions cause men to do strange things.
Again, I suspect its because of what he saw as a child, he was helpless, now he’s not, he’s certainly fighting some enemy, perhaps Mulga can put his finger on it, I don’t think Soros is fighting the “Nazis” that’s too simple, he’s super intelligent, he knows his UK masters financed Hitler.
His business partners ( Quantum Fund ) distance themselves from Soros, he clearly always was a political extremist.
Это правда. И еще они много людей и детей убили и убивать будут.
Mod- It’s true. And they also killed many people and children and will kill.
Google trans.
About the only lootable thing left in Ukraine is the land itself. And that idea is not going down well with the ordinary Ukranians.
The only way to increase the supply of lootables is to end the war and allow ‘reconstruction’ funds to come in. The Neo-Nazis also have to be neutalized. That could be started effectivley by cutting funding.
Kolomoisky (via Zelensky) has also started ‘investigating’ Poroshenko for ‘crimes’ committed during his reign. I guess it would be convenient for some if somehow Poroshenko was found to be solely guilty for MH17 for example.
Yes indeed, land is one of the last valuable resources left in the Ubrainian udder and they are trying to sell it. Right now fight is about who will have right to sell it to Monsanto and other corporations. Soros and his people want that corporations can buy it directly from small owners and Ukrainian oligarchs want that small owners have to sell it to Ukrainian oligarchs first. Then oligarchs will sell it to Monsanto and grab the profit.
The giant food corporations are still interested in getting the immense volume of fertile land in the Ukraine so that they can profit from their GMO poison. That is why the spooks started a color revolution there.
The war has not ended. Kiev fascists are still shelling the demarcation line almost daily, and several key leaders including the Prime Minister have been assassinated. People are getting hurt almost daily and from what I hear, the DPR and LPR armies are having to exercise extreme restraint, not doing any sort of counter attack.
The situation is frozen but with people still being killed, it is not realistic to say it’s peaceful and resolved. It’s more like a hotter version of the Korean War armistice.
It’s not peaceful, but there were no military operations since 2014. For all practical purposes, war have ended after Debaltsevo.
Unexpectedly prescient analysis. Rather short on synthesis (outcome) but, very impressive nevertheless. Between evils, one would not have thought to be cheering for rogues like Trump and Kolomoysky.
that Soros guy is one busy dude for an old man in his 90s.
First, according to the mainstream US media and the silly American commentators he is in bed with the Liberals/Communists/Marxists trying to subvert and spread the evil Communism around the world.
Now, according to Saker, he is in bed with the Deep State/Illuminati working together to whatever he is up to on Ukraine.
But you gotto agree: He can’t be in both camps at once; he is either a super leftist Communist or he is a super capitalist working to enrich himself. Both are mutually exclusive unless one begins to babble incoherently about Globalists equating them with Communists the way a lot of Americans do.
So which one is it?