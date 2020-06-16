[This analysis was written for the Unz Review]
I have to say that I am amazed that so many folks on the Left seem to think that the current riots in the USA are a spontaneous rebellion against police violence, systemic racism, and history of persecution and exploitation of Blacks and Indians, etc. As for the violence, looting and riots – they are either excused as a result of some kind of righteous wrath or blamed on “infiltrators”. In my previous article I tried to show how the Democrats and the US media tried to instrumentalize these riots and to use them against Trump’s bid for reelection. I accompanied the article with a carefully staged photo-op of US Democrats “taking a knee” in solidarity (as if the leaders of the Democratic Party gave a hoot about Blacks or poor US Americans!).
What I did not mention was how the US (and even trans-national) corporate world backed these riots to the hilt. Here are just a few examples of this:
All those of us who thought that the corporate world was all about money, that the corporate “culture” had all the signs of severe psychopathy and that billionaires did not give a damn about the poor and the oppressed, but now we know better: we thought of them as evil 1%ers, and it turns out that there are kind, highly principled people, who care about injustice and freedom and who truly feel bad, very very bad, for all the injustices done to Blacks!
Do you really buy this?
I sure don’t!
These are not small mom-and-pop stores were ethics and kindness still exist. These are the very corporations who benefited most from all the inequalities, injustice, violence and imperial wars of aggression and it would be truly pollyannish to think that these corporations and their CEOs suddenly grew a conscience (the exact same applies to the leadership of the Democratic Party, of course!).
So let’s go back to the basics: corporations are about money, that is a truism. Yes, sometimes corporations try to present a “human face”, but this is nothing more than a marketing trick destined to create consumer loyalty. Now I don’t believe for one second that the mega-corporations listed above expect to make much money from supporting the riots, at least not in a direct way. Nor do I believe that these corporations are trying to impersonate a conscience because they fear a Black consumer boycott (what was true in Tuskegee in the late 1950s is not true today, if only because of the completely different scale of the protests).
So if not money – what is at stake here?
Power.
Specifically, the US deep state – at a major faction within that deep state – is clearly desperate to get rid of Trump (and *not* for the right reasons, of which there are plenty).
There are plenty of signs that illustrate that Trump is even losing control of the Executive, including Secretary Esper contradicting Trump on what is a key issue – restoring law and order – or the US Ambassador to South Korea voicing support for BLM (I consider that these actions by top officials against their own Commander in Chief border on treason). Needless to say, the pro-Dems neo-libs at Slate immediately began dreaming about, and calling for, a military revolt against Trump.
Last but not least, we now have a “free zone” in Seattle, the notorious Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, “CHAZ” aka “CHOP” where, among other “curiosities”, Whites are told to give 10 bucks to a Black person. This means that until law and order are restored to what is now the CHAZ, the United States has lost its sovereignty over a part of one of its cities. That is a “black eye” for any US President who, after all, is the leader of the Executive branch of government and the Commander in Chief of a military supposed (in theory only, of course) to defend the United States against all enemies.
What do all of these developments have in common?
They are designed to show that Trump has lost control of the country and that all good and decent people now stand united against him.
There are several major problems with this plan.
For one thing, this is all completely illegal. What began as a typical race riot is now openly turning into sedition.
The second major problem of this plan is that it relies on what I call a “coalition of minorities” to achieve its goal, it is therefore ignoring the will of the majority of the people. This can backfire, especially if the chaos and violence continue to spread.
Next, there is the “Golem/Frankenstein” issue: it is much easier to launch a wildfire than to contain or suppress it. Nancy Pelosi might be dumb enough to think that she and her gang can control the likes of Raz Simone, but history shows that when the state abdicates its monopoly on violence, anarchy ensues.
By the way, it is important to note here that Trump, at least so far, has not taken the bait and has not used federal forces to reimpose law and order in Seattle, Atlanta or elsewhere.
He must realize that liberating the so-called CHAZ might result in a bloodbath (there appear to be plenty of weapons inside the CHAZ) and that the Democrats are dreaming about blaming him for a bloodbath. Trump’s strategy, at least so far, appears to let the lawlessness continue and blame the Democrats for it.
While Trump’s strategy makes sense, it also is inherently very dangerous because if the state cannot reimpose law and order, then all sorts of “volunteers” might decide to give it a shot (literally). Check out this headline “Bikers For Trump Organizing to Retake Seattle On July 4th“. Whether these bikers will actually try to take over the CHAZ or not, even the fact that they are preparing to do so shows, yet again, that the state has lost its monopoly on violence.
Finally, this strategy to oust Trump by means of lawlessness and anarchy could greatly contribute to the breakup of the United States, if not de jure, then at least de facto. How?
For one thing, the United States is a big country, not only in terms of geographical size, but also in socio-economic and even cultural terms. Some US states have a large Black population, others much less. But they all mostly watch the same news media. Which means that when there are race riots in, say, Los Angeles or Baltimore, the people who live in states like Montana or the Dakotas feel that it is their country which is threatened. Coincidentally (or not?), these mostly White states happen to have a large part of their population as, Hillary’s famous “deplorables”. Some liberals call these states “flyover states”. It also happens that civilians in these states own a large number of firearms and know how to use them.
The same applies to different locations within any one state. Take California for example, which many view as being very liberal, progressive. Well, that might be true for many cities in California, but as soon as you enter rural California, the prevailing culture changes rather dramatically. The same urban vs rural dichotomy also exists in many other states, including Florida.
The risk here is the following one: some parts of the United States can collapse and become zones of total lawlessness while others will “circle the wagons” and take whatever measures are needed to protect themselves and their way of life.
This does not mean that the US, as a country, will break-up into several successor states. That could only happen much further down the road, but it does mean that different areas of the country could start facing the crisis autonomously and even possibly in direct violation of US laws. When that happens, poverty and violence typically sharply rise. There are already reports of vigilantism in New Mexico (interestingly, in this case the authorities did send in the cops).
In his seminal article “Race and Crime in America” (an absolute *MUST READ* for any person wanting to understand what is taking place today!) Ron Unz makes a very interesting observation:
“The empirical fact is that presence or absence of large numbers of Hispanics or Asians in a given state seems to have virtually no impact upon white voting patterns. Meanwhile, there exists a strong relationship between the size of a state’s black population and the likelihood that local whites will favor the Republicans“.
In other words, the larger the Black minority, the more likely Whites will vote Republican. Of course, one can dismiss this by saying that these Whites are all racists, but that does not help either because it begs the question of why Whites do not become racists when living next to Hispanics and Asians, but do so when they live near Blacks. The explanation is in Ron’s article: “local urban crime rates in America seem to be almost entirely explained by the local racial distribution” (please see the charts in Ron’s article for the data supporting this conclusion).
This makes for a potentially very explosive mix, especially in a time when police officers now risk a reprimand, a demotion. being fired or even criminal charges for using “excessive force” against any Black suspect (yes, US cops often do use excessive force, but the solution here is not to paralyze the police forces, lest the civilians feel like they need to defend themselves.
[Sidebar: as I have said it many times, I don’t believe that the term “race” has a scientific basis, nor do concepts such as “Black” or “White”. This does not mean that they don’t have a political meaning, especially in a country which is obsessed by race issues (yes, one can obsess about non-existing things). In the USA most people self-identify with a color, thus to them this is something very real. For example, the figures used in Ron Unz’ article are based upon these concepts understood sociologically, not biologically, and this is the only reason why I use them too, though somewhat reluctantly, I will admit]
Conclusion: this is no popular revolution at all
It is undeniable that a major chuck of the US ruling classes have decided to support the BLM movement and the riots it instigates. Furthermore, these US ruling classes have instrumentalized these riots in a transparent attempt to prevent a Trump reelection in November. And just like the Republicans have been destroying the AngloZionist empire on the international scene, the Democrats have been destroying the United States from within. Far from being a real popular protest movement, the BLM movement is a tool in the hands of one faction of the US deep state against another faction. A lot of Trump nominees/appointees are now seeing the writing on the wall and are betraying their boss in order to switch sides and abandon what they see as a sinking ship.
My personal feeling is that Trump is too weak and too much of a coward to fight his political enemies (if he had any spine, it would have shown at the time when Trump betrayed Flynn only a month into his presidency). History, however, shows that a political vacuum cannot last very long. In Russia the chaos lasted from February to November 1917, at which point the Bolsheviks (who were a relatively small party) easily seized power and, following a bloody civil war, restored their version of law and order. I still don’t see a civil war taking place in the USA, but some kind of coup is, I think, a very real possibility. This is especially true considering that most Democrats will never accept a Trump reelection while most Republicans will never accept a Biden presidency. This is a case of “not my president” powerfully backfiring on its creators.
Those of us who live in the USA better prepare for a very dangerous and difficult year!
The Saker
Rage is a hard emotion to turn on and off like a spigot. There were clearly agents provocateurs in Minneapolis committing vandalism…
This dude turned out to be a cop from St. Paul. The demonstrators clearly tried to stop the “umbrella man”, not egg him on.
The now almost $7 trillion heist that Treasury’s Mnuchin and the Fed’s Powell pulled off starting back in March is leaving many of the lumpenproletariat jobless and soon to be starving. That’s what the rage is all about. Where were the cops when that happened? The so-called 1% are doing just fine and many workers have become as superfluous as pack animals in the “new economy” so what do they have to lose, Saker?
The fact that this is a class war and many of the “demonstrators”, “rioters” still seem completely unaware of it, is one of the more amazing accomplishments of the 1% and their propaganda media and political hacks.
They’ll become aware of it when the unemployment insurance runs out and they can’t pay the rent or even afford to eat. On the bright side, the 1% will have to bring the troops home to quell the food riots…
Blue Dotterel
I am also of the view that the riots sadly signify a stupendous hijack maneuver by the 1% of a popular uprising. What I still can’t understand though is, how much suffering do the working class have to take in order to realize that they are a unit & begin to act as one. Prejudice is common to all beings,yet it is inexcusable to allow it prevail over logic and common sense as that is both infantile & self defeating.The USA working class need some socialist educating
“Lumpenproletariat is a term used primarily by Marxist theorists to describe the underclass devoid of class consciousness.” They can’t be organized into unions and are totally uneducated. But, they have guns and know how to use them against the 1%. Hope they know what monsters they’ve created with their financial shenanigans.
The US will turn into the Soviet Union?
jiri
Not impossible, if you mean the US breaking up like the Soviet Union did. In 1998 Victor Panarin, Dean of the Russian Diplomatic Academy, published his famous map of the US breaking up into six parts. Having lived in the US, I can state that the map is quite accurate, except that Panarin made a few mistakes with some of the Dixie states, whom he separated from Dixie land. As I have written before, I am not an optimist when it comes to the US remaining one political entity. I think it will break up when the right catalyst appears.
Odd question. Do you see any class-based socialist movement?
The US turning into the Soviet Union would mean another people of a higher moral and cultural stature had first evicted the so-called Exceptional Indispensable people. I have often reasoned that Pindos should be forcibly relocated to the Third World carrying out heavy work in sanitation, healthcare, demining etc.
No, there are 3 scenario’s
1: The US will face a similar scenario as Ottoman Empire did, yet i can clarify that President Trump is facing the same experience as Sultan Abdulhamid II , Antifa and Black Lives Matter are modern day young turks,
Trump has faced a lot of critics and hatred especially by the media, just as the newspapers did to Abdulhamid II, the pattern is very similar as the Ottoman scenario, Trump is the modern day “Red Sultan” as the Orange man according to comedy shows, however Trump repeats what the Ottoman Empire has done.
2: Another speculation is that US Empire is in decline just as the British empire was, however the UK didn’t collapsed at that time, rather it become a neutral state after WW2 and also when Queen Elizabeth was crowned.
3.The collapse of the US can possibly compared to the Collapse of the Soviet Union because when it collapses it happens when the USSR became democratized through “Perestroika” and “Demokratizatsiya”
However but however the riots in the USSR are very tough in the baltic states while the caucasus states such as chechnya wants to keep USSR into existence, unfortunately the USSR collapsed and Russia came into being as Chechnya declared independence and doesn’t want to be part of Russia and so happens a civil war between moscow and grozny.
The Sage, hmm: The situation in Ottoman Empire was somewhat different. Ottoman’s army (Turkey for simplicity) was trained and commanded by German officers. Against Turkey stood England, France, Italy and Russia (Tsarist). At the end (1922-1930) England played “flip flop” game. Russia flipped after the Revolution in 1917 and decided to help Turkey to keep the Bosphor (Constantinople). The end result after English flip was that England decided that it was to its benefit to keep Turkey in one piece (Spice trade). This is why Middle East is in mess today. Ottoman just changed its name to Turkey and with some minor losses in Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa it continued to exist.
Totally agreed, that’s on the later timeline after Sultan Abdulhamid was in charge, when WW1 started under Sultan Mehmed II and later Mehmed III, the Ottoman empire was dissolved when the last Caliph Abdelmadjid was sent to exile and Attaturk became the first president of the new Turkish republic, that’s quite the reason why England keeps Turkey because of the Spice trade.
However in this Present, i definitely describe Donald Trump as the modern day Abdulhamid II, because the media, the newspapers, black lives matter, ANTIFA, of course there are the democrats who are converted to “Neo-Kemalism” not communism, of course they use Socialist ideas, however the spirit of Mustafa Kemal has already spread to the United States.
Obamagate and Kemalism
https://www.startribune.com/the-president-s-obamagate-theory-there-s-something-there/570627352/
The UK didn’t “become a neutral state after WW2”
The other half of the english speaking empire “The special relationship” just surpassed the UK’s economic and military power. The original Rhodes empire always knew this would eventually happen and reluctantly favoured the idea of “Federation” amongst the five eyes as the only way to ensure Anglo Saxon supremacy.
This is why the attempt to merge the UK into an EU superstate was so interesting.
England did not collapse and nor will the USA, it cant collapse because the empires grip on the media and internet is total. The real issue is whether China and India can surpass the economic and political power of NATO and break free of covert political control. I suspect the answer is probably not.
Trump was not meant to happen and I don’t see the empires tightening web of power making that mistake again.
The US don’t need to “turn into the soviet Union” to implode. They have plenty to atone for on their own, like… never having broken their dependence from the Crown of England and its bankers. Just like Canada. Australia. South Africa (and most of English speaking Africa).
Trump has had over 900,000 requests for tickets to his Tulsa rally, Saturday.
He also raised $14,000,000 in one day this week.
Signs among his MAGA followers are good.
He has been getting Stock Market support despite the short term downturn of the economy. The Market prices the near future not the present.
If a second wave of virus doesn’t hit hard in the fall, he has a chance to show a magical turnaround of the economy.
BLM may have been legitimized but riots, protests, takeovers of mid-city sectors, attacks on police departments work politically for Trump, not for the Dems or BLM either.
I agree with Saker that if push comes to shove, there are vast numbers (2 million motorcycle riders for Trump is just one group) tens of millions of Americans who will use what means necessary to defend their rights.
Independent truck drivers already have warned they will not service any city that defunds its police force (the major focus of BLM’s latest ideological agenda.)
There certainly is sedition at the top of the military and IC, as well as in the FBI and DOJ. But this can change swiftly with Bill Barr and John Durham on Trump’s side ready to prosecute some of the conspirators in the coup against Trump.
If needed, Trump can tweet and call for 2-3 million backers to come to the streets to ensure his hold on power.
Americans see that this time what is going down in the streets is for all the marbles. Gun rights, property rights, the economy, the Constitution, religion, and family safety are under attack by the chaos makers and anarchists.
If the left’s game plan is civil war, they will get a war they cannot win. They won’t have the power of the government on their side. They will be on MAGA turf if they bring their war to Red States. And if their takeover of Blue cities continues, Trump will use anti-Insurrection Powers and crush them with elite military units reclaiming those cities.
It may be a long hot summer. A cultural revolution has begun. It’s duration is likely not much more than 120 days.
The Dems could not have done more to mobilize the ‘silent majority’ if they had tried. Everyone I know is ready, larders full, other sundries boxes full, machinery cleaned, checked, sighted in, oiled and in tip top shape. The frustration level is high, a lot of them are to the point of ‘this has gone on long enough, if you want to destroy our country then bring it on and we’ll see who does what, with which and to whom.’
When this coup fails and Trump wins a second term, he’s got to get out the broom and rat trap and clean house, starting in the WH basement, then Langley, then Five Points. Clean ’em all out, and pointedly remind those in Five Points who the Commander in Chief is and who they ain’t.
Auslander
“”When this coup fails and Trump wins a second term, he’s got to get out the broom and rat trap and clean house, starting in the WH basement, then Langley, then Five Points. Clean ’em all out, and pointedly remind those in Five Points who the Commander in Chief is and who they ain’t.””
Yes, all good points, A Man-on-Horseback leader would do all of this and then some. BUT . . . Saker is correct any anyone not deluded or senile can plainly see; Trump is a weakling coward with poor mental faculties even on a good day. His lifelong exorbitant profligacy has not prepared him in the least for the task at hand. More’s the pity.
God help us.
You don’t like Trump?
Trump: “But we can’t give up the finest law enforcement anywhere in the world. There’s nothing like it. Few people, few countries have our record, and I’m talking about the positive record.”
If this was satire I could understand. This individual has no self-awareness and without that is unaware he is a also a vain fool.
Meanwhile Biden’s self-awareness slips away day by day as he wonders if he will have sandwiches or susages for lunch.
TogetherJoe and Donald, both would ‘sentence’ you to disbelief as one cannot finish a sentence and the other cannot make one complete without using ‘fantastic’, ‘amazing’, ‘incredible’ or ‘greatest’ attached to the first person singular.
The question is ‘what makes a bully a bully and a hero a hero? Cowardice is the result of learning to fear instead of learning self-confidence. The next step for the cowards is to become a bully. Finally the bully becomes the egotist. Trump and perhaps the US foreign policy?
Such a fertile garden full of radishes and turnips yet sadly there is no comedy on any of the major US networks. Is it true that a diet of carrots and drinking only white turnip maliu float has the side effect of hormonal imbalance as well as an increased desire for light bulbs and cameras, which as we all know is a persistent danger to all politicians in the US.
Summing up and looking in from without …I hate Russian Dolls. They’re so full of themselves.
Trevor Blanc
Trump is the President of the US. However, he is still one man. Does he enjoy the loyalty of Federal institutions in Washington DC, or are these institutions under the control of the Deep State ? History is full of examples of what happens when there is no centralized control in a state or, worse, when you have centralized control, but this centralized control is split between two factions. You get a recipe for anarchy, civil war and breakup of a state, except that in the US you wont see a civil war, but rather civil disturbances leading to a potential breakup of the country.
From the beginning it seems to me that Trump failed to surround himself with a competent “kitchen cabinet” of total loyalty and blessed with long-term and broad insights into the huge tasks of running the USA and leveraging Executive Branch powers.
Ivana and Jared do not count. Unfortunately, however, they seem to constitute Trump’s kitchen cabinet.
Putting people like Bolton and Pompeo in key positions—other idiots, too—hasn’t helped the situation.
So although I hope that Trump manages to get a handle on this situation and also articulates to the public the reasons for necessary actions that he takes, I am not optimistic. It is not a question of “liking” or “not liking” Trump. It is question of trying to make realistic assessment of the situation.
There are two interesting articles over at STrategic Culture.org, one by Martin Sieff, and one by Alistaire Crooke. In this case I think Sieff is not on the money. Crooke has interesting comments on the role of the Deep State Dems in the protest “movement” and the question as to whether they can control it, or whether it has escaped their control and now a bunch of younger identity-politics-driven “Bolsheviks” (my word not his) have kind of taken things over and seized the initiative. And these DS Dems have to now try to head off the wave they got started but it is now headed in the wrong direction—straight for them.
Katherine
Katherine
I fully agree with you. From the very beginning Trump – apparently – had trouble finding people who would be loyal to him and not to the Deep State. This must have disappointed many of his supporters.
If he could he would probably bring more Mosad and Israeli mafia friends of his feminine son-in-law
Trump is not just a psychopath who would sell his children and his country, he is also a dumb, fat coward
“feminine son-in-law’–ha ha
I had supposed that JK was some kind of latex doll.
But maybe he is a transgender or built from the bottom up in a lab of some kind.
Or perhaps he just has had too many Botox injections or plastic surgery interventions.
His otherworldly face is . . . surreal.
As for “more Mossad,” what is to stop Trump from bringing in as many as he wants? I am sure that Adelson is surrounded by Mossad or ex-Mossad types.
Katherine
Auslander
The present disturbances in the US have nothing to do with one Afro-American being killed by a white cop. They are a reaction to the social, economic and political situation in the US, which the Deep State transformed into it’s own personal fief. Yes, the Deep State participated in the disturbances, using it’s operatives for subversion, operatives like George Soros, who created the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, which he uses for ethnic clashes, all in the hope of seeing Trump removed from Office, one way or another.
Yes, The Saker is correct when he states that he does not see a civil war erupting in the US. I have stated the same thing on a number of occasions. Who would fight in this new civil war ? Working class people, who are either unemployed or poorly payed ? I think not. However, what is possible are severe social disturbances, where authorities lose control of the situation. What the Deep State is doing – using operatives to stir up trouble on the streets – is very dangerous, which can lead to something much bigger.
During the past week I have been corresponding with a lady in ‘Dixie Land’, seeking her opinions on a number of topics. She stated that she does not see a new civil war in the US, ie. the North fighting the South. However, she pointed out that people in the South are conservatives, who will fight to protect their rights. In other words, the South may not turn against the North and Washington DC, but it could, in the name of protecting it’s rights, reestablish the Confederacy should widespread chaos appear in the country, after which a civil war would be unnecessary.
A military coup in the country ? Not impossible, but it would be highly dangerous. How would the common people perceive this coup ? An attempt by the Deep State to continue controlling the country ? And how would the common people respond ? By accepting this ?
Finally, the US has a professional military payed in US dollars. The police, too, are payed in US dollars. What is going to happen if the dollar crashes, as analysts have been warning for years ? Will the military and police continue performing their duties, or will they pick up their guns and go home ? New Orleans in 2005 may provide the answer. When the water burst into the city, 50 % of the police stayed home, 25 % came to work, while the remaining 25 % went on a looting rampage. Not a good omen for the US.
to Auslander…
you write:
“During the past week I have been corresponding with a lady in ‘Dixie Land’, seeking her opinions on a number of topics. She stated that she does not see a new civil war in the US, ie. the North fighting the South. However, she pointed out that people in the South are conservatives, who will fight to protect their rights. In other words, the South may not turn against the North and Washington DC, but it could, in the name of protecting it’s rights, reestablish the Confederacy should widespread chaos appear in the country, after which a civil war would be unnecessary.”
I think that will inmediatly spark a civil war inside the “confederacy” as you forgot to mention that the population in those states are at least 50% (on average) afroamerican.
do you think those afroamericans will stay aside if/when a “confederacy is established”
they will fight for the “union” side. You have your Civil war then Widespread to the Full US.
also, a civil war is mainly between Political Sides, the ethnic component is integrated into the political view of one of the sides, in order to make it stronger. the ethnical ethos is always a powerfull call to those disenfranchised, because it delimites them into a group clearly, all others just the enemy.
the Democraps, associated media and deep state are awaking a Monster, that they believe they can control, to ride it to ther purposes. It might very well happens that they are devoured by it, losing life and property. Which in turn will be some kind of Karma payment.
whatever cames later can only be better. but first things are going to get very ugly.
“F.MAN (I am not dead yet) on June 17, 2020 · at 10:00 am EST/EDT
to Auslander…
I ABSOLUTELY did not write this:
you write:
“During the past week I have been corresponding with a lady in ‘Dixie Land’, seeking her opinions on a number of topics. She stated that she does not see a new civil war in the US, ie. the North fighting the South. However, she pointed out that people in the South are conservatives, who will fight to protect their rights. In other words, the South may not turn against the North and Washington DC, but it could, in the name of protecting it’s rights, reestablish the Confederacy should widespread chaos appear in the country, after which a civil war would be unnecessary.””
Please do not put words in my mouth.
Auslander
Auslander
Of course you didn’t write that. I did. However, for some strange reason F.MAN addressed his comment to you. I don’t know why.
Rorry Auslander, you are right, no pun intended. It was a reference, or as you said, a statement fron another person in Dixieland, I wasn’t trying to put this words as if you said them, but otherwise they where written in your post
The point was to say that a restituted confederacy would inmediatly be considered by a big part of the population in this confederacy and much of the rest of the union as a war declaration. There would be Civil war, with or without the intention of this confedeation to cause one.
When I think about it, the war is there now, as it is against the russians. like the saker says… 80% information, 15% economic, 5% kinetic (or something like that)
F.MAN
You adressed your comment to Auslander, quoting what I wrote. A mistake on your part. As for Afro-Americans living in Southern states, I would like to remind you that during the Civil War of 1861-1865 Afro-Americans volunteered to fight for the Confederacy, knowing full well that Lincoln’s abolition of slavery was a political gimmick.
You are both right, my mistake.
I should have said “to BF”, again sorry Auslander.
The argument is still valid, that a confederacy will spark a civil war again, one way or another.
And about your Point that slaves fought for the confederation, the references I have found is that they were promised freedom if the did it, and it wasn’t a successful thing at all.
Also taking into account the degree of education the slaves have at that moment, I dunno they were very well versed in politics of the US then.
To be clear, there was never a civil war, but an attempt to quell a secession.
The North even offered the South the right maintain a slave labor force so to negotiate the continued tariffs that were harmful to southern agricultural economics.
“As for Afro-Americans living in Southern states, I would like to remind you that during the Civil War of 1861-1865 Afro-Americans volunteered to fight for the Confederacy”
One of the best kept secrets of history bar none. Absolute confirmation that the civil war was about State’s Rights, not about slavery.
Auslander
Auslander
The South had entire units composed of Afro-Americans, wearing Confederate gray (you can see original photographs on the Internet). Even Confederate officers bestowed praise on them for their bravery.
And yes, you are right, the war was about states rights. And not only that. The North had the Germanic culture, while the South had the French-Celtic culture. Even though the English ethnic group was predominant in the South, it was assimilated in the French-Celtic culture, with the result that the English spoken in the South is English with a French accent.
What triggered the civil war was an influx of Germans into the North after the failed revolution of 1848, Northern investments into the South, the purchase of cheap raw materials in the South and the appropriation of customs revenues from Southern ports, used to finance the Federal Government. The South was being turned into a Northern colony. This led to war.
Many years ago I met a Dixie girl in London, England. What struck me how ‘European’ she was, so different from Yankee girls. The Southern culture is apparently very much alive in the South. This should worry Washington DC.
Anyone who imagines a new Civil War as comprising the rise of Dixie redux is thinking in uselessly rigid historical terms. Many countries have had civil wars without reference to Dixie or the antebellum south, and all of that.
Civil war here will break out along social lines and will likely resemble the battle between Tutsis and Hutus in Rwanda, but with fewer axes and clubs. It will be a battle between those who are content to continue to serve the Deep State (people who won’t abandon the security, banking, and finance operations necessary to the billionaire clique) and on the other side(s), those who will be willing to oppose more business as usual.
There was no “civil war” in Rwanda. It was an invasion by a Ugandan-armed, trained, and financed Tutsi army that massacred Hutu and Twa civilians, while attempts by the decrepit Rwandan military, gendarmerie and civilian militias to defend themselves were passed off as a massacre of Tutsis by Hutus. It was as much a fictional massacre and civil war as Saddam Hussein’s WMDs and the “Kosovo genocide” by Serbia.
For an overview of the events in Rwanda, see, for example, “Hotel Propaganda: What Really Happened in Rwanda in 1994”, Antony C. Black, 2014.
Thank you Biswapriya
Absolutely, A US sponsored invasion of Rwanda by the Tutsi led RPF. And if not worse, to blame the massacre on the Hutis in the international arena.
‘Be careful of the media, be very careful, they will have you cheering on for the oppressor and hating the victim’ (Malcolm X)
Perhaps you should specify that these Tutsi were Rwandans who had been thrown out of their country following Belgium (et al)-sponsored massacres and persecutions?
And had been denied the right to return to their homes?
As a result of which they organised an armed, forcible return. Which led the Rwanda government to massacre the Tutsi who had remained in Rwanda, under the pretext that they were a 5th column for the RPF.
A genocide.
Better get the facts right.
The invading force was actually Rwandan Tutsi refugees who had been denied the right of return for 30 years. So they trained as a part of Museveni’s war to topple Amin, then Obote.
They were not “Uganda-trained”: they trained together as guerrilla fighters alongside their the Ugandan fellow combatants, mostly in Tanzania, but also in Angola… Then they fought together in Uganda, won, and worked for Museveni in the army and in government, as they prepared to invade Rwanda.
And when Museveni had established his power, the Rwandans attacked Rwanda, fought its army (no massacres: it was soldiers fighting other soldiers), and the leadership in Rwanda reacted by committing a genocide against the Tutsi within the country.
I do not think that the US dollar, aka federal reserve notes will crash; they will just lose their purchasing power over time, as they have been doing since 1913. Being a cop is a relatively secure job these days, with a reasonable salary, paid vacations, subsidized health insurance and retirement on half pay after 20 years of service. The real unemployment rate right now is up to 40% of the available workforce, so if a cop resigns, then he will find it very difficult to get a job in the private sector.
The current unrest across the US is caused by fear of destitution; the murder of of a black citizen by a white policeman was just the catalyst. BLM seems to be funded by the like of Soros in order to create division within the former working class, that will encourage the formation of a Federal Police Force, over which local authorities will have no control.
Kapricorn4
I am afraid you are wrong, when so many analysts have been stating for years that it will crash. It is printed backed by nothing, and how long can such funny money last ? Just to point out that both Russia and China have been accumulating gold for years, preparing to introduce gold backed rubles and yuans. No doubt they are waiting for the dollar to collapse.
Only 2% of federal reserve notes are printed on paper, the other 98% are created ex nihilo as debt by private banks every time they make a loan. No debts = no money. As the loan is paid back to the bank by the borrower, the bank deletes the principal back out of existence, but the banks get to keep the interest, that causes inflation of the currency.
The problem for the US economy is the high level of unemployment exacerbated by the Covid lockdown and outsourcing of industrial production to cheap labor countries, that translates to lower consumer demand and deflation. This results in the financial capitalists becoming even more dominant in the FIRE economy, leaving large sectors of the workforce idle.
Raising the interbank interest rate to 20% as Paul Volcker did in 1980 could cause the economy to collapse and accelerate the dollar’s demise.
The problem here is the misguided effort. They won’t be marching against the corporate/financial headquarters of the 1% or the homes of the Gates, Bezos, Dimons, Soros or their political and media hacks that are responsible for the real looting. No they will be fighting each other, and giving these corporate criminals and their minions a pass, as usual.
“Reality is what continues to exist whether you believe in it or not.” Phillip K. Dick
“They won’t be marching against the corporate/financial headquarters of the 1% or the homes of the Gates, Bezos, Dimons, Soros or their political and media hacks that are responsible for the real looting. No they will be fighting each other, and giving these corporate criminals and their minions a pass”
Isn’t that just the point? When you are powerful and you have enemies, it’s best to make them fight each other while you continue solidifying your grip on power.
He has stock market support? lol
A chance of a magical turnaround in the economy? lol
Yes, if one sees the financial wizardry of Wall Street as an indicator of economic stability.
Hint for you Larch: It’s not.
I don’t like Trump – but in the international arena he is incompetent and far less efficient than Obama with his 7 wars and regime change.
Biden will be a return to those times
Trump needs a strong counter narrative to all this rioting going on – but he is too weak.
He needs Bannon and the 2016 campaign team back to develop a strong counter narrative to the democrats – he needs to start his rally’s to set the news agenda – not follow the path set by democrats who have brought their regime change tactics home – the black peoples and young whites on the streets are the useful idiots.
Who or what is the left? I’ve never understood left, right, liberal, conservative. Maybe I’m retarded.
What I see with today’s rioting is that BLM is lying about every police/black confrontation, because when I view videos on the internet that capture these confrontations, I see black people violently resisting arrest, punching cops, taking their weapons, and getting themselves killed in the process. For example, in the Atlanta cop’s camera, the BLM representative screams, “they killed him and he was doing nothing!” Uh, no, Rayshard punched one cop in the face twice with the taser he took from the other cop, and then attempted to tase that cop during a chase. If he had been successful, the cop would have been incapacitated for 5 seconds, and Rayshard could have taken his firearm and put one in his head. The cop had to shoot Rayshard. This was not police murder; this was black suicide-by-cop. Most of these black deaths at the hands of police are suicides. Some are murders, no doubt, but even the ones that most people think are clearly murders, for example George Floyd, could possibly be justified. Why? I just read that three cops could not get the handcuffed Mr. Floyd into a cruiser. He continued to thrash about, resisting anything the cops needed to do with him. It’s entirely possible that Chauvin was simply waiting him out, until he calmed down to the point of being processed. The death could have been an accident, not premeditated or deliberate. This needs to come out in an investigation, but with blacks shrieking bloody murder, burning down neighborhoods, the politicians cater to their beserker behavior, and that’s like pouring gas on a fire.
The truth needs to be spoken by those who have an audience. Black deaths at the hands of police are mostly the responsibility of the blacks themselves. Resisting arrest is life-threatening, and occasionally it is life-ending. So, hey, black people outght to stop doing that! Black leaders need to say that, and stop shrieking lies about what happened. Until the do,, all this crap is going to get worse. It might get worse even if they do start getting real, because we might have gone beyond the point of return. Mass hysteria cancels out rational thinking for those involved.
Patrick
Well said Patrick. This is what I mean by good comedy!
I cant see why what I read here is not racist by the Saker, and his quoted publication – the Unz review. quoting Ron Unz and his Review on the relationship between Blacks and whites in the USA, and anywhere for that matter seems counter-productive relative to black people..is in fact very contrary to the recial reality that I live, contrary to what Unz claims.
the facts on the ground say different..the mixing of the two groups -Black and White- and their burgeoning results all over the USA says different to what Unz claims..about the relationship between Black and White communities. I need proof not just the claim
what also defeats Unz’s supposed sincerity is the Review itself which is a clearly racist publication as proved by the stable of writers the Review maintains whose pre-occupation and production is non-stop overt and public racism.
why would white americans be more afraid of Black people in criminal activity and not their elites who are the biggest, most vast criminals in the history of the human species?
and now the white elites are clearly in atttack mode on ordianary white as the automation in the hands of the capitalists now threantens the survivlaf the American working classes. we have just had 40 million plus americans unemployed. will there be jobs for them ever again by capitalism?
there is of course White racial antipathy to all people of color so how come Mexicans and Indos all of a sudden, escape such white animosity and Blacks do not?
it still is equal opportunity murder of people of color in the world by white american power even if that is now a reducing factor now as the Ameican declines. when the American elites decide to loot any country in the world they attack and kill by the thousands, Brown, Black, yellow etc..equal opportunity
then again what is the big deal about the BLM movement being a ‘plaything’ of the american elite?
that is no big thing. that the BLM has been infiltrated and led astray is the what elites do to maintain their social power all the time..preempt their opposition, even encourage them, pay for them to come forth in organization so that they can be defeated and controlled
so the BLM has been controlled and pacified..but so has all and every organization Black people have made everywhere in the world!
all Black countries have been infiltrated and taken over for eg, just like the USA, and exhaustively exploited. the US fed was taken over in 1913 and Ameica has been exhaustively exploited since. there is no African country in which their central bank and currency is not owned the same way by international finance..their countries bled to death routinely.
all positive Black and African leadership have been assassinated, regime changed and otherwise neutralized.. in the emplacement of leadership that do with their countries what the bids them to do.
all African media, like media everywhere have also been preempted, controlled and used to propagandize their people as everywhere else. how in the hell would the empire leave all of that alone and be free from the rise of Black countries they could not control kooking for redress challenging the empire, and helping to end the empire?
if the empire intended to stay around and have its power, it would have to control every African country, comprehensively degrade the African people, and Black people everywhere. and the empire has done that…brilliantly so – so far.
but the empire must do that to the entire planet.. and where the empire has held or holds sway they have done exactly that..and now must go on to do even worse to keep it
and that is the point here isnt it..that the current american social noise isnt spontaneous but a creation of the american elites seeking to create the social turmoil in the USA, that would give them opportunity to takeover the country totally, impose dictatorship?
so the claim here that this isnt a spontaneous situation fits in with with the general manipulation that renders Black people for eg., in the world of trouble we are in at this time..have been in for a loing time now.
observers and keen commentators look for spontaneous popular responses because there is the general awareness that all social organizations, political and others are infiltrated and corrupted by the empire, and function in the interest of the empire, not in their ostensible open purpose for their existence, which has been turned into cover for elitist control.
it is the same with ALL media, traditional and alternative..all have been infiltrated and controlled..or actually started up for the purpose of exploiting areas of popular social concern before popular and sincere groups fill up that space
there is literaly nothing happening to Black people in the world that is unique, different, than what is happening to every other ordinary social group, for all ordinary people are the enemies of the state..and the state’s intent for the rest, is the same as the states intent for ordinary Black people – total social control, rendering them into social neutrality and no threat to the status quo – regardless of what it may take to achive that goal.
that is the basic social need and purpose of the empire, relative to the whole society. and on the way there they will divide and conquer..turn us all into hate of each other to make us all easier to conquer and dealt with
so… is this the why about the tremendous noise here about Black people – divide and conquer and rule?
is this the purpose of all the divisive noise I see and hear going on in these pages for example..in this article by the Saker and more previously..and all the racist noise going on over at the Unz?
Can I still trust the Vineyard of the Saker as a truly indepndent altenative voice?
as I noted.. all media apparently has been subsumed by the state and one must be constantly on ones guard not to be led astray by media that once may have been trustworthy, but have been infiltrated, corrupted and no longer are to be trusted.
the name Patrick Mahomes was noted in the lead article and that public figure lends credibility to my argument. Mahomes..and another one, Colin Kaepernick..are both sons of Black fathers and white mothers. and especially in the case of Mahomes I have never seen american football quarterback-play, like that young man produces all the time..better even than Kaepernick was, and thats something for Kaepernick was extraordinarily good
and when one looks around one can see the USA studded with such people, performing in excelsis everywhere in US society. one even became president recently, elected twice to that job.
for sure the product of Black and white suffer no disability on any level of existence..in fact the opposite appears to be the case. in the face of such fact, obvious, truthful experience, people are rapidly losing fear and what… disdain?.. of any such activity. it is happening at an ever expanding rate in the USA..and in the world.
A steady diet of the Vineyard of the Saker and the Unz Review could make one lose sight of this factor of American/global reality, in favor of the opposite view they both peddle..erroneously as far as I see
Ben Samson
I read the linked article from Unz review and found it straightforward and informative.
I am not sure of your personal affiliations with people of differing colour to yourself.No matter,all opinions here are valid and open for evolvement and sometimes a persons opinion can change when confronted with the truth.
Personally I comment here in search of such continuing elucidation and it is of great credit to the moderators that all of us are published as long as we do not insult each other.
Many opinions from many quarters are shown and so it should be, as, how is it possible to evolve as anyone useful without understanding that the opposite views are also held.
This does not mean that the opposing views are constructive, or destructive, this choice is individual and must be respected.
For all of our faults, we all have them, this blog is truly unique and a treasured forum and long may it continue so.
I might add that what I see unfolding across the Atlantic ocean(I am Irish)
is tragic and undoubtedly deeply this divisive for obvious reasons.
We have had some experience on this island of these machinations this past 800 years.
Let’s not indulge here.
what I suggest you do TJT is o sped a week reading the Ubz Review to failiarize yoruself with that publication, get a full sense of what it is doing on on the net. then you may see my point relative ot it, be in a postion to really say how accurate or how wrong I am in my interpretation of it.
in the mreantime I keep looing in for news of America that suggest positive developments, trends and directions out of the currnt protests that can ultimately coalesce into popular revolutionary activity of a popular democratic kind. Community control of the police as opposed to defunding the police seems a better direction to pursue:
https://blackagendareport.com/
overall capitalist society needs police/policing at this time..not the current one-sided quality of policing however
here is an overall Black perspective a lot here may not be familar with….a positive one!
Ron Unz publishes all kinds of things at his website that are otherwise canceled on the web or are considered taboo subjects.
For instance, Unz dares to tread where the mainstream media and many others would like to quash every discussion: the actual history of WW2 and the Jewish genocide. Or, new insights into the Kennedy assassination. Or the true outlines of Jewish/Israeli society and policy. Many other incendiary, or just marginal, issues. The book isn’t closed on any of these topics, despite the effort to make discussion of them a “hate” crime or a “conspiracy theory.” People want to read about them and weigh in.
It’s true that some of the commenters are racists. A lot of them are also raving misogynists. Some of the latters’ comments are head-spinning!
Unz can afford to publish what he wants because he made a lot of money as a programmer and I think software developer. He can also afford to pay some of his writers something for publishing their work.
He provides a platform for many “official” right-wingers (Steve Sailer) and also for many on the “official” left wing (Patrick Cockburn). Also, quite a few who are sort of in between but capable of good analysis and some surprises (Pat Buchanan). Thus, people can encounter writers at the UR that their normal blog menu might not otherwise expose them to.
He also maintains and constantly adds to a free online “library” of writings, mainly works of history and analysis, that have been “disappeared” from the record, libraries, etc.
Unz isn’t that easy to pigeonhole. He is an advocate of free tuition for all at Harvard, and has made an interesting analysis of preferences of parents regarding the language (their own, or English?) used for teaching children of immigrants in California schools.
(Possibly I am violating a Saker rule by discussing a different blog here. )
Katherine
Unz Review is an island of sanity on the blogosphere. The Review”s articles address the most inconvenient topics like IQ and Jewish Lobby. As a rule, the articles are well-grounded and fact-supported. As a result, the honorable Ron Unz is hated rabidly by Israel-firsters and by ignoramuses unable to accept scientific data.
What’s happening inside the US is that the big bourgeoisie is finally dispensing with the petty bourgeoisie/middle class/labour aristocracy. It is a very similar process to what played out in the EU in 2015 and continuing ever since.
The outright collapse of the US, however, will be brought about by its international demise with the EU following suit. The US and EU living standards will drop enormously as their consumption levels are forcibly brought to an equilibrium with the rest of the planet.
The present mayhem — which the US didn’t need one single foreign rabble-rouser to get going — comes in very handy for enabling a popular revolution everywhere in the oppressed parts of the world. To hell with the US!
I saw the took poll of Black Americans on the defunding the police issue…and the majority did not want defunding of the police period.
the drive to defund the poice appears to come from the the formenters and controllers of the turmoil, not the ordinary people of any stripe and color at all.
Maybe controlled BLM supports police defunding. I saw a report that said Illan Omar supported the defunding of the police. but it seems to me that Black people are getting a bad rap for defunding the police. Black people do not want that
My object here is to comment on what is happening in Seattle. Mr Saker’s thesis is another matter, albeit related.
First, it is worth noting that most people who are not physically located in Seattle, have been getting news about the events in Seattle from the mainstream media. Of course, they (the MSM) have their agenda. There are various other internet sources (blogs, etc.). They all have their agendas, biases, and etc. Furthermore, as has been said many times, all politics are local. So, one would reasonably expect the local officials’ actions to be strongly influenced by local politics. If someone is not familiar with the local politics, then they might have a difficult time interpreting those actions. Considering this, it should be obvious that someone who is distant will probably have a little trouble understanding what is actually going on.
Even for someone who is geographically close, and is somewhat familiar with the local politics, and has reports from someone who literally could spit into the CHAZ from their home, it is still difficult to understand what is actually going on, and why.
Much of what has happened and is happening is not being reported, or is being distorted. And certainly the true motivations of the public officials, regardless of their pronouncements, are confidential. Since it is all clear as mud at the moment, perhaps the best course is to be an observer, while considering (and discussing) a variety of models.
Trump is weak?
Maybe but I dont think he is as stupid as some make out however. I figured out some time ago that there would develop insurbordination in the american ranks..from top to bottom and bottom to top
I argued that the american military may not shoot down their own people in the streets..that if it began it would stop quickly in the reality of dead american mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters on the streets
there is a huge amount that is wrong, basic, fundamental. qualitatively wrong and pregnant with dire possibilities. America is changing now qualitatively. there is revolution on the streets from several angles or sides. the ordinary people,the basic, comprehensive interest should prevail..must prevail.. or the situation will become untennable for life
the rich is busy carrying out their own revolution. will it go all the way?
the rich need the force behind them but the force is fractious now, insurbordinate, poorly motivated, divided ideologically. the ‘force’ know they may be cutting off their own noses to spoil their faces if they surpress the people..kill the people off!
Trump is facing all of that up in there for sure..powerful enemies, no one trustworthy, even in his own ranks.
the call for Bannon!? is Bannon still on Trumps side? what is his own situation? has he been compromised, attacked and controlled and ‘turned’?
og boy! I don’t envy Trump at this time in the tides of the empire. I would not have his job for any reason!
“the rich is busy carrying out their own revolution. will it go all the way? ”
True!!
This whole situation has similarities with management “striking” via a lockout of workers.
Instead of a “lockout” we have a “lockdown.” (Practically) the same thing.
The Great Reset is a revolution from the top.
The vaxx-mit-chip madness is a revolution from the top.
The cash-only society is a revolution from the top.
The 99% are NOT asking for this s—.
So what about “Defund the police”?
What about giving looting a pass?
Is that also revolution from the top?
Who really wants these things?
Katherine
I just put up a response.. A Black response.. to the defund the cops madness Katherine…it is worth a read.
community policing/control is right out of the ‘playbook’ of popular democracy that can be gleaned out of the more relevant and productive left minds over the generations in dealign with society positively..community control
PS
“Who really wants these things”
I just read that a statue of George Washington has been toppled in Portland, Oregon, and another of Thomas Jefferson that was in front of Jefferson High School.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/19/us/portland-george-washington-statue-toppled-trnd/index.html
The minority community of Portland is ca. 6.3%.
Portland is one of the “whitest” cities among the USA’s 40 largest cities.
This is madness. Are we going to be banning Shakespeare next?
Plus, Johnson & Johnson has discontinued a line of skin whiteners that is commercially very successful. In the USA and also elsewhere, such as Asia.
Racist.
Now, who buys this? Whoever it is, they *shouldn’t*, and the thought police will make sure they *cannot.*
Is tanning lotion next? Hair color?
This is as stupid as renaming French fries to—what was it?—American fries?
Uncle Ben’s rice and Aunt Jemima pancake mix will be renamed. No news so far on Kentucky Fried chicken, Taco Belle, or Grandma’s Molasses. The Grandma’s logo lady now has straightish white hair, but I wonder what the history of the logo is. One of the recipes at the website is Plantation Cake,
https://www.grandmasmolasses.com/recipe/plantation-cake/
Verrry suspicious, that!!!
I also see Plantation Blackstrap Molasses and Brer Rabbit (!!!!) molasses.
https://www.thekitchn.com/a-guide-to-molasses-ingredient-intelligence-210864
This all has to go, pronto!!
I think it is also time to eliminate “King Olaf” from the sardine tins. After all, not all sardines are Norwegian, and King Olaf’s might not even come from Norway. It’s just a stereotype!
I wonder if any jobs are available in cadres seeking out brand names that bear slight allusions to locations where traditional products were made or the people who made them. I wonder whether changing all of these names will reduce racism, or increase racist thinking.
Katherine
I cannot agree more.
And without Trump, difficult to see how one can hope to prevent a short-term victory of the sick uberrich and ubersick mafia, even if it seems clear in those troubled times that they do not control the people as much as they wish.
All interesting observations above.
I would like to add my observations. The .01 % and the their supporting 1%. They as an elite group have a tremendous lot to lose if this goes south along any path so cited above and others not cited.
The outcome broadly will be The elites will win over the mass s one way or another.
The White House once cornered will fight back. There are too many extremely powerful people who wont allow the nation to sink into chaos.
This is not about the man who sits in White House but about a messy but interesting challenge to the seat of US power.
The White House itself. and all the GLOBAL prestige that goes with it.
This is a new chess game with an outcome yet to be observed.
Some streets and some city centres are lawless yes and many many influences at street level. It makes good TV viewing too…..
Once media move on to another manufactured crisis then change may/will occur at street level to bring back order that really benefits the elites again.
Its laughable , really laughable to believe the elites care. They never have and never will. If you really cared you would not be an elite. There is no charity at the top.
This is just another power play and its messy as those who will lose will again be the citizens as their communities become further atomised. The them and us based on color and the culture will extend the color difference. (Just view the TV footage – ) {I watch France very closely as Paris northern suburbs house 100s of thousands of migrants of contrasting cultures where a minority riot at the drop of a hat and police forbidden to intervene REF: Voltaire}
Great essay Saker and great comments that have followed
I respect the saker’s opinion but I have to disagree with him on this. The current protests are a spontaneous reaction to police thuggery and violence in the United States and a demand for reform of law enforcement. The initial protests were peaceful to a large extent but became progressively more violent in response to the brutality and violence of the police. There is a lot of incontrovertible video evidence of the police employing sadistic and unnecessary violence while attempting to suppress these protests.
I am convinced that the cause of the protesters is just and any decent human being would support them. The fact that the hypocritical Democrats have jumped on the bandwagon does not delegitimize these protests in my opinion. Trump is to blame for his initial ham-handed and incompetent response to the protests. Trump is a weak leader who seems to think childish slogans are a substitute for sensible policies.
The current “crisis” may not be a popular revolution as the saker asserts but in my opinion it is the chickens coming home to roost. Many people say as American as apple pie, but I say nothing is more quintessentially American as violence. America’s biggest export is violence in the form of weapons, wars, regime-change, covert destabilisation, sanctions, “colour” revolutions, violations of international law and so forth. Why should any decent person feel sorry for Trump who has carried on America’s shameful history of bullying, threats and violence? For once, America is experiencing a tiny fraction of what they do to other countries. I say it serves them right.
I feel this is the beginning of end of US imperialism that has spread chaos, war and destruction all over the world.
It’s going to be ugly. I never revel at any country’s misery.
I wouldn’t revel in it at all yet, then. The US’ capability to spread chaos, war, and destruction is just getting ramped up as we speak. I don’t know much, but I do know a little thing like an orchestrated social justice movement ain’t gonna stop the empire.
You are essentially correct. The protests occurred “organically” after Floyd was killed. From there different organizations and people attempted to take advantage to fit their agenda. From looters whose only aim was material gain to the democrats attempting to co-opt it for political gain. And the police caused a lot of blacklash on themselves with their violent acts toward peaceful protesters. I would add to this the police have also through the years have become more and more brutal toward every day people escalating what should be minor incidents to take downs and arrests. It is not only black people that get attacked, but also middle class white people. There are many videos on YouTube showing these interactions. Although by now, I suspect YouTube will be culling them out.
Orwell got most of it right, just miscalculated the timeline. More here https://youtu.be/2caUSGVcWZw
It might be of interest to the readers here to refer to some articles written by the UKColumn about the establishing of a one world government from bottom up, through the powers of mayors in big cities. The UN has a long time planning for this power grab.
Written in october 2016: The Global Parliament of Mayors and the Abolition of the Electorate
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/global-parliament-mayors-and-abolition-electorate
Written in 2016: The resilent cities programme: Another threat to individual liberties
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/resilient-cities-programme-another-threat-individual-liberties
“The 100 Resilient Cities Project
Pioneered and financially supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, the 100 Resilient Cities Project is “dedicated to helping cities around the world become more resilient to the physical, social and economic challenges that are a growing part of the 21st century”. The Project claims that:
Crisis is the new normal for cities in the 21st century. Because of the collision of globalisation, urbanisation, and climate change, not a week goes by that there’s not a disruption to a city somewhere in the world: a cyber attack, a natural disaster, or economic or social upheaval.”
There are lots of interesting links in these articles. One of them referring to Cities Today, were we can see the this UN agenda rolling out to this moment in time with the following article:
US mayors launch working group for police reform and racial justice:
https://cities-today.com/us-mayors-launch-working-group-for-police-reform-and-racial-justice/
So now the pledge of ending of the police departments is part of the take over of the governments by the globalists as is the financing of the racial riots.
All carefully stage political theater. Trump was allowed to take the big seat in 2016 to give populism its brief day in the sun, with Trump, the stooge, meant to scare the bejesus out of the electorate for ever permitting such a moron assume the reigns of power. Trouble is, the dupes didn’t take the bait. The Globalist Uniparty then regrouped, and said, “Fine, we’ll use this as an abject lesson in the use of state power. We’ll give the moron a little rope to hang himself with, since he ultimately works for us anyway, while taking the opportunity to terrorize the population and loot the treasury for a few $Trillion more while we’re at it. Trump will be paid off handsomely and allowed to keep the spoils of all his ill-gotten gains afterward – maybe even cash in on a tell-all memoir or two – and all will be right with the world again. The stupid-a**ed voters will be none the wiser and we’ll be even more firmly entrenched in power than we already are. Sounds like great fun!”
Expect the demonstrations and all the BLM nonsense to “miraculously” fade back to noise in the fall after Trump is ceremoniously dispatched. The paid actors will go back to their day jobs, however pitiful or non-existent those might be, while those gullible enough to fall for the head fake and who want to earnestly carry on “The Movement (TM)” will be summarily dispatched by all the usual means. The “revolution” will not be televised and the great ship of financial “progress” will sail relentlessly on for a time yet again, until it finally – possibly – collapses due to its own internal contradictions. That last part must be qualified, however, since the long range plan has always been to repudiate all that worthless US debt (since transferred to private accounts, thank you very much!) and thus crash the dollar, the better to implement a new global digital currency. Major players invited, of course. The rest of the herd will be, we regret to inform you, left to your own devices.
I think you are forgetting that there were several accidents of history: Trump is not an orthodox Republican; he captured the party to get the nomination. The people voting for him were voting because they wanted change and many of them had voted for Obama for the same reason and were deceived. Trump was never expected to be a strong leader. He had never shown any leadership in his past. In fact, given that the money that was used to finance his projects was now funding his campaign, it is not surprising that MAGA turned out to be MIGA [Make Israel Great Always]. Trump’s election was an accident caused in part by Hillary Clinton assuming that, of course, she would win. What next happened was that the upper echelons of government decided to ensure that there would not be any real changes in governing besides the typical items on the Republican Party agenda. So Trump was pursued with the Mueller investigation, then impeachment and now the urban rioting as well as was affected by his abysmal performance in general and in particular with COVID-19. The bottom line for Trump is: will the people wanting change be satisfied with his inaction and his mediocre performance or will they stay home?
“I have to say that I am amazed that so many folks on the Left seem to think that the current riots in the USA are a spontaneous rebellion against police violence, systemic racism, and history of persecution and exploitation of Blacks and Indians, etc.”
Resort to binaries – either/orness – is a form of self-imposed blindness which includes bending a knee to a myth perpetrated by opponents of their exceptionalism and contingent sole agency.
Some may seek to suggest that resort to secondary and/or nth binaries “solves” the point, but this is an attempt at slight of hand given that doing so does not facilitate qualitative change, other sleights of hand include, but are not limited to, the concepts “infinity” and “god (the ultimate as backstop)” to bridge doubt to attain comfort.)
Causation is often multifacetted and the opponents often react to opportunities to which some are conditioned to view through the prism of their pre-existing expectations/prejudgements a.k.a. as prejudices.
This revolution around a fixed point limits lateral systemic challenge, whereas rigorous testing of the assays of causation increases opportunities of lateral systemic challenge.
In the presence of striptease spectators often view the stripper, where as practitioners tend to study the audience.
In a previous thread one commentator highlighted an aspect of looting which is often illuminating.
The commentator drew attention to some looters who looted food and gave it away.
However the commentator was also bending a knee to prevalent social relations by framing the observation as “gave” instead of “shared” without seeking illumination from the said looters.
“on the Left”
Left and right are relative positions on a linear spectrum which is another bending of a knee to prevalent social relations limiting lateral challenge
Left vs. Right? I think it’s more like Up vs. Down, the 1% against all of us. The left/right paradigm is so 20th Century.
When you say: “This revolution around a fixed point limits lateral systemic challenge, whereas rigorous testing of the assays of causation increases opportunities of lateral systemic challenge.”
Do you mean: ‘This argument around BLM reduces racial challenge, and if you test the causes you can find other reasons?’
cheers
“Do you mean: ‘This argument around BLM reduces racial challenge, and if you test the causes you can find other reasons?’”
Broadcast through a portal is almost never only applicable to limited phenomena/containment since such resort would be unproductive in respect of purpose.
Try to remember, although the opponents tend not to agree, that resort to binaries is a process of self-delusion which facilitates preclusion of transcendence by lateral challenge by following types of “railway lines” in framing, and despite having a “world series” not everyone is “American” whatever that is construed to mean.
Among the meanings/connotations in more vernacular terms are:
If you are immersed in spectacles you are perceived as less of a threat whilst the opponents’ “strategies/hopes/wishes” are perceived as being of sufficient assay including intensity of components hence no further escalation is required, thereby blowback tends to be reduced given tourists in war zones tend not to enjoy continued well-being. (This also has connotation of why cui bono questions are portals to other revolutions around fixed points).
In some social relations this limitation of blowback is more tenuous than in others.
(Be modest don’t over-estimate your abilities/facilities whilst understanding that your mode of reaction is in some assay an indicator of levels of your immersion in your opponents’ framing, and hence in some assay you are engaged in re-enforcing (spelling by design not default) your opponents’ “paradigm”, a.k.a as bending a knee or other parts to the opponents thereby encouraging the continuance of the opponents’ paradigm).
If you are immersed in spectacles your focus is deflected/minimised from/upon other “phenomena”. ( Widen your spectra to include context not restricted by linear notions of “plausible causes”).
If you seek to test causes do not resort to binary/linear methodologies to linearly extrapolate your framing of “plausible causes” since this is a revolution around a fixed point a.k.a going round in circles and/or a process of confirmation bias.
There are many more meanings/connotations encapsulated in the less vernacular rendition of
” “This revolution around a fixed point limits lateral systemic challenge, whereas rigorous testing of the assays of causation increases opportunities of lateral systemic challenge.”
which can also be encouraged/facilitated by some’s aversion to doubt encouraging attempts at bridging doubt by belief to attain certainty/confirmation bias – another revolution on a fixed point a.k.a. going round in circles (although some with limited experience in mathematics may incorrectly represent this process as spiraling).
Enjoy your journey.
@OlyaPola You sound like one who is familiar with Digital Electronics. This is exiting & I wish to talk a little bit about binary functions. In my opinion, we perceive reality in a binary form as exemplified by the concept of subject/object and tools like Calculus & Digital computers, which are used for solving practical problems in the physical space. However, it important to point out that the very nature of binary is such that it presents a very limited/fragmentary view of “Reality”.
A typical practical example, is a technique called “virtualization” in computers. This is an act of abstracting reality by arbitrarily picking up two points (out of infinitely many) and allocating them a value, which is then assumed as a real object (a “truth”), to be either (i) stored in memory or (ii) processed. It is also very important to point out that the human mental faculty works in a similar way. It is effective & optimized for survival, going beyond it, into the real is for the enlightened.
Now Pola let’s engage in mental gymnastics. Lets consider binary points (poles) like black/white, good/bad, thing/nothing. Can one exist without the other ? No, they arise at the same time like two sides of the same coin. What gives rise to these poles ? Movement of thought. How ? I suppose by what you called “revolution around a fixed point”. Right ? What is that point ? Ego …
“Now Pola let’s engage in mental gymnastics.”
No gymnastics required.
Athough it might to appear to not be the case, some observations which may have relevance to your observations were included in a broadcast through this portal at circa 11-30 EST 18/6/20 in response to John Hagan on June 18, 2020 · at 2:05 am EST/EDT. This may or may not be “published” since the would be editors may not be aware of some facilities afforded by the surveillance society.
One of the connotation of revolution around a fixed point is an immersion in “Euclidean geometry” ergo containment within a linear paradigm precluding qualitative change.
” This is an act of abstracting reality by arbitrarily picking up two points (out of infinitely many) and allocating them a value, which is then assumed as a real object (a “truth”)…”
This is an extrapolation of a technique in algebra used almost from inception.
However resort to this technique is even older illustrated in the created abstractions of “infinity” and “gods”.
More recent examples are regularly illustrated by opponents illustrated by their increasing propensity to seek to bridge doubt by belief to attain comfort/confirmation bias.
“What is that point ?”
In reality all interactions are dynamic and hence in “reality” there are no fixed points even in the creation and evangelising of the notion of fixed points – another example of fiat.
However the opponents seek to invent fixed points through concepts such “human nature” and thereisnoalternativeness, whilst underming these same constructs by exaltations/extrapolations such as “apres nous le deluge” which they also seek to posit as fixed binary points including “le deluge” which for reasons of effectiveness are almost never defined thereby precluding fixity.
Where is that point?
In their imagination.
As a function of their purpose the opponents are enmazed in a circular dance/trance often not knowing how to find the way home which increases their anger/frustration whilst their dances/trances and “system dynamics” afford others many opportunities and points/portals of lateral interaction to facilitate their transcendence.
” It is also very important to point out that the human mental faculty works in a similar way. It is effective & optimized for survival, going beyond it, into the real is for the enlightened.”
Your assertion is undermined by current research in various areas including areas presently described as “autism” and “Asperger’s syndrome”, although no fixed points exist anywhere including science and time, facilitated since those with autism and Asperger’s syndrome are no longer taken to Hadamar and other locations to be gassed.
“Athough it might to appear to not be the case,…”
Mr. Orwell was of the view that register should be like running water i.e. transparent.
Perception however requires an assay of opacity of that which you attempt to perceive, and hence “seeing through it”, a construct of “Anglo-Saxon culture”, facilitates limitation of perception re-enforced by evangelising “empiricism” sometimes known as We-the-people-hold-these-truths-to-be-self-evidentness.
Register and its assay of opacity can be akin to a stone on the road which you fall over affording you possibilities which include but are not limited to:
Don’t pick yourself up whilst believing that the “hegemony” of the stone is actual and hence there is no alternative.
Pick yourself up and move on – a.k.a lets-move-onism.
Pick yourself up, deflect blame/causation to any/all other phenomena deemed “plausible” denying the stone existed – a function of the process of bridging doubt by belief to attain comfort/confirmation bias ergo as illustrated in “virtualization” in computers and other types of framing/sampling.
Pick youself up and ponder/test what is the stone and how was/is it facilitated.
” It is also very important to point out that the human mental faculty works in a similar way.” since it is not “reality/true” and in the belief of some the construct has utility including in deflecting lateral challenge to prevailing social relation thereby limiting opportunities of transcendence of these social relations.
” It is effective & optimized for survival,….”
Since omniscience does not exist nothing is ever optimised, but attempts to optimise are made, rendered necessary since neither omniscience nor sole agency can ever exist in any interactive system which is dynamic by definition, and the purpose is to attempt to encourage the survival of specific social relations dependent on varying assays of fiat.
The dances/trances of opponents are also always illuminating in some assay.
Enjoy your journey whilst remembering that revolutions can be dizzying.
I do not locate any reference of “John Hagan” at 2:05 am EST/EDT – what I find is posted.
As then, I do not agree to anything said here ..
John Hagan on June 19, 2020 · at 2:46 am EST/EDT
As Pepe said: ‘Just to control Trump is not enough for the Deep State – due to the maximum instability and unreliability of his Demented Narcissus persona. Even running with a semi-cadaver in a basement, the Democrats may win in November just by doing nothing.’
Yippee, good times ahead!’
Another element may arise and that is science. Russia, China and the socialist block countries of Asia and Europe’ is where STEM education is becoming the envy of the world and beyond anything the US can match. What use ‘political studies’ then?
The reference is to this:
John Hagan on June 18, 2020 · at 2:05 am EST/EDT
When you say: “This revolution around a fixed point limits lateral systemic challenge, whereas rigorous testing of the assays of causation increases opportunities of lateral systemic challenge.”
Do you mean: ‘This argument around BLM reduces racial challenge, and if you test the causes you can find other reasons?’
I see that the Trump regime has appeased the only two factions that matter: the zionist lobby and the military industrial complex. That the Democratic party has been planning to lose the election was obvious as soon as they put up Biden, who makes Trump look almost good. Everything else is theatre. The protests, in fact, will just harden support behind Trump at a time when the coronavirus lockdown might have rendered his election problematical.
Absolutely correct and concisely explained
Agreed
I have combined this two posts together for clarity.
Justice and injustice — what going on in the US is complex and cultural/societal. I will try to point out the injustices and against whom and also state the rule of law.
Clearly Trump was elected and is the president and CIC of the armed forces who by law is the executive branch that enforces the legal parts of the state as per the constitution. So clearly, whether you like him or not, he is the lawful president and anyone opposing him is probably engaging in treasonous acts. So, the Dems and the intelligence community are on the wrong here and because of this, all that is written in the article is correct.
Point two, the US is and has been a rogue international player for a very long time. And not only it but the brotherly western world sharing the same blood and history. The US accepted and spearheaded the present international order because it profited them as it was set up. Having come out WW2 unscathed and technologically intact, they very much supported free trade and rejected nation economic protectionism. They were even willing to start and support the WTO since it benefited them. Unfortunately, for ROW, when the US got out capitalist by China for example this had to go. In short, I am saying that the US is a rogue state that set up an unjust capitalist system both at home and abroad to destroy lives and states worldwide. That is why countries like Russia and China and Iran and Cuba are resisting empire to set up a more equitable international order. I support them fully.
Now, to come to the present situation, the US constitution states clearly that all men are created equal with inalienable rights while simultaneously without any recognition that they kept African slaves. So the conclusion is clearly, they did not consider the Negro a human being. As susan stipulates and I add, this hypocritical system that on one hand can spout lyrically of justice and human rights and righteousness, will simultaneously oppress the Negro, the sand diggers and any non-white people denying them and perpetrating their inhumanity, genocide, oppression and colonization (of course here I am talking of the western white people — Of course I will continue to distill this further as time progresses —- so, for now, I will lump it together as a western white system that has been the oppressor of the “other” human). I know there was some dissent among western whites who saw through the hypocrisy and decried it, instead believing that those ideals that the nation(s) stood for should be followed and scrupulously at that. But note, they must have been a minority, for when the majority come together and agitate for something, atleast some reforms are done. Now, without me knowing everybody’s minds and character, my conclusion would absolutely exclude stupidity, or unawareness but that the majority did sort of understand that their cherished way of life did depend on exploitation of the others to have such as high standard of living, hence why injustice was condoned and even supported and entrenched. This is the logical conclusion of why as Susan observes and Ken Leslie highlights, the bewilderment at white men reaction for example at cop slaughter completely disregarding the rule of law and enshrined principle of innocent until proven guilty in a court of law that should absolutely guarantee due process unless the law enforcement is faced with a situation that requires deadly force in self protection against lethal force employed against them. Ken even wonders if he has been in a hypocritical movement fighting for human rights or has he turned to a SJW overnight. Ken Leslie correctly, I tend to agree, pinpoints the reason to being that the caucasians are frightened about their safety. Now, I would like to reiterate, that that analysis by Ken again strengthens my case to the indifference if not outright support to the system that is oppressive to the safety of non-caucasians. Such that when their safety is under threat, they stand up and take note to the events unfolding, and when the unruly events are suppressed, and life returns to “their” normal, they ignore the plight of the others — always remember that I recognize the few caucasians that are truly against injustice and consider them invaluable to the struggle for a just and fair system —.
Point three is very very important because among the caucasians, their is another group that considers itself far superior to even their fellow whites and of course the rest of the “untermensch”. This includes other whites like the slavs. Now, to my analysis, this is the group that has brought us to where we are. They are the “chosen of god”; the supremacists; the apex of secret societies, Saker calls part of the Anglo-Zionist, ken Leslie identifies them as Roman Catholic, etc. This is the enemy of humanity. And like I mentioned before, the other whites unknowingly or knowingly, have aligned themselves with this group, thinking that that group considers them as part of them. Nothing could be farther from the truth. As George Carlin said, it’s a club and you sure ain’t in it. I still maintain that many white folks have supported this system since it did benefit them. That Susan is why I think the white males you identified, which I would like to quantify further and say white mostly older males, react the way they react when a fundamental truth is presented to them. My analysis stipulates that they recognize the injustice of the system from which they have benefited and thus to acknowledge the truth presented, would force them to face the reality that they have been participants of the unjust system. This makes the ones of conscience to feel awkward and some of them, then react to defend the system by pointing out the “other” guy’s misconduct while giving a pass to the system that may have led them to be the way they are. They do recognize the injustice, it’s just that it’s hard to accept it without undergoing the guilt that goes with that.
Point 4 therefore highlights why things never change. The “cabal — which is not monolithic by the way” — uses those sympathetic to the system to perpetrate it. Hence you have laws written to absolve police misconduct and have some psychos join the police and other such organisations to perpetrate injustice under government protection. Now, the younger white folks as Susan has identified, have seen through the ruse/game/system — that it is gamed against them too. They have realised that the system as is currently functioning, cannot afford them the American dream. They can see why; an unjust system that is mostly against people of colour, but is now coming at them as the empire declines and they know only an equitable system can raise all the floating boats. That is why they join the protests. Of course I am not referring to those with an agenda like BLM, Antifa, Bogaloo Bois etc. Why do I support the protests? Because I support anything that will bring us closer to a more equitable system. So, I support Trump because by him trying to retain his legitimate presidency, it is exposing the rotten system including the mass media. I support BLM and the Democrats because in their hypocrisy, they can help bring needed reforms like in the police force. So, what am I saying? All people of goodwill, now is the time to be real smart; use the system to bring about the change that you would like to see. Us the “elites” tools against them. If BLM arranges protests for a better police system, support it. If Trump exposes fake news, celebrate that. Both Republicans and Democrats are used by the same elites to achieve their goals. Learn to play them against each other to get a more equitable system.
Last point – when we shall realize that skin colour means nothing, that is the day, we shall join together. If the religious practised their religion faithfully and truthfully, no matter what it is, then the religious would come together in the recognition of the humanity of the other, despite different religions. If we only realized that geography has made us who we are and nothing else. For example, it is said that necessity is the mother of invention. That is true because in the tropics, the people of colour due to adapting to extreme sunlight have more melanin and less extreme environmental conditions such as winters, tornadoes, storms typhoons etc. They never had the need to store food for winter when nothing grows then, no need for greenhouses etc. Food was available all around. What need was there to innovate? Everybody knows that a comfortable life breeds complacency. Look even to a western country like Australia, she is laid back and well behind other western countries technologically. Comfort breeds relaxation and adversity breeds innovation. The tropics people innovated the tools they needed for farming and housing and food storage that was adequate to their needs. They developed their cultures with their arts and crafts and music etc.
Russia has developed hypersonic missiles in response to the threats from empire etc. So, by the time the tropical people awakened to the rest of the world, they had progressed far beyond them.
Sorry, I got to run, farm choirs awaiting. I would have loved to expound further and probably proofread and make it all flow but ……..got to use what I can.
Justice and injustice — what going on in the US is complex and cultural/societal. I will try to point out the injustices and against whom and also state the rule of law.
Clearly Trump was elected and is the president and CIC of the armed forces who by law is the executive branch that enforces the legal parts of the state as per the constitution. So clearly, whether you like him or not, he is the lawful president and anyone opposing him is probably engaging in treasonous acts. So, the Dems and the intelligence community are on the wrong here and because of this, all that is written in the article is correct.
Point two, the US is and has been a rogue international player for a very long time. And not only it but the brotherly western world sharing the same blood and history. The US accepted and spearheaded the present international order because it profited it as it was set up. Having come out WW2 unscathed and technologically intact, they very much supported free trade and rejected national economic protectionism. They were even willing to start and support the WTO since it benefited them. Unfortunately, for ROW, when the US got out “capitalised” by China’s capitalism, for example WTO had to go. In short, I am saying that the US is a rogue state that set up an unjust capitalist system both at home and abroad to destroy lives and states worldwide. That is why countries like Russia and China and Iran and Cuba are resisting empire to set up a more equitable international order. I support them fully. Note that I am analysing this from their own values and principles.
Now, to come to the present situation, the US constitution states clearly that all men are created equal with inalienable rights while simultaneously, without any recognition that slavery is the very opposite epitome of that ideal, they kept African slaves. So the conclusion is clearly that they did not consider the Negro as a human being. As susan stipulates and I add, this hypocritical system that on one hand can spout lyrically of justice and human rights and righteousness, will simultaneously oppress the Negro, the sand diggers and any non-white people and slaves, denying them and perpetrating their inhumanity, genocide, oppression and colonization (of course here I am talking of the western white people — Of course I will continue to distill this further as time progresses —- so, for now, I will lump it together as a western white system that has been the oppressor of the “other” human). I know there was some dissent among western whites who saw through the hypocrisy and decried it, instead believing that those ideals that the nation(s) stood for should be followed and scrupulously at that. But note, they must have been a minority, for when the majority come together and agitate for something, atleast some reforms are done. Now, without me knowing everybody’s minds and character, my conclusion would absolutely exclude stupidity, or unawareness but that the majority did sort of understand that their cherished way of life did depend on exploitation of the others to have such as high standard of living, hence why injustice was condoned and even supported and entrenched. This is the logical conclusion of why as Susan observes and Ken Leslie highlights, the bewilderment at white men reaction for example at cop slaughter completely disregarding the rule of law and enshrined principle of innocent until proven guilty in a court of law that should absolutely guarantee due process unless the law enforcement is faced with a situation that requires deadly force in self protection against lethal force employed against them. Ken even wonders if he has been in a hypocritical movement fighting for human rights or has he turned to a SJW overnight. Ken Leslie correctly, I tend to agree, pinpoints the reason to being that the caucasians are frightened about their safety. Now, I would like to reiterate, that that analysis by Ken again strengthens my case to the indifference if not outright support to the system that is oppressive to the safety of non-caucasians. Such that when their safety is under threat, they stand up and take note to the events unfolding, and when the unruly events are suppressed, and life returns to “their” normal, they ignore the plight of the others — always remember that I recognize the few caucasians that are truly against injustice and consider them invaluable to the struggle for a just and fair system —.
Point three is very very important because among the caucasians, their is another group that considers itself far superior to even their fellow whites and of course the rest of the “untermensch”. This includes other whites like the slavs. Now, to my analysis, this is the group that has brought us to where we are. They are the “chosen of god”; the supremacists; the apex of secret societies, Saker calls part of the Anglo-Zionist, ken Leslie identifies them as Roman Catholic, etc. This is the enemy of humanity. And like I mentioned before, the other whites unknowingly or knowingly, have aligned themselves with this group, thinking that that group considers them as part of them. Nothing could be farther from the truth. As George Carlin said, it’s a club and you sure ain’t in it. I still maintain that many white folks have supported this system since it did benefit them. That Susan is why I think the white males you identified, which I would like to quantify further and say white mostly older males, react the way they react when a fundamental truth is presented to them. My analysis stipulates that they recognize the injustice of the system from which they have benefited and thus to acknowledge the truth presented, would force them to face the reality that they have been participants of the unjust system. This makes the ones of conscience to feel awkward and some of them, then react to defend the system by pointing out the “other” guy’s misconduct while giving a pass to the system that may have led them to be the way they are. They do recognize the injustice, it’s just that it’s hard to accept it without undergoing the guilt that goes with that.
Point 4 therefore highlights why things never change. The “cabal — which is not monolithic by the way” — uses those sympathetic to the system to perpetrate it. Hence you have laws written to absolve police misconduct and have some psychos join the police and other such organisations to perpetrate injustice under government protection. Now, the younger white folks as Susan has identified, have seen through the ruse/game/system — that it is gamed against them too. They have realised that the system as is currently functioning, cannot afford them the American dream. They can see why; an unjust system that is mostly against people of colour, but is now coming at them as the empire declines and they know only an equitable system can raise all the floating boats. That is why they join the protests. Of course I am not referring to those with an agenda like BLM, Antifa, Bogaloo Bois etc. Why do I support the protests? Because I support anything that will bring us closer to a more equitable system. So, I support Trump because by him trying to retain his legitimate presidency, it is exposing the rotten system including the mass media. I support BLM and the Democrats because in their hypocrisy, they can help bring needed reforms like in the police force. So, what am I saying? All people of goodwill, now is the time to be real smart; use the system to bring about the change that you would like to see. Us the “elites” tools against them. If BLM arranges protests for a better police system, support it. If Trump exposes fake news, celebrate that. Both Republicans and Democrats are used by the same elites to achieve their goals. Learn to play them against each other to get a more equitable system.
Last point – when we shall realize that skin colour means nothing, that is the day, we shall join together. If the religious practised their religion faithfully and truthfully, no matter what it is, then the religious would come together in the recognition of the humanity of the other, despite different religions. If we only realized that geography has made us who we are and nothing else. For example, it is said that necessity is the mother of invention. That is true because in the tropics, the people of colour due to adapting to extreme sunlight have more melanin and less extreme environmental conditions such as winters, tornadoes, storms typhoons etc. They never had the need to store food for winter when nothing grows then, no need for greenhouses etc. Food was available all around. What need was there to innovate? Everybody knows that a comfortable life breeds complacency. Look even to a western country like Australia, she is laid back and well behind other western countries technologically. Comfort breeds relaxation and adversity breeds innovation. The tropics people innovated the tools they needed for farming and housing and food storage that was adequate to their needs. They developed their cultures with their arts and crafts and music etc.
Russia has developed hypersonic missiles in response to the threats from empire etc. So, by the time the tropical people awakened to the rest of the world, they had progressed far beyond them.
Sorry, I got to run, farm choirs awaiting. I would have loved to expound further and probably proofread and make it all flow but ……..got to use what I can.
Consider this second part as a continuation of the part above which hopefully by combining the two, the mods will not take offense at attaching the first part to this comment to offer more clarity.
I must regretfully say that I have realized no real change comes without violence. I don’t support said violence but I also recognize the violence meted out by most systems against its recipients. I wouldn’t condemn the person who has reached the end of their wits and decided to resort to uncouth tactics to be heard, such as protests. Some say that its personal responsibility, but I wonder if they were exposed to the same conditions what they would end up being like. So, I just happen not to be tolerant of judgemental people who don’t strive to objectively look at a situation. Maybe it’s my knowing how lucky I am in that God endowed me with enough abilities and intellect to fix my own things and troubleshoot to solve problems and issues. In helping others is how I got to understand my problem solving skills when things I could fix seemed to puzzle others. Not everyone can be like me and some are far much better than me and it sure wouldn’t be right to be judgemental without a thorough understanding of the issue/situation. Now, I am glad @FromSerbia described his experience in the US and noted the various neighbourhoods and their state. Clearly, a people who even the government would leave their citizens neighhoods in a dilapidated and rundown manner starts to tell the tale. The depressed state of the inhabitants.
Someone might ask @Ponder, why are you so hung up on racism? I would reply like this: firstly, a proper recognition of the issue or problem is very important to solving any underlying issues. Any misdiagnosis produces failure. Any analyst will tell you, that their analysis is only as good as the information received/ known e.g. a patient can go to see a doctor with pnuemonia like symptoms and the doctor treats pnuemonia. But what if the patient has AIDS and pnuemonia? Will not the doctor explore the patients weakened immunity system to ascertain what may have led to the pnuemonia? Would not the doctor react differently? Now, if we have a problem with a certain system, is it not logical to be able to describe it as best as possible and understand it fully? I maintain that the US system is flawed from the very beginning. The slaughter of native american Indians, slavery, racism all stem from the same mindset that is embedded into the current system being passed on from generation to generation. Imagine Trump saying to people of colour to go back from where they came from totally oblivious to the fact that the same could be said to him seeing that whites came to the US and colonised and destroyed the natives Indians and are therefore also foreigners to America. That right there is another indication of system failure as others cheer and support him. So, if we misdiagnose the system, we cannot reform or build a better one. So, to me, the US constitution is a very good basis to set up a country, if we root out the hypocrisy. All men; white, yellow, brown or black, are created equal by God with certain inalienable rights. Outside of the New Testament, the US constitution could very well be the next best one if followed scrupulously. The problem therefore, must be identified and rooted out as to why the system on the ground doesn’t even remotely measure up to the ideals espoused. From whence came slavery and why. From whence came racism and two-tiered justice system and why. I could expound more but you all get the gist. With a proper analysis of the current system, we can identify the shortcomings and the root reasons for those shortcomings. Only from there could we be able to come up with the right solutions. But even before coming with the right solutions, we would need to define that constitutional system of our utopia and see what it should look like on practise. Only then would we be able to come up with solutions in the form of roadmaps and potential high level guiding laws that would facilitate us from moving from the current unjust capitalistic system to the end-state governing system of choice.
Secondly, if we can’t even honestly agree on the flaws of the system in a non-partisan manner, how could we ever hope to set up a just and righteous system? If cannot agree on what ails the system, how could we ever hope to fix it?
Thirdly and most importantly, is that changing the system will face extreme resistance from the owners of it and their useful enablers who derive benefits from that system. How can we adjust our roadmap plans based on the resistance given and issues involved by out-manoeuvring the resistance through co-opting it? Like I said in another thread, I support Trump because of the damage he is doing to the system. I don’t support all that he does, but when I see him manoeuvring to defeat his enemies, and his proposed actions will bring about the necessary change, then I support him. Bring the troops home? Yep. Mass media is fake news? Yep. You see my point. If the Democrats, support defunding the Police, I am right there with them. Why? I know that the Police cannot really be defunded but whatever comes out of that process will be a much more subdued and hopefully better Police system. So, you see, by my knowing what kind of system I would like to see in place, I can look at events objectively to decide on what to do about the event. Malcolm X once said to the moderate black brothers to always remember that whatever progress they ever made in politics, it was because of the extremists like him that made it possible. Can you apply that principle to defund the police to see how you can attain positive change?
Also, this is the low hanging fruit which can really a greater number of people into agitating for change. Always remember that we are all looking for a more equitable international system with observance of the rule of law by all nations. I am not hung up on which issue will bring the change but rather the change which is the To-Be end state.
All I am saying is that if we apply our intellect, we can use events for their first or second or third order effects of said events to propel us to our end result. Don’t be too hung up on identity politics and the pitting of one group of people against another. Learn like Putin to respond in a Judo like manner.
Finally that the US is somehow imploding, is absolutely a good thing for the ROW. Saker is right in this article that it is about Power. They want to wrest power from Trump. What should we do as the ROW to achieve righteous justice from the US? I say support both parties. The right will not accept the Democrats and the left will not accept the Trump as a champion of the right. Mexican standoff. But justice for the ROW since as long as empire is fighting within, they have less time, money and effort to export their hate and weapons and carnage to the rest of us. We are also human you know, and if peace from empire cannot be achieved peacefully, then let us borrow their playbook and us the divide and conquer technique which they have used quite patently against us I may add.
A small remark in response to your criticism of the hypocrisy embedded in the US Constitution.
I’m not a connoisseur of this constitution but I do know that this document was written at a time when slavery was still the most normal thing in the world, or at least in the ‘Western world, regardless of whether one was a Christian then or not.
Take, for example, Voltaire, French writer from the 18th century, and freethinker. With his sharp criticism of the political and religious (Catholic) establishment, this French philosopher can be regarded as one of the pioneers of the French Revolution, and possibly also of the American Revolution. A ‘little bit of hypocrisy’ was also this ‘enlightened’ philosopher, unfortunately, not strange! In his ‘Candide et l’optimisme’ (in chapter 19 via the character from Suriname), Voltaire sharply criticized slave trade, but in the meantime he himself was busy financing slave and arms trafficking (he was from a wealthy family) in such a way that one can say – without exaggeration – that he was an accomplished economist and super investor avant-la-lettre. This can be clearly deduced from his extensive correspondence, if you afford to dig into it, and have some back ground in investing.
Was ‘slavery’ an issue for Jesus, the example for all Christians? If we may rely on the New Testament, I think it is true he strongly criticized the establishment and the high priests of his day for their hypocrisy, for their lack of social justice, but he never explicitly mentioned anything about slavery as far as I know. How is this possible?
Much too ponder and wonder…
@Wilfried
Let me respond about Jesus Christ first. His explicit statements like ” do unto others what you would have them do unto you” or “Love thy neighbour as thyself” would be self explanatory. How could you enslave someone if you yourself would not like to be enslaved yourself? Unless you are untruthful about your faith in Jesus Christ or even worse, you considered the ones you were enslaving to be less than human, and so like you would own a lesser animal like a horse.
To me, I believe based on the most logical conclusion, that the second one is the more correct version for most to justify such an obvious contradiction for a nation founded on Christianity. I also would like to point out, that the same mind set is still in play today among the so called elite and their minions but not just to the non-white but to the whole humanity and that is why they seek to enslave the whole mankind with economic slavery.
Finally, concerning back to the time of slavery, all humans know right from wrong and that is why no matter the society, communities can be seen living harmoniously together under what ever societal system they lived in. As diverse and different as each was to the next, similar laws and codes of conduct can be seen in each, with a form of justice system acceptable in that society. That clearly shows that the early pilgrim fathers of the US, certainly knew slavery was wrong just as we know today racism is wrong, but the capitalistic system made it acceptable and profitable to own slaves. That is why there is a disconnect from the ideals to practice. Remember ” a republic if you can keep it”. That answer is a very good indication of human nature to oppress if left unchecked. Same with the unjust system we have now.
That’s my quick short answer.
I agree with your take on Jesus statement.
But that’s the way we Christians interpret it, and our way to try living according to it.
But did the historical ‘Jesus’ really mean it this way ? The term “neighbor” didn’t mean the same for the Jews as it does for us. Neigbours were his own people, and as far as foreigners concerned, only those who treated the Jew in a friendly way. Anyway, this is a discussion we don’t have to have on this thread.
As for the historical context of slavery, Michael Hudson’s book “…and forgive them their debts” would be a good start I think.
@Wilfried
If Jesus only meant the jew, surely Paul being the most rightwing and conservative of the jews, a staunch pharisee would in no wise have interpreted salvation being also unto the gentiles. And clearly, to give any other interpretation to Christ’s Words would make Him less than Deity.
The law was given to the Jews by God, to demonstrate humans in ability to attain salvation by our efforts. That is why Jesus Christ went to the Jews— the people who had been entrusted with fulfilling the law. They failed. And Jesus who was neither Jew nor gentile, but God as the book of Mathew clearly stipulates “Mary was found to be heavy with child by the Holy Ghost”, born among the people of the law, lived to fulfill all the law, so that His life could pay the price for the original sin. So clearly, Christ spoke those Words as we understand them and not how the Jews tried to misconstrue them. Salvation for the gentiles was promised in God’s promise to Abraham. Allow me to stop there. This mentality of a given people attributing to themselves God’s chosenness to themselves is where the whole problem lies. But clearly as expounded by the new testament, God’s chosen people will bear a Christ-like character and not the hate being spewed by the hypocrites and liars.
You as like as OlyaPola sound a bit outerworldy – but maybe that’s just a binary misconception (joke) ..
Kneeling, I guess they are saying “Heil Hitler” in a new way. Subordination to the Deep state.
“US ruling classes have instrumentalized these riots.” No. They are taking advantage of this spontaneous outpouring of rage against the US police state. Big difference. The only “engineering” has been done by the police who have deliberately escalated tense situations in a classic counter-insurgency tactic learned from their Israeli trainers: turn legitimate grievance/peaceful protest into looting and arson in order to separate the passive support of the population toward the calls for police reforms.
We should absolutely expect the DNC machine to use and redirect whatever social phenomena that arrives as a political weapon against Trump. Of course they would, their corporate/war-making ideology is in virtual lockstep with the RNC. But this does not mean that these protests are “directed” by Soros or Joe Biden or whomever.
I can’t help thinking there is nothing new under the sun. This is the old divide and rule trick. Not just race division, but every conceivable opportunity to divide. The countless invented genders and here in the UK, the old against the young, ( the old apparently voted for Brexit, the young against ).
I am reminded of a J.P. Morgan quote, the gist of which was :
The common man should be kept in fear of homelessness and the people should be led to fight among themselves about things that don’t matter to us. Thus they will submit to rule by financiers.
Also, I note MLK is now presented as exclusively a black activist. He was much more dangerous than that because he was organising the poor regardless of colour – a unifying message – anathema to the powers that be. He was also telling unwelcome truths about America’s wars. He had to go. He is hypocritically celebrated now with these facts carefully ignored.
AA Milne once said :
Third rate thinkers are only happy when thinking with the majority. ( This is the gist not the quote ). There was a lot of wisdom in Winney the Pooh !
We are easily led. All the frustration and anger, and resulting energy to effect change in society, is carefully directed up a blind alley. The destruction of statues seems particularly ridiculous. Why aren’t these people concerned about present day slave markets in Libya, a gift resulting from NATO’s humanitarian intervention ? I despair.
On a happier note Auslander’s magnificent dogs cheered me up. If you want to meet a person worth knowing, look for an animal lover. The converse is also true in my experience – so much so as to be a truism.
I can’t help but think, Mark, that the 1% have totally lost the narrative here. They thought they could con the proles. However, working class rage will take the USA down. What do they have to lose except poverty and debt? Trump did a bioweapons attack on China and Iran, and now COVID-19 rage has come back to bite him in the ass. That was all part of the plan and the proles know it.
What has the virus thing to do with Trump ?
It’s clearly a DeepState (and their masters) weapon for fear, angst and division of the people.
As the “riots” follow the same line of tactics – making the Deplorables fight each other, to be then raised from the ashes into the new state of slavery.
But as no plan survives contact with reality, this will lead to a completely different, than planned, outcome.
If you disagree with that this is all a planned and prearranged “strategy” just watch the 2012 Olympics opening “ceremony” and it’s retarded and soulless speech and symbolism (especially the virus part).
‘Bending the knee’ as to be the new Nazi salute, I find a very appropriate observation.
It is my understanding of the big picture that the uber-wealthy who really run the world, or most of it, the ones who created the international banking system are eager to complete their world order, a worldwide feudal system. Re-colonization on steroids to put it another way. These riots are not restricted to just the U.S. They appear much like the typically manufactured colour revolutions such as Maidan and the riots in Hong Kong. They really have a political agenda, to conquer. Divide and conquer. And it is all such a good distraction from the nightmare of the COVID 19 lockdowns. They are not finished with this planned event yet. And it is a good distraction from what the governments and banks are currently engaged in, bailing out and buying up major corporations, states, cities, etc. Choosing the winners, who will remain. All central banks are now working in concert, doing the same thing. When this is all completed, I expect the U.S. as the main muscle for the establishment of the new world order feudal system will be a militarized state with the citizens being completely under control and reliant on the government for everything. There never was an economic recovery after 2008 and world finance was starting to strangle before any of these current events appeared. Trump’s continuous bragging that under him the U.S. had the greatest economy in history was totally bogus, based only on the rising stock market. The stock market is being fed by the bankers and is divorced from the real economy. Trends forecaster Gerald Celente and others have been warning for some time that the greatest depression is near. Now, most of the real economy is dead and many millions more are going to be at the mercy of the benevolence of their governments. I don’t think we have seen anything yet. If they manage to knock down Russia and China as two opponents of their feudal world order then it is all over. These countries will either get on board with the feudal world order or there will be war. I suspect the suffering of humanity will become so severe they will beg for and accept any solution offered.
I hope I’m wrong. Time alone will tell the story.
That is still a big “if’ regarding Russia and China. I do not think they will roll over so easily. My sense is Russia and China know with whom they are dealing with. And another thing, uber wealthy may be powerful but they are not invincible, just like Shah of Iran or Aristocrats of France, during French Revolution discovered. Wealth does not always guarantee that one will be shielded from chaos. These events can still spin out of elite’s control! However I completely agree with you. Only time will tell.
I certainly can’t say I disagree with you on these points. We shall have to keep a close eye on events and try to figure out the real reasons things are occurring. And the super-wealthy elite controllers are not invincible by any means. However, they do have a massive advantage. The world economic system is run by them and they have created what has been called ‘spider webs of control’ all over the planet. Drawing from memory, a few years ago there was a diagram which resulted from the research by a team of Swedes (?) that had lines crisscrossing all over it from one corporation to another. This showed that all these corporations had interlocking ownership by only a few very wealthy. These spider webs of control are something like that, worldwide. They make sure a few of their representatives are in important positions to make sure certain laws are passed and certain things get done. And from there they orchestrate enslavement and overthrow of nations and national leaders, create colour revolutions etc.
“These events can still spin out of elite’s control!”
Yes, maybe. But you must not forget that those people in power are where they are because they have developed special skills in manipulation and conspiracy. That is what characterize them, and we the people do not have such skills. And any one trying to awake and organize the people is marginalized at best.
I think that there is a lot of substance to what they Saker is saying.
But I believe that these processes are deeper than he suggests.
It is true that the Democrats are eroding the Rule of Law. But it is not just a Democratic Party initiative. Both parties have been skirting the Rule of Law as if it were their right (e.g.complete surveillance of the citizenry in violation of the Bill of Rights, the attempt to invalidate elections though Russiahoax, Ukrainehoax; the establishment of a dual system of justice where banks can loot the economy without consequence but ordinary citizens go to the slammer for shoplifting; letting Hillary off the hook for compromising national security; indicting Flynn over nothing and so on)
And this is not just limited to national affairs (e.g. civil asset forfeiture, utilizing citizens as ATMs as they did in Ferguson, Missouri and so on)
And it is not just limited to national and local affairs. There has been a breakdown even in the way citizens treat one another.
In other words, the utilization of the current riots to subvert the electoral system is only a continuation – as well as being an extension – of the process of breakdown of decency and fair dealing that was already ongoing.
I believe that the most significant aspect of breakdown of the Rule of Law, is not that it is happening, but that it is spreading. And it is getting to the point where social cohesion itself is closer to breaking down.
And I don’t think that those folks “pulling the strings” in their non-flyover enclaves understand the significance of what is happening, much less where their actions are leading.
What do the proles have to lose, Mike? COVID-19 has demolished the US economy and they will soon be homeless and starving. We have no social safety net for them in the USA and they know that. Bring it all down. More power to them, I say.
A quote from the novel Never The Last One, a discussion between a young and caught spy and Father Mitrofan, a Warrior Priest. Conversation is abridged, and all you who wish to ‘bring it all down’ would do well to remember this little passage spoken during a war, a real war, wherein a young and budding ‘revolutionary’ was forcibly taken down to an area of recent combat and shown the results of his work as a spy:
Father helped Coruthers to his feet. The two guards were nervously watching the top of the cliff face to their right, automats at the ready.
“Our men are up there, do not fear. Take this man’s handcuffs off, if he runs I will kill him. Do you understand, John? If you try to run I will kill you. Your name in Russian is Ivan, son, just so you know.”
The guard removed the handcuffs.
“I will not run. I…I’ve never seen this. It is terrible. I don’t know why…”
“Yes you do, Ivan, you know very well. You are a spy.”
“I am not! I am not a spy. I…”
Father spoke gently. “Yes you are, in your heart you are a spy and a revolutionary. Do not lie to a Priest, Ivan, we see all.”
Coruthers looked down. “Yes.” He said meekly. “I am a revolutionary. Am I wrong to work for the poor, the oppressed?” He was almost defiant. “The poor, the helpless, they need our, they need my help! And now I see the result of revolution. I never thought…”
“This is not revolution, Ivan, this is far from revolution. In revolution you would not be looking at dead soldiers, dead men, you would be looking at dead children, dead women and dead grandmothers and grandfathers. What you see today for the first time is war, pure and simple war. It is not nice, is it?”
“No.”
“I don’t like winter. Skiing in the Alps, yes, but to go out in the cold, no, I never liked it. My father has an estate in Florida and that is where I lived most of the time.”
“Your father is rich?”
“Yes, but he never used his money to help the poor, the common people, all he did was live off their work.”
“And you hate him for that.”
“Who wouldn’t? He never listened to me, he never helped me in my struggle to help the poor, to help the disadvantaged. He is a fool. When the revolution comes, I hope they kill him.”
“They will kill you too, Ivan.”
John was surprised. “Why? I will have helped them, helped the revolutionaries to fight and to win. Then together we will build a different world, a world that is fair to all workers, everyone will have what they need, no hunger, no poverty, no one cold in winter, everyone with a nice home and family. It will be a wonderful world, a perfect world.”
Father looked at him and smiled. “Ivan, do you read? Do you know history?”
“Of course I read, and I know the glorious promise of the Communist Revolution. It failed but it was not the revolutionaries fault, it was the fault of the greedy capitalists from the West like my father. He thinks of nothing but money, how to make more and more, he doesn’t care about the ordinary people, just money.”
Father Mitrofan’s face was benign and calm. “I will give you a book to read while you are counting trees, for that will probably be your punishment. This book will tell you the truth of our glorious revolution, of how we went from a hereditary ruling elite to a nonhereditary ruling elite.”
Always be very careful what you hope and pray for, you might get it.
Hmm… So, you are saying the proles should just quietly go under a bridge and starve to death, or engage in self-destructive behavior like drug abuse and alcohol? I think many of these folks have guns and know how to use them on the 1%. Just my opinion.
Those who are for the status quo, benefit from it. They don’t want it to change or change very much. But to the majority, the status quo is unjust and they are feeling it’s injustices: Particularly the millennial of all races even though the whites are still slightly better off. But it’s a race to the bottom.
Personally, I understood the system and played it to my advantage. But even though, I have all I need, I cannot support an unjust system and stay true to myself. So, I understand those who don’t want the current system overhauled for fear of the unknown or anarchy — which I personally don’t see it getting there— . On the other hand, the greater percentage of humans are currently, constantly slaughtered, maimed and murdered; those that survive have their lives ruined forever. Those who are currently comfortable in the present system and are warning us against the potential outcome of change, don’t realise or probably ignore, that what they fear unfolding has already happened to a majority of humans on this planet. If we cannot make an equitable system, how can we justify doing nothing just to preserve those who have benefited from this system. Slavery, colonialism, neo-colonialism have and still benefit the “owners” and their enablers to this day. How can anyone who consider themselves decent and just, aid and abet the current system without actively seeking to bring it down and install a better one?
Auslander lives in a nation (Russia) with strong collectivist values and a good social safety net, unlike the USA. That’s why Russians have done so much better with COVID-19 than we have. The American underclass knows they have been targeted with a bioweapon just as much as the Chinese and the Iranians have. They are pissed to say the least. Expect them to not go quietly into that dark night.
“and all you who wish to ‘bring it all down’”
I didn’t read it that Tommy Ap. himself necessarily wishes to bring it all down.
I think he was observing that for large swaths of US society things are “all down” already and have been getting “downer” for a long time. So, logically, they have nothing to lose by kicking out the last chock or two.
As Thomas Frank points out in “Listen, Liberal,” many poor people in the USA don’t have any community because they have constantly been moved on by one social and economic factor or another. Now, with the current mess, hundreds of thousands are truly looking at the end of the line for them and their children. So, why not take the Samson option?
Katherine
In striking contrast to the counter-revolutionary, conservative voice of the priest in a conversation which is fictional and extracted from the novel “Never the Last One: A Novel of Spetnaz” by RH Auslander, let us listen to the voice of the great and actual revolutionary, Ernesto Che Guevara, in a speech entitled “On Social Aims Of The Rebel Army” which was delivered at a ceremony in Havana on January 27, 1959:
“The men and women of the Rebel Army never forgot their fundamental mission in the Sierra Maestra or in other areas, which was to improve the conditions of the peasants and to incorporate them into the struggle for the land. Schools were set up, in which improvised teachers went to the most inaccessible parts of this region of Oriente.
There in the Sierra we made the first effort at dividing up the land, with an agrarian law drafted principally by Dr. Humberto Sori Marin and by Fidel Castro, and in which I had the honor of collaborating. The land was given to the peasants in a revolutionary manner. The large farms belonging to servants of the dictatorship were seized and divided up, and all state lands began to be put in the hands of the region’s peasants. The moment had arrived in which we identified ourselves fully as a peasant movement closely linked to the land, and with agrarian reform as our banner.”
The terror unleashed by the dictator Batista (supported by US imperialism) is described in the speech as follows:
“The dictatorship, on the other hand, gave them systematic bombing of homes, expulsion from the land, and death; and not only death from the ground but death from the air, with napalm bombs that the democratic neighbors up north graciously gave Batista to terrorize civilian populations. These bombs weigh five hundred kilos apiece, and when they explode destruction is spread over more than a hundred meters. One napalm bomb dropped on a coffee field means the destruction of that wealth-embodying years of accumulated labor-over an area of a hundred meters, and five or six years are needed to repair what was destroyed in a minute.”
And a few paragraphs later:
“We have begun to put the Rebel Army’s social aims into effect; we have an armed democracy. When we plan out the agrarian reform and observe the new revolutionary laws to complement it and make it viable and immediate, we are aiming at social justice. This means the redistribution of land and also the creation of a vast internal market and crop diversification, two cardinal objectives of the revolutionary government that are inseparable and that cannot be postponed since they involve the people’s interest.
All economic activities are connected. We must increase the country’s industrialization, without overlooking the many problems accompanying such a process. But a policy of encouraging industry demands certain tariff measures to protect nascent industry, as well as an internal market capable of absorbing the new commodities. We cannot increase this market except by giving the great peasant masses broader access to it. Although the guajiros have no purchasing power, they do have necessities to meet, things they cannot purchase today.
We are well aware that the ends we are committed to demand an enormous responsibility on our part, and we know that these are not the only goals. We must expect a reaction against us by those who control over 75 percent of our commercial trade and our market. In the face of this danger we must prepare ourselves to apply countermeasures, among them tariffs and an increase in the number of our foreign markets. We need to create a Cuban merchant fleet to transport sugar, tobacco, and other commodities, because owning our own fleet will have a very favorable influence on the type of shipments, a factor upon which the progress of underdeveloped countries such as Cuba depends to a large degree.”
“Land reform” has been the crux of revolutionary movements throughout the centuries, and in particular in Latin America.
The New World represented a shortcut to “land reform” for European peasants and other economically disenfranchised of various sorts. Also for American peasants (cf. land rushes).
One may wall ask what “land reform” (use metaphorically) might mean in the USA today.
Hopefully something more meaningful than looting stores.
Katherine
Auslander:
Just wanted to say that the scene you quoted here (abridged) was for me pretty much the most emotionally satisfying one in that wonderful book.
Ed, it pleases me that you remember the book and that passage and how emotionally satisfying it was for you. That is one of many little vignettes that took a lot of time to write and get to the point I was satisfied.
Your erudite review of the book was one of the first and to this day one of two that I cherish the most. My wife was my muse and my foil through the entire three year writing process and for her, it’s the final pages where the Regiment marches back to Russia after the victory that brings so many conflicting emotions. It took literally weeks to get those 11 pages to the way I, and she, wanted, and she is the author of those final few lines where Annya Dmitrovna speaks to Polkovnik Yevgenyi Sergei’vich at the very end. My guide line for those few pages was when I had a paragraph or a few lines to the point where she was reaching for her kerchief to staunch the tears, I knew I had it correct for the emotion I wanted. To this day, she can not read or speak of the lines with Senior Sister Larissa Pavlova or little Tatyana reacting to the Regiment as it passed them without breaking down to tears…..and I have many messages and reviews from others who say the same thing, although more than one has said they were reduced to tears, happiness, rage, joy and sadness often during the read.
Tommy Apeiron,
There are pros and cons to “bringing it all down.”
The “pros” are destroying a corrupt system and giving the parasites their “due.”
But there are cons as well.
Right now, an awful lot of the population has little. It if all goes down that “little” could turn into “nothing.” If it really goes down a lot of innocent people will suffer. Moreover, if it really goes down there is no guarantee that what replaces it will be better – it might actually be worse.
We need systemic change. We need a systemic change for the better. We need systemic change greater than any change, at any time in our history.
Do I think it will happen?
No.
But one can always hope.
It’s probably beyond hope for millions of American workers. There will be no “systemic change” and it would probably be better to have a total reset, let the chips fall where they may. Hope you have your bunker stocked with food and ammunition, Mike.
Every one of you missed the most important few words at the end, how all revolutions end up with just a change of ruling elite: ‘we went from a hereditary ruling elite to a nonhereditary ruling elite.’
This is what the net gain of this erstwhile ‘revolution’, read coup, sweeping USA will be. For we ordinary workers and peasants nothing will change, not a single thing, after the fires have been put out and the streets washed down.
@Auslander
That may very well be the outcome of a change of system now. To me, looking at history, revolution always made things better for the oppressed. Freed slave that are prejudiced against is much better than outright slavery. Decolonised Africa is much better than colonization. The truth is that the lives of the oppressed improved slightly while the normal citizen of the oppressive system became slightly worse of as the gravy train shrank.
So, we are at the epitome of the centuries old system which cannot continue without complete human enslavement for it to survive. All humans had better wake up and realize that we are in an oppressive system which will normalize misery to everyone — caucasian or otherwise. We are all being herded into the same “normalized” living conditions — which means western way of life must be destroyed because of the preservation of mother nature.
If we could grasp that, we could all come together and institute a far much better equitable system. Say what you want about China, but they took what the world has now in it’s possession and lifted millions of their citizens from poverty. That is s clear indication that, a much better system is possible if we reject and remove the 1% rulers who are the true vampires.
So, yes, if we don’t unite, we will clearly be outmanoeurved and a worse system instituted. But if we do nothing, we get there anyway.
@ Ponder
[Decolonised Africa is much better than colonization. The truth is that the lives of the oppressed improved slightly while the normal citizen of the oppressive system became slightly worse of as the gravy train shrank]
Not necessarily true. It should be better but it isn’t necessarily the case, on the contrary.
Freedom and independence come with a price / cost.
One of the fables of La Fontaine: ‘ Le loup et le chien’ (the wolf and the dog) does illustrate this very nicely: the wolf, hungry, comes to ask a well-fed dog what he should do to be as big as he is. The dog advises him to put himself at the service of a human: he will be spoiled by the services rendered. The wolf then realizes that the dog has a wound where the human puts a leash on him; when he discovers that this wound comes from the object that deprives him of his freedom, he decides to run away with his freedom and return to the woods This animal fable opposes two animals that are close in morphology but have two different ways of life: one is wild and the other is domestic “. This confrontation allows La Fontaine to present two conditions: the insecurity linked to freedom and the comfort linked to servitude”.
Applied to colonies getting their independence, I’d mention as a typical example the case of Niger, a former French colony in West-Africa, south of the Sahara desert. Niger refused to ratify the French Constitution, proposed by the French government led by general De Gaulle as basis for the 5th Republic (in a referendum of September 28th 1958) and declared its independence on October 2d 1958. General De Gaulle felt so humiliated by the way this refusal was communicated to him (visiting the country), that he decided to stop all French investments in this former colony. Niger is now indeed free and independent, completely free, but by far the poorest country of Africa.
Here is an interesting perspective on how WW3 will be fought and against whom? While there is some resistance, that will eventually not be permitted. Already, a vast amount of the public willingly has submitted to the agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Jg4jzDmMac
Shades of a struggle over an elite-controlled Cultural Revolution-type insurgency, as I see it, rather than an actual Civil War. But the Red Guards of Antifa and BLM need a leader, badly, or at least some sort of quasi-ideology. If they don;t have that, they will fizzle out, just like the HK “protesters.”
Cops are being fired without due process. BLM screams “police violence”, yet the videos show the blacks being violent when arrested. This is a political process, not a legal one. The Atlanta death was totally justified self-defense by the cop, to avoid being incapacitated by a violent black man, who could then kill the cop if he wanted. People need to stop making up narratives and deal with the facts, part of which are that blacks always resist arrest, provoking injury and death from the struggle.
Mod: Would you kindly tell as why is it that the blacks resist arrest…. while we are waiting for your answer we shall let standup comedian Dave Chappelle shed some light on matter…
https://youtu.be/VFHpvPwq2i8
I think your question implies that blacks have a good reason to resist arrest, probably because of general racism, frustration in their lives, etc. No doubt they have reasons. There needs to be discussions by everyone in this country about systemic racism that makes black people insane with frustration. I wouldn’t want to be a black man in this country. I believe I would probably murder somebody. I empathize with blacks, and I understand the total frustration.
But that doesn’t change the general flavor of black on police violence. Attacking police, by way of resisting arrest, is not a constructive, productive way to address racism. There are better ways to work for social change. In fact, I do not believe that resisting arrest is at all an attempt to address racism. I think for the most part that hatred of the oppressor cannot be controlled when drunk, high on drugs, or fleeing consequences of crimes just committed.
Certainly there have been outright murders of blacks by police, for example the man shot in the park while running away from a cop, or the man shot 15-20 times while walking past a group of police, ignoring their orders. Those cops need to be locked up for life. There are others. But the majority of black deaths at the hands of police occur because of resisting arrest. Was George Floyd murder? It appears like maybe it was, but I read two days ago that three cops had tried to get him into the cruiser so they could book him at the station, and they couldn’t get him in the car, because he was resisting so ferociously. So they sat on him on the sidewalk, waiting for him to calm down, to stop fighting. His death might have been accidental. I don’t know if it was, and only a thorough investigation can ascertain if it was. Was there an investigation? Was the cop provided with due process? No, he was summarily fired, because BLM was burning the city down. Is burning the city down constructive, productive, legal? Absolutely not!
These are points that need to be discussed between black people and white people. We need to be honest, admit the facts, and then figure out a solution. The BLM narrative is that cops kill blacks for no reason (just walk up and shoot a person for being black), and beside the handful of cops who actually did that, there is no evidence that the majority of cops do that. The evidence shows that the majority of cops follow legal procedure, protocol taught in their training, and they are respectful, courteous, and professional. Often they are friendly and very helpful.
There has to be honesty about police/black violence. The vast majority of it is started by the black people. This absolutely must be ackknowledged by everyone, both black and white. There needs to be conversation about how this is self-sabotage and even suicidal for the black people. People need to acknowledge that the folks resisting arrest are usually high on something, have acted suspiciously or criminally, and simply need to have a conversation with the officers who show up. If they did something that requires an arrest, they need to submit to it.
How many blacks resist arrest so they don’t get a strike three? How many have drugs in their pockets? How many have warrants? Those are also possible reasons why blacks resist arrest.
The BLM narrative is false, fake, a manipulation. Racism exists, but police violence against black people, with a few exceptions, does not exist. The police are professionals, highly trained, and they take pride in doing their job. The video evidence on the internet confirms this. It’s only in response to black violence against the officers do the officers then physically attempt to subdue and cuff the black people.
It’s time we get real and call it like it is. If we do this, then we can have conversations about it. But if black people see a black man disarm a cop and get killed in the process, they really shouldn’t say that “he did nothing! – they killed him for being black!” How can there be a conversation when there’s that bullshit going on? Logic and honesty needs to be the basic foundation for constructive conversation between two people. If one is lying, or denying, there can’t be conversation.
I think most people are willing to talk about racism, and to repent of it, to reform. But it’s a two-way street, black and white both have to be willing to respectfuly engage each other, be honest, admit to what is plainly truely happening, and leave the false narratives at the door.
Patrick
“I wouldn’t want to be a black man in this country” tell the whole tale. You know of the racism meted out to black and you sure wouldn’t want to experience it.
Now, instead of criticising blacks, why don’t you think over the whole thing and tell us, if you were black what would you do? How would you react? What would you like to see happen and what avenues or options could be undertaken by you and your fellow blacks to bring about change. I think that would probably be a more useful exercise than just criticising and fault-finding. You may probably help give ideas or probably end up acknowledging that blacks have no way out; comply—-get the short end of the stick, resist –get the short end of the stick. A very miserable place to be in really and you can’t opt out. Google Jane Elliot.
@Ponder
I think black people should be doing what you are asking me to do: think of options. Or instead of you asking me to do it, I think it would be better if you asked black people to think of options. I do not think resisting police to the death is the best option. It’s better to submit to the arrest and regroup another day. Unless I want to commit suicide, then letting the police kill me is an option, since I’m too much of a coward to pull the trigger myself.
But, really, let’s be honest here. The blacks involved in violence against the police are not working for social change. They’re trying to avoid being arrested. The probable reasons are outstanding warrants, overdue child support, third strike statutes, not wanting to do time, not wanting to pay fines, etc. Black activism is best performed by sober adults in daylight, not drunks and drug addicts being arrested at night.
Instead of asking me what to do, how about ask yourself? You think I need to have the answer to US racism, simply because I’ve observed that these black deaths are usually instigated by the black person? It’s an observation! I don’t need to have solutions. I’m entitled to see and to report what I see. I report this because BLM, the media, the government, the politicians, are all saying that the police are executing black people. Bullshit. Look at the videos! Black people are committing suicide because they know police procedure is basically, “By God, we will subdue you! (If you resist arrest.) Whatever it takes!” If you resist unto death, then that’s suicide. Maybe they don’t consciously commit suicide, but in effect that’s what’s happening.
If I were black, drunk, high on fentanyl or the like, who knows what I’d do? As a sober, intelligent, rational (white – not that my color matters) person, if I’m pulled over by a cop, I am fearfully respectful, courteous, polite, friendly, slow-moving, keep my hands visible, obey every command, announce if I’m going to reach into my glove box for papers (I actually do that before the cop reaches the truck, have it in my hand), etc. I went through police training and know how vulnerable a cop is when approaching a car. I’m not a cop, but trained to be a reserve. I didn’t follow through with it. Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was like that during his interview, very polite, but his sister announced that he had a warrant, so when the cuffs hit his wrist, he was going to make sure he wasn’t arrested. Bad move.
Cops do not execute black people (with some exceptions, and I think you’re aware of them – the man walking away from an interview with a cop in the park, the kid walking past a group of cops, ignoring their orders, the college cop that shot the black driver in the head for no apparent reason, etc). BLM wants us to think the cops execute people for being black, and I call bullshit. I say, look at the videos. Find out what police training is about. Being incapacitated by a taser is life-threatening, which justifies lethal responses. Cops lives matter. Sure black lives matter, too, and I wish they would take care of themselves and stop killing themselves and each other. But BLM is BS. Total bs. These are not innocent blacks who die while exacting violence on the police. They are not innocent, despite BLM shrieks to the contrary.
One good strategy for anybody in this country is this: make yourself useful to your neighbors and your community. Find a way to be productive and to contribute. Even if you are excluded, fight to find a way to personally contribute to the good of other people. “Fight” does not mean literally fight, but put forth effort. Invest yourself in helping people, regardless of color. I did that with my career, and I’m doing that in retirement. There’s no reason in the world why black people can not endeavor to be productive and useful to others, a help to the community.
My goodness, burning down the buildings in the community isn’t the way, not even close.
At once point in my life I had to take a hard look at myself and admit what I saw. I did not like it. But it motivated me to change myself. I became useful to people, and I became a better human being, not repeating abuses of the past. That’s a good starting point for everyone who is unhappy. Look within, and don’t flinch. Accept what you see, then change it if you can. Change is possible. Be a builder, not a destroyer. Resolve to contribute to positive change, not negative or violent change. Change starts in every person’s own heart.
As Saker said, there’s only one race: the human race. Let’s all be a part of it. Concentrate on doing good, and don’t worry about the evil ones. They will be dealt with eventually, but probably not by me or you. They’re actually fabricating their own end.
Hope this helps.
Patrick
Your response was a cop out and you went back to criticism. Let us go back to history, show where an oppressed people gained their freedom and rights without resisting? What seems senseless and defeatist has been done throughout history by the oppressed to cast away the oppressive York. Now, as JFK said, those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable. You will be seeing more of what you decry as more in society become disenfranchised and join the discontent, if the system is not peacefully reformed. Just observing the inevitable and sad loss of human lives as has been through out the ages. And yes, if you have read my comments, you can clearly see I totally believe in one human race as we all came from Adam.
“If I’m pulled over by a cop, I am fearfully respectful, courteous, polite, friendly, slow-moving, keep my hands visible, obey every command, announce if I’m going to reach into my glove box for papers”
Police officers are public servants paid by tax payers not demi-gods to be worshipped and feared. Many American cops are on a power trip and seem to think no citizen has the right to question their actions.
You invalidate your arguments by trying to gloss over the fact that many police officers in America exceed the limits of their authority and use unnecessary force and unjustified violence where simple common sense would do. There is far too much video evidence on the Internet to indicate that there are widespread problems with law enforcement in America. Denying this is intellectually dishonest in my opinion.
I think what we are seeing is cops walking off the job and replaced by military personell, these cats are not trained to negociate but to use force as the last option of control, and then the media reports a history that wont disrupt the event further.
@Jay:
“Police officers are public servants paid by tax payers not demi-gods to be worshipped and feared. Many American cops are on a power trip and seem to think no citizen has the right to question their actions.
You invalidate your arguments by trying to gloss over the fact that many police officers in America exceed the limits of their authority and use unnecessary force and unjustified violence where simple common sense would do. There is far too much video evidence on the Internet to indicate that there are widespread problems with law enforcement in America. Denying this is intellectually dishonest in my opinion.”
I’m not denying it, I simply do not see it. As Saker has pointed out, nobody knows what someone else is thinking, therefore for you to assert that police seem to be thinking that no one can question them would seem to be dishonesty on your part. In a fair conversation, we can’t make stuff up!
From the videos I’ve seen, in the majority of them, the cops follow professional law enforcement protocol. Are they loud and clear? Usually. They have probably found out that soft speaking doesn’t always work. Do they get extremely physical with a person who gets violent during an arrest? Absolutely!
If you can provide links to videos that show cops using unjustified violence, that would be helpful to everyone. Forget the Rayshard Brooks videos, he was using lethal force against officers when he was shot. Google “untrained use of taser is lethal force”. Google explains why it is lethat, which explains why Rayshard is now dead.
Floyd is not for sure a murder. He was violently thrashing about after being cuffed, and 3 cops couldn’t get him into the squad car, so they sat on him, hoping he would calm down. His death might be accidental.
Rayshard had a warrant out on him, explaining his violence to neutralize the police officers.
Show some links to support your argument, please. I’m willing to change my mind to line up with the evidence. I just want to see it.
PS None of this officers who have been fired recently should have been fired before an investigation has been performed. Adminstrative leave, with pay, is the usual protocol in police shootings. Burning cities down shouldn’t change that. Due process is for everyone, even cops.
Patrick
(Removed insult,MOD). Any one with access to the Internet can read about the history of police brutality in the USA.
Furthermore, during the recent protests against police brutality triggered by the killing of George Floyd, the whole world saw the videos of American police officers employing sadistic violence against American citizens exercising their rights to protest peacefully. Even journalists were targeted with violence and mass arrests.
To suggest, as I believe you do, that cops only get violent with suspects who resist arrest is laughable. The links below are for your consideration.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/los-angeles-police-officer-accused-repeatedly-punching-man-charged-n1228921
https://abcnews.go.com/Archives/video/march-1991-rodney-king-videotape-9758031
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Kelly_Thomas#:~:text=Kelly%20Thomas%20(April%205%2C%201974,the%20streets%20of%20Fullerton%2C%20California.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Police-Brutality-in-the-United-States-2064580
@Jay:
Thanks for the links. I looked at them, and I see your point, and I accept that there is racism and violence against blacks in the police forces.
However, I do not accept that the majority of police are being violent against people simply because they are black. I still believe that every incident of police shootings and black deaths by other means needs to be investigated. I still believe that most black deaths at the hands of police are instigated by the blacks themselves. I think you are right that racism exists, and I think that I am right, that most black deaths by police are caused by the blacks being violent against the police.
I think blacks need to be serious, respectful, and confront the police rationally, with evidence, calmly, respectfully, in broad daylight, after making an appointment to do so, the way that people do in today’s world. I don’t think screeching, shrieking, screaming, burning buildings, is the way to exact change in society. I still don’t believe that resisting arrest has anything to do with social activism. (I’m not saying that you believe this. Everything I’m writing here is about me, not you.)
But, yeah, there’s a problem. Most cops – if they are racist – certainly are able to behave professionally despite that attitude. Your links prove that a minority of cops cannot overcome their racism, and they act it out during performance of their duties. I agree that there needs to be some kind of police response to those cops who violate police procedures, and it seems to be that they are taking steps to do so. Probably they need to be relentless in their efforts. I don’t know what they need to do, as I’m not a law enforcement professional. All I know is that I would not want to identify all cops as criminals because a few them are breaking the law. I do think most cops are professionals, and in today’s current official worship of BLM destruction of neighborhoods and businesses, cops are being sacrificed. That’s not right.
At least people are starting to talk about what’s really going on. Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson are both talking about what’s actually happening, which I think is huge. They’re pointing out the discrepancies between the BLM narrative and what the videos show. This is huge, and refreshing.
If we can talk to each other, calmly, respectfully, there’s a chance “we can all get along”.
Thanks again for the links.
Patrick
@Jay:
PS It turns out that George Floyd OD’d on fentanyl, that’s why he couldn’t breathe.
@pdb,
I would respectfully suggest that you have an obsession with the black race. Read my comments again. Not once do I mention police brutality or violence against black people only. White people, Latinos, Asian-Americans and other racial groups are victims of unlawful police violence too. There are clearly widespread problems with law enforcement in the USA.
Kind regards
Jay
@Jay:
Suggesting I’m obsessed with the black race is a tidy way to discount and discredit my observations about the fakeness of BLM “protests”. Good way to kill the conversation, too. Meanwhile, the cities continue to burn? Cops are still executing every black person they see, for being black? I see the smoke, but I still see most cops just doing their job, correctly and legally.
Patrick
“If I’m pulled over by a cop,”
That is the crux. But I think the following “how to comport yourself” is a bit of a fairy tale.
Many more blacks are “pulled over” or otherwise apprehended by police than whites.
This is the point also of David Chappelle’s very funny routine/monologue.
A cop who is already overreacting to someone who is “driving while black” is already primed for a confrontation. A black man who is pulled over is already fearful (also the point of Chappelle’s routine).
It is a toxic chemistry: Loaded-for-bear cop meets terrified human. As many have noted, most of us have done something wrong in the past, or even recently, but it will not become an issue or even be noticed. Also part of Chapelle’s point. Watch the video. It is pretty funny. A lot of bad things can happen to a black man in a police cruiser or a station house, especially where quotas for arrests etc. must be met. The instinct to run at the sight of handcuffs is very understandable.
I know perfectly well that if I as a white woman am pulled over for something, chances are I’ll get a slap on the wrist, not handcuffs. I don’t drink or do drugs, so I feel fairly confident that the worst that can happen is traffic ticket of some kind. I won’t be dragged out of my car; searched, handcuffed, etc. I mgiht even have just done something actually more serioius, such concealing a weapon. But I probably will not be viewed as a suspect. This simply is not the case with black men. Yes, more black men do commit a larger proportion of crimes (per Ron Unz’s stats), but this statistic also entangles a whole lot of others via guilt by association and racist stereotypes.
It is also very possible that the tendency of cops to detain those “driving/loitering/washing their car while black” ends up boosting the black crime stats, because, as noted, most of us have done something we can be accused of, if needed. Like with increased Covid-19 testing increasing the number of “cases,” the more blacks are stopped for some reason the more these fishing expeditions will either turn something up, or lead to some crime or other such as resisting arrest.
As a very basic first step in starting to rebalance the cops–black Americans equation, all quotas for arrests must be abolished. These quotas are an open invitation for abuse, lying, and general corruption of the community atmosphere.
Katherine
Is the collapse of the US empire organic, facilitated, or…..both?
The collapse of the empire has been predicted for some time but has more or less been able to continue with the veil that that “everything is normal” and it’s nice to seat back on your coach as a keyboard worrier typing away that the “sky is falling” then go back to watching Netflix, going out to dinner to your favorite restaurant, and visiting friends and family on the weekend…..till now. Let’s start with the election of Trump. How did someone like him even stand a chance when he wouldn’t even be contemplated as a candidate just a decade ago? Well, first of all he is symptom of the changes taking place as Capitalism is working for fewer and fewer people. Immigration isn’t helping and Trump addresses the issue only to have to backfire. He also deceived many into getting elected with a populist appeal only to then fail on delivery. Shocker, lol. Whether his intentions were genuine or sabotage by the “sinister” (read sarcasm) deep state is a moot point. I really have to laugh reading all the myopic arguments in his defense, particularly by the alt-right media. The description itself “deep state” is misleading because the deep state is….the state. For it is intrinsically structured within the system and not some anomaly as insinuated by the adjective. As the system continues to malfunction, a predicted and natural outcome is not only the schism between the population, fueled by Identity Politics, but also less known, between the ruling class. When was the last time we heard of the diabolical neocon. The Saker made an astute observation that some of them are “switching sides”. Which side should be explored a bit more, for the error is made in the ousting of Trump as the end goal. This is what we hear form the few voices in the MSM media that aren’t afraid to speak out. Tucker Carlson is a prime example. I have to praise him for asking questions and addressing the obvious. Let’s see how long he’ll last now that Fox advisors are pulling the proverbial plug. So yes, the collapse is unequivocally organic in nature. It’s been a long time coming as goes the quote. And also, yes, the goal is to remove Trump form office-as he is not the puppet of choice. But would Corp interest go to such extremes begs the question? The coordinated effort between the Corp execs, higher up politicians and of course the vast majority of the media are not only supporting these riots (aka “peaceful protest”) but adding fuel to the fire. They are intentionally making life more unbearable for just about everyone. Basically treating us as collateral damage. I’m afraid to say that the explanation that this is all orchestrated just to oust Trump doesn’t hold much weight. This then leads me to the following point, is the collapse facilitated? I would conclude also….yes. By that I mean it was intentional, NOT inadvertently. To see this in a clear perspective we need to visualize these events from a broader one. We have to go back to history to see who is the only Superpower right now. Which citizens enjoyed the fruits of victory in a global context. As I mentioned before the neocons are a dying breed. What was their goal? Preserve the old empire. What does that imply? Keep National borders intact via military might and the preservation of the the dollars role as world reserve currency. This old guard is being dismantled as a natural consequence. This is now an unprecedented moment in modern times. To see this only political partisanship is a grave mistake. The fact that this social chaos transpired immediately after the Covid health and subsequent economic crisis raises the question whether this was a coincidence. If you inquire like a detective searching for clues, the way to proceed would be to locate the common denominator. In other words don’t listen to what they tell you but look at the overlapping aftershocks. This is no longer about the preservation of the classic empire model. What we have is now global in the sense the military is rendered obsolete in the sense that they serve no purpose. The dollar will crash as the only significant pillar of power. This is, interestingly enough, finally discussed by MSM. Coincidence? The system HAS to crash sooner than later is a critical concept. The system has to crash in order for it to be reset/restricted into a viable/sustainable one. This is facilitated now before it’s too late…..and for whose benefit you may ask? Clearly not ours.
I expect this is the Great (hah! almost typed Greta there!) Reset announced by the guy who founded the World Economic Forum.
He is completely open about it.
Klaus Something.
His think is “stakeholder capitalism.”
maybe The Saker can invite someone to inform the community about this new beast, Stakeholder Capitalism. All set to take over from the known beast. But this Klaus Schwab laddie has been planning it all since he founded the WEF fifty years ago.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Katherine
In a nutshell. Yes. I intentionally avoid names to emphasize that it’s institutional rather than individual- as board executives come and go. But, yeah, some do play a major role. Also, like you said Katherine, the plan has been in the pipeline for quite some time but now the moment is ripe. We are headed into uncharted territory.
Allen, I persevered through your long paragraph as it said as it said a lot in a condensed form.
The opening question : Is the collapse of the US empire organic, facilitated, or…..both?
We have to think differently in a global situation, which, as you wrote later, is at ‘an unprecedented moment in modern times.’
Therefore I scan articles and comment, sometimes in depth, mostly briefly, to find clues and trails and directions as to who is thinking, even in brief flashes, in ways seeing the big picture and suggesting possible outcomes, solutions on emotional and mental levels, for the Joe Blogs of this world in terms of understanding, processing, and dealing with what is happening.
Facilitated or organic, can a reset be considered a ‘collapse’ or ‘fall’ in any previous context of the term ?
My head spins trying to grasp it ! I’m one step closer . . .
Joe,
I haven’t read your comments. However I’m glad my message is gradually getting out there.
I need to slow down when I write and put it more into an essay by separating the paragraphs. I’m just caught up in the content and train of thought.
My commentary is not meant to be a full article a la Saker style. I’m just focused on substance.
If I had more time I would fix the grammar. It would also be longer and more detailed as well. But again, that’s not not my intent. I have a full time job (thank god lol). But since this info is still in its early stage, there is is much conjecture on my part and I can understand why some authors may be reserved not wish to tread there without a bit more solid evidence. For “crying wolf”, especially something displaying such gravitas can damage ones reputation if it turns out to be a false alarm. Btw, we all certainly hope so. However, my gut feeling tells me otherwise. Perhaps Saker may have his suspicions but might consider it premature and thus irresponsible ((yes, I know some might be yelling on the contrary) to voice his concern…..just yet. In this context, I would argue that those that post comments have more “artistic license” in that regard. It’s just that they don’t have the reputation nor the means to reach a larger audience.
Well yes, and there are other excellent comments that engage on the level of artistic licence, as you put it, on this thread, and that tie in with Saker’s article and with your comment as well.
I know people people torn to pieces in what you call the ‘collateral damage’ factor, their livelihoods, everything that thy have worked for and achieved in life lost from one day to the next, esteemed high ranking professionals, artists, plumbers, you name it, people who were valuable members of the fabric of society.
Worst of all, is witnessing young people being torn to pieces inside, lost through stress and confusion, I’m not talking about centers of direct strife and conflict either, lives are affected everywhere. So, it’s easier to deal with and respond from vantage points of knowledge.
Many people have buried their heads in the sand without even knowing it, that’s kind of embarrassing…
Your feedback has been quite helpful and not getting out in the open enough. I also personally know many that have been affected. Like you poignancy put it, the damage has been pervasive- for not even the upper middle class and upper class has been spared so to speak.
“I need to slow down when I write and put it more into an essay by separating the paragraphs. I’m just caught up in the content and train of thought.”
Glad you notice this because I was going to say: Please make your text easier to read and absorb by breaking things up a bit!
Katherine
A crash or collapse doesnt benefit anyone, it strikes first at the fresh food supply chain, forcing people to adapt to new eating habits b/c no matter how much money one has, if the product or produce is not their to buy, one must make an alternate decision as to the direction one needs to go. Naturally this hits the poor greater than the rich as the alternate generally costs more from a supply and demand stand point, i’m not saying one wont occur, but the replacement in no way will be better than its predecessor in the short term, which is really what everyone is focused on these days.
You would think. Try looking at it from another vantage point- in a different context.
Hope that helps.
Dmitry Orlov just posted his latest article. Its about the “organic” aspect of collapse. He predicts a possible outcome form the aftershocks. Small scale communism and briefly commented on the role Technology such as Information technology, A.I., remote sensing systems, and telecommunications would play a role. He emphasizes that they would be more effect on a large scale. Hence they would be minimal. Unfortunately I can’t share the link because it’s for Patreon members only (except the beginning part).
This is from a former Wall St insider
No speculation
It is totally rigged, everything.
Everyone in the realm plays along.
I worked there, derivatives were invented in the 80s, with the advent of the internet.
Computers, Light speed communications, Hamiltonian formalism and risk probability distribution ensembles.
Here there is no such thing as USA, Russia, China and their leaders are just yoyos.
In this realm there are no passports.
I also saw the pedophilia, a right of passage.
Look, the system want to deleverage.
Oil prices crashed because oil is no longer profitable.
Hedge funds bailed, deleveraged.
COVID GODZILLA was born at CNN.
Force Majeure cancelled contract liabilities.
Reset.
Begin again but with fewer population on account of CO2.
Saker, I hope this goes “viral” for the sake of those who adhere to this admonition by Thomas Paine ( not a slave holder by the way).
” When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon”. T. Paine
To add to your point about the so-called fly over states—they also tend to be the large food producing states so therein lies a great resilience.
There is an interesting phenomenon happening among the retired population of my community: we are mostly losing weight. People are amazed as they compare their waist lines. It is not because of food shortages either–not in California yet and Farmer’s markets abound in the area, too. Grief, I think.
Still we are having our “Drive by 4th of July”. and if the owners should come storming in to try intimidation tactics, we are preparing to make videos of the encounter. We are using masks and gloves so were are being lawful and “safe”.
Yes, “when the state abdicates its monopoly on violence, anarchy ensures.” Now that was something Lenin was counting on and had his solution waiting in the not-so-hidden wings. Well, we shall see.
Ruling Class (false) dialectic :
Conversation yesterday: “they think we are stupid”
Reply: ”
” No, they think we won’t do anything about it.”
Conclusion
“So, they think we are gutless.so they are home free.
Life does not play like a computer game. surprise! Somewhere in the arid thesis-antithesis-synthesis. a sudden burst of mutation, call it synchronicity, call it “the wild card”, call it grace or call it fate…occurs.
I call down upon America —all of it!
There is an interesting phenomenon happening among the retired population of my community: we are mostly losing weight. People are amazed as they compare their waist lines. It is not because of food shortages either–not in California yet and Farmer’s markets abound in the area, too. Grief, I think.
I am approaching my eightieth birthday; my wife died in January 2020. All my friends and colleagues have now passed away and I have no social contacts left whatsoever. I live alone.
I have lost 20 lbs in weight over the past nine months. I guess that grief and loneliness cause a loss of appetite and for life itself, it seems.
Kapricorn:
This is very distressing to hear.
I hope you can find some people in your community to socialize with.
It sounds as though there are a few people with whom you compare waistlines!
Maybe find a few of those people and get out into nature for a walk and a picnic with lots of good food.
Surely your wife would want you to find a way to connect to other people.
Staying inside by oneself is pretty depressing and one tends not to bother to prepare anything nice to eat.
Even getting out for a walk by oneself is better than sitting inside.
I too have to force myself to get out of the house. I take my binoculars and look for birds. Fortunately I live in a nice geographical setting, but it sounds as though you do, too–lots of farmers markets sounds like maybe Northern California.
Please do try to get out into nature. I think it will help.
Katherine
Great article Saker!
I also love the photo of Jamie Dimon taking a knee. JP Morgan created the CDS (Credit Default Swap) a financial weapon of mass destruction. In 2008 his bank received billions in bailout money…
I find it curious that Jamie is wearing exercise clothes and sports shoes when everyone else is in business attire. Is that a message that he is ready to run once this controlled demolition of US society starts gathering speed?
Be well Saker.
So we made our plans. The virus would only strike those whose wealth was excessive. Doctor Fauchi agreed but we were not to know he was a little dyslexic and he confused ‘wealth’ with ‘health’. This can easily happen with the medical profession. Ahh.. well maybe next time.
I read the article recommended from Ron Unz regarding crime statistics and race in America. Wow, sad and sobering. There is a huge difference in murder, robbery, and violent crime committed by blacks compared to whites and Latinos that don’t seem particularly connected to social status or wealth or poverty. Maybe it just comes down to values instilled from birth. Some sort of belief in God, the creator can be a strong deterrent to committing the worst of evils generally. Are more black youth sent to prison because they are targets of extermination and learn to be hardened criminals in prison or are there more in prison because they are criminals already?
Very sad.
IMO, the fact that Pres. Trump fired Gen. Flynn one month into his presidency did not and does not reflect a lack of spine, but a lack of knowledge of what was really going on. Who knew? Who knew that 3 years later we would finally understand that the entire operation crossfire and operation razor were totally made up, as was the Mueller farce? There was the usual confusion of a new administration but also the fact the president was not a politician, not an “old hand”, not an insider and the entire leftover Obama administration was absolutely committed to make his presidency fall apart as much as they could and still doing the same thing. No wonder we all feel bad all the time.
I agree with the Saker. Unless Trump grows a spine, things will go from bad to worse. For the last 10 years there has been huge crime wave of inner city blacks attacking other races that has gone unreported by the MSM. The reporters and editors are afraid of being called racist. All documented in the book “White Girl Bleed a Lot” Very likely the elites are as ignorant of this as I was. Giving money to BLM will only make things worse. Mass hysteria seems to be sweeping the nation, witness the bizarre Supreme court ruling perverting the 1964 Civil rights law.
Trump is looking more and more like Kerensky.
What a world we might live in when our new leaders, who were brought up on Teletubbies and Dorothy the Dinosaur; who are over-fed, over-medicated, over-entertained; and who are triggered by statues, tv shows and white teeth… get to make new laws.
There’s a whiff of Pol Pot’s ‘Year Zero’ about this.
More than a whiff, Connor. Down here in Scomo’s Oz, we have have just been treated to the NSW Police Chief prostrating themself because one of the Swat types left a note in a pub where he had used an aborinigine “welcome to country” as the format to welcome fellow Swat types to a private function. The outrage from the usual sources has been exemplary.
To paraphrase Voltaire, those we are not allowed to laugh at can become very, very dangerous.
Perhaps that is one of the warning signs of a dictatorial regime in the making, the prohibition on any humour relating to it at all.
The current protest in the US appear to me to be less about race and more about class inequality. The elite class want to maintain their control over the country and the government. The poor class have had enough of being ignored, of lack of economic opportunities, and demand to be Heard. It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the coming months.
It seems the police within the US have changed their policy of “Serve and Protect” to “Suppress and Arrest”. This is a major problem for all Americans; not just the blacks.
It is a little known fact that both the first English revolution and the French revolution started as revolts of the nobles. They undermined the kings and shortly afterwards Cromwell and Robespierre decided to get involved.
Good point.
Cf. also Magna Carta.
I think that historically monarchs have tended to be more in alignment with the people, and revered or adored by the people, with nobles scheming to get their mitts on the monarchical levers of power and usurp if possible (if one of them can finagle it for himself or via a proxy, such as a wife with royal blood).
“Divine right of kings.” Sounds stupid to us now, but there is something to the idea, if you think about it.
Katherine
Trump ( and/or his advisers) has a plan to use the Flin case to expose the rotten system – may be that is more beneficial than to confront them early on? The moment the DOJ requested the case to be dismissed the riots started…
To put into historical context the brutal slaying of George Floyd and to understand the pervasive influence of white supremacy which persists to this day in all sectors of US society and culture, and the African-American experience, it behooves that we read and listen to Malcolm X once again, e.g. his speech on “The House Negro and the Field Negro” which is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kf7fujM4ag
It will perhaps take centuries more of historical time before the idea of racial (and caste) supremacy is finally relegated to the dustbin of history.
Ever been to Occupied Palestine, clean up the Euro squatters stealing some one else’s land and ‘white supremacy’ will weither and die on the usury grape vine. White Supremacy is ‘code’ for Zionist controlled opposition. White privilage? Visit hollywood or any other usury controlled industry. No shortage of ‘white privilage’ and it ain’t got nuttin’ to do with ‘colour.’
Thank God for Moderators
And not just for what you would immediately think. With our mods, even our trolls have to so clean up their act that the utmost drivel is slightly less painful.
On controversial issues (are there any other?) the comments are becoming unbearable. The trolls are training my discrimination circuits. In the end I just skip among writers I know are wise and honest. And gamble on newbies now and then.
Here is the triage:
(1) Those who know the score — Oh bless you! Live long and prosper. When this is all over, I will look for you in the Hall of Heroes.
(2) Those trying to catch their breath and learn something. I feel your pain! Have crawled over many hills like the one you are struggling on, and across so much desert.
(3) The trolls — the families, tribes, and nations. You are paid to waste our time and maybe cause us to go off the rails. Oddly, you may come to like some of us, and revel somewhat in a battle with worthy opponents. Karma always comes in time and on time; but it always seems way too late. If you could understand that, I don’t think you could be a troll.
Well said! Mods here are the best, keep the whole place clean which makes things much easier and better for those of us who have things to discuss rather than those who’s sole purpose in life is to spew falsehoods and vitriol.
Some are still trapped/deceived by a centuries old spell (brainwashing), aided by a self imposed Blindfold (prejudice), into engaging in a vain act of bone (Blacks) bashing, whilst the master (1%) is laughing all the way to the bank. Watch out folks, Rome is burning whilst you feud over nothing. The master (1%) is united by greed, whereas the 99 % is divided by personal & group illusions. Watch out folks; Man is at a risk of being rendered obsolete by AI driven computers, whilst we are indulging in various kinds of illusions that impair our brains from working at full capacity.
look at all the noise for example about Hip Hip, ‘Rap’ and the ‘Rap Generations’
I have been going through Rap Music now but I am not nearly deep into it as I would like to be. its a huge thing, out of Black American cultural history an even bigger body of social experience
Rap Music is a legit genre, musical evolution out of the body of american culture that has been a special american contribution to the whole world..so creative it has been. that is why for eg the kids everywhere, in all nations were and are into Rap Music, adding their own creativity to Rap, extending the art form.
there is a horrific, threatenign and deadly photo above that portends to suggest or describe the American Rap nation but a phot I consider to be delibretate propaganda to give a bad impression of Black people
let me suggest an opposite. Andre Romelle Young began his career as Dr Dread, soon shoteneded to Dr Dre. this is how Wiki describes Dr Dread currently:
Andre Romelle Young, better known as Dr. Dre, is an American rapper, songwriter, audio engineer, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and was previously co-owner of Death Row Records
Dr Dreads first act was N.W.A ‘Niggas with an attitude’ a name tpo emphasize the dread aspect but of what the group had to say in thier Rap
Take a look at Dr Dread now! he has all the money in the world what has he done with it..lived/live a dissolute life?
no! Andre Romell Young is the model of maturity with wife and family for whom he has done the best job he could in loving and raising his family. and that is what we see looking across the entire spectrum of Rap artists from its start to currently.
that is what all of them have done, how they live, Snoop Dog, Nelly…on and and on..some who began looking even more dread than that photo above represents. who would have thought that these men and women were looking to make life for themselves… the most regular and routine of lives that american men/women represent: house/home, wife/husband, children, school, dog etc.
all of that is quite contrary to the inmpression of Rap that has become routine: dangerous violent men and women of Rap Music, dissolute and contributory to the destruction of society
in actual fact nothing could be further from the truth – by the content of the music and the lives lived of the artists – exceptions noted. its all there for everyone to see if they go take a look and cut through the propaganda.
there is no justice, seen by me relatively as a balanced view, here at the Vineyard and at the Unz Review for Black people.
For the most part blacks, whites, reds, browns, and yellows, have all been cut out of any main stream entertainment business. Study a little history, Pickford and Fairbanks, to learn who controls the entertainment industry. If you ain’t in, you don’t get to play, so if you are a ‘special’ token black, white, red, brown, or yellow, you may get to have all the trappings of white privilage…………just like the Clash, they wrote ‘all’ the music (London Calling, hello London) but every single ‘word’ was writen by a music industry writing team.
The rap industry was created to give an outlet to ‘chosen’ people of other colours so they could feel just a chosen as the ‘white privilaged’ chosen.
That there is a sytematic destruction of socitey, it’s morales, and norms……..one might wonder what music executive writing team wrote all the words for all that bad ass dangerous rap music?
I think Trump will win the election easily as the democrats have all lined up behind the looters, rioters and criminal gangs ravaging the country. After being reelected he can deal with the situation without fear of loosing votes.
Do you really think that it will make a difference to your life whether Trump or Biden becomes the next US President ?
Well, the knee-jerk response to that would be No.
But, I am not sure.
I think the level of mendacity and delusion is greater with Biden than with Trump.
Liberal and “leftists” will think they have won a major victory with a Biden win.
It is Biden supporters/dems who are under the greatest illusions and delusions, I think.
This is a consequence of “anyone but Trump” thinking. So, they don’t think clearly about their own guy. And they don’t think clearly about Trump, either.
So the difference as to who wins might be in the different reactions of different portions of the voting populace.
Liberals were very happy with two SCOTUS decisions this week. Suddenly they are in love with John Roberts because he “gave” them the decisions they wanted on DACA and LGTB employment rights.
They have completely forgotten, I guess, Roberts’s role in Citizens United—a far more important a decision for democracy in the USA, IMHO.
A Biden win will result in similar delusions as to what Biden really is. After the Trump interlude, they will be uncritical of Biden, just as they were of Obama. So, it will in some ways be *more* excrutiating than a straight-out Trump win. At least the “leftists” and party Dems will still be gnashing their teeth and possible providing some sensible critiques!!! They will have no other choice because they will have to find something else to think about besides removing Trump from office.
Katherine
Katherine
To the question ‘what kind of popular revolution is this?’ I want to add my answer: No, it isn’t. Most probably exactly the reverse.
To illustrate my point, I wholeheartedly want to invite to read carefully this important article of F. William Engdahl:
http://williamengdahl.com/englishNEO9Jun2020.php . It was posted in the Cafe of 14.06 by Allen Udall, I do hope that reposting is allowed while it is nailing what is happening what this article is about.
It describes discussions and statements from the Davos World Economic Forum, where they talk of a ‘Great Reset’ and ‘sustainability’. Sustainability of themselves, I guess, by making the world poorer?
And I’m starting to see a pattern. For some time now I’m getting really bored with this ‘diversity’, ‘inclusivity’ ‘gender neutral’ crap. It is sold as uniting, but will be dividing, just as it was meant to be.
The goal behind the curtains, imho, is the fragmentation of society, traditions and even family life. A divided ‘society’ cannot unite and can easily be controlled. Divide and rule…
Just read these statements of BLM: https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/16/how-black-lives-matters-antagonism-to-marriage-and-family-hurts-black-americans/
“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”
Now just take a look at ‘discussions’ at the funny farm that calles itself Chaz: https://youtu.be/3sMjIyIHyqE
Does that look organized? I think these blokes are not even capable of organizing a child birthday party. Do we think that they wrote this? I don’t think so.
And then the hypocrisy: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/15/seattles-liberal-elite-cheer-anti-police-protesters-then-hire-their-own-private-security-n526250
Politicians, CEO’s, celebrities and other stuff are cheering, but are desperately hiring private security.
And even more hypocrisy. Abovementioned cheerleaders are running to the mikes to show their ‘solidarity’, and picking a piece of the publicity of the pie, by being against racism and slavery, which in itself is noble.
Let me ask a question, then. Where were the same people when Lybia was destroyed and put into a hellhole, where still today there is open slave trade in black Africans?
Where were the protest when ISIS went on rampage to ‘topple the evil Assad’, and openly were in slavery (Yezidi women, anyone?).
They are so active for the camera’s, but in reality were also darn active to *reintroduce slavery*.
We’re going back to the times of Rosa Parks. When the color of your skin is so important again to your ‘priviliges’, it is indifferent which colour is meant. The mechanism is the same. By battling racism in this way, it is reintroduced.
Let me end with a speech to protesters which silenced them: https://twitter.com/MAL_IS_BAD_/status/1272935001945001989
And while to end with some humor, will you please rise and sing along with the National Anthem of Chaz: https://youtu.be/RynJnHoeXeU (volume alert ;-))
Cheers, Rob
The current unrest in the US is due to the deteriorating living standards of the middle class, and particularly the large numbers of the unemployed, who are very worried about their future prospects of living a normal life without the threat of homelessness and destitution, caused by the financial war on them by the financial capitalists. In the past the black population have borne the brunt of this conflict, but now it is escalating to include larger numbers of other groups.
BLM is being funded by monied interests to create divisions within US society that will provoke more dissent. Defunding local police forces would provide the impetus to create a national police force under the control of Washington D.C. in the drive toward a more authoritarian police state.
Re the Engdahl piece,
Re ” “to end poverty and hunger, in all their forms and dimensions… to protect the planet from degradation, including through sustainable consumption and production, sustainably managing its natural resources and taking urgent action on climate change…“ I
This is such total BS!!!
‘Scuse me, but these power-hungry creeps could be doing all of this for the Earth and its people and animals NOW.
After all, they control their companies and nonprofits, right?
All they have to do is sign an agreement whereby all of the giant corporation and money-hiding NGOs
(1) agree that all profits will be TAXED. No more offshore tax havens. No more shareholders creaming off all of the money This would give nations the wherewhithal to provide nutrition, education, green infrastructure, adequate health care, and benchmark public health infrasture (e.g., clean water; waste handling) etc. to their populations.
(2). agree to repatriate jobs and redistribute new industry so that all nations have adequate industrial output to cover their needs. IOW, eschew the cultic “free trade” belief.
(3) Nationalize social media and software giants such as Google, FaceBook, Twitter, Microsoft etc. so that all people have a truly reliable network and access to decent computer operating systems. No more Microsoft “licensing” bondage.
(4) guarantee
(5) confirm the inviolability of the human body, mind, and geneticcomponents at birth and guarantee that the integrity of the human body shall not be breached against the will of any individual for any purpose. Make transhumanism and replacement of humans by robots a crime against humanity and every individual human and other animal so abused.
(6) shut down all “biowarfare” labs.
(7) reinstate all weapons treaties.
(8) Israel must accept 1967 borders as official borders.
These Davos scumbags—top maniacs such as Gates, Soros, Schwab, the Clintons, etc.—could do all of this at their next meeting, or sign a document stating their intention to really save the world and help national governments make the planet a better place for all forms of life by getting buy-in institituting these changes ASAP.
Instead they are using the crisis to (try to) sell global snake oil and gain total control over humanity.
Who is going to buy into this? Are they going to try to get some kind of ratification of the plan from national governments? That seems highly unlikely, since doing so would be tantamount to acknowledging the authority and standing of national governments to decide what goes on within their borders. What govt would sign away all of its governing power and authority?
No one is going to buy this except a few lesser maniacs and some shareholders in companies that will profit from the power grab.
The top maniacs will have to acknowledge that this project is totally autocratic and antidemocratic.
So, how far will they go to make their piggish wishes come true?
Katherine
I may be the only one here who participated in the 60’s cultural revolution in the US and so I may have some insights about this one. First off, this is not about R vs L politics. This is cultural. Historically, despite the best attempts of the Demorepublicans to hijack it the 60’s revolution stopped the Vietnam war and the Civil Rights Act was established with weeks. Only people who live in the Deep South can appreciate the differences the Act made. Outside, it looks different. I was in Montgomery when G. Wallace set out barrels of ax handles ‘ for knocking %igger heads.’ That didn’t work out for the racists. Some differences between the 60s and now are firstly, this is international. There is intl pressure from allies. And competitors are gearing up to use the unrest for their benefit. NK seems to be on that tract. I read the tales of 10Ks of motor cycle gangs Trump’s predicted to throw into the fray with humor. Firstly, any RW mobilizations will be a prime focus of Law Enforcement as the FBI indicates. Secondly, it’s possible that RW hubris influences this thinking. IE Lefties are weak and won’t fight back. LOL Remember, if there’s a RW militia mobilization huge segments of the population will automatically be in the Left Wing camp so to speak. IE all minorities, all law enforcement, all home owners, ect. I’ve seen it before. This will be accomplished or not, American style. Peace, and thank you for your valuable insights as always Andrei.
Civil war will be fought for food and fuel not ideology. Shooting fellow countrymen by either military or the fully geared but cardboard cut out militias will only occur for survival. Every one else is dreaming. Deep states hates trump. Lol. I think theatre is the word to use. Actors in roles for the Sabbatean frankists. When you run both sides of everything how can you lose
No, I think you can add ideology to the mix, and here is why.
I want to believe that I have better intuition about what is going on in the streets than most any media outlet or even any full time blogger on the computer.
And what i’m witnessing is a fundamental breakdown of society.
Couple examples would be suggested self isolation once entering a different state, the locals assume everything is fine in their area and would prefer an outsider to self isolate for two weeks, and after the two weeks is over and one goes back to their original place of residence, they must quarantine for two weeks being gone so long.
This is as if the bug actually discriminates across state lines and you are now suspect of being a carrier, it seems to be an excepted fundamental breakdown of behavior that our states residents are more responsible than those of different states no matter which state it is you traveled through or stayed in.
And in the same vain, instead of citizens approaching each other to resolved a problem like buddy you are sleeping in the drive thru and I want to pass through here to get my meal, think you can park over in that vacant space to sleep, we got to call the cops to resolve this matter as the defaulted response.
Its another fundamental breakdown in societal behavior and is occurring right now, not 10 years in the future, this does not bode well for the healing of a hurt society which we can all admit is in pain about a lot of things.
Q: What kind of “popular revolution” is this?!
A: Of course it’s not a popular revolution. However, if the mayhem continues and intensifies, the irreparable damage done to Pindo national snd social cohesion will inexorably ignite popular revolutions outside the West. This is what should be stressed as well as encouraged to the hilt. To wit: Quit the Pindo-centric navel-gazing as it contributes very little of real substance.
“Trump is even losing control of the Executive, including Secretary Esper contradicting Trump on what is a key issue – restoring law and order – or the US Ambassador to South Korea voicing support for BLM (I consider that these actions by top officials against their own Commander in Chief border on treason)”
That is a rather imperial view of how the US should be ruled. It sees Trump as a kind of emperor who nobody should contradict.
Neither Esper nor the ambassador in South Korea is a soldier. So Trump is not “their” commander in chief.
I believe that a limited amount of internal disagreement makes a system stronger – not weaker.
Quite true WimR.
Trump is not Putin and the US is not Russia. Duh!
And not disrespect to you or anyone who wishes he were “stronger” …or even half as strong as the Russian president.
If only the world were that simple!
But it’s not.
Meanwhile, there is considerable ignoring of some facts of the matter, which the above sort of wishful oversimplifying causes people to miss…..by mot even searching out such nuances in the first place:
1.) Trump tweeted something very simple y’all may have missed….to the effect (not exact):
“The Silent Majority Is Strong. And Getting Stronger”
How so? Why? Think about it. The majority of “good people” anywhere….are not THAT good! They’ll procrastinate and won’t open their eyes until events force their eyes open. As Dave of X22 report makes clear:
You nor anyone else can TELL them much of anything! Events have to get to the point that EVENTS SHOW THEM.
Trump understands this….and is playing this like a finesse in a game of Bridge….when you’re short a trump or two. Pun intended.
Finesse is not weakness. It is intelligence. Any dummy can Make Game 7 No Trump with AKQ of 3 suits and AKQJ of the other one.
DJT was not dealt that hand.
2) Consequently I find it quite possible that THE most deceptive finesse Trump and Flynn have played was the Maskirovka, the deception of so-called “throwing Flynn under the bus. The Deep State is SO F-ing Deep that blazing back against everything an International FIVE EYES Conspiracy PLUS Italy, Ukraine and more had waiting for DJT in early 2017….would no doubt have been suicide.
And no one knew that more than Lt Gen Michael Flynn….who was ready for his ‘sacrificial” role. He’s not dead, yet, by the way. And stands an excellent chance of being fully exonerated in a week or two….having the gag order on him lifted……and them WHO are you putting your money on….IN Like Flynn …..or Down the Crapper Clapper and his Homey Comey????
3.) View the “dissension in the ranks” of the Generals in the same Art of War light. Weeks before Milley’s expressed regret at being so political as to walk behind Trump to the church where Bubba Clinton grinned in safety back in the nineties…..and held up a bible probably hours after being sucked off by Monica L….Milley was working under cover of the Stupid 19 Lockdown (which made everyone else but the military’s movements tand out too much…..Milley was taking out the REAL murderous muscle of the Deep State…those Armed by Eric Holder’s Fast and Furious gun running, MS 13 etc. You have a few guys like him pretend to be abandoning the CIC …..and the minority of plotters make a few seditious noises……and are reminded on 8 Kun:
Remember your oath
…and are dismayed at the dying armed coup momentum (besides the unlikely hood of having coup orders followed) and being so stupid as to unzip your lips……unless you were counted on in the setup….only for OPTICS.
4. Look at the judges. All the newbies and tantrum throwing fools calling for indictments of Deep State Players ( “by the next week or two, or I;m outta here” ) much, much earlier had no idea how rotten the judiciary was…how many Federal Judges ….had to be cleaned out…and the Supreme Court …..Ahem….”shored up” a bit, as ultimate back stop…..OR any premature indictments would have boomeranged horribly with Mass Media Hyenas going wild besides.
Etc etc etc etc.
This is not a sprint. Its a Marathon Relay. And Donald Trump is merely the first runner. But if he prevails Nov 3 he does get 1 more lap before passing the baton.
If you’d (not WimR….those of you who take offense…be my guest…AND Get As Offended As You Like…) like him to fall before THAT lap is run, you may think you are Anti-Empire…..but you’re NOT.
Your confusion, your muddle of ant-Americanism (unable to separate the wheat form the chaff…and thereby throwing the baby out with the bath water….) and silly little ego and lack of experience fighting that Empire just makes you one of its Useful Fools.
Take this opportunity to cut it (the foolishness) out.
Cheers!
“Neither Esper nor the ambassador in South Korea is a soldier. So Trump is not “their” commander in chief.”
Sorry, they are both part of the executive branch, and Trump is their boss/superior.
Esper is the head of the Dept of Defense, so Trump is his boss/superior.
All diplomats are staff of the Department of State, so Trump is their boss/superior.
Civics 101.
Katherine
You don’t think a coup would set off a civil war????
Aside from that I do not buy the Gene Sharp explanation for BLM. I think the movement is black-initiated and black sustained, if only as a reaction to so much injustice for so long. And that the Dems especially don’t want it to get out of control.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-mysterious-case-raz-chaz-blm-warlord-owns-multiple-guns-including-uzi-tesla-bmw-jaguar-xj-millions-properties-supported-dubai-government/
RAZ from CHAZ (CHOP) is linked to the deep state, the Dems party, pres. Obama administration (similarily supported ISIL, al Qaeda, Muslim Brotherhood), Dubai (UAE) government. RAZ has been promoted by CNN. Paid off by millions and sweet businesses by the deep state in Democratic run areas. Now RAZ, an islamist involved in hijack bythe deep state of the legitimitate demonstrations, are fuelled by the corporate deep state media under the false flag of being antifascist and black lives concerns.
This should indicate the nature of the protests although mainly unarmed may turn to deliberate attack on “infidels” like in Iraq and Syria.
Trump is the empty bag holder at the end of the age of American empire. The poisoned chalice is very large and his successors will also have to drink from it. Interesting to note China’s recent questioning of the dollar as the worlds trading currency- it’s only a matter of time before the US loses its financial hegemony and then the problems really begin for the dying republic….
All of this is a well planned, stage managed effort by the Democrats in particular Obama Clinton Pelosi and Soros to make the US ungovernable and in a state of chaos to the election.
Its also a symptom of lack of good jobs for young people in overpopulated areas who see little future for themselves. And this is a longer term problem that started with Reagan, Bush 1 & 2, Clinton and Blackie but liberalizing trade via globalization and too much immigration. And the failure to reform various things over the decades like police conduct.
But this will last more than a year – even if a Dem won the Nov election the unrest will continue. It will be worse later if Trump wins but he is likely to deal with it as other Republicans want law and order.
Is the economy likely to magically improve if Biden got elected ? No. And if he failed to deliver on it would the kids be even more upset ? Yes. Biden could also face a hostile House or Senate at some point.
Trump if elected would probably get the economy back faster. But he needs to do something about the wealth gap which is at the root cause of this.
how can these people do all that they do and get away with it?
so many people appear to know, so many talk about it at length all the time, point to evidence, display evidence..all the time. yet it goes on and on and on… and no one challenges Bill Gates for example, – go make official legal charges against him, ask for his arrest and hire official security people to go present the evidence and arrest Gates, take him to jail get him arrainged, charged and a court date for trial set up?
what about Fauci himself too? what about the criminal presidents elected and still alive, walking about freely, living sweetly, making speeches to large audiences after destroying whole nations. lil Bush is free, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama!
had I the money that is what I would do..try to have them all arrested. I would go after them all legally..all of them including the Rothschilds..they most singularly of all. how come they can do all that they do and no one apparently contemplates any legal action to stop them?
” how come they can do all that they do and no one apparently contemplates any legal action to stop them?”
Because they have a ‘Great Deal’ of Money, Money is the most sought after Talisman the World has ever seen, unconsciously People believe; The Priests of the Money God control the Money and if they favor you they might let you have some too! They see themselves as ‘The Gods that walk on the Earth’, and they believe that they are a Superior Creature than you, they, reportedly, think that they are the only Humans, and we are a breed of Animals that, somewhat, resembles them!
When and if, their Dreams come true, and if they like you, you will get some extra Molasses once in a while as a reward for your good work!
This is all a premeditated plan, waged by the deep state. The George Floyd incident, was just a lucky break at the right moment. Lucky for the news media, not for anyone else. I just watched a video on YouTube that really puts all this in perspective. I don’t know if you’re allow to post YouTube videos here or not?
The channel is called WikiBlabs. I think YouTube may be censoring this channel? Many of this channels videos have been removed by YouTube. I cannot search this channel on my phone, but I can find it on my computer, very strange?
why would youtube even leave this one up -and the others that continue on..were it truthful and of value to the people?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCool7Pc1AA&list=PL6crLFSNT51wMQOUIO8G_-32-onAmNY7Q
whats this guy’s in the video in the mask name… Blabber?
I cant work up any confidence in him or his presentation at all?
why would youtube block some not all of his videos..especially this one..or the first one in the trilogy there?
and there might even be more than 3 videos in there as well.
too much bloody talk. there is too much talk everywhere about what the state in all its forms is doing..deep state, elites this that and the other
that video on the vaccine seems like a kind of back sales job for the vaccine..’well it wont hurt you just gives you a bar code!?’
is that the reason why youtube left it up.. to preempt criticism of the vaccine and to make it seem not so bad after all?
a fuss was made about the censorship so that everyone flocked to see the video, that proceeds to soft soap the vaccine
I doubt the purpose and function of the vaccine is going to be that benign..bad enough as a bar code it would be. there is going to be a lot more stuff in that vaccine that can kill people, icapacitate them. and attempts to remove it will likely kill anyone in the proces of trying to.. there is no way whatever they put into people will be easy to remove or neutralize, or block. it wont be one thing at all but a group of crucial dangers for everyone..that can kill, and or incapitate people for as long as they live.
Grime reality. Thank you for the candor and clarity.
The whole anti-Trump movement is financed by the Deep State, the most powerful cartel on Earth.
The so called “Leftist Billionaires” , the politicians bought by the cartel,
and the giant World destroying corporations.
These are the same ones who control NATO, WHO, the UN, all the ones trying to make trouble for Russia.
I support Russia and Putin.
The cartel globalists want their Central banks in Russia. They also want to control Russia’s vast resources.
We will defeat them here in America, even if it takes Civil War.
That will severely weaken NATO, the UN, WHO.
Trump will shut down the Federal Reserve which has been printing money to keep the Dark State alive.
And keep their mobs bussed in to towns where they riot and destroy everything.
The Dark State Empire will be destroyed and many key members will be imprisoned or even executed.
We like Russia, Putin, and the Russian People.
NATO will be desolved and that will stop their aggression towards Russia.
when I saw trump pulling out of international agreements I wasn’t really in disagreement at all. I wanted to know the significance of them all as I did not know but the principle of international agreement made by the elites of the world are no good at all for the ordinary people of the world
I am not afraid of the breaking military agreements. the reality of the world itself will balance those without any agreements at all. they will all know what each other has and their chances in war..and as there is no chance of victory there will not be any war at all… unless one side has lost totally and blows the planet rather that accept their loss. but that would happen with or without international agreement. and miscalculation…war by miscalulation and or technical glitch. nothing can stop that..certainly no paper agreement lodged in a cache somewhere
but the UN and all its agencies is not in the people interest at all. the UN is a bureaucratic cache in which is lodge serious global power set up to be captured and controlled by the global money power. and that is exactly how it is run. the UN can give orders to nations they must follow. and if not the Imperial police – the USA- can enforce the UN dictate..by military force of economic sanctions. and the people of the world..ordianry people barely making a living are still taxed to pay for such as the UN. we pay for the police that brutalize us.
I look to the day when the people topple the UN, trashes the UN in New York..smash every UN offce and agency everywhere in the world..arrest all its hierarchy and technical staff responsible for massive crime in the world. I would not shed a tear should some of them be summarily tried, on the spot found guilty and dispatched by the people. I would like to see a UN Sec General dealt with that way. I would like to see Bill gates dealt with that way..caught in the middle of a popul;ar insurrection somewhere arrested and tried by the people on the spot – a totally fair trial, no paid for Judges in New York- and dispatched
What kind of popular revolution is this?
I really don’t see the big picture just yet, but Michael Tracey who has attended many protests wrote this: “This is now an all-purpose youth protest movement, and these youth have been primed to inordinately fixate on matters of personal identity…” He as also noted that the majority of protesters at the rallies are white people even in cities with huge black populations. Others have noted this but PC restrains the observation.
So essentially what is generically called BLM is a white young people’s protest movement. BLM is simply the face of it. These young people are movers and shakers that includes also in many cities the violent element. Without them, BLM is just a marginal protest movement with no more effect than the Rodney King riots.
What is it they want? What goals and policies? Here I can only at this moment play pop psychologist and say they to stop their marginalization and alienation. There are berefit of any understanding of the world that they could use such Marxism and class struggle. Instead of “Workers of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains!”; they use “I can’t breathe”. BLM gives them the foundation for what they seek.
By every measure, they are the most economically and pyshcologically beaten down geneation that I have seen in my lifetime.
Where this all goes I don’t know. All I can see is the crash when due to the total incompetence of the democrats and republicans the USA falls into a total economic crash with massive homelessness and poverty against this increasing radicalized generation of 20 and 30 year olds.
Trump was never really in control of his own administration. He had to appoint treasonous swamp creatures like Bolton to senior posts when he got his orders from Adelson and his Zionist paymasters.
Trump kept none of his promises – Build The Wall/ Drain The Swamp/ Jail Crooked Hilary/ Bring The Troops Home/ Rebuild The Infrastructure. None of them.
But he bent over backwards to meet all the demands of the Chosen Folk – Jerusalem/ Golan/ West Bank. No hesitation there. Nothing too much trouble for the Zionist organ grinder.
Ann Coulter needs to start a National Party. Immigration reform. Immigration moratorium. Etc.
“but that does not help either because it begs the question of why Whites do not become racists when living next to Hispanics and Asians, but do so when they live near Blacks.?”
Sir,
this question in your article is answered by the History of How the United States of America was built. Maybe because none of the WASP ever accepted they have to consider Black People as equal human being, otherwise you would – with a bit of honesty begin to seriously dive deep into question of the enslavement of Black human being by Whites (God believers) and the treatments that ensued…
Many people see themselves as rational beings but are unable to cross the threshold of their own self, and put the problems they cause into perspective, it always have to do with the attitude of the other.
Final questions: How many Asians & Hispanics were enslaved? lynched? How many of them are killed daily by white cops for no REASON? What happen to those WHITE cops?
Now, final thought: I am from Africa, and one question I have never found an answer to is: When you grow up in a racist environment (USA, Canada, France, Germany usw. (majority white)), how do you grow up non-racist?
Please, help elaborate on the strategy you used, if you wanna answer.
Thanks
Usually the Saker is on the right side of history, but this time, he is on the wrong side of history, ranting about the rioters or about black people or there is not direction in this issue. mainly in his previous article.
First thing, would you really think there is such a thing as peaceful protesting in a country like usa? We call it the empire of chaos for a reason, why should its people be any different?
Second thing, if this was a struggle for something, dont you think the FBI would have infiltrated it and dismantled it in no time, so in other words, this protest will never do anything useful.
Its a drowning empire, its a shit country, saying they dont have the right to protest is like saying that people are not allowed to protest in europe or usa, but only in asian countries, because usa and europe are perfect countries.