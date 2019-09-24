by William H. Warrick III for The Saker Blog
Seventy years ago this year everybody in the State Department and the Foreign Policy establishment was asking “Who lost China?” Now they are asking “Who lost Russia?” The real question is not who lost China or Russia, but why did they think they had either of them in the first place? We “lost” Iran 40 years ago which makes it a Trifecta. That means that those 3 countries which have a combined Historical and Cultural History of about 8,500 years, compared to our 243 years, together will decide the future of the Eurasian Landmass. This directly contradicts the 27 year-old ‘Wolfowitz Doctrine’, and the founding document of ‘The Project for The New American Century’.
Eurasia is the largest Landmass on Planet Earth and is composed of two sub-continents and the Asian continent that formed when the European and Indian Tectonic Plates collided with the Asian Plate. They are separated by the Mountain Ranges that formed when these Plates collided. The European Plate slid under the Asian Plate to form the Urals, and the Indian Plate slid under the Asian Plate and formed the Himalayas. In addition, Eurasia is also connected to the African Continent by a Land Bridge to North East Africa connecting the Semitic Countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, the Arabian Peninsula and the Saini Desert, connecting to Egypt. The connection of these Continents and Countries of Europe, Asia, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa control the majority of the World’s Population, territory, Natural Resources, Water, Rare Earths, Precious Metals and Energy supplies. Those who control this vast wealth and numbers of Peoples will be the most prosperous people on the Planet. The British Empire tried to get control of it but their attempt at “The Great Game” of controlling Afghanistan to keep Russia out ended in a disastrous defeat and slaughter of almost all their soldiers in Afghanistan. One made his way back to its garrison in Jalabad. They tried again in 1878 with another Anglo-Afghan War that was all about keeping Russia away from its prized possession, India without realizing that the Russian Empire was only looking for a Geographic barrier to its soft Southern Underbelly. That worked out a bit better and The Russian Empire didn’t come back because that was not their plan anyway.
The rest of the British Empire was lost in the World Wars and Independence Movements except for Hong Kong, but that too has reverted back to China although there is a ‘Color Revolution’ there now but that is unlikely to work either. The Anglo-American wish that they can get Hong Kong back by using Chinese students who carry American and British flags, and burn the Chinese Flag is unlikely to work either. MI-6 are using American GIs, Sailors and Marines with its “Special Relationship”, (common language and Lineage) with its Lost Colony, the US of A. They want to use our Military Might and our men and women in the Military to get it, and we need Political Leaders who understand that fact and won’t let it happen. The problem is that very few if any of our leaders (except for one future leader) understand that, or they are supportive of it. The State of Israel is connected to this because they see themselves ruling this World Government from Jerusalem in a plan concocted by Cecil Rhodes in the mid-nineteenth Century along with co-conspirators, John Ruskin and Lord Nathan Rothschild in his ‘Seven Secret Wills’. This is the origin of the ‘Deep State’ with tentacles all over the British Empire. All those who are on board for it are in the 1% and their “Overseers” in the 10% who ride herd on the 89% to achieve this megalomaniacal pipe dream. This ‘World Government’ was written about by Aldous Huxley, an MI-6 Asset in the British East India Company, in Brave New World. In order to achieve this it requires our Military to wage War all over Eurasia and Africa and for that to happen there have to be ‘threats’ that require our Military intervention. These ‘threats’ include ‘terrorists’, Russia, China and Iran, hence we have our Military waging various wars all over Eurasia and Africa, and permanent Military Bases, of which there are hundreds, all over Europe, the British Isles, Eastern Europe, Ukraine, Baltic States, Middle East, Africa, Korea, Japan, Australia, Guam, and other places too numerous to list. George Orwell said all of this in 1984. It is an area inside of “Tangiers, Brazzaville, Darwin and Hong Kong. The lines connecting these cities bow out due to the flattened sphere of Earth and that is where all the current wars are being fought. In addition, we have around 25,000 troops in South Korea, 2 or 3 times that in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, more on Guam, one in Australia and at least one in Israel.
However, there is a problem that has arisen in this “Long War on Humanity”. We don’t have conscription anymore so we have to rely on recruiting which is becoming more difficult. During the War on Vietnam that the troops and sailors eventually figured out a War halfway around the Planet was not in their interest and protests, led by returning GIs and sailors who had created and self-printed over 300 Anti-War newspapers with the assistance of civilians and Veterans who had been discharged. They were fed up with fighting, dying, getting wounded, getting PTSD and Moral Injury for Empire so Resistance within the Military began ramping up. Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) was founded in 1967, just 2 years after the war started and grew quickly across the country, in Europe, in the Army, Navy, Marines and the Air Force. Veterans For Peace (VFP) began in 1985 after the Contra War on Nicaragua began because Vietnam Vets didn’t want their kids getting caught up in Wars for Empire like they did. Iraq Veterans Against the War (IVAW) was founded in August 2004 at the VFP Convention in Boston just 17 months after the War started. All of this Resistance came out of this Quest for Empire. The War on Vietnam, ‘Operation Condor’, the War on Central and South American Leftists by the Dictators of the involved Countries, GWI and the Post-911 Wars have all taken place on the Eurasian, Middle Eastern, and African Continents, control of which automatically result in control of Planet Earth. Along with that were all of our wars on Central and South America in Operation Condor, a War of Terror on Leftists organizing against the Dictators in those countries. All of these Wars are clear evidence of an attempt at World Conquest and Empire. This megalomaniacal idea is and has been dead since China and Russia formed their Geostrategic Alliance in 1999 as reported by Mahdi Darius Nazemroya on the website of The Center for Research on Globalization a dozen years ago. A 58-60% majority of the soldiers who fought these 911 Wars, Democrats, Independents and Republicans all now say these wars weren’t worth it. The Pentagon had to adjust the recruiting goal for FY 2019 downward so they could “make their recruitment goal”. All of this does not bode well for the ‘Long War’, The Long War Against Humanity.
In addition to the Grunts, Airmen and Sailors figuring things out, the victim Countries figure things out as well. During the Nixon-Kissinger Era Dick and Henry came up with the bright idea of splitting China away from the Soviet Union which worked for a while, although Kissinger said at the time we might have to do the opposite with the Soviets, now the Russian Federation, several Decades down the line. This in fact has finally happened except for a big “but”, and that “but” is that Russia and China, who play complex strategy games like Chess and Go, put their heads together and came up with a Geostrategic Alliance, which includes Iran as a Silent Partner, and “The BRICS” Trade Bloc, Brazil (which has dropped out with the selection of Bolsanro until Lula gets out of jail and runs again), Russia, India, China and South Africa. Serious discussions on this Russia-China Geostrategic alliance began in the mid-1990s and in 1999 the plan was agreed upon and put on paper. What came out of it is “The China-Russia Double Helix”, a Symbiotic Relationship of interdependence that insulates them forever from this aggressive menace of the “English-speaking countries” that Cecil Rhodes decided had to Rule a World Empire/Government because they are the only people with the brains and ability to do it. The British and American elites have finally become aware that China and Russia along with India, Iran and the Countries of Eurasia are going their own way and Integrating Eurasia by means of the “New Silk Road” initiative, the “Maritime Silk Road”, the Arctic Sea Route, the BRICS and various groups aligning along Economic Integration and Trade and formed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to protect the Project. They are ditching the Petrodollar to trade in their own currencies and form the “Multi-Polar New World Order” as opposed to the Uni-Polar New World Order” model of the Deep State. The “geniuses” of the State Department, Pentagon, EU and WTO have played it down or tried to ignore it hoping that if no one knew about it might go away, falsely believing the Russians, Chinese, India and Iranians could never work together. To make it worse they have become Brain washed by their own Russia-bashing, Russophobic Propaganda and can’t think outside of this box. Even worse, this has seeped into the training of ‘Russia Experts’, so we don’t have any who actually understand Russia and therefore they underestimate Russia and that is a Fatal Error that has discovered by many Governments and countries in the past like Napoleon and Hitler. This Geostrategic Alliance in which Iran is a Silent Partner, isn’t going away, it is getting bigger and stronger by the month. Recently one of the EU naughty children of ‘The PIGS’, (Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain) signed on to be a node in the BRI with China and now the fears have risen to panic levels. They think, because of being captives of the aforementioned belief in their own faulty Propaganda, that they can pull Russia and China apart but haven’t figured out yet that isn’t possible because they are unaware of the China-Russia Double Helix. They are trying but it isn’t working so they can’t understand why. This is one of those ‘Unknown Unknowns’ Donald Rumsfeld worried about over a Decade ago tripping them up. Now another ‘Unknown Unknown’ has popped up: SA’s big oil complex, which is several hundred kilometers from Yemen, has had a major portion of its oil production facilities knocked out of commission by these rag-tag and underestimated Houthi rebels with Knock-off Iranian Drones and missiles which has resulted in a bump up of World oil prices. The Houthi said they did it with the assistance of Local Patriotic Allies that provided the coordinates of the targets that were destroyed. Secretary Pompeo AKA ‘Pompus Minimus’ so named by Pepe Escobar, immediately named Iran as the culprit, but carefully avoids the fact that America’s ‘Vaunted Anti-Missile defense Patriot system’ that should have prevented the attack was asleep, aimed in the wrong direction, and faced East in a 120 degree arc instead of 360 degrees.
The Founding Document of the anglozionist Empire, “The Wolfowitz Doctrine”, written by Paul Wolfowitz in 1992 stated that no Peer Competitor can by allowed to have Hegemony on the Eurasian Landmass. Zbigniew Brzezinski echoed this in his book, The Grand Chessboard in 1997, and then by The Project for a New American Century in September 2000. The strategists of the ‘Five Eyes’ are becoming dimly aware that the Wolfowitz-Brzezinski Declarations have failed, so now they face the dilemma of possibly having to go to war with Russia, China and Iran ALL AT THE SAME TIME but are afraid they might not even win a war against any single one them alone, and now they don’t know what to do. So now they came up with a new ‘Bright Idea’: ‘Mininukes’ that ‘won’t be harmful to the Human Beings they drop them on so they could use them. John Bolton’s temporary replacement said back in the ‘80s said ‘Nuclear War is winnable’ because we could rebuild with the 20 million or so American survivors of this ‘Winnable Nuclear War’. We could rebuild the Country and take over Eurasia. The fact that these ‘safer Mininukes’ won’t work with Russia because every War Game scenario ever played against Russia has very quickly escalated into full scale Nuclear War thereby violating the basic Pentagon rule going back to the ‘50s that Nuclear War can’t be won and therefore can never be fought. On top of that Russia has very quietly developed Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles that fly at Mach 10-20, 7,600 to 15,200mph that can make evasive maneuvers and therefore can’t be shot down. They also have Nuclear Powered Cruise Missiles that can fly virtually indefinitely and Nuclear Powered Cruise Torpedoes that remain submerged indefinitely that have a velocity of 200 knots. China has Supersonic anti-ship missiles that fly at Mach 5. We don’t have ANY Supersonic missiles, hypersonic missiles, Nuclear Powered missiles or torpedoes. They did this because as Putin said: “You didn’t listen to us at Munich in 2007”. Again, our racist, Russophobic Propaganda, our so-called ‘Russia Experts’ had been Brain Washed with has put them in a Box they can’t think their way out of.
The upshot of this is we didn’t “lose Russia” because the fact is we never had it to lose in the first place, so the Empire, the Brits, the Saudis and Israel are between the proverbial “Rock and a Hard Place” and don’t have any options or realistic ideas of what to do. The last West European leader still standing, Macron, who had worked at a Rothschild owned bank and came out of nowhere to get ‘selected’ to be the leader of France several years ago, has decided that Europe has to go a different way, stop kowtowing to Washington, cozy up to Russia and “pull them back to the West”. Again, he is unaware of that pesky ‘Unknown Unknown’, the Geostrategic Alliance of China and Russia with Iran in the background that makes it impossible. So he gave this speech to an assembly of Ambassadors outlining why this (impossible feat) must be done. His plan begins with The Ukraine and the Minsk II Accords that will force the new President, Zelenski, to make serious decisions to move on Minsk II, although Zelenski has been warned by the Ukronazis unleashed with the Coup on Feb 22, 1914, that he will be deposed in a New Maidan (and probably murdered) if he even tries this. I’m not making any bets on if or when Macron will figure out none of this going anywhere because Zelenski is between a Rock and a Hard Place too and can’t move on Minsk II. Where all this is going is again ‘Unknown’, and as Yogi Berra once said: “Predictions are hard to make, especially about the Future”. One thing we know for sure is that right after Macron’s speech a formal meeting between President Putin and the Premier of the State Council of The People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang. At this meeting President Putin spelled out a clear message directed at President Macron which was that the EU has nothing to offer Russia that would pull it away from China because they are fully aligned with each other in a Future of total alignment of their Geostrategic, Economic and Military affairs.
Dr Warrick was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in December 1943 and has Bachelors Degrees in Business Administration and Psychology, an MD Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and was a Family Physician in Gainesville Florida for 34 years and now does Open Source Intelligence Analysis in Geopolitics, The Empire, Public Banking and Modern Monetary Theory.
Wow! What a tour de force… it encapsulates all that I have already gleaned from sites such as Saker’s but threaded together into an irresistible logical and historical narrative. There is no way out for the bad guys, short of nuclear suicide. I don’t believe they will go down that road: instead, it will be a steady process of events chipping away at the western power groups until a final scenario, a non-nuclear apocalypse, whereby the western power groups suffer a humiliating military defeat. After that a social implosion – and big time. It’s then game over for the nations of USA, UK and France and the tribal money powers behind them. Of one thing I am confident, that the defeat will arise in the Middle East due to the Zionists over-playing their hand: hubris writ large.
There’s no such thing as a European Tectonic Plate. There is no objective support for the concept of Europe. All windmills of the mind.
Perhaps ‘Europe’ just exists in the mind.
Your comment is an irrelevancy, but they did collide. That is how Mountain ranges form.
Dispelling of myths, is irrelevant only to the mythmakers and the devotees, who, when faced with disparate facts, deflect those words from their consciousness, by the usual means. It’s understood that all men will self-justify themselves and their beliefs, rejecting what is uncomfortable, by rationalizations first, followed by, or coupled with, objectifying ad hominems of their introjected attackers. No one is immune—there is no rational man, nor man capable of rationality, this is, and was, myth number one. If anyone wished to test their own subtlety armored psyche for the sake of countering inherent weaknesses, then use this proven test: take the opposite opinion, of your most secret inner fear, or prejudice, and accept, rationally, the sincere belief of this prejudice, defending with logical and thoughtful arguments its wellbeing. The devotee will see his inner nature recoil, at the psychic insanity this will cause him, whilst the rational thinker, the intellectual, takes pleasure in flexing, and purging his faculties from time to time.
Thank you for pointing out one of the many myths of the modern religion—there are just too many myths, for any one person to separate what is fact, from the fiction of naturalism. I see, by the instantaneous attack your comment receive, that such a benign statement of obvious reality, is abhorrent to the brainwashed cult members—a very real pincushion to their fantasy, hot air ballon.
An incisive and accurate analysis, with a rich undertone of passion. Most respected. Predictions are hard to make, especially about the future! My favorite, in keeping with the stream of consciousness of the writer, is that Germany’s largest bank is about to belly up and inundate the Western banking system with the collapse of its derivatives load. It is indeed telling just how little news coverage this quiet subsidence is getting. The capitalist media just can’t face the fact and has to stay in denial. It is of telling interest to me that the corrupt capitalist who led this German mega bank into suicide territory resigned, entered politics, and is now the UK minister of Finance under boris piffle johnson. A high class “punk” who enjoys harmonizing with group suicide, if ever the was one. What does that tell us about the European political-economic ruling class?
Does anyone else on this good site have any more up to date information on Germany’s big bank scandal?
Probably a margin call from the Saudi liquidity crisis, if no collateral assets can be pledged and the EU cant come to the rescue, then someone gets on their knees to plead for money’s. This is usually done on a fri at closing of the mkts to allow a buffer for traders caught in the crossfire to hedge their bets by monday opening, if history is any guide that is.
The Federal Reserve pumping 75 billion a day into the repo market looks unusual, but the efforts of a Goldman Sachs apparatchick to paint it as a non-event convinced me otherwise. The Empire of Debt, like some colossal dung-heap of the vanities of the global overclass, is tottering. A lahar of not and bubbling crap will shortly engulf us, but, in reality, it is possibly the least of our worries.
More tools for more fools.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-23/fed-s-williams-says-repo-turmoil-raises-questions-on-reserves
Kia Ora Snow Leopard. I heard about Deutsche Banks scary as hell meltdown a while back. Only seen it mentioned at Zero Hedge, Mondialisation.ca and Jack Rasmus blog. The Naked Capitalist is another recommended site. I also believe it will trigger a massive domino thruout the global economy. Things are looking very bleak on the economic front. Am from Christchurch by the way, now live in Aussie.
Gezzah; It is a pleasure to be spoken to you in my own language. I am also from Christchurch NZ and now living in Vancouver WA. We can choose to be afraid of the banking collapse, which is easy enough to do, I fully admit, or we can see it as a necessary pathway to liberating the planet from the clutches of those who choose evil. Right? Thank you for the heads up on sources re the banking. It is great to constantly bump into you and Mulga on this wonderful site. It looks to me that 2020 is going to be pretty spectacular. Being from New Zealand I take a strong interest in watching the total meltdown of the English ruling class. I grew up under their boot and see them as a powerful center of world evil. It looks like we are now watching them finally disappear inside their own terrible karma. Greetings again to you mate!
Thanks Snow Leopard. By the way, got it slightly wrong. Its called Naked Capitalism…. Not the naked capitalist. Another brilliant site on the whole takedown of the warped dogma of Neoliberalism is called: Neoliberalism Softpanorama. A huge site with many different subsections. They cover everything from media coverage to Neocons to inequality…. I hear what you say about the opportunity for a new world once the collapse happens. Have a good week.
Most excellent global summary.
Many thanks!
The path to global destruction begins with American Exceptionalism and the whole panoply of narcissistic self-delusion and pitiless aggression and belligerence that commenced with the extirpation of the American Indigenous, and left a trail, indeed oceans, of blood through Mexico, the Philippines, Latin America, Korea, Indochina, Iraq and elsewhere, not forgetting the tens of millions exterminated by US imposed economic genocide throughout the world.
This unprecedented Evil, being unprecedentedly powerful, created a make-believe universe where its Evil genocide, destruction, coercion, subversion, sabotage, siege by sanctions and patronage of psychopaths everywhere was painted as moral perfection. History ended in the glory of ‘liberal democracy’ personified by the USA. A massive and global brainwashing system, of morally corrupt fakestream media presstitutes, PR, the psychological molestation of advertising, think-tanks and the ‘tittietainment’ of Hollywood et al, peddling a ‘culture’ of greed, narcissism, onanistic voyeurism and the glorification of violence, horror and the debasement of others, portrayed the USA as a ‘shining shit-house on a dung-heap’, and the most morally corrupt and debased individuals worldwide immediately identified with this Moloch, and vowed eternal obeisance to its bloody banner. Scum like the compradore vermin in Hong Kong, now the heroes of every Western presstitute.
This massive and soul deep corruption was worsened, if that be imaginable, when the Zionazis took over US politics. You can probably see the beginnings of that process in Truman’s reliance on Zionazi money to win in 1948, but certainly it becomes unambiguous after JFK’s hit which came after Kennedy threatened the Zionazi power citadel the Federal Reserve and the Israeli nuclear weapons program. Under LBJ, the process of political servitude hit high gear, with the cover-up of the USS Liberty atrocity an early sign-post on the road to serfdom. Today the great USA stands as a more or less totally controlled colony of Zionazi power. Israel, run by a raving, racist, supremacist psychopath in Bibi, calls the shots in the Presidency and Congress, in the fakestream media, in the Ivy League colleges, in the cyber-world and in alliance with Sordid Barbaria and the other Wahhabist despotisms in pushing for war in the Middle East. The forced marriage between Zionazism and American Exceptionalism has driven us to the Gates of Hell, which are swinging open.
Mulga Mumblebrain
Excellent comment. I would like to add a few points. The term ‘American Exceptionalism’ is a term invented by US politicians, and over here in Europe nobody takes it seriously.
The article states that the US took over the former British Empire, which is absurd, as that Empire is still in existence, the US being part of it. When Lord Cornwallis was defeated by Washington and his French allies at the Battle of Yorktown in 1781, he told Washington that it was not his victory, but a victory for world governance (ie. for the New World Order). Yes, even then globalist plans were known, something historians like to avoid mentioning. Washington was a Rothschild’s operative, and the “sovereign” US he created was nothing more than a Rothschild’s private fief, created to fight wars on behalf of the Rothschil’s. Who controls the US Fed ? Worse, the US was also created to set a precedence, where geography was used to invent non existent ethnic groups, like the American ethnic group, which in 1776 did not exist. By playing with geography, the Rothschild’s have an excuse to subvert and break up sovereign nation states.
The article claims that Macron is the last European leader left standing, which both absurd and laughable. Macron is a former Rothschild’s banker, remaining a Rothschil’d stooge. He could not have made that speech without approval, ie. that the days of Western hegemony are over. This fact has been apparent for years, and ignoring it is pointless. Macron, obviously under Rothschild’s orders, is making overtures to Putin, hoping to drag him over to the West and break up his partnership with China. Laughable. Putin has no intention of falling for this old divide and conquer tactic, just like the Chinese never fell for it when Kissinger in the 1970’s tried the same. On top of all this, the moment Macron made his speech, London bankers proposed the introduction of a global digital currency, which would take over from the dollar. Again laughable. Neither Russia nor China intend to place their finances and economies under the control of digital funny money, it self being controlled by private bankers.
And what now ? I suppose it will all depend on Western finances. Both the dollar and euro are printed backed by nothing, while all the Western nations have debts. How long can this last ? On the other hand Russia’s debt has almost been repayed, while both Russia and China have for years been accumulating gold and it’s only a matter of time before they introduce gold backed currencies. And how will the Rothschild’s and Rockerfeller’s react ? We shall see. Analysts have for the past few years been stating that it’s only a matter of time before a rift occurs between European and American elites, the European elites turning towards Russia.
Brilliant article William, thank you. We most definately live in a surreal, Orwellian world where up is down, red is black, and war is peace. I was involved in a Central American solidarity group in the late 1980s early 90s and found out then about the war on anyone to the left of Genghis Khan, the massacres in countries like Guatemala and El Salvador, monsters like Efrain Rios Montt who Reagan praised! And of course the carnage in Nicaragua caused by the Contra’s.
And for years now, we’ve had the farcical crap of Russiagate and the constant demonising of Putin, while at the same time there is fulsome praise for creatures like Poroshenko.
As I said, up is down, red is black, etc. Edward Bernays and Goebbels would almost be green with envy at how effective the propaganda has been, especially in the so called Western ‘democracies’. And here in Australia, there is also full blown demonisation of China. Keep the people blinded, brainwashed and fearful. And completely submissive.
The Rothschild gold vaults, based on the LBMA are near empty, and the debt bankers of the ZOG no longer have the biggest ‘guns’ on the planet. What is a psychopath to do? Dilemmas, dilemmas..
‘The Rothschild gold vaults, based on the LBMA are near empty, and the debt bankers of the ZOG no longer have the biggest ‘guns’ on the planet. What is a psychopath to do? Dilemmas, dilemmas..’
I think we have an answer. The only time an Australian prime minister, Mr Titanium, gets a state dinner with the US president is when Australia is about to be invited/ordered to join a war, no doubt with Iran.
Congratulations, Australia is about to donate the blood of its children and the treasures of its wallet to a carnage which will be looked back upon by history as another ‘tale told by an idiot’.
Soon the oil refineries and water distillation plants of Saudi Arabia will be in ruins, the Straits of Hormuz shut, and at least one US carrier on the sea bottom. The people of Arabia will then rise up in revolution and tear the hated House of Saud apart.
And then the psychopaths of ZOG will only have their Samson option left, to try an ignite a war between the US and Russia and China, so that they destroy each other.
I suggest the ZOG already has nuclear weapons planted in cities within those three countries, to be set off in sequence to provide maximum pressure, forcing the three nations to react against one another.
Hopefully, these possibilities have all been war gamed and the three nations will not respond, whatever the cost.
Hopefully the three nations are already tracking the Israeli subs and at the first sign of the Samson ‘shadow’ those Israeli subs are sent to the ocean bottom, and the Israeli military centres seized.
I suspect however, that the snake will have many heads, and this is going to be a great challenge ahead for our world!
Ric G…. Australia isn’t invited period. It is ordered. And it always follows orders, except for a brief time when Gough Whitlam was Prime Minister. He didn’t last very long due to his wanting Australia to be more independent.
Simply put, Australia is a fully fledged sycophantic, sniveling, boot licking, quisling led vassal state. There is not a whiff of genuine independence or sovereignty. Check out Australia’s voting record in the UN in the last 10 years, especially in regards to Palestine. We’re in for very turbulent times in the near future.
Great piece. The deeper lesson here is that the destructive effect of lies, which includes propaganda, can build up to such a force which can topple entire empires.
Perhaps it’s an inherent flaw in the “democratic” system with short terms and term limits, but in the case of the US for example, both parties have been using “little” lies to give them an edge in the short term, because that’s what they care about, it’s all they need to care about. However, these lies, over time, become, not truth outright, but reality for the next up and comers. They then operate based on the lies of yesterday, while still using the same tactic of telling their own lies of today. Rinse and repeat for decades and you get to where we are now with little lies not cutting it any more, instead big, huge international scandals are generated out of thin air to achieve miniscule goals by comparison. The US establishment ruins every single thing it touches because they operate based on a set of flawed and faulty assumptions and realities, which are not true. “The CRIPPLING sanctions will collapse the Russian economy any minute now!” – every US MSM “Russia-analyst” 2014-today.
Let’s take Afghanistan for example. The US did not intend for Afghanistan to turn out the way it did, despite what the most cynical “analysts” say, empire of chaos and all that. They have gotten many of their goals done, I’m not disputing that, but that doesn’t mean this mess is all according to plan. They screwed it up, big time. As soon as the US leaves or gets thrown out, Afghanistan will firmly lodge itself into the corner of China, Russia and Iran. Whatever animosity there was between the Taliban and the Russians has been replaced by searing hatred for the US empire in the last 18 years. They went in based on lies, to achieve goals based on false assumptions, analysing the situation based on fake realities their own propaganda has generated out of thin air. When they say Russia wants to invade Europe, it’s safe to assume these idiots actually believe that, because they still operate on the cold war lies of yesterday and believe Russia is a some sort of hotbed of biblical evil, the fighting of which actually justifies destroying countries and murdering tens of millions of people since 1945.
Afghanistan has been the target of anti-Russian campaigns by various empires in the last few hundred years, so it’s geostrategic importance is very, very high, but not only that. In more recent years it has become for lithium what Saudi Arabia is for oil. Lithium, as a little reminder, is in every single laptop, every single cellphone, every single tablet, every single piece of electronics kit that uses some form of energy storage, lithium is in it. It’s bound to increase in importance over the next 2 decades, because the tidal wave of electric cars and other transportation methods has already formed and is on it’s way.
Not to mention the narcotics Afghanistan produces, under US supervision, weaken Russia and other countries in the region.
Afghanistan, given it’s immense importance in just about every category, is a complete and utter failure for the empire. The cost of maintaining the loosening grip the empire currently has on it are way too high for them to maintain, it’s accelerating the decline of the empire rather than the intended goal of prolonging it’s life. If they had the ability to capture the entirety of Afghanistan, they would have done it, as operating costs would go way down. Right now, their enemies have their own territory, their own training facilities, their own hidey holes from which they can plot, plan and attack, requiring constant, around the clock military presence.
Looking at all the other hot spots, even taking account the perpetual war theory, at some point, one has to face the fact that the US military is not as mighty as it pretends to be. They are losing everywhere at the same time. I would love to know, exactly, what strategy they are supposedly following in which taking this amount of L makes sense in the long run.
Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia you name it. They are not winning anything anywhere and have to resort to weak, pathetic and petty nonsense like taking over consulate buildings or denying visas to diplomats to feel a pale shadow of what dominance looks like.
Loosing an empire seems to be a lot like going bankrupt.
Slowly at first then very quickly. I recommend readers to go chck out the utterances of the Russian Defense Minister, here.
https://www.mk.ru/politics/2019/09/22/sergey-shoygu-rasskazal-kak-spasali-rossiyskuyu-armiyu.html
Good luck to any force going up against his lot. They will get their arses handed to them on a platter. That is the difference between a military machine designed to win wars and one designed to make a favoured few very very rich.
The decisive moment was 1999 bombing of Serbia when Yevgeni Primakov decided to return to Russia when he heard about the bombing during flight to USA. From that moment on Russia understood that Westerners will always remain enemies, that they can never be trusted and that the future of the Russia is dependent on cooperation with the East. That was 20 years ago.
This article is one of the best I have ever read.
I can only say, many, many thanks for that.
+The upshot of this is we didn’t “lose Russia” because the fact is we never had it to lose in the first place+
Not quite. During the 1990-s, you had us. I don’t just mean the privatisation/plunder of Russia, but during that period there was mostly quite a sincere love in Russia for the US, which, as it turned out, was not mutual. The bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999 were a big eye-opener for many; I think this was more or less the point when you “lost” us…
I like this piece but honestly the ‘West’ does not have the ability to ‘wage war all over Eurasia and Africa’ The West is fighting a rearguard action on almost every front, economic, social, political, military .., there is not the will from it’s people to fight either, that is for certain, after 10 years of austerity the idea that Joe Schmo is going to willingly tramp off to Europe to then die face down in the mud about 1km into Russian territory is a dream even the elites aren’t stupid enough to entertain. Yes, hybrid warfare, yes using extreme proxies (like ISIL, Al Quada – or whatever they’re called this week) but we are seeing that these strategies cannot win, they can cause problems but with a combined Euraisia through the SCO etc it isn’t something that cannot be dealt with between Russian technology and Chinese people power. All the west can do is prolong the inevitable. If they were smart they’d get in on the deal with the silk roads and create prosperity, sadly we know from the past how both the UK and US deal with challenge (after all they are suckled from the same diseased teat) Slash and burn. If they can’t have it, no one can, so withdrawal from any arena will see carnage visited upon the unfortunate population. Truly the West knows only death, destruction and calumny and it is this that will be their fate, for what you sow, so shall you reap.
I doubt Putin cares about Macron, what has France to offer, cheese? He may be susceptible to overtures from the US but the reality is the US is simply too bogged down in its own insane rhetoric to make meaningful approaches, Europe has been a great trading base for Russia so I believe that if they have the will to ignore US pressure we could possibly see a return to some trading ‘norms’ although we have to accept that Russia has ‘plugged’many of it’s import holes that sanctions brought. Russian gas is always welcome of course!! The 21st Century is the Eurasian century and whilst the West will try to slow down and irritate the inexorable rise of the East it is simply not possible to win in any meaningful sense, they must come to a new understanding of their place in the world and maybe 20 years down the line it may be possible for some rapprochement via trading links. The only thing that worries me is just how very insane the US has become and that they may not be able to accept its somewhat more limited status in the world, could the nuclear option become a serious risk?