[this article was written for the Unz Review]
The AngloZionist propaganda machine is constantly warning us that Russia is about to invade some country. The list of candidates for invasion is long and ranges from Norway to the Ukraine and includes the Baltic statelets, Poland and even countries further West. Of course, we are also told that NATO and the US are here to prevent that. Well, thank God for them, right?
But what is conspicuously missing from this narrative is a discussion of the possible Russian motives for such a military move. Typically, we are merely told that Russia has broken the European post-Cold War order and borders by “annexing” Crimea and by sending military forces into the Donbass. Anybody with an IQ at room temperature or above by now realizes that both of these claims are total bunk. The ones who indeed broke the post-Cold War international order and borders were the NATO member states when they used military force, in complete illegality, to break-up Yugoslavia. As for the people of Crimea, they had the opportunity to vote about their future in a referendum, very much unlike the inhabitants of Kosovo which had no such opportunity. As for the 08.08.08 war, even the Europeans who eventually, and very reluctantly, agreed that it was, in fact, Saakashvili who started this conflict, not Russia.
But let’s set all this aside and assume that the Russian leaders would not hesitate to use military force again if it was to their advantage. Let’s assume that, yes, the Russians are up to no good and that they might well try to bite-off some other piece of land somewhere in Europe.
Such an assumption would immediately raise a crucial question: why would the Russians want to do that?
For some reason, this question is rarely, if ever, asked.
Oh sure, we are told that “Putin wants to rebuild the Soviet Union” or some other type of empire but, again, nobody seems to wonder why he would want that!
So let’s look at possible rationales for such an attack:
Reason number one: to gain more land
That is probably the least credible reason of all. Russia is a vast country (17,098,246 km2) with a relatively small population (144,526,636) resulting in a very low population density. Not only is Russia huge, but her territory has immense natural resources. The very last thing Russia needs is more land.
Reason number two: to increase the Russian population
Well, yes, Russia has a population deficit for sure. But that does not mean that just any population increase would be a bonanza for Russia. For example, Russia will only be in a worse shape if the number of people depending on unemployment, social services or pensions increases. Likewise, Russia would not benefit from a politically hostile population. So while Russia could benefit from having a larger population, what she needs is more young and well-educated *Russians*, not unemployed and destitute Ukrainians or Lithuanians! The massive influx of Ukrainian refugees, by the way, has already contributed to an increase in qualified specialists, including medical doctors and highly qualified engineers from the Ukrainian military-industrial specialists who, when they saw their bureaus and industries collapse in the Ukraine, moved to Russia to continue to work. There is no need for the Russia to invade anybody to get those highly qualified specliasts. As for Ukrainians without special qualifications, they have already shown up in Russia, and the last thing Russia needs is more of them (they can go scrub toilets in Poland or the UK). Furthermore, there are already a lot of immigrants from other parts of the world in Russia and getting more of them is hardly a good idea. So while Russia would benefit from more qualified young Russians, invading other countries is not the way to get them.
Reason number three: geostrategic reasons
What about the Baltic ports? What about the Ukrainian gas pipelines? The truth is that in the Soviet times the Baltic ports or the Ukrainian pipelines were crucial strategic assets. But since their independence, these countries have not only ruined themselves and destroyed the infrastructure they inherited from the “Soviet occupiers,” but Russia has also successfully replaced the infrastructure and industries she lost after 1991. Thus, for example, Russia has actively developed her own commercial ports on the Baltic Sea, and they have now outgrown the ones found in the Baltic states (see here for a good comparative chart). As for the Ukrainian pipelines, not only are they in terrible shape, Russia has successfully built “North” and “South” streams which allow her to completely bypass the Ukraine and the need to deal with the crazy Banderite junta in Kiev. The simple truth is that while the Baltic statelets or the Ukronazis can fancy themselves as a very precious prize, Russia has absolutely no need for them whatsoever.
In fact, the opposite is true: right now, Russia can barely finance all the reconstruction programs which are so urgently needed after decades of nationalist rule in Crimea. In the future, Russia will also have to help the Donbass rebuild. Does anybody seriously believe that the Russians can afford to rescue even more countries or territories?!
Reason number four: revanchist motives
That is the Hillary Clinton/Zbigniew Brzezinski argument: the Russians are inherently expansionists, imperialists, militarists, and revanchists and they don’t need a motive to invade somebody: that’s simply what they do – invade, terrorize, oppress. Well, a quick objective look at history would prove that it is the West which has always displayed such behavior, not Russia, but we can even ignore that fact. The truth is that while there are a lot of people in Russia who have good memories of their lives in the Soviet Union, there is just no constituency pushing for the re-birth of the Soviet Union or for any kind of imperialism. If anything, most Russians are much more isolationist, and they don’t want to get involved in wars or the invasion of foreign countries. This is not only a result of memories of wars in Afghanistan or interventions in Germany, Hungary or Czechoslovakia, but also the bitter realization that even the so-called “Orthodox brothers” (some of whom even owe the existence of their country on a world map to Russia!) have now fully turned against Russia and have become willing NATO-colonies (think Bulgaria or Romania here). Yes, Putin did say that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a tragedy (objectively, it was, and it brought immense suffering to millions of people), but that does not at all mean that Putin, or anybody else, actually wants to “resurrect” the Soviet Union, even if it was feasible (which it is not). If anything, it was the US, NATO, and the EU which, for purely ideological reasons chose to expand their influence to the East and which are now constantly engaged in a nonstop campaign of russophobia (phobia in both meanings of “fear” and “hatred”). Yes, Russians are disgusted with the West, but that hardly means that they want to invade it.
Reason number five: megalomania
Well, maybe the Russians are mad that they lost the Cold War and now want to become a superpower again? In fact, no. Not at all. Not only do Russians not feel that they “lost” the Cold War, they even feel that they are already a superpower: one which successfully defies the Empire and which continues to struggle for full sovereignization at a time when all European countries are competing with each other for the title of most subservient lackey of the Empire. Just like the USSR after WWII, Russia, after the nightmare of the 1990s, has very successfully rebuilt, in spite of the constant subversion and sabotage of the “united West” which tried every dirty trick in the book to prevent Russia from recovering from the horrors which the western-backed (and, really, run) “liberal democracy” imposed upon her during the Eltsin years. Sure, Russians want their country to be prosperous and powerful, but that does not mean that they want to become a USA-like world hegemon which gets involved in every conflict on the planet. Truth be told, even the bad old USSR was not anti-USA and never had the kind of global ambition the USA has (well, except for Trotsky, but Stalin gave the boot to those crazies, many of whom later emigrated to the USA and re-branded themselves as Neocons). Of course, there is the eternal Russian “court jester,” aka “Zhirik” aka Vladimir Zhironovskii. He has made all sorts of threats (including nuclear ones) against various countries neighboring Russia, but everybody knows that he is just that, a court jester and that what he says is basically utter nonsense.
Reason number six: to save Putin’s “regime.”
It is true that unpopular regimes use war to distract from their failures and to make the population switch off their brains for the sake of “circling the wagons” and being “patriotic.” That is most definitely what Poroshenko is doing right now. But Putin has no such need! Even if the pension reform did cost him quite a bit in terms of popularity, he is still far more popular at home (and even internationally!) than any political leader in the West and the Russian economy is doing just fine, in spite of the famous sanctions. True, the mostly Atlantic Integrationist Medvedev government is not very popular, but those officials (like Shoigu or Lavrov) who are typically associated with Putin and his Eurasian Sovereignists remain very popular. The simple truth is that Putin has no need for any “distracting crises” because he remains remarkably popular in spite of all the difficulties Russia is currently facing. If anything, it is the Trumps, Macrons, Mays, and Co. who need a distracting war, not Putin!
I could go on listing more nonsensical pseudo-reasons for why Russia would want to occupy some piece of land somewhere, each more far-fetched and baseless than the previous one, but you get the point: Russia has no interest whatsoever in military interventions. In fact, what Russia needs more than anything else is peace for as long as possible.
Now, let’s come back to reality,
Putin is a continuator of another great Russian reformer: Petr Arkadievich Stolypin
The Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Prime Minister of Russia from 1906 to 1911, Petr Arkadievich Stolypin, once famously said “Next comes our main task: to strengthen our lower classes. In them lies the strength of our country. There are more than 100 millions of them and the roots of our state will be healthy and strong and, believe me, the voice of the Russian government before Europe and the rest of the world will sound very differently. Our motto, of all of us Russians, should be a united, common labor based on mutual trust. Give Russia 20 years of peace, internal and external, and you will not recognize today’s Russia” (this is my own, free, translation. This is the original text: На очереди главная наша задача — укрепить низы. В них вся сила страны. Их более 100 миллионов и будут здоровы и крепки корни у государства, поверьте — и слова Русского Правительства совсем иначе зазвучат перед Европой и перед целым миром… Дружная, общая, основанная на взаимном доверии работа — вот девиз для нас всех, Русских. Дайте Государству 20 лет покоя, внутреннего и внешнего, и вы не узнаете нынешней Poccии).
Of course, Stolypin was eventually murdered by a Jewish revolutionary, Mordechai Gershkovich Bogrov, and Russia was forced to enter WWI. Eventually, the Russian monarchy was overthrown by a Masonic conspiracy lead by Alexander Kerensky. These “liberals” (i.e., plutocrats) did exactly what their successors did under Eltsin and plunged Russia into utter chaos. Eight months later, the Bolsheviks seized power, and the civil war began. Instead of 20 years of peace, Russia got 30 years of wars. After immense sacrifices and many horrors, Russia only succeeded in recovering after the end of WWII.
Nobody in Russia wants to repeat this terrible experience even if, in the end, Russia would prevail. The costs are just too high.
Today, just like in 1911, Russia needs internal and external peace more than anything else, and that is not what she would get if she got involved in some foreign military adventure! In fact, attacking an alliance which includes three nuclear power would be suicidal, and the Russians are anything but suicidal.
If Russia needs peace so badly, why the constant rumors of war?
That is really simple! First, Poroshenko is in deep trouble and short of a major crisis his only option is to completely steal the election. That latter option might be tricky, because if the “collective West” as always, turns a blind eye to the actions of the Ukronazi regime, the internal opposition to Poroshenko might not. Then some serious civil unrest, or even a counter-coup, are real possibilities. Hence Poroshenko’s desperate need for a crisis.
They say that an image is worth a thousand words. Well, in that spirit, check this one:
QED, right?
There is also another reason, a particularly shameful one: while it is true that Hitler and the AngloZionists did, eventually, fight each other, it is also true that in many ways Hitler truly embodied the dream of a “united Europe” and a “reborn western civilization” (albeit a pagan one!). In the history of European imperialism, Hitler represents something of an apogee, at least until the USA superseded the Nazis as a global hegemon after WWII. There is not much difference between Hitler’s (oh so modestly promised) “thousand year Reich” and Fukuyama’s “end of history” (or, for that matter, the Marxist idea of realized Communism which also would end history by solving the dialectical contradictions which are the engine of history). On a psychological level, Hitler was the continuator of the Popes and Napoleon – a self-described “Kulturträger” bringing “western civilization” to the barbaric subhuman “Untermensch” mongoloid hordes of the East. So while Hitler was most definitely an “SOB,” he sure was “our SOB” (hence the impotent rage my use of the term “Ukronazi” elicits in various type of defenders of “Western civilization” or, even better, a supposed “White civilization”!). Well, we all know how these Nazi “culture-carrying” White supremacists ended, don’t we:
These carriers of the values of a “united Europe” and “western civilization” were totally defeated by these men:
These memories are what truly terrifies the western elites: the existence of a different civilizational realm which not only dares to defy the AngloZionist Empire openly, but which has already defeated every western hegemonic power which dared to attacked it in the past.
The Russian people, by the way, see the current confrontation in the very similar “mental coordinates” as the western Russophobes, just with an inverted value sign meaning that they perfectly understand that the kind of war the Empire is waging against Russia right now has its roots in the outcome of WWII. This is one of the reasons they all cherish the memories of the millions who died fighting “western civilization” and a “united Europe.” This is best shown by the “Immortal Regiments” in all the Russian cities:
This historical awareness is also shown in the parade of Ukronazi POW in Donetsk:
Again, the reference to WWII is unmistakable.
As I have said many times in the past, one of the most significant differences between Russia and the “collective West” is that Russians fear war but are nevertheless prepared to fight it, whereas the westerners do not fear war, even though they are not prepared for it at all. Truly, “fools rush in where angels fear to tread” (think Pompeo, Mattis and the rest of them here). And yet, despite this apparent insouciance, the leaders of the AngloZionists have an almost genetic fear and hatred of Russia, because they remember how all their predecessors were eventually defeated by the Russian nation.
And, finally, let’s remember the crucial question which Bertolt Brecht asked: “How can anyone tell the truth about Fascism unless he is willing to speak out against capitalism, which brings it forth?“. Yes, in words, and in words only, the collective West has condemned Fascism and National-Socialism. But in deeds? No, not at all. This is why Fascist scum à la Poroshenko *always* get the support of the western elites under the pious heading of “he is an SOB, but he is our SOB“?
[Sidebar: think of it,during the Crimean War the putatively “Christian West” united with the (Muslim) Ottoman Empire Against Russia. During the revolutionary years, US Jewish bankers fully financed the Bolsheviks. Just before WWII, the Brits likewise financed Hitler. During WWI and WWII the West backed Ukie separatists, including bona fide Nazis. During the Cold War, the West fully backed the Wahabi nutcases in Saudi Arabia (no, MBS is not the first bloodthirsty Saudi maniac!) and in Afghanistan. The West also supported Apartheid South Africa for as long as politically possible. In Latin America the USA gladly supported what Roger Waters called Latin American “meatpacking glitterati”, that is the many military regimes who all were garden variety Fascists. In Kosovo the USAF became the KLA‘s Air Force even though the USA had previously considered the KLA as a dangerous terrorist organization (that was against the Serbs but, according to Strobe Talbott, the main goal here was to show Russia what could happen to her if she resisted). During the Chechen wars, the West fully backed the Takfiri crazies. Then, after 9/11, the USA finally got fully in bed with al-Qaeda (especially in Syria) even though the official fairy tale wants us to believe that al-Qaeda and Bin Laden were responsible for the death of 3000 people (nevermind that NIST admitted by direct implication the destruction of WTC7 with explosives1). Does anybody doubt that if Satan himself took on a body and appeared before us the USA would fully and totally back him as long as he promised to be anti-Russian or, even better, anti-Orthodox? By allying itself for decades with what can fairly be described as the worst evil scum of mankind, as the not already been allied with Satan for many, many, year?]
Honestly, we should have no illusions about the nature of the western plutocracy, and we should always heed the Marxist truism which states that “the state is an apparatus of violence which fulfills the will of the ruling class.” We all know who the ruling class of the AngloZionist Empire is composed of, don’t we?
Western liberal democracies are, in reality, plutocracies which were created by a class of capitalist thugs with the purpose of controlling our entire planet. This was true before WWII. This was also true during and after WWII and this has not changed, notwithstanding all the sanguine denunciations of Fascism and Nazism.
What this means is that it is the western ruling elites which need war to survive and preserve the New World Order they have attempted to impose on all of us. Russia does not need war – she only needs peace.
Conclusion: relax, folks, the Russians ain’t coming, I promise!
AngloZionist paranoid collective hallucinations notwithstanding, the Russians are not coming. Yes, they will annihilate you if you are crazy enough to attack them but, no, they are not coming, at least not of their own volition. Not even to liberate the Russian minorities in Apartheid Latvia or the Nazi-occupied Ukrainian Banderastan. The Russian policy towards these regimes is very simple: let them collapse on their own. After all, they will all eventually come knocking sooner or later, as ideological delusions are powerless against geographical realities.
I will let a much better person than myself conclude this article.
This is what Professor Stephen Cohen recently had to say about the risks of war:
He indeed is the “voice of one crying in the wilderness.”
Will enough people listen to him to avoid an apocalypse?
I don’t know.
The Saker
Footnote 1: the US government – through NIST – officially recognized the fact that the WTC7 building fell at a free-fall speed for 2,25 seconds (for a detailed discussion of this please check out the video which I posted here). Do those 2,25 seconds really matter? Hell yes!! What this means is that the US government admits that for 2,25 seconds WTC7 fell without any kind of resistance to slow it down and this, therefore, means that there was nothing under the collapsing section. So this begs an obvious question: since we now know that there was nothing under the collapsing section and since we also know that there was a steel frame building there seconds before the collapse – what happened in between those two events? There is only one possible answer to this question: the steel-framed section of the building which would have normally slowed down the collapsing section of the building was removed a) extremely rapidly b) symmetrically. There is only one technology which can do that: explosives. The above is simply not a matter of opinion. This is a fact. Likewise, it is a fact that fires could not have removed a section of WTC7 the way it was observed. Amazing but true: NIST itself admitted that explosives were used.
Here is an interesting look at recent comments from Vladimir Putin about the eventuality of nuclear war:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/10/nuclear-brinkmanship-and-march-toward.html
Mr. Putin has a very pragmatic viewpoint of the reality of war, a viewpoint that is not shared by the United States which clearly believes that a nuclear exchange is winnable.
In the Oliver Stone Interviews, Putin commented that ‘nobody would survive’ such a war.
There is a sense by many that a nuclear war will somehow lead to the extinction of mankind, etc.
This claim is unsubstantiated and cannot be proven.
Nuclear war is not necessarily winnable, but it is definitely survivable. Russians have a much higher probability as a people and a leadership to survive compared to the West…..and thereby being declared winners (there are no real winners in reality).
What you hypothesis may be or may be not true…..
In the seventies we new that there were enough nuclear war heads in the world to wipe the planet clean 24 times over …….
Dont lets try this ….
Only a complete fool with a death wish would want to test this….
Dont lets go there….
Plenty of studies have been done to state the end of life will arise from a full on nuclear exchange and thats ignoring the nuclear reactors melting down plus fire storms …..
Dont lets go there
further to the above
do subscribe to abolition caucus and read the many papers there and expert opinion….
Do follow the links..
This not a topic to be taken lightly
“Yes, in words, and in words only, the collective West has condemned Fascism and National-Socialism. But in deeds? No, not at all. This is why Fascist scum à la Poroshenko *always* get the support of the western elites under the pious heading of “he is an SOB, but he is our SOB“?”
-Except you know, importing tens of million of non-natives into Europe, made Europeans minorities in their own capitals and soon their entire countries, indoctrinated every citizen in the west to knee-jerk hate everything relating to fascism/national socialism. Not to mention the state/media sanctioned mass crimes of violence and sexual violence on white natives by immigrants.
Question is who would WANT to survive such a war? I wouldn’t,but the Dr Strangelove maniacs in Washington probably think it would be worth it.
I think it’s the other way round, Harry_Red. A thermonuclear exchange between the USA and Russia alone (without allowing for the likelihood of thermonuclear launches by other nations such as the UK, France and China, or the possibility of chemical and/or biological warfare) would obviously cause immense damage to the infrastructure of our civilization. All cities and large towns would be utterly destroyed; transport would cease to function; trade would stop; hundreds of millions or billions would starve within a year.
Then the real problems would start. Nuclear winter, long-term radiation caused by fallout, disease, starvation – and the survivors (if any) would have to face all that without any of the social and industrial support we are used to.
I suppose a few handfuls of survivalists might remain – but for how long?
In any case, I think it is up to those who think a thermonuclear war would be survivable to prove their case.
There is something much worse than the radioactivity unleashed by nuclear weapons: the meltdown of the nuclear reactors in the Northern Hemisphere. There are over 400 of them, and they will be giving out radiation for at least tens of thousands of years. Even if humans survive, you can imagine the mutations that will happen to animals and plants, and that is, of course, not including for instance, a 50 megaton detonation – or more – at Yellowstone Park…
No-one will ever start a nuclear war. The maniacal, crazy, supremacist Zionists have had ’em for 2 generations and no nukes have been fired in anger, hubris or conspiracy (think false flags). “Nuke fear porn” as it is called, is a key weapon of the AZE. Don’t fall for it.
To hammer home the point, the AZE includes many nuclear nations, not just Israel — yet not one nuclear false flag. Iran could’ve been framed years ago; and Russia. There will never be a nuclear war.
A dirty bomb is a different story: one dressed up as a fake nuclear attack is entirely feasible. Sure Israel is down on record as testing a “dirty bomb” in the Negev. Testing for what, is the question?
*cough*falseflagfakenukeattack*cough*
Simply a masterful and coherent marshaling of the facts about Russia. Of course the Empire’s propagandists could care less about facts – they are too busy weaving their fantastic stories designed to further their mad dream of world domination.
Saker, as of late, another one of your best analytical pieces. You’re hitting them out of the park!
Tours us through the present state of the Hybrid War (InfoWar, use of NATO aggression and expansion, revisionist history, Sanctions (Internationally illegal), and proxy wars thrust at Russian sphere and friends.
The totality of what you have brought to the reader is the how and why of Putin+MOD thinking and why they don’t do or do get done what they do. Understanding the Russian populace and officials is crucial and this piece arms us with the material we need to make further judgments.
Clearly, Russian mentality is distinct. It is correct in its perception of the West. And you have shown us all the reasons why.
The relationship and strategic alliance with China is crucial. It is what will enable the Western hegemon to be defeated.
I greatly enjoy reading the Saker, but it was unfortunate that he mentioned “MacArthur” in his reference to “Patton and MacArthur”.
While the European and Pacific theaters are linked together under the title of WW2, they really were fought as if they were two separate wars. The Pacific war against Japan was fought almost entirely by the British Empire and the Americans. Even then, there were two separate theaters within the Pacific, and the British really only fought in the land war as Japan took Malaysia and Burma and drove towards India, leaving the Americans alone to fight the war against Japan in the Pacific. The Soviet Union only joined that war in its final days of August 1945.
I enjoy reading history, and I feel like I’ve read a lot of it. So I firmly understand and accept the Russian claims that the epic struggle on the eastern front is what really brought down Nazi Germany. But, when referring to the Pacific theater and the war against the imperialist and militarist empire of Japan, it was the Americans who did that.
If any read the history of that Pacific war against Japan, you realize that it was its own brutal struggle. I won’t go into all of that in a comment on an otherwise very good and needed article, but a couple of examples are worth mentioning. For instance, there are no stories of finding dedicated nazi SS soldiers in bunkers in Europe who are continuing the fight for their Fuhrer years after the end of the war, but the years after WW2 did find stories of dedicated Japanese soldiers still fighting for their Emperor years after hostilities had ended. And the Germans were not taking waves of planes and using them as suicide bombers attacking the advancing Soviet tank columns, but the stories of the Japanese kamikazi attacks in 1944 and 45 are well known. Those are just a couple of examples of the sort of fight that was waged in the Pacific and the dedicated nature of the Japanese fighters who fought that war.
I of course would encourage anyone in the west to learn the stories of battles like the siege of Leningrad or the last stand before Moscow, or the fight for Stalingrad or the epic tank battle at Kursk. But I’d also encourage any who don’t know stories such as the US Marines fighting on Guadacanal after the Japanese had driven off the US Navy and cut their supply lines. Or the stories of the fighting at places like Iwo Jima or Okinawa which were literally bunker by bunker campaigns where each bunker had to be overcome.
Awhile back I was reading a couple of histories of this war, while at the same time reading boards like this one. And I was struck by the comments made here in modern times about how decadent and unwililng to fight the Americans are, and how eerily those sorts of comments echo the Japanese comments about the Americans before WW2. It is always wise to know and not underestimate a potential enemy. The Japanese did that to their cost before WW2. Likewise, it would be wise for any who think the Americans can’t fight to study some of those island battles and what the American troops went through to overcome the Japanese. All of which occurred long before the Soviets joined the war in its final days.
Anon, I read many WWII books few decades ago, and the sense I got about Pacific Theater was that USofA won there because it carpet bombed Japanese positions to shreds before it sent it’s marines to clean up the mess.
Compare the losses in men between USofA and say Greece, which lost it’s men fighting the occupation forces (Germany, Italy, Bulgaria and whoever). The real stats show who did fight and who just thinks he did.
I am not even going to bring in the Russians, Yugoslavs and the Germans.
Anonius, excellent assessment. Thank you for putting these sacrifices in the proper perspective. Apologies, But it was not the Yugoslavs who suffered terribly. It was the Serbians. Thankfully most posters here know the truly immeasurable sacrifices made by the Russians. But few realize the sacrifices of the Serbs.
The Nazi led croatian and bosnian muslim populations did not perish in great numbers. The first allied resistance in Occupied Europe and only ethnicity to be genocided (along with Jews and gypsies) in the Balkans, in WWII, were the Serbs. According to the official German records (the best positioned to know), over 750,000 Serbs were slaughtered in the Nazi puppet state of croatia, alone. More than 20% of the entire Serbian population, was killed in WWII. That’s in addition to the death of 30% of all Serbs in WWI. Take a moment and please truly reflect on those horrific totals.
Serbs, the nation forced by the Anglo-Zionists to create this fictional name of Yugoslavia, instead of what those lands were named for over a millennium, Serbia. You would think that the heroes of WWI, who lost a third of their population, would have won the right to call their reclaimed ancestral lands , by their rightful name, Serbia. Heinous as that is, It pales into comparison to the Anglo-Zionist and communist theft and betrayal, suffered by the Serbs after WWII.
Every nation’s sacrifices and losses were a tragedy. But Serbs and Russians have a truly
Epithet, my apologies. You are so correct. Serbs were fighting Croat fascists (Ustashe) as well as the Germans and their friends.
Anonius, you have nothing to apologize for. You always write and spread truth, my brother.
Small addition, Tito did not want to alienate his Croats so he insisted on calling Serb resistance “Yugoslav”
@ Epithet
Serbs fought for the monarchy of Karadjordjevic and his wider Serbia and mercilessly murdered members of the Communist movement who were preparing for the guerrilla war against the Nazis. Croatian Ustashas fought for power and even surrendered part of the Croatian territory to Italy only to be accepted by fascists. and they relentlessly killed the members of the resistance regardless of whether they were Croats, Serbs or Muslims. Serb monarchists and Ustashas were the bad guys who fought one another and partizans, and that was very brutal fight, which included the elements of genocide. Yugoslav Partisans under the Communist ideology were the only fighters against the Nazis, Fascists, Ustasha and Serbian Chetniks until the end of the war. putting Serbian monarchist-chetniks along the Russian side is an insult. the historical and documented truth is that the Croatians were multiple in brigades rather than Serbs in Serbia. the partisan movement on the territory of the then Croatia was remarkably higher than the resistance movement throughout France. the racial politics NDH did not win in Croatia nor will it, no matter what it is today’s youth “in, fancy, etc”. then Yugoslavia was a rural country full of wounds and the backward injustices and poverty from which the idea of equality of fraternity and unity among people irrespective of race, nation and religion or anything that divided people. it was Yugoslav communism.
S,
Forgive my tone, but your words are nothing but regurgitated communist propaganda . Easily disproved by historical records. That you would hurl such lies effortlessly, towards the Serbian army and Serbian resistance, the Cetniks, is nothing new. Your communist masters have been trying to rewrite history in lock step with the Anglo-Zionists and the Vatican.
My grandfathers both fought in WWII. One, a captain in the Serbian Kingdom of Yugoslavia army, the other, my paternal grandfather forced at gunpoint to fight in the Partisans. (Partisans were also 90% Serbs). So, I’m very immune to your concocted “spiel”. The partisans never had anything to do with the liberation of Yugoslavia. It was the Cetniks that welcomed the Red army when it reached Belgrade, not Tito. Later, the red army disarmed the The Cetniks and were responsible for the mass slaughter of Serbs at the hands of polish -jew Tito.
You might want to read a book from actual third party witnesses. 2 excellent resources:
1.The Rape of Serbia: The British Role in Tito’s Grab for Power, 1943-1944
2.The Web of Disinformation: Churchill’s Yugoslav Blunder
On YouTube, you can find interviews with living Partisans, who admit that it was Tito who was collaborating with the Nazis and that the Partisans were were based mere kilometers from the croatian death camps and did nothing to save the Serbs.
Below is an excellent documentary in English that destroys the communist propaganda , you’ve regrettably echoed here. It’s chock full of eye witness testimony and supported by extensive historical documentation. Cheers!
Draza Mihailovich Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yymGISP-COc
@Sanjin
Nice try. Ustasha’s killed all resistance regardless of nation, if by resistance you mean tens of thousands of Serbian children killed in Croat extermination camps.
Ustashe were all Croats, supported by the Domobrani who were also Croats, organized, helped and constantly blessed by the local Catholic Church authorities consisting of Croats (many of the beasts who murdered babies, children, women, etc. belonged to the Croatian Catholic clergy in Bosnia and Hercegovina, Croatia, Dalmatia, Slavonia, etc.)
They murdered predominantly Serbs, and minorities like Gypsies and Jews. When you slaughter hundreds of thousands of your neighbor Serbs, in ways people think are unimaginable to the human mind, of course you’ll kill some ,,of your own” Croats, who has the courage to try to be a decent human being. All that during the glory times of the Independent State of Croatia, when thousands of Serbian, Jewish and Gipsy children were exterminated in special Croat extermination camps.
For people who are not interested in Croatian hasbara, but the horrible and sad truth, more info can be found on http://orthodoxhistory.info/category/history/holocaust-in-croatia/
@ Sanjin
Interesting what your can find in your Croat history books nowadays. Jovan Ducic, Serbian poet and diplomat (1871 – 1943) once said: “The Croats are the most courageous people in the world, not because they don’t fear anyone but because they are not ashamed of anything”
Everyone – please take this discussion to the MFC – it is going off-topic. Any further will go to trash. Thx. Mod
@Wallach
In the case of a wider war, the Russians will transfer operational and strategic combat activities to any country. it does not depend on Putin good will but about a real military situation. if the world has to continue to function multipolarically in the economic sense, the US military claw on the globe will have to be significantly reduced. all American economic activities around the world are covered by contingents of the American Army. but how much reduced to not trigger small regional wars between small nations? invading some country is sometimes necessary for military action. this is not much about resources, it is much about geography.
Your Pacific War history leaves out the strategic use of the Nationalist Chinese to hold the Japanese in SE Asia, and the Communists and KMT on the Mainland, and the threat always, finally enacted in August ’45, of the Soviet Army. These efforts which cost the Chinese over 1 million in SE Asia (actually weakening the eventual KMT effort against Mao), it cost the Mainland Chinese who the US starved for logistical support several millions of KIA’s not counting the butchery of civilians. But it tied down enormous numbers of Japanese troops who weren’t sent to fight the island hopping MacArthur forces.
And then when the Soviets did fight, they destroyed a million man Army of Japanese who would have been there, pristine and ready for the Americans to take on.
So, win they did and defeat they did, but they had enormous help from the Chinese and Russians.
And then, they nuked two cities into vapor and ashes as a criminal act of “science” to see what would happen to masses of people and infrastructure.
That’s your Pacific Victory. Add it to the heroics on the islands (truly heroic young Americans, for certain.)
Don’t forget the great and devastating U-boat! The largest, wartime submarine fleet, in history, some three-hundred boats, was used to totally kneecap Japan — a country 100% dependent on shipping imports for their war-time economy — Japan was more-or-less powerless to stop the American U-boats. Also, Americans, resultingly, killed a fair number of the allied POW’s shipped to Japan, as much as half by official records, with their ruthless and unchecked U-boat terror of WWII.
Agree with Anonius. carpet bombing and control of the seas greatly diminished effectiveness of Imperial Japan’s defensive perimeter, also the US tactic of ‘island hopping’ enabled them to bypass the better fortified positions and take the ones less well defended for bases to continue plan to isolate their Home Island. the kamikazes only came into use late in the war when the Japanese navy was a shell of its former self.
Oso, in my mind the use of kamikaze’s was a desperate and ineffective way to conduct war. Planes presented larger target and easier to shoot down than say plane mounted torpedoes. But people resort to whatever.
Also, island hopping allowed US to cut the supply routes to the heavier fortified islands, which was a smart move.
MacArthur botched the war against Japan, which could have been won with much less effort. The US didn’t realize this until 1943, but the winning strategy was simply to sink every Japanese oil tanker en route from Indonesia. Japan had no domestic oil source. Had the U.S. submarine fleet been supplied with non-defective torpedoes from the outset, and the Navy realized the obvious, that the Japanese military machine needed gasoline to run, it would have been a very different war. The Navy should have realized this since the reason Japan started the war in the first place was to get the Indonesian oil fields.
In 1943 the defective torpedo problem was fixed and the submarine fleet began sinking tankers en masse. MacArthur could have been retired at that point and the surface Navy could have been told just to wait until Japan ran out of gas. It wouldn’t even have been necessary to bomb Japanese cities, let alone using nukes. A lot of lives could have been saved.
Unfortunately, politics required that every branch of the military have its day of glory. As it turned out, Japan pretty much ran out of gas well before the A-bombs were dropped, with portions of its military uselessly stranded on remote Pacific islands and cars in Tokyo running on charcoal burners.
the “Politics” of the Pacific Theater, were simple: castrate the Japan empire; seize All their hard-stolen spoils; expand America West, with a permanent bridgehead. Okinawa is and was the apex of WWII for America. The Island-hopping jazz and aircraft carrier/hollywoodesque sea battles were the prelude and distractor. As for “science” experiments, the a-bomb was aimed at Stalin’s heart. That Hirohito capitulated is merely secondary.
“For instance, there are no stories of finding dedicated nazi SS soldiers in bunkers in Europe who are continuing the fight for their Fuhrer years after the end of the war,…”
They don’t hide in bunkers, they parade on the Maidan in full Nazi regalia in Kiev. Nazi sentiment persists in much of rural Europe. If the immigration invasion continues, a reconstituted neo-Nazi movement will soon manifest as a major factor in European elections.
Interesting post with much detail,one of my Uncles was a Orlikon gunner on HMS Victorious aircraft carrier,part of a British Carrier Battle Group attached to the US fleet in the Pacific,he never really told me much about it,like many of those Men he probably wanted to forget it,his carrier was hit three times off Okinawa by Kamikazi attacks.
The Soviets did not have to fight Japan until the very last days of the Pacific war because the Soviets had already defeated Japan in Mongolia and the Soviet Far East in the late 1930s.
The significant battles were fought at Khalkhin Gol in mid-1939 by Soviet-Mongolian forces against Japan. The Soviet victory forced Japan to give up its ambitions of invading and colonising Mongolia and parts of the Soviet Far East and to adopt the alternative strategy of invading Southeast Asia and the western Pacific. The USSR and Japan later signed a neutrality pact in 1941 (which the Soviets later denounced in 1945).
This meant that when Germany and its allies invaded the Soviet Union that same year, the Soviets were able to concentrate their forces in fighting the enemy coalition without having to worry about Japan mounting an attack on their eastern borders.
Rakesh Simha Krishnan, “War in the East: How Khalkhin-Gol changed the course of WWII” (Russia Insider)
https://www.rbth.com/blogs/2013/05/07/war_in_the_east_how_khalkhin-gol_changed_the_course_of_wwii_24603
Soviets denounced the neutrality pact with Japan due to expire in April 1946 ahead of time, most likely in order to prevent the American occupation of Manchuria, had the Kwantung Army surrendered to the Americans.
Anon wrote
“The Pacific war against Japan was fought almost entirely by the British Empire and the Americans.”
What about the Chinese? They fought the Japanese for 8 years. Twice the time the Western allies did, and as I understand it, in 1941-45, the majority of Japanese ground forces were actually tied down in China?
Americans had 111,606 dead or missing and another 253,142 wounded in the war against Japan.
Soviet casualties: roughly 14 million dead and missing service personnel.
Actually, the total number of American dead was 405,399 and 670,846 wounded. A comparison with Soviet and Chinese (and German and Japanese) loses is almost obscene.
It is also well worth mentioning that in terms of military spending, the European countries outspend the Russian Federation by something like 5:1 (The UK alone spends as much on the military as the RF) In terms of population the Russians are outnumbered 3:1 by the Europeans. If you factor in the US the RF is outspent by more than 15:1 and outnumbered by about 5:1. The GDP comparisons are even more extreme. Given these numbers, no unbiased assessment could reasonably conclude that the RF is a credible threat to Europe.
Money spent does not equate to quality or return on investment. One need only look at the ridiculous amounts of money spent on the F-35, which still has over 1000 ‘problems’, including many deemed lethal. Then there were the German soldiers who turned up at an exercise last year with broomsticks to use for pretend weapons. Remind me when the last time Russian soldiers did that was. Russia gets far more bang for their buck, because for them this is about genuine defense, and they understand that well from their history. They can’t afford to waste their defense dollars giving private defense companies 900% profits. Their weapons work, over and over and in deserts and in deep snow. It’s life or death for them, not more rubles in someone’s pocket. Military spending proves nothing except that the West has no idea how to get a genuine return on their investment–but then that was probably never the idea.
What you are saying is true but the Russians would need to get 5 times more bang for the buck just to reach parity with Europe in military spending and they would still have only 1/3 of the population and a massively lower GDP. The idea of a Russian threat is absurd and is purely a pretext for the build up of an offensive force to threaten them.
You guys are missing the point. It’s not who spends more money or has more soldiers. It’s who has more effective weapons, better soldiers and can kill the opposing side faster.
Just what is your agenda here? Are you seriously trying to talk up the Russian “threat”. I think the numbers speak for themselves, one would have to assume a completely improbable degree of superiority in both training and equipment for the Russians to be a credible threat to Europe, or even to be able to defend themselves without resorting to nuclear weapons.
Before anyone else wades in with comments on this subject, perhaps they might like to decide whose side they are on. Do you really want to promote the idea that the Russians are well-nigh invincible supermen with vastly superior technology poised to attack at any moment? seriously?
It seems obvious to me which side is doing all the sabre rattling, the demonisation, the lying and the military buildups and which side is the real threat to peace.
Here in the West, Russia in particular was always one of the biggest topics in history, but simultaneously the biggest blind spot. It is incredible how little people know about Russia, it is therefore no wonder that the establishment was able to shape the view of Russia in the minds of the people so successfully, barely anybody bothers to do any kind of research about Russia. Cohen obviously is one of the greatest Russia analysts in the West… and even he talks about the “annexation” of Crimea, which is a total and complete falsehood.
Even in alternative media circles both English and German language ones, I constantly hear lies about Russia or Putin repeated ad nauseam. Phrases like “obviously Putin is a bad guy” or “he wants to undermine the West” I hear almost every time Russia is discussed in greater context than Trump and Russiagate. I have even heard some of the ridiculous nonsense you listed here, that he wants to rebuild the Soviet Union for example… beginning with a tiny peninsula in the black sea, even though he has by far the strongest military force in Europe and could take far more if he wanted, and I would even disagree with Putins own “modest” assessment of taking Kiev in 2 weeks, I think 2 days is more realistic with the pathetic current state of the Ukrainian government and armed forces, who struggle so much against civilians with weapons from museums, that they had to make up the story of Russia fighting covertly for them. I would wager that the vast majority of people in the West still believe Russia is a “white” country, in other words, a one race society, which is the biggest nonsense of them all.
Russia is the biggest educational gap in Western societies, not least because it not only has a different language, but even a different alphabet which is more confusing to Westerners, not only because there are more characters and different ones altogether from the Latin alphabet, some characters look the same, but sound differently (i.e. B = W). Russian is also in the top 5 most difficult languages to learn, even above some Asian ones. This, coupled with the establishments desire to snuff out any Russian achievements or cultural contribution from the history books (Tales like the US, UK and the “Résistance” won the War against the Nazis with the Soviet Union barely getting a mention), makes it easy to fill empty Western heads with their own fictitious nonsense.
Why should Russia even acknowledge there are such things as Baltic states? This is a mistake. This land cannot be anything but occupied by someone. Stop playing pretend.
Interesting on the NIST point. I was thinking you’d first have to get them to admit there is such a thing as a controlled demolition. I wasn’t sure they’d admit even to that. Similarly, some won’t even admit that a plane could fly over a land mass and spray chemicals into the sky.
Finally, it’s not simply the American elites that want world domination. It’s actually the premise Western societies are built on. Liberal ideology connotes world domination worst in its modern form. While the average Roman Catholic probably never cared whether the Zulus attended a Latin mass, the average America strongly believes the Zulus need to start voting for something and have the same “liberties” as Americans (to cut off children’s genitals and have boys wear mini skirts, for example).
The article argues that it’s not to Russia’s advantage to take over the eastern part of Ukraine, but at the same time suggests that Russia is going to end up taking over at least the eastern part of Ukraine as shown in the martial law regions after the Ukraine government collapses. What is the time line for this collapse? That’s the more interesting issue. Also, Ukraine and the Baltics are not really comparable as, unfortunately, Ukraine is really part of Russia (along with Belarus) and the Baltics were merely additions in the Soviet Empire.
The problem is that propaganda appeals to the imagination of the masses and the lumpen proletariat where as this kind of genuine fact based analysis hopelessly appeals to their intelligence.
Will let u guess which is more effective.
What about Reason number seven: To save and protect Donbass population?
Excellent article. The historical overview and references are important for Americans as they can only be disconnected from reality by ignoring history or re-imaging history with dressed up mythological narratives that serve their supremacist attitudes.
The psychological angle points in the right direction. The West projects its own shadow ‘subhuman’ onto and reviles in Russia. It’s hatred toward Russia is unconscious hatred of itself. The West is pushing Russia to act out the shadow (of the West). The West is acting reckless and unhinged as Russia will not play its part so the West keeps increasing pressure (more sanctions and inching toward outright war). The West also shows its lunacy by going against both Russia and China at the same time while the alliance of the latter two have already checkmated the US.
“During the revolutionary years, US Jewish bankers fully financed the Bolsheviks.”
Maybe some Jewish bankers have financed the Bolsheviks out of personal sympathy. Maybe.
But the main imperialist powers of the time — including the USA (see the “Red Scare”) — officially backed (with financial and material resources) what would become known as the White Army. This was the first regime change operation as we use the term nowadays.
The ‘Whites’ were still the allies of the Entante, whereas the ‘Reds’ became virtual allies of Germany after the Brest-Litovsk Peace.
Yes–WHY?–Precisely the most obvious question no one in the West’s allowed to ask.
Another point about Russia not wanting war–it would lose many of those young people it needs to grow and flourish, which is an obvious but omitted point.
Today, the leader of the dilapidated US Navy threatened the planet along with Pompeo, RT putting it thusly:
“Pax Americana: Pompeo tells UN, WTO, ICC to bow and comply with US-led world order.” https://www.rt.com/news/445731-new-pax-americana-pompeo/
The extraterritorial arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is a very big provocation aimed at China that might generate very severe consequences.
As a fact-focused historian, let me say that within the Outlaw US Empire a sort of anti-history’s being taught that grows more Orwellian yearly and faces few powerful challenges, like Dr Cohen’s. Combined with BIgLie Media and rotting educational system that fails teaching critical, rational thinking and open debate, as long as Neoliberals continue to attack the majority of the populous, the citizenry will provide opposition. But without critical educational skills and a false historical background, the masses are unlikely to stop the Oligarchy before it goes too far–likely too far against China is my bet.
Important points relating to the USA – Nazi relationship are omitted. First, the Nazis explicitly based racial policies on US’s Jim Crow racial segregation laws and the US’s ‘manifest destiny’ genocidal western expansion. They were not going to ‘bring western civilization to the slavs, they were going to do to them exactly what the US did to the native Americans, up to the Urals rather than up to the Pacific. There is an important point, besides the well documented US’s and UK’s financial, business and technical involvement with the Nazis, the the racial policy inspiration and waiting to open a 2nd front until the Nazis had done as much damage to the USSR as possible (sadly for ‘the west’ not liquidating it). Contrary to precedent, the US demanded remuneration from the UK and France for assistance provided in WWI. This led the latter countries to draft the famously harsh reparations into the Treaty of Versailles. Germany had not been responsible for starting the war any more than anyone else and had not committed any crimes in WWI more serious than anyone else. For the prior 40 years it had arguably been the most successful, progressive and flourishing country in most fields of human endeavour. They were completely unfairly economically hobbled and humiliated.
I find white Russian claims the Bolsheviks were simply tools of anyone, German or Jew quite silly. Financiers get ahead by not letting sentiment get in the way of profit. As much as debtors are beholden to their lenders, the complex web of historical realities determining the capture and wielding of power is just too complex. The Soviet Union was a weird fluke of history, amazing that it lasted as long as it did, and was never what it said on the tin. Another Party, the Socialist Revolutionaries, won the election to the constituent assembly (in Russia and the ‘Ukraine’ though at that time the concept of ‘ukraineness’ was still very nascent) over winter 1918-19, *after* the October coup, but the Bolshies clung to power anyway. Before the Bolshies took power the much more by-the-book Marxist, Rosa Luxumbourg, gasp, a jew, wrote to Lenin that his Vanguard Party/Democratic Centralism (top down ‘socialism’) ethos would result in a bureaucracy so unwieldy it would eventually collapse. She was killed in the abortive german revolution, which the Bolsheviks believed would be the real main event from which international socialism would spread, they were just holding on till then, and after the failure of which, Lenin himself gradually lost faith in the cause.
Since we must always judge an agent (and I’d argue that a country rare qualifies, look at truly apartheid Latvia, the largest party in parliament is the pro-Russian social democratic one, yet it is not permitted to form a government. nevertheless, the fake news mass media will undoubtedly refer to the actions and statements of the makeshift coalition which will be formed as those of ‘Latvia’) by its actions rather than it’s self-proclaimed motivations, its best to view the USSR, particularly but not only after the purge of the internationalists, as a permanent war cabinet with indefinite martial law. Its entire social order was not really that different from that of say Britain during WWII, Top down industrial planning and kitschy propaganda posters included. In contrast to Luxembourg’s doctrinal Marxism, the Bolsheviks were self-proclaimed improvisers, and practically all of their policies after the first few years were pragmatic, perhaps paranoid (but it’s a fine line between complacency and naivety), but much more fluid and doctrinaire than often assumed. Marx and Engels did not believe in banning religion, they thought it could only be educated out of existence, Cuba and Yugoslavia were infinitely more lax on religion. One original motivation for persecuting it in Russia was that nationalizing vast church resources could help alleviate hunger. I’m not saying it was the best solution and i’m relying on hazy memory here, but let’s always approach history with a cautious appreciation for its nuance.
I also doubt that Stolypin’s reforms were all that effective and well intentioned. I’d prefer to praise the Great Reforms of Alexander II, and wish the democratic mir system was relieved of its debt for serf liberation earlier and the model extended to manufacturing, so that we may have had an effective orthodox cooperative Mondragon-style economy, but counterfactuals are for fools.
Did you know it was the Kaiser who viewed WW1 as a contest between the Slavs and Teutons for mastery of Europe–a Race War? Hitler merely built on that drive pushed on by Anglos. See Fritz Fischer’s Germany’s First World War Aims for the documentation.
Your point may well be true, but then the blame goes to the Kaiser’s mom who was british.
What Fischer found as proof for the Kaiser’s animus was annotated notes in his hand to secret government documents in the several years prior to 1914. Fischer didn’t further make the case for WW1 being a Race War; rather, he let the Kaiser speak for himself, although Fischer alludes to other high officials sharing the Kaiser’s view. Nowhere is the Kaiser’s mother mentioned. Proving your assertion would take lots of digging into the private papers of those concerned, which might well become a wild goose chase after something of little historical value as it wouldn’t explain why such animus was shared. Furthermore, very few people are informed of the facts of the Kaiser’s views as far too few have read Fischer’s work despite it being translated into English from German. Most major works about Hitler’s rise to power were written prior to Fischer’s publication and thus no connection between the Kaiser’s and Hitler’s feelings towards Slavs is made, which is an historical error, IMO.
—————
[Please take any further discussion on this subject to the MFC. Thanx. The Mod.]
Brilliant article by The Saker. Enjoyed it tremendously. I would like to add the following:
For globalists to succeed, they need to eradicate the presence of Russia and China. Both world wars were fought to defeat Russia and prevent a Russian-German political and economic alliance, something Bismarck favored in the 19th century, when the Kaiser had him foolishly removed. Instead of creating an alliance, Germany and Russia ended up fighting each other. Makes you wonder who gained by this. Well, we all know.
The Korean and Vietnam wars were fought so that globalists could obtain a foothold in both countries, as both have borders with China. The intent was to destablize China and then move troops into the country. It failed. The intent of the Kiev coup d’etat in 2014 was to drag Ukraine into the EU and NATO and have NATO troops position themselves against Russian borders. That too failed. As I have written before, the coup d’etat in Kiev started a chain reaction which cannot be stopped. Yanukovich was overthrown and oligarchs took over, plundering the country and in the process both impoverishing and shocking the population, which now regrets what happened. No, Putin does not need to invade Ukraine. It will breakup in due course, with some 75 % of it ending up in Russia, where it belongs.
The Western elites are defeating themselves. They intend to continue with their liberal globalist economic order, and countries are rebelling against it, turning towards Russia and China. NATO is becoming unpopular and difficult to finance. The EU, a copy of the US Federation, is also becoming unpopular. We are seeing populist reactions from the masses. And the globalists ? They respond with cheap, World War One type of propaganda, labelling Russia as the “aggressor” and a “threat”, hoping the masses will swallow it. Many wont. Worse, the Western financial system is looking into a melt down. As political economist Lyndon LaRouche has stated, the only thing that can save the US dollar is the plunder of Siberia and the Caspian region. Too late for that. And Putin ? All he has to do is sit back and watch developments. They are going his way. The fact that Russia and China have established an economic alliance, with Germany looking towards it, cannot hurt.
B.F.,
Another well reasoned and thought provoking post. Been missing your commentary. Good to have you back.
I am pleasantly surprised that someone remembers Stolypin. Yes, his vision was correct: with 20 years of peace Russia would have been able to catch up with the US. And yes he was killed by some revolutionary, but, please, also notice that this revolutionary was well known to secret police and that than existing powers in Russia were very much against Stolypin’s reforms. So it is quite possible (I would incline to say probable) that it was a collaboration between powers-to-be and socialists (if not the outright use of later by former).
With regard to a torrent of accusations against Putin’s gov. (in full spectrum from somewhat silly to outright idiotic, and always vicious) they are not (in my op, anyway) designed to provoke a war. Rather it is to deny Russia a proverbial 20 years of peace, or slow down its development as much as possible. Why? People why define US foreign policy know that Russia doesn’t need to strive for hegemonic status. Its geographical location in the center of Eurasian mass kind of forces such destiny. FDR deliberately led the US to such hegemonic position and he was successful against GB (a sole maritime power at the time) with the background of total disorder on the entire Eurasia due to various competing phantastic ideologies. As soon as Eurasia will organize (socially and economically) it will not even need to struggle for such hegemony – it will coalesce naturally.
grrr
In fact Stolypin said more than that, stating that by 1920 the GDP of Russia would surpass that of the US and Germany. Result ? He gets assassinated, Russia gets into World War One, gets the Western financed Bolshevik Revolution, the murder of the Tsars family and civil war. Millions perished, as intended by someone. Even so, Russia survived.
Yes, mostly due to stupidity of Russia’s elite at the time. Putin seems to be much smarter so the chances of him being able to steer Russia to prosperity are getting larger with every new peaceful year. It looks like their main prob. is slow economy: 5%, India > 7%, and US >4%. Endemic corruption and lawlessness doesn’t help either. I think that if they will be able to accelerate the economy to consistent ~5% for a few years in the row, USA establishment will start to sing a completely different song. However, if they will continue to slog at < 2%, they will (to paraphrase Putin) "miss their chance forever".
The ‘West’ hates and fear the Church of Christ and waged war against it since its very establishment on Earth. Its failure to destroy it fill the demonic ‘Legion’ with dread and paranoia. “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I beg you, don’t torture me!”… “And they begged him repeatedly not to order them to go into the Abyss”.
This is the real reason of ‘Russophobia’. They feel that this time Jesus will not show them any mercy and order them into the Abyss.
Saker, I hope you exempt the ICFI of the World Socialist Website.The ICFI are Trotskyites and you may disagree with their philosophy, but they are not crazy neoconservatives. While I personally don’t consider myself a Trotskyite, the anti-imperialist, pro-working class WSWS provides much more valuable information than the neoliberal MSM.
If Russiawas going to invade someone, the best target would be Mongolia. VAst resources, tiny population, …
When the Rothschilds decide war there is going to be war. Russia successfully got rid of the blood thirsty Rothschilds. But, the vassal state of Jewish Order of Rothschild is USA and of course, also, the European Union. Jews of the Orient and other countries that are also not fully enlightened cannot stop the “Traders of Flesh” House of Dracula i.e., Rothschilds. Rothschilds control the Middle East. Time is a ticking bomb and the Economist magazine owned by Rothschilds ~ 2019 ~ black.
Gardening is therapeutic as well as nourishment.
The United States is waging an asymmetric warfare against the Russian Federation.
While employing measures to contain and weaken the Russian economy, and to isolate Russia diplomatically from Europe, and to foster dissent and dissatisfaction both within Russia itself and within the former soviet republics, America is working on the development and deployment of weapons systems that could paralyze Russia before it could effectively respond with its own military force.
This strategy is similar to the one employed by America during the Reagan era. Once the Germans and British voted to allow the Americans to deploy their Pershing missiles on their soil, the pace of the arms race became too much for the Soviets to counter.
At some point, the Russians will have to face a choice: either to seek terms of “surrender” (like Gorbachev in 1987) or to cripple the American military before it is in a position to checkmate their own military (like the Japanese in 1941). Before the Americans have militarized Ukraine, and before their own version of the Iskander missile is deployed in Europe, Russia will have to attack or to seek terms.
Therefore it is not illogical for NATO to anticipate a Russian attack sometime in the near future.
There is no way for the US to ‘check mate’ Russia. Russia can always guarantee mutually assured destruction. Sure, the US could nuke most of Russia, but in doing so the entire mainland of the United States would be vaporised.
Provided Russia has the ultimate deterrent, it doesn’t matter how many missiles the US puts on the border.
Nobody will survive in any event.
The American Ziocons intend to cripple Russia; but they do not believe that they need to do this by military means directly. They are, however, preparing for the eventuality that Russia will reach a point where it must either succumb to the cumulative disintegrating effect of sanctions, isolation, internal dissent, and hedonism, or retaliate with the only strength that it can maintain: its military.
Crazy as it may seem, these Ziocons believe that the most important elements of western civilization can survive a “limited” nuclear war. They believe that they can -at some point in the not too distant future- nullify the bulk of Russia’s nuclear stockpile. They are working toward that end.
As they approach the point at which this capability is realized, Russia will either have to strike first or concede. Of course Russia is trying to advance its own technical capabilities in order to put off the point when this nuclear advantage is realized; but the resources that it is able to deploy toward this effort is much less than what the West has at its disposal. Of course Russia is using diplomacy and economics to entice other countries to put off joining the American Ziocons; but most of these countries are also anxious to maintain good relations with America nonetheless.
The 2020’s will be a precarious time, by the end of which either Europe has rejected globalism and and gained true independence from America, or it will have joined America in its BDS campaign against Russia. True independence is impossible as long as the Americans maintain a military presence in Europe. The Americans won’t leave voluntarily, no matter how unpopular NATO may become among the general population. When it comes down to an ultimatum from America, it looks like Europe will choose to join the BDS movement against Russia rather than fight for its independence.
And that will leave Russia ostracized and a nation in exile. The Russian people won’t accept that. Either the nationalists and communists will take aggressive counteraction before it comes to that; or the Atlanticists and the hedonists will settle for whatever will keep their little lives devoted to the pursuit of happiness.
More than 85% of humanity lives in a circle encompassing India, China, and Asia. Russia remains on good terms with most of them. It’s the West that is being ostracized. People are moving away from the US as fast as they can. That’s why they are getting desperate – they know they are losing.
Greetings; regarding plutocracy and oligarchy of the West:
“Western liberal democracies are, in reality, plutocracies which were created by a class of capitalist thugs with the purpose of controlling our entire planet.”
This is not easily disputed; plutocratic prejudice is ingrained, inherent; to think otherwise is unAmerican. Yet, in full reality America has matured beyond the mundanity of temporal wealth and power; grown beyond the simple enslavement principle of the mere flesh and blood; and eclipsed the colonialist and conquistador alike in all comparative development. How so? Because it is fully nihilistic, and good-hating, and destructive of any and all life, even its very own. Could this perceived anti-development be just a logical mutative and cancerous off-shooting, the unnatural, but inevitable heir and scion of plutocracy? Or, maybe, after all, it is just plutocracy true and proper? But of the true Pluto, and the subterranean pull of an underworld god of the nethermost realms.
Here is an excerpt from the introduction to D. Bacu’s, Pitesti:
“There were books written about Pitesti by people who did not even see the communist prisons and who thought that they were solving a problem which was in fact metaphysical, by using aesthetic criteria or laboratory psychology. The antidote is wrong, the solutions are false, the feelings unjust and the criteria absurd.
There was something there that is beyond human comprehension because it was a war between two superhuman armies. Seen from outside, there was a space in which the war was won by satan, because psychologists and aestheticians confuse appearances with the reality of the spirit and ignore the fact that this world is an interval given to attain salvation— the only time given for a person to attain salvation.”
I believe that there is a confusion now, and it is further obscured by the smoke of our own complicity; America is the genetically scripted child of the socialist revolution, and become a queen of Pluto.
I agree totally that Russians have no reason to invade any European country. But there are some points which showing signs of manipulation and wishful thinking. First- to call Baltic states “statelets” is a pretty good sign of reason No. 5- megalomania suggesting that “We, Russians are here to declare, who’s got the right to call themselves a state.” It is true, that some Russians are suffering from that, but it can be hardly a majority. Author is not a part of this majority, obviously.
Some arguments in reasons number two and three may be truth in general but misguiding in particular cases. Russians do not need any more population, especially the hostile one, what was not stated here is that Russians were since the fall of USSR very keen to protect “non hostile” population abroad i.e. ethnic Russians in post Soviet republics. Often it was protection almost to the point of intervention. It is logic, from Russian point of view even moral, yet it is still worth of mention. In geopolitical sense Russia indeed do not need Baltic ports, having her own, but the notion, that 140 mio. nation has twice as big traffic in their busiest ports than 4 mio state is nothing to be proud of, just logical development after years of urgently needed investments into infrastructure. Baltic republics may not be in the best economic shape, but still the worst of them have GDP to capita significantly higher than Russia.They don’t need and definitely don’t want Russians to “save them”. This doesn’t apply to Ukraine of course, it is probably that much bankrupted, as suspected and may be even worse.
To point no. four it is simple question how could it only happened this completely non expansionist Russia gained biggest territory of all countries in the world? Was it given by good Orthodox God? Or deduskha Moroz? And here, in former Czechoslovakia we don’t call something that lasted 20 years an “intervention”.
So thanks for an excellent (as usually) article Saker and again try to reduce mindf*** a little bit and hold on facts.
“Russians do not need any more population”
A slight growth in population – say up to 300 million, 500 million – might actually be desirable, specially in the Eastern regions bordering China and Japan.
Well I thought they don’t need any foreign population.
About populating eastern areas I do not have enough information to make any conclusions, but my unsupported estimation would be that things are fine as they are. Any area capable of feeding more people on the Earth is already populated. To populate Siberia would lead to massive deforestation (already a problem due to Chinese activities there) and thus to rapid decline of precipitations which are low even now due to enormous landmass in every direction. these wouldn’t be very favorable living conditions, by my opinion such move would lead to global ecologic consequences of unthinkable scale. So I think there no possibility to populate Siberia up to some EU density, but surely there is still a space for more people. How many 20 or 500 millions I would not argue.
There is a theory that the killing of prime-minister Stolypin was a false-flag by the Tsarist secret police (tsarist Deep State), who hated him.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn extensively investigated and gives full credit to this conjecture in his book August 1914.
Yet i must warn that I don’t know enough about it to say say that the theory is true, i haven’t read the book and didn’t research the matter, by looking up what different scholars have to say about it!
There may be another reason why the Russiand do not want war.
War trauma.
This seems to be almost a taboo topic in the western discussion but it affects a lot of the survivors of war be they military or civilian.
If the russian leadership is halfway aware of this topic they will try to avoid war just for that reason.
I am German, my one granddad got wounded in WW1 in Verdun, the other sank three times with a ship in the baltic sea, my dad was soldier in WW2 and my mom was eleven when the russians conquered Danzig.
When I watched a discussion called “grandkids of war” (Kriegsenkel) I started to understand myself a lot better; trauma gets handed down to kids and grandkids. Russian stories are in all likelihood similar, there is a lot of trauma to be dealt with.
In more recent wars the trauma seems to affect soldiers more: I once talked to a peacekeeper who was in the former yugoslavia and he said that after the war a lot of his comrades “ate a bullet.”
A lot of people must have similar stories but are not aware of the trauma.
This contains quite a bit of personal experience, thus I want to keep this post anonymous.
The american PNAC is still in play, 20 years on, but it has more than met its match in Russia/Putin, that is why so much hatred and lies have been directed at him. Worse, it has shown up america not to be the sole superpower it claims to be, as its power diminishes faster than it would have done without the implementation of PNAC.
And the yanks know – and fear – Eurasia, which has a population of 5:1 v the Americas combined, with a much greater land mass (& africa attached to it and closer) and with the GDP to exceed it too.
So if the USA can’t stop it, it will try and slow it down. See also the original wolfowitz doctrine for background info.