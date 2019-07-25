[this analysis was written for the Unz Review]
The recent elections to the Ukrainian Rada have yielded two most interesting results:
First, almost all the nationalist parties failed to get even one representative elected to the Rada (Poroshenko’s and Timoshenko’s parties did get some seats, but only 25 each)
Second, for the first time since the independence of the Ukraine, the country’s President will have an absolute majority in the Rada.
These are the results as reported by the Unian information agency:
The Servant of the People Party with 43.17% remains in the lead. The Opposition Platform – For Life Party ranks second with 13.01%, Yulia Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna Party ranks third with 8.18%, Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity Party has 8.11%, and Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Holos (Voice) Party has 5.83%. All the other parties failed to get a representative into the Rada.
Also of interest is the score of the “Opposition Platform – for Life” party (Rabinovich, Boyko, Medvedchuk) which got a total of 44 seats.
In plain English what this means is that the war parties have suffered a crushing electoral defeat.
One might be forgiven in thinking that this is fantastic news for Zelenskii, but in fact it is quite the opposite: this election result creates an extremely dangerous situation for him.
Why the outcome of elections is extremely dangerous for the Ukraine
The first thing that we need to remember is while the neo-Nazis suffered two crushing defeats in a row (in the Presidential election and in the Parliamentary elections), they have not somehow magically disappeared. Here is the key factoid which we must never forget:
The Nazi-occupied Ukraine is not a democracy, but a plutocracy combined with an ochlocracy.
In plain English this means that the Ukraine is ruled by oligarchs, mobs and death squads.
The entire Euromaidan is nothing more than the overthrow of one oligarchic gang by a combination of other oligarchic gangs which used neo-Nazi mobs to seize power. The fact that the USA and the EU backed this typical neo-Nazi coup really means very little: the West has always sided with anybody and everybody who is in some way against Russia. This has been true since the Middle-Ages and it is still true today (I would even argue that Hitler’s rise to power was yet another operation by the Anglosphere to try to control the European continent and the fact that eventually the Nazi golem turned on its intended masters, does not change that).
The oligarchs are still there, as are the neo-Nazis mobs and death squads. And that creates an immense problem for Zelenskii: this new Rada might well represent the views of a majority of the Ukrainian people, but the real power in the country is not concentrated in the Rada at all: it is in the streets.
Legally speaking, Zelenskii does have the tools to crack down on the oligarchs and the neo-Nazis, but in practical terms he has nothing. Okay, maybe not quite “nothing”, but whatever power he has is rooted much more in the fact that he has the backing of the ultimate Uber-oligarch Kolomoiskii (whom many consider to be the real “president” of the Ukraine, Zelenskii being nothing more than a puppet). Not only that, but Kolomoiskii has many scores to settle with Poroshenko’s gang, and we can be pretty sure that he will want to his enemies to pay for what they did to him under the previous regime.
So let’s sum it up.
The people of the Ukraine desperately want peace. For the time being, the Rada reflects this overwhelmingly important fact. I say “for the time being” because what will happen next is that the various forces and individuals who currently support Zelenskii have done so just to gain power. They do not, however, have a common ideological platform or even a common program. As soon as things go south (which they will inevitably do) many (most?) of these folks will turn against Zelenskii and side with whoever can muster the biggest crowds and mete out the most violence.
In theory, Zelenskii could “go Putin” and crush the oligarchs. But Zelenskii is no Putin, to put it mildly. Furthermore, the true reason why the Ukrainian oligarchs hate and fear Russia is not because of some supposed Grand-Russian nationalism or imperialism, but because they want to keep the Ukraine in the same dysfunctional and very profitable condition in which this poor country has been kept since 1991. When Putin came to power and cracked down on the Russian oligarchs, the Ukrainian oligarchs looked in absolute horror at what was happening in Russia, and they decided to do whatever it takes to prevent that from ever happening in the Ukraine.
There is a well-known slogan in the Ukraine “Путин прыйдэ – порядок навэдэ” which can be translated as “Putin came and restored order”. This is the Ukie oligarch’s ultimate nightmare. As it so happens, it is also the AngloZionist Empire’s ultimate nightmare. Hence the apparently bizarre alliance between Anglos, Zionists and Nazis: they all fear that Putin will come and restore order to the Ukraine. Add to this the hallucinations of Hillary (“Putin wants to restore the USSR”) and Brzezinski (“Russia needs the Ukraine to be a superpower”) and you have a simple and all-encompassing explanation for what we have seen taking place in the Ukraine since the Euromaidan.
Interestingly, there are even indicators that Putin is very popular with a majority of the Ukrainian people (see here, here, here or here). This might, in part at least, explain why Poroshenko’s campaign was centered on the “either me or Putin” concept which, considering the crushing defeat suffered by Poroshenko, could suggest that Putin was the real winner of the last election or, alternatively, that folks only voted for Zelenskii as the least pro-war and the most anti-Poroshenko candidate: a kind of anti-anti-Putin candidate, at least while campaigning. Now that he got elected, Zelenskii quasi-instantly switched to the exact same rhetoric as what got Poroshenko so severely defeated. Why?
Because Zelenskiii is afraid that the neo-Nazi mobs and death squads will be unleashed against him at the very first opportunity. In fact, the neo-Nazis have already begun promising a new Maidan (see here or here).
Conclusion: Zelenskii has two options, both very dangerous
The truth is that Zelenskii has to choose between acting on the will of the people and face the wrath of the neo-Nazis or do the will of the neo-Nazis and face the wrath of the people: tertium non datur!
And if that was not bad enough, there is another factor making this even worse for Zelenskii: nobody can meaningfully help him.
Experience has already shown that the AngloZionists are long on promises and short on real action. In fact, we can be pretty sure that, besides more empty anti-Russian slogans, the West has very little to offer the Ukraine. And, frankly, the USA and the EU have enough very real problems to deal with to continue to waste time, energy and money on what Trump really would no doubt (privately) call a “shithole”, thereby overlooking the undeniable fact that the Ukraine is only a shithole because of the immense resources spent by the Empire to turn it into a shithole in the first place (in the Soviet times, the Ukraine was the richest and most prosperous Soviet republic).
In theory, Russia could help, of course. But we can rest assured that the neo-Nazis will immediately call for a new Maidan if Zelenskii makes any meaningful overtures to Russia. Their outraged screams will be further supported by an entire “choir” of no less horrified western politicians.
Right now Zelenskii talks the very same talk which Poroshenko, Timoshenko and the rest of the Nazi freaks talked. But he must realize that if he also walks the walk, then he will end up just as universally hated as Poroshenko is now. So what can he do?
The Ukraine desperately needs better relations with Russia, but that is impossible as long as there is a war going on in the Donbass. Furthermore, there is one question which now every Russian and Ukrainian politician has to answer: Whose is the Crimea? This is just about the most polarizing question right now, and one which forces every person to chose between the Empire (main sponsor of the “Crimea belongs to the Ukraine forever” reply) and Putin’s Russia (in which everybody except the most terminally stupid liberal politicians reply “Crimea belongs to Russia forever”).
So far, Zelenskii has apparently decided that talking is all he is going to do simply because his triumphant electoral victories have landed him in the middle of an immense minefield, and any steps he takes from now on could cost him very dearly. Right now, in the short term, the neo-Nazi mobs represent a much bigger danger to Zelenskii than the (disorganized, demoralized and generally apathetic) people. But this will inevitably change as the economic and political situation gets worse.
The sad reality is that the Nazi occupation of the Ukraine has turned the country into a prototypical failed state and that there are no signs of any kind indicating that things might get better, even marginally, for the foreseeable future. Personally, I am inclined to think that the “least bad” outcome for this entirely artificial country to begin with, would be to break up into several different parts, maybe joined by some kind of very loose confederation, possibly united by a common declaration of neutrality. Not only would that solve Ukraine’s artificiality problem, but it would also make it easier (including politically) for external actors (US, EU, Russia, UN, OSCE, EEU, SCO, etc.) to help those successor states which will form following the break-up of the current monolith.
For the time being Zelenskii appears to be dead set to repeat some of the worst mistakes of Poroshenko: the latest news is that the Ukies have now seized a Russian tanker. This is a truly fantastically stupid decision as we already know what Russia will do in retaliation: “inspect” (sometimes for many hours) Ukrainian ships thereby causing immense financial loses to the owners of these ships. Whether Zelenskii ordered this operation (or, at least, authorized it) or not is irrelevant. If he did – then he is just as stupid and clueless as Poroshenko. If he did not – then he is not in control. Either way, that’s just more trouble for Zelenskii already less than impressive debut as President.
The Saker
The Ukies seized the tanker to swap for Crimea. Makes perfect Ukie sense. (I joke).
Missing in this piece is the revelations of late of the secret torture prisons in Mariupol and other Novorossiya cities that never were captured during the war. Horrific evidence and testimony is now firmly establishing the monstrous inhumanity of the SBU/CIA torture that has been going on since the early days of the war.
Hundreds of men and some women have been captured by the Ukies and disappeared into the dungeons and butchery shops run by the Ukies.
Set against the “democratic” elections for President and Parliament, the blood-soaked evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes (artillery bombardment of scores of houses in the contact zone regions of many towns) seems to not reach the eyes and ears of the patrons in the West.
But, no resolution of the standoff between Kiev and Donbass will ever settle without retribution for the victims of the Nazis and the oligarchs whose greed made this war a necessity. It’s not just the ideology of Ukraine that created the Maidan. It was the riches of the nation that the oligarchs intended to continue to plunder. That has been the truth of the conflict. 28 years of raping the economic jewels of Ukraine, pump-primed by the largesse of the US Russophobes and manipulations of the EU and IMF.
The carcass of what was once a wealthy nation is what remains. There is no saving it.
Most probably, Poland, Hungary and Russia will carve it into at least three pieces.
In all analyses focused on the immediate reality, no one thinks or writes that Zelenski matters. Putin took his phone call. Talks about Donbass (as ever) are set in motion again, but not the Normandy format of the heads of state group. Since Minsk 2 is not on Zelenski’s agenda, what would talks at the highest level discuss? The first to-do task is prisoner exchange.The problem is the torture and death of so many from Donbass.The Ukies cannot produce the hundreds listed. They buried them and continue to do so.
The dynamic of Russian passports for anyone in Donbass, and soon, anyone in Ukraine is the most devastating weapon Russia has to change the reality in Ukraine. Already tens of thousands of citizens of Donbass have opted for the Russian passport. At some point, Russian troops will have to “protect” all those passport holders.
Well said, my friend, well said. I think your ‘three pieces’ is what the future holds for the rump state of 404. Russia will get the rebuildable, at massive expense, east and south, Poland and Hungary can, and will, fight over the scraps of what’s left. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch to be honest, Poland and Hungary fighting over what is in essence scraps of garbage.
Zelenski is nothing but a comedian shoved in to a tragic and appalling ‘comedy’ the likes of which he can not comprehend. What can one say?
Auslander
Auslander
Analysts have since 2017 been predicting that Ukraine will break up into three parts. The Donbass is the first part. Next comes central Ukraine, and after that western Ukraine, the former Galicia, which will be an area of contention between Poland and Hungary.
Zelensky is a comedian controlled by his oligarch master, who has fled to Israel (I don’t know if he has returned). The country resembles a feudal entity, ruled by modern day robber barons backed by retainers, ie. neo-Nazi thugs. The common people have been impoverished. The neo-Nazis may threaten with a new Maidan, but they can also expect a spontaneous reaction by the masses if poverty increases. Any way you look at it, Ukraine has no future as a “sovereign” country, as this impasse cannot be reversed. Something will happen. Remains to be seen in what shape and form.
There are literally thousands of cases of war crimes and atrocities which one hopes will be dealt with! Auslander has indicated that some of the worst perpetrators of these crimes have already met some form of “justice.”
I think high the on the list for ‘justice’ should be the thugs who perpetrated the may 2014 massacre in Odessa. From what I recall on the reporting, videos, and possible intercepts, it was well planned, organized, and directed (and cold blooded). Also from what I recall, the planners of this bloodbath went high up into the ranks of existing oligarchy.
Well, it took the Soviets a while to dish out justice to Bandera, but they did. Some vendettas are better than others.
I was recently in Odessa. An American recognised me as a fellow anglophone and advised me not to give any money to the Gypsy beggars.
He told me that he was in the security business. I told him that I wanted to know nothing about his work. He prattled on regardless. He revealed to me the “fact” that those who were killed in that Odessa fire were “Russian terrorists”. He also told me that he had his “escape route” worked out. I asked what was it and he told me a two-hour drive to the border with Roumania. I did not ask him who he was escaping from. I gained the impression that the Americans at a very low level know that they will not be around for very long.
At the bottom of the Potemkin Stairs and in the most visible location were two naval vessels. The closer one had a huge Canadian flag. It had a line or red floats – similar to the things used to keep sharks out – at a short distance surrounding it. The second ship was American with seemingly no such protection.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potemkin_Stairs
To Larchmonter & Auslander:
I suspect that,—despite knee-jerk howls of denial—and throwing a challenge to be proven wrong,—those Novorussian folks are not really Russian-speaking and Russian-culture people who lived in the Novorussian reaches for centuries and centuries, but they are rather descendants of the “loyal settlers” moved to those lands in the early 1930’s by the Stalin regime after the Ukrainian-speaking and Ukrainian-culture rural population was starved, deported or otherwise gotten rid of, and the depopulated land had to be resettled.
That is the backdrop to all these ferocious hostilities.—Somebody prove me wrong.
As for Ukraine being dismembered, partitioned and obliterated, why that has been the “wet dream” of various elements at least since the 1600’s if not earlier.
”/…/ they are rather descendants of the ’loyal settlers’ moved to those lands in the early 1930’s by the Stalin regime after the Ukrainian-speaking and Ukrainian-culture rural population was starved, deported or otherwise gotten rid of, and the depopulated land had to be resettled”
Firstly, the real ’Holodomor’ took place in 1918 – 1920, courtesy of Germany. By that time, Stalin was nowhere near any power. Today’s Ukro-trash doesn’t seem to mind, however. Theirs is the typical attitude of a grovelling lackey, knowing that to curry favour with the West, you have to direct your anger at Russia in general and that baby-eating monster from Hell Stalin in particular. It helps of course if you sincerely believe it.
Secondly, please do tell why contemporary ’liberated’ Ukraine is depopulating as well. Putin getting rid of some surplus eaters?
”As for Ukraine being dismembered, partitioned and obliterated, why that has been the ’wet dream’ of various elements at least since the 1600’s if not earlier.”
As fitting for the anonymice taking pot shots here, it’s hard to make sense of their submissions. Anyway, there is a vague hint in the above reference to ”the 1600’s”. I guess it means ”the Romanov dynasty”, pure and simple. However, as today’s realities convincingly show, the Ukros are not fit for statehood. Their pride in taking their ”country” down from an industrial powerhouse as part of the USSR to a Nazi-infested asylum with a comedian as ”President” of their ”Independent Ukraine” proves their ineptitude superbly.
Curious indeed.
The outcome of the elections turned out a political dilemma, even more in a country plagued by corruption, nazism and a suicidal trend to war. To an unwinable war.
oN a sidethought it proves once again that western made formal democracies after decades of ‘essays’ became a a sad theatre.
The formalities of elections, the overwhelming trend to the wealth concentration and the tolerance of oligarchs plus judiciary tandem…
We westerners are doomed.
In 50 years all peoples of the world will be wondedring or maneuvering on how to imitate
the chinese, or russian or cuban models. Or a fouth one wherever they can.
One can gild a lily or tar brush a lily, but it’s still a lily. Unfortunately, 404 is not by any stretch of the imagination a lily so, here’s a little reality.
The fighting has not ceased, nor even decreased, in the slightest since the ‘elections’. Bombardments, under the very noses, however clogged said noses may be, of OSCE are daily and all day. Nothing, not one iota, has changed with the change of bottoms polishing the chair in the office of head oligarch in Kiev.
‘Minor’ assaults by the orcs are daily, said assaults leading to periodic floods of wounded and mangled soldiers inundating every hospital in 404 from Kramatorsk to Lemberg and every one in between. The general rule of thumb, heavily reinforced by a source I have which follows to minutiae every action, reaction and counteraction of any event in and around Novorossiya, is the orcs suffer roughly five casualties for every casualty inflicted on the forces of Novorossiya. Well shucks, one might say, five for one is not bad, not bad at all….unless you are the ‘one’. This information is verified every couple weeks by our close ones in service up there. All three have now been wounded at least twice and our young man, four times. The husbands of all those evacuees we got out back in ’14, all have been wounded at least two times and three are dead. They don’t stop, all return to the front after recovering from wounds and injuries.
There is steady attrition of the ‘volunteers’ from European Union and SehSha (for those who are not part of the ‘in the know’ crowd, ‘SehSha’ is США). At this time any of the ‘golden pheasants’ who are captured, said golden ones are quietly returned. On the other hand, it is my understanding that if the ‘volunteers’ get to out of hand, actions are taken to bring them back in hand, so to speak. I know the day will come when these prisoners are not returned but instead they will be marched in irons down the streets of Donetsk and Lughansk, but that day is not this day. Yet. I have precisely zero doubts that such a day is coming.
As long as CehSha continues to finance and support this war, which their boot lickers in ‘eu’ happily assist, nothing will change. Every week we will have ten dead innocent civilians and a classified number of dead and wounded soldiers. So be it, nobody ever said life was fair or just.
As for Zelensky, he is nothing but a sock puppet of Kolomorsky, pure and simple, who himself is nothing but a sock puppet of Foggy Bottom.
Krimea and Sevastopol? Russian. Before, now and forever, Russian. Any other suppositions or pontifications are simply some childish fop existing at near the bottom of the food chain in Foggy Bottom venting his massive wisdom.
Auslander
Author rhauslander.com
To Auslander;
Thank you to the nth degree for that excellent comment/post-Update and links.
Health and Happiness to you and your family.
DGSE
Sorry. I forgot to mention. This American told me that in the month after the election the number of Ukie dead increased dramatically – to 69 according to him. Again, I really don’t like listening to people like that, but there is no reason not to pass on what he told me.
The death toll is 297.
Are there pro-Russian, anti-Nazi politicians that offer an example Zelenskii could follow? He doesn’t sound like he has freedom to act, being tied to Kolomoiskii. If I were him I would try to hand the government over to the anti-Nazi Ukrainian public by saying the voters want corruption fought, the economy fixed, and the war ended by proposing programs that enlist the public, which is somewhat what Chavez tried in Venezuela..
The problem for all those Eastern Europeans – including and most importantly the Ukrainians – was that they were sold a crock by western propaganda. The sucker belt now stretches from the Baltic to the Black Sea and the promises made by the Anglo-Zionists and EU vassals have not come to fruition, were never meant to and never will. That cold, hard, fact is beginning to sink in. The populations of the states east of the River Oder are now becoming peripheral economies and diminishing populations. What can Ukraine now produce and export other than Sunflower seeds. Massive population movements are now taking place from East to West, and this is made worse by falling birth rates and increasing death rates. Ukraine for example is losing 100,000 people per month, and these are the youngest, talented and productive workers. This is turning into a demographic catastrophe.
Russophobia worked in the short-run as these ex-soviet republics and Warsaw Pact allies still believed the nonsense about the good times which were coming in the EU. They really should of been more careful of what they wished for. As I always said that in the longer run, Russophobia was never going to put food on the table. Africanisation is the future of Eastern Europe if it carries on in this vein. Countries like Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have a joint population lower than London. Latvia population has now dropped below 2 million – will cease to exist and be comprised of pensioners and children. This cannot go on.
Ukraine is entering a period of polarisation & factionalisation – Zelenski’s election was what exactly? Placing an actor/comedian puppet of Kolomoisky into power to actually undermine state power by turning the office of the president into a farce. Notice how the West stood by & let this happen, they didn’t throw in behind say Tymoshenko – why? Analysts always get this wrong, they say she lack credibility, is known for corruption etc. As if. As if the US/EU care a toss about that. Tymoshenko may be a criminal & totally incompetent, but she has a certain degree of authority, which is a very different quality from competence. What that means is that Tymoshenko is office would have mean that power in Ukraine would remain in the state sector, something the US/EU no longer support because they had enough of Poroshenko constantly coming to them with the begging bowl bail out requests, thus undermining the IMF & the World Bank on a constant basis. The Atlanticists are content to now see state power in Ukraine erode & have the oligarchs start their war for spoils. This is what is going to lead to the break up of Ukraine, Zelenksky has no power or authority to prevent this from unfolding, that is why he is there. So what can we expect? Hard to say exactly, who can predict the future? But some patterns are obvious, polarisation between east & west Ukraine being one of them. As the centre in Kiev breaks down, the east will naturally look to Russia for stability, & that means those regions that by right should have joined with the DNR/LNR in 2014 & did not, Kharkov, Nikolayev, Odessa, may be Dniepro-Petrovsk, they may begin to gravitate towards the Donbass. Especially when word spreads of the impact that the Russian passport distribution begins to have. Either way, Ukraine will not survive. Personally, that makes me more than happy, good riddance to a creation of German & Anglo imperialism combined with a domestic 5th column teamed up with Leninist-Trotskyist/Broshtein followers. I look forward to an emergence of a real Novorossiya, from Kharkov to Odessa.
I really wonder what personally Ukraine did for all of commenter here and the Author so you all guys are sitting and waiting for Ukraine to break in parts, because it is thing which will make you happy…
You must be new here.For 5 years we’ve seen report after report about the neo-nazi and western backed coup,that destroyed Ukraine.We’ve seen people burned alive in the Odessa,the savage slaughter of thousands in Donbass,continuing today.We have no good feelings for the maidan butchers and the regime they have put in place in Ukraine.
Tinay,
23 February, 2014, 09:00, live interview on Channel 5, Kiev, owned by Poroshenko.
Oleg Tyagnibok, a sitting parliamentarian and leader of Svoboda Party, an avowedly Nazi party (They cleaned their web site a few weeks after the interview. Needless to say it was a useless action for them by then.)
“We will come to Krimea and Sevastopol and teach them how to be proper Ukrainians. We will make their streets run red with blood.” Actual word for word quote.
Yarosh, the leader of Right Sector, another avowedly Nazi party, later a sitting parliamentarian, at the moment of the interview he was the victor of Maidan. (Ditto on cleaning their web site.) “I will bring my 3500 fighters to Sevastopol and put every Russian to the knife.” Actual word for word quote.
We kept three of the children, orphans by the time we got them, from those we brought down to Krimu after Strelkov’s retreat of 05 July 2014. The twelve year old girl and the ten year old girl were raped repeatedly in front of their fifteen year old brother, the brother being beaten half to death to force him to watch. The brother, now a man, has been serving in Novorossiya since early 2015 after I got him the finest training money can’t buy. I knew I could not keep him down here after what was done to his sisters. The two girls are doing very well and succored so deep that if you nuke the world, they will survive and prosper.
January of 2015, Gorlovka. My wife was communicating with a friend who lived in the southeast side of Gorlovka, there was not a single uniformed man within a kilometer of the lady’s flat. I won’t tell you how they were talking, but the commo suddenly went dead. It took us three days to fine out what happened. A Grad missile went in their kitchen window, killing the friend who is the mother of two teenaged girls (who had been sent to safety the afternoon before), the husband, the grandmother, four dogs and three in neighboring flats. It took us two weeks to find the girls and take them under our protective wing.
Now, Tinay, please ask your question again, and I will tell you more truths that will keep you awake for a lot of nights.
Auslander
Auslander I suspect that you’d be the last person to seek praise or congratulations of any sort, but please let me send you a sincere and honest thanks to you and your wife and all of those that worked with you to help these youngsters reach safety and be given the chance to heal.
Your posts provide a window into realities rarely seen or discussed here in the West. We are in your debt.
Glossopteris
We thank you for your compliments and I have passed them on to all those who helped in those hectic days. The most heart warming, and heart rending, thanks we got was from the mothers and children we brought to safe haven at St. Nikolas. We visited them every day and we brought more, of course.
One evening we were sitting under the trees at Rectory with a young mother of three with her children, her journey to us had been fraught with danger and reality is we almost lost her. She was silent for a while as her children played quietly with our Sophia, who we had brought with us for the children. She turned to my wife as tears started to course down her very pretty face. She said ‘Thank you. Thank you from my heart.’ as my wife took her in her arms.
‘Nough said.
Auslander
Auslander,
Thanks for your ongoing excellent commentary.
What came to mind for me is that the Ukrops killed Zacharchenko, Givi, Motorola, to name three Donbass heroes.
The people who did it are known. Why can’t they and people like Biletsky be offered ‘Putin’s blessing’?
If these death squads are such a problem, aren’t there ways to deal with them? Bandera thugs were still active after WWII, but the Soviets eliminated them–at least for 50 years.
These people have been saying for years that they are at war with Russia. Why not take them at their word and reciprocate? Would this be considered unethical? Or is the risk of getting caught too high? I am no military person, so I have no idea, but my impression is that much of the ISIS leadership in Syria was eliminated in surgical spetsnaz operations.
Or put another way, what is the possibility of Zelensky making a deal with Putin for protection against getting the Yanukovych treatment?
Another question is why Boyko and Medvedchuk didn’t do a lot better, if Putin has so much underground popularity? How reliable is the vote there?
Any insight to offer on these issues?
subhuti37
None of the main, and not so main, actors in the depredations against the citizens of Novorossiya and the massacres in Kiev, Kongor, Odessa, Donetsk, Lughansk, Slavyansk, Kramotorsk, Krasni Lihman, Gorlovka, Debaltsyevo, Mariupol and other places will live to collect their pensions.
Case in point. In some of the vids of the Odessa Trade Hall Building fire and massacre, you will notice a dark haired gentleman of rather youthful, and rotund, appearance gleefully shooting with an issue Makarov at some of the victims of the fire trying to escape. That gentleman somehow made it to Switzerland (which definitely questions Switzerland’s neutrality amongst other questionable actions) and in Switzerland, he met his end. Violently. Have there been more? I have no idea.
Auslander
Ukraine as a country is made of distinct parts or Cultural Regions- if you visit Ukraine you will see quickly. Donbass, (ethnic Russian) Crimea (Russian- Krym Tatar) Galicia (Polish- Jewish-Ukranian Catholic) Dniproperovsk ( Cossak/ Russian) Odesa (Mixed, heavy Turk infuenses in the faces of the people) and Kiev-Kyiv (mixed but Russian language). It can easily break apart.
Disaster capitalism requires the targeted state to descend into chaos and corruption so that it is easier for the Western blood-suckers to loot the wealth of society, and leave the population in disaster and despair. As in the Soviet under Yeltsin, so in Ukraine since 1991, but in particular since the CIA-organised fascist putsch. It is the fate that awaits Russia too, if the West can impose a ‘New Yeltsin’ on the country.
re: The truth is that Zelenskii has to choose between acting on the will of the people and face the wrath of the neo-Nazis or do the will of the neo-Nazis and face the wrath of the people: tertium non datur!
It is very optimistic to think that either the neo-Nazis or the people actually have much power. Instead, they have the appearance of power when an actual power group wants to use them as a pretext for their moves.
If a significant number of Western power groups want Kiev to stay as a failed state that gets privatized into the West, it would take alternative power groups to impose a different future.
Excellent refresher course for me. It seems that Zelenskiy’s both options are bad for him no matter which way he looks.
Please sign the petition initiated by Lugansk labor leader that opposes US-Canada weapons sales to Ukraine. Any person from any country can sign it….. https://diy.rootsaction.org/petitions/no-weapons-to-nazi-regime-in-ukraine?bucket&source=facebook-share-button&time=1562820285&utm_campaign&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3RXLshN1l8HA1xyjOH11xcFhmDIttIZfEwEgtxMs7mLkjptFnwlmbbZyQ
zelensky has the authority but not the power. avakov – minister of infernal affairs – is still in place and has a lot of power, must have a lot of dirt on many influential people. kolomoisky is trying to get back what was taken from him by poroshitko – 2 shit jews (there are many good Jews; I’m making a stark differentiation between the 2 types, as p & k are mass murderers, that’s why) or ‘jews’ fighting each other is good.
Perhaps it’s aberational – hopefully not – but the number of official violations of the ceasefire has gone down a lot since the election.
The main point and cause about the war in the former Eastern ukraine is the involvement of the USG, this trumps everything. It is primarily to detach ukraine from Russian influence etc, and be a thorn in its flesh. The satanic usg does not care how many deaths, destruction and sorrow it causes, in fact, that is its MO, tempered only by Putin somewhat.
This ties in with PNAC & the original jewish neocon wolfowitz doctrine – worth looking up and keeping a record of them on your comp.
Typo or no typo, hats off — this is a most beautiful gem:
”minister of infernal affairs ”
:-D
Ukros are Certified Human Garbage. It takes a certain kind of mindrot indeed to transform society from a highly developed industrial powerhouse (Ukrainian SSR) to a rotting corpse (’independent’ Ukraine) at your own discretion. The Ukros asked for European values and, boy, did they get European values!
To add further insult to injury, I feel inclined to say that Ukraine would benefit a lot from a truly massive influx of third world immigrants/refugees. New demographics seems to be the only way to get some sane people into this (rapidly depopulating) ’country’. Amusingly, that would also make possible a capable military. Bandera is long since dead. The Ukronazis had better swallow their pride and accept fighting the Russians with some non-European combatants.
I am not a Ukrainian national but I was married in Donetsk in 2010. For a honeymoon my wife and I travelled from East to West of the country to a place called Chelminitsky a holiday camp in the foothills of the Carpathians. An interesting/strange thing happened on the journey. When the train stopped in Dnepropetrovsk a group of young men (twentysomethings) boarded the train. To me they just looked like an amateur football (soccer) team. My wife who is Ukrainian got into conversation with some of them. They described themselves as ‘students’ but rather strangely there were no girls or women among them. No female students. Then there was a fight between some of them during the night. Apparently they were all going to places like Lviv, Ternipol, and various other places in the west. Then it clicked these guys were Right Sector members. Dnepropetrovsk was where they had their training camps, returning home for the summer holidays no doubt.
More generally the difference between the East and West of the country was quite striking and rather unpleasant. It was a bit like the difference between the north and south of Italy. The social and political cleavages run deep. I can’t any way this country can remain intact.
”Add to this the hallucinations of Hillary (’Putin wants to restore the USSR’) and Brzezinski (’Russia needs the Ukraine to be a superpower’) and you have a simple and all-encompassing explanation for what we have seen taking place in the Ukraine since the Euromaidan.”
I’ll give Zbigniew Brzezinski a (long overdue) backhanded compliment here: Not bad for a drooling Pole. He put forward this brilliant hypothesis in his preposterous The Grand Chessboard, published in 1997. Seventeen years later, Russia carried out that heinous, illegal, bloody annexation of Crimea, QED.
(((Zelenskii))) is owned by (((Kolomoisky))). One of the first things that happened after his election was the return of about 450 items of property confiscated from Kolomoisky by Poroshenko.
I think Zelenski will appease the Nazis; this way, he will get to live. He would offend the people, but they are less likely to scalp him. He could always flee to Israel.
So the Nazis will grow stronger and stronger. Do they have factions? If so, they could split violently, and the Ukraine could make the bloodletting in the Thirty Years’ War seem small. (Imagine that war with modern weapons.) What will happen after that, I don’t know.
To me, it sounds a lot like a replay of Plan Macron. A young, photogenic leader runs for the office of Grand Leader on a platform that he is new and different and promising change. He leads a ‘new’ political party. And, while the thrill of the first election victory for Change is still in the air, the new party gets a non-coalition majority in the legislature. Sound familiar?
Of course, in both France and Ukraine the ‘new’ young leader is really a tool of the oligarchs. Macron had worked for the bankers directly, before becoming the author of screw-the-workers labor reforms. Zelensky’s TV show was backed by an oligarch IIRC. So, Plan Macron is just the latest trick in the oligarch’s books for how to get a democracy to vote for the few and not the many.
We know what happened next in France. The young leader got in way over his head and started ruling as an arrogant Jupiter, forgot that his job is to put a smiley face on oligarch policies that rob everyone, not the face of a hated, arrogant God, turned most of the population against him, and now relies on police state suppression of the opposition to cling on to power.
We’ll see how the comedian does in a country where there are a lot more guns laying about.
”The entire Euromaidan is nothing more than the overthrow of one oligarchic gang by a combination of other oligarchic gangs which used neo-Nazi mobs to seize power.”
That’s far too simplistic an assessment. The entire Euromaidan carnival of fascist reaction would never have come about were it not for the West’s drooling over the prospect of grabbing Crimea in order to turn the latter into a giant NATO compound. Of course the Banderists were ecstatic to act in solidarity, especially when they were honoured by the very physical presence of Zionazi Officialdom bringing eatables to the faithful. Must have felt like the second coming of Jesus.
Again, whenever I read or hear about Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, my Schadenfreude responds eagerly: ’5 billion dollars spent on the Euromaidan shitstorm, and what did that bring you? A giant and utterly useless Nazi asylum. Serves you right’.
Crimea was not ‘annexed’. It was liberated, under the Responsibility to Protect doctrine, applied honestly for a change. Freedom to Protect from fascist death-squad butchers, and approved by the people by massive majority in a referendum with a high turn-out.
Mind the italics, please.